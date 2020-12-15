473
Spot the Differential December 15

Fulham improvements can help out-of-position Cavaleiro offer FPL value

473 Comments
Share

Once again differentials had a lot of success in Gameweek 12, with previous column inclusions João Cancelo (£5.5m), Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) and Che Adams (£6.0m) all delivering for their owners.

If it weren’t for some superb goalkeeping at Selhurst Park and the King Power Stadium, last week’s picks Eric Dier (£5.0m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.5m,) would have been in the points too.

There’s no shortage of candidates to consider this week either.

This time, we’re focusing on differentials from Fulham, Manchester City and West Ham United, who we like the look of for Gameweek 13 and beyond.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Ivan Cavaleiro

  • FPL ownership: 0.1%
  • Price: £5.3m
  • GW13-17 fixtures: BHA | new | SOU | tot | bur

The use of Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) as a number nine in recent weeks has coincided with an upturn in Fulham’s form.

Since the 27-year-old Portuguese returned to the starting XI last month, the Cottagers have beaten Leicester City away and now drawn with Liverpool, which suggests they are moving in the right direction and potentially turning their season around.

During that run, Scott Parker has got his tactical approach spot on. With Cavaleiro’s ability to stretch opposition defences, they have been able to play more effectively on the counter-attack while showing increased discipline without the ball. It’s added a different dynamic to their game, and bodes well for further out-of-position starts for Cavaleiro.

Against Liverpool, he was lively throughout, and over the last four Gameweeks, his numbers have caught the eye, too. 

Amongst all players, nobody has been afforded more big chances than Cavaleiro, while only Richarlison (£7.8m) has accumulated more shots on target. He also ranks in the top 10 midfielders for shots and attempts in the box. In fact, in Gameweek 12, he was the biggest expected goal (xG) underachiever, and was unlucky to leave Craven Cottage without an attacking return. Although his goal conversion rate could do with some work, those numbers are encouraging.

Fulham did not start the season well and were stuck on just one win up until Gameweek 10. However, they have now started to put some points on the board, and will be confident of adding to their tally with games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United up next.

Cavaleiro is an exciting out-of-position prospect. With penalties and a share of free-kicks married with Fulham’s appealing schedule, it’s hard to argue against the value he will offer if he continues leading the line.

John Stones

  • FPL ownership: 1.3%
  • Price: £4.8m
  • GW13-17 fixtures: WBA | sou | NEW | eve | che

Centre-back John Stones (£4.8m) has been in excellent form since being recalled to Manchester City’s starting XI last month.

It’s been quite a turnaround for the Yorkshireman, having been bottom of the pecking order for the first few weeks following his return to fitness. However, an impressive run of performances has seen him grab the opportunity to step in for Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m), and might just have put him on track for a sustained run of games in an improving City side.

Encouragingly, Pep Guardiola has been quick to talk up Stones at every opportunity in recent weeks, praising him for turning his career around while insisting he never lost faith in the defender.

Defensively, the Citizens have been superb this season. 

They have now kept six clean sheets in a row in all competitions, and conceded just three goals in their last 10 games. Stones has played a big part in that run too, featuring in Europe and starting the last three Premier League matches, earning 20 FPL points. During that run, City given up just four shots on target against Manchester United, Fulham and Burnley, fewer than any other team over that period.

Having reclaimed Guardiola’s trust, the challenge now is for Stones to maintain his place in the side. Consistency will be key, but if he can do that, he could be a useful differential for the coming weeks.

Saïd Benrahma

  • FPL ownership: 0.3%
  • Price: £6.0m
  • GW13-17 fixtures: CRY | che | BHA | sou | eve

In his first start against Leeds United on Friday, Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) turned in an eye-catching performance.

Handed his full debut following an injury to Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m), which in turn forced West Ham United to move away from their usual 3-4-2-1 shape, the Algerian thrived as a number 10 behind striker Sébastien Haller (£6.1m) in a 4-2-3-1. He may not have registered an attacking return, but was heavily involved in the final-third unleashing six shots, which was joint-top among all players in Gameweek 12.

