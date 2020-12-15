Fulham improvements can help out-of-position Cavaleiro offer FPL value

Once again differentials had a lot of success in Gameweek 12, with previous column inclusions João Cancelo (£5.5m), Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) and Che Adams (£6.0m) all delivering for their owners.

If it weren’t for some superb goalkeeping at Selhurst Park and the King Power Stadium, last week’s picks Eric Dier (£5.0m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.5m,) would have been in the points too.

There’s no shortage of candidates to consider this week either.

This time, we’re focusing on differentials from Fulham, Manchester City and West Ham United, who we like the look of for Gameweek 13 and beyond.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Ivan Cavaleiro

FPL ownership : 0.1%

: 0.1% Price : £5.3m

: £5.3m GW13-17 fixtures: BHA | new | SOU | tot | bur

The use of Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) as a number nine in recent weeks has coincided with an upturn in Fulham’s form.

Since the 27-year-old Portuguese returned to the starting XI last month, the Cottagers have beaten Leicester City away and now drawn with Liverpool, which suggests they are moving in the right direction and potentially turning their season around.

During that run, Scott Parker has got his tactical approach spot on. With Cavaleiro’s ability to stretch opposition defences, they have been able to play more effectively on the counter-attack while showing increased discipline without the ball. It’s added a different dynamic to their game, and bodes well for further out-of-position starts for Cavaleiro.

Against Liverpool, he was lively throughout, and over the last four Gameweeks, his numbers have caught the eye, too.

Amongst all players, nobody has been afforded more big chances than Cavaleiro, while only Richarlison (£7.8m) has accumulated more shots on target. He also ranks in the top 10 midfielders for shots and attempts in the box. In fact, in Gameweek 12, he was the biggest expected goal (xG) underachiever, and was unlucky to leave Craven Cottage without an attacking return. Although his goal conversion rate could do with some work, those numbers are encouraging.

Fulham did not start the season well and were stuck on just one win up until Gameweek 10. However, they have now started to put some points on the board, and will be confident of adding to their tally with games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United up next.

Cavaleiro is an exciting out-of-position prospect. With penalties and a share of free-kicks married with Fulham’s appealing schedule, it’s hard to argue against the value he will offer if he continues leading the line.

John Stones

FPL ownership : 1.3%

: 1.3% Price : £4.8m

: £4.8m GW13-17 fixtures: WBA | sou | NEW | eve | che

Centre-back John Stones (£4.8m) has been in excellent form since being recalled to Manchester City’s starting XI last month.

It’s been quite a turnaround for the Yorkshireman, having been bottom of the pecking order for the first few weeks following his return to fitness. However, an impressive run of performances has seen him grab the opportunity to step in for Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m), and might just have put him on track for a sustained run of games in an improving City side.

Encouragingly, Pep Guardiola has been quick to talk up Stones at every opportunity in recent weeks, praising him for turning his career around while insisting he never lost faith in the defender.

Defensively, the Citizens have been superb this season.

They have now kept six clean sheets in a row in all competitions, and conceded just three goals in their last 10 games. Stones has played a big part in that run too, featuring in Europe and starting the last three Premier League matches, earning 20 FPL points. During that run, City given up just four shots on target against Manchester United, Fulham and Burnley, fewer than any other team over that period.

Having reclaimed Guardiola’s trust, the challenge now is for Stones to maintain his place in the side. Consistency will be key, but if he can do that, he could be a useful differential for the coming weeks.

Saïd Benrahma

FPL ownership : 0.3%

: 0.3% Price : £6.0m

: £6.0m GW13-17 fixtures: CRY | che | BHA | sou | eve

In his first start against Leeds United on Friday, Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) turned in an eye-catching performance.

Handed his full debut following an injury to Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m), which in turn forced West Ham United to move away from their usual 3-4-2-1 shape, the Algerian thrived as a number 10 behind striker Sébastien Haller (£6.1m) in a 4-2-3-1. He may not have registered an attacking return, but was heavily involved in the final-third unleashing six shots, which was joint-top among all players in Gameweek 12.

Since signing, and despite limited minutes, he has also supplied assists off the bench against Fulham and Aston Villa, and could now be set for a run of starts in the first-team.

Last season, Benrahma was arguably the most exciting player in the Championship having scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists for Brentford. How those statistics will hold up in the Premier League remains to be seen, but they are promising.

David Moyes’ side have now picked up 12 points from their last five games, ahead of a meeting with Crystal Palace tomorrow night. Given the Eagles’ have conceded most of their chances from their right-side this season, I expect we’ll see Benrahma instinctively drift towards that flank, and if he does, he can cause plenty of problems for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Benrahma is a top talent, and is an intriguing option for those willing to move away from the midfield template.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT