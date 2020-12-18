Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 14?

Fantasy Premier League managers face one of the trickiest captaincy decisions of the Christmas period in Gameweek 14.



High-scoring and in-form Manchester United host Leeds United in one of the most anticipated games of the month, bringing Bruno Fernandes (£11.0m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) to the fore.

Also, after a draw at Crystal Palace and a last-minute defeat at Anfield, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur will have a point to prove as Leicester City come to north London.

Elsewhere, Liverpool prepare for a potentially tough-to-call trip to Crystal Palace although Roy Hodgson has played five, lost five as Eagles manager against his former club.



Thankfully for you, the Captain Sensible article is back once again to help you make the big decisions ahead of Gameweek 14.

As this uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) tops the captain poll for Gameweek 14 ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Selhurst Park.

The Egyptian has delivered attacking returns in each of his last four Premier League matches, accumulating three goals and two assists in that time – earning him 39.3% share of the latest vote.

Fernandes’ first away blank as a Manchester United player has not eliminated him from the latest captaincy debate, 21.5% of our readers backing him for the armband when Leeds come to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Whites have given up an average of 1.8 goals per away game this season although the Red Devils have netted just three times at home so far.

Harry Kane (£10.9m) claims the bronze medal for the captaincy this week, earning 12.1% of the votes as Spurs prepare to host Leicester City. The talismanic forward has 14 goals and one assist in his last nine meetings with the Foxes.

A trip to Southampton for Kevin De Bruyne (£11.0m) and Manchester City is enough to ward off widespread interest in the Belgian this time around. Just 6.6% of you are willing to captain him at St. Mary’s Stadium, where the Saints have the second-best home record this season.

Despite Kane’s earning a place in the top-three for Gameweek 14, just 3.1% of the voters feel that Son Heung-min (£9.6m) is worth considering this time around.

Rashford, Callum Wilson (£6.6m), Andrew Robertson (£7.2m), Sadio Mané (£11.9m) and Ben Chilwell (£6.2m) are the only other assets with more than 1%.

KEY MATCHES

Manchester United v Leeds United