Since signing, and despite limited minutes, he has also supplied assists off the bench against Fulham and Aston Villa, and could now be set for a run of starts in the first-team.

Last season, Benrahma was arguably the most exciting player in the Championship having scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists for Brentford. How those statistics will hold up in the Premier League remains to be seen, but they are promising.

David Moyes’ side have now picked up 12 points from their last five games, ahead of a meeting with Crystal Palace tomorrow night. Given the Eagles’ have conceded most of their chances from their right-side this season, I expect we’ll see Benrahma instinctively drift towards that flank, and if he does, he can cause plenty of problems for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Benrahma is a top talent, and is an intriguing option for those willing to move away from the midfield template.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 13

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/894/history”

473 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BEEZUS
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    G2G and save the FT?

    Martinez
    Ayling Cancelo Justin
    Bruno (C) Salah Mahrez Grealish
    DCL Adams Kane

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Nice team g2g

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Easy save.

      Open Controls
  2. checkit_j
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    What would you do?

    Martinez
    Coufal Chilwell Cancelo
    Bruno KDB Soucek Salah
    Watkins Bamford Rich

    Fos Jota* NWil Kilman

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      I’d sell Rich or Jota.

      Open Controls
      1. checkit_j
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Im thinking Jota to either Gwood or Grealish.

        Open Controls
      2. checkit_j
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I got rid of Jota for Biss. Frees up funds for Rich -> Kane's return and run of fixtures.

        Open Controls
  3. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    thoughts on this;
    1 FT 0.3ITB

    Martinez
    Robbo Chil James, Cancelo (Coufal)
    Salah, Bruno, KDB Grealish (Jota)
    Adams Watkins (Brew)

    a) Adams > Bamford (long term move)
    b) Jota > Torres (2 week punt before the position becomes Son)
    c) other
    d) Bench Jota, roll FT

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Roll FT this week. Jota -> Torres is risky as you don't even know he will start.

      Open Controls
    2. Jimjam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Bench one.
    a)Coufal
    b)Targett
    c)Pva

    Open Controls
    1. FPLShaqiri
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Coufal.

      Open Controls
  5. 50mildownthedraintonymartia…
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    can't choose between bruno or kdb for captain, who you guys saying?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Bruno - 11.2 point average away from home

      Open Controls
      1. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        This. Also, he will have had a bit more rest too if that makes any difference to your thinking.

        I'm currently on KDB (c) but am slowly leaning towards Bruno (c)

        Open Controls
  6. C_G
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Should I:

    A) play both KWP and Lamptey
    B) do Jota ---> Gross on FT and play him
    C) Jota & Watkins ---> Gross & Bamford (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Goodricke
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I did Jota to Gross. Low ownership, playing Fulham and Sheff, On pens and corners, and very cheap. Playing him too!

      Open Controls
  7. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who would you prefer to play this week?

    A. Lamptey
    B. Coufal
    C. Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. Jimjam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      BAC in that order

      Open Controls
  8. Scotty84
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Any news on lamptey?

    Open Controls
  9. TNB
      22 mins ago

      START ONE

      1. Lamptey (Fulham Away)
      2. Coufal (Crystal Palace Home)

      Open Controls
      1. Jimjam
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        2

        Open Controls
    • Jimjam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      1 of each please!:

      IN:
      (1) Bruno
      (2) KDB

      OUT:
      (A) Mahrez
      (B) Son (have Kane)

      Open Controls
      1. TNB
          9 mins ago

          1 A

          Open Controls
        • Sanchit
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          1B

          Open Controls
        • Goodricke
          • 5 Years
          just now

          2A

          Open Controls
      2. Barryyuen
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        2FT and 0.6ITB 🙁

        Don't know what move to make, any idea guys?

        Mendy Forster
        Zouma Chilwell Cancelo Justin Mitchell
        KDB Fernandes Son Grealish Anguissa
        Vardy DCL Bamford

        Open Controls
        1. Jimjam
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          Very nice squad. Perhaps Mitchell to a playing defender to give you a playing bench for the festive period? Otherwise I can't see anything else.

          Open Controls
          1. The Count of Monte Cristo
            • 8 Years
            16 mins ago

            This. If you still have first WC, it is not going to make much difference in the short term.

            Open Controls
        2. markus808
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          There's nothing to do, maybe switch Anguissa or mitchell to someone better expected points.

          Open Controls
        3. Team Bobcat
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          May as well try to free up a little cash.

          Maybe swap Mendy Zouma or Chilwell for a cheaper option. I understand they have wolves so might not be the best week for this

          Anguissa to a cheaper non playing player but with mitchell not playing I wouldn't like this one myself.

          Anything in mind long term or you happy with team. If happy just roll

          Open Controls
      3. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        KDB captain done. Him being rested makes no sense whatsoever. Last year he played 180 minutes every single week. He was rested in their UCL game last week and doesn’t have one next week. Not to mention the whole team revolves around him and pep will want to beat West Brom comprehensively. If he doesn’t play that game will be tight. No chance he’s being rested.

        Open Controls
        1. slavkob
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Nobody thinks he will be rested a lot of us are just afraid of not captaining Bruno Fernandes away trom home.

          Open Controls
          1. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Imo I’m more afraid of not captaining KDB at home to the worst side in the league.

            Open Controls
      4. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        I have 2 FTS and 0.7 itb bank. Can’t afford a straight Jota to Grealish. Any ideas?

        Pickford
        Gabriel James Chilwell Mendy
        Mahrez KDB Bruno
        Vardy DCL Watkins

        Jota Reed Mitchell

        Open Controls
        1. TNB
            12 mins ago

            Pickford to either Martinez or McCarthy

            or

            Chillwell to James

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              I have James

              Open Controls
          • Mika-eel
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            Gabriel and Jota to Grealish and Dallas/Balbuena?

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Oh yeah. That could help quite nicely.

              Open Controls
          • Team Bobcat
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Get rid of Pick?

            Mendy is a bit Maverick also but you may as well hold him this weekas he could start.

            Mahrez would give me headaches but similar situation to Mendy this week. He could start..

            If you identify your problem players longer term.

            Pick Mendy Mahrez Jota

            Itentify replacements you really like and move for them slowly..

            Sort pick this week.

            Mendy mahrez jota next week but this game has a habit of throwing spanners in the works

            Open Controls
        2. TheCurseOfRaheem
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          Do we think Dias plays today?

          Open Controls
          1. Team Bobcat
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I have him but there is always a doubt with city. Of all cities players he seems the safest bet long term but tonight is different..

            Open Controls
        3. Chandler Bing
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          Vardy -> Brewster
          Bissouma -> KdB

          Is this worth a hit or can I wait a GW and do it for free? Will captain Bruno either way

          Open Controls
          1. TNB
              just now

              don't take a hit if you're not going to captain Kdb this week imo

              Open Controls
          2. FPLShaqiri
            • 2 Years
            21 mins ago

            Who is the most nailed on Man City defender for this fixture only?
            a) Walker
            b) Dias
            c) other

            Open Controls
            1. The Count of Monte Cristo
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              Dias then Walker then the rest.

              Hard to say as even Dias could get a rest sometime. Pep seems to be happy with Stones & Dias combination right now though.

              Open Controls
            2. Team Bobcat
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I think most nailed tonight is mendy.

              Laporte will need minutes so slightly woreied for dias. FB carry their own risks also.

              Pep can gamble with a slightly weaker side tonight so that is why I would pick mendy as the sure starter of the back four simply because he can.

              Makes sense to me but hard to make sense of pep

              Open Controls
          3. andres
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            20 mins ago

            Jota replacement:

            A lookman or cavaleiro (to allow kane next for free)
            B grealish (no real option fur spurs attack - wait and see)

            Open Controls
            1. Chandler Bing
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              I'd go A if you have no Spurs.

              Open Controls
              1. andres
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Exactly, and cavaleiro now tipped for glory 😉

                Open Controls
          4. slavkob
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            What do you think about my team?

            Mendy
            Chilwell, Cancelo, Targett
            Salah, KDB, Bruno(c), Grealish
            DCL, Bamford, Giroud

            Soucek, Coufal, Justin

            Open Controls
          5. Ronny Sandstone
            • 6 Years
            19 mins ago

            Any chance Telles plays this GW? could really do with rolling a transfer!

            Open Controls
            1. Mika-eel
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              Going to have that question every gameweek. Why not just get rid?

              Open Controls
              1. Ronny Sandstone
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                Still got a WC to get shot of him very soon, was hopeful of saving a transfer and probably remove him next week? as part of a bigger move tbh

                Not been a good punt for me at all!

                Open Controls
                1. Mika-eel
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  If you have a good 1st bencher I would save then. Yeah could've been a solid punt. My friend has been burnt by him aswell. Good luck with the gw!

                  Open Controls
          6. Tomas_brolin
            • 2 Years
            19 mins ago

            If the only way of getting KdB is to lose Salah and 0.2 value would you do it?

            Would captain KdB this week and switch back to Salah in GW15

            Open Controls
            1. Pitch Perfect
              • 2 Years
              10 mins ago

              Personally, no. But I wouldn't let the value loss be deciding factor.

              Open Controls
            2. Goodricke
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I did. Salah came in last time round as a (C), and swapped for KDB (C). Will decide after this round whether to stick with him, or swap back, or to Bruno.

              Open Controls
          7. More Cowbell
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            Which 1 to bench?

            James (wol)
            Justin (EVE)
            Coufal (CRY)
            Konsa (BUR)

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Jimjam
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Tough one - I'd be tempted to bench Justin though. Leicester are quite hot and cold, and I could see DCL tapping one in against them.

              Open Controls
            2. Pitch Perfect
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Coufal.

              Open Controls
          8. tabby98
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            What should I do here please help?

            Mccarthy, (Nyland)
            Chilwell, Reece James, Justin, KWP (Mitchell)
            Salah, KDB, Grealish, Pulisic (Stephens)
            DCL, Vardy, Bamford

            0.3itb 1ft

            A) Chilwell ---> Dias/Stones
            B) Pulisic ---> Mahrez/Zaha/Bowen
            C) Chilwell + Pulisic ---> Stones + Son (-4)
            D) Hold

            Any other suggestions??

            Open Controls
            1. Jimjam
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              C

              Open Controls
          9. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            17 mins ago

            NEW ARTICLE POSTED

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/12/15/gameweek-13-scout-picks-features-heavy-focus-on-manchester-clubs/

            Open Controls
          10. BATISTUTA ®
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            McCarthy
            Chilwell Zouma Coufal
            KDB Salah Mahrez Lookman
            Vardy Ings Wilson

            Mahrez to Fernandes for a hit ???

            Open Controls
          11. The Count of Monte Cristo
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            Aston Villa have Cash and Douglas Luiz out this GW.

            Should I start Justin (Everton H) over Targett (Burnley H) due to this?

            Open Controls
            1. BATISTUTA ®
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              I would start Justin... better chance of attacking return as well

              Open Controls
              1. The Count of Monte Cristo
                • 8 Years
                8 mins ago

                Thanks Batigol.

                Open Controls
                1. BATISTUTA ®
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers 🙂 ! Good luck !

                  Open Controls
          12. Hryszko
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Final Decision, Captain 1...

            A. Bruno
            B. KDB

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.