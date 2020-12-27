1322
Dugout Discussion December 27

Lack of festive rotation sees Bamford, Dallas, Taylor and Raphinha all start at Elland Road

Pascal Struijk (£3.9m) replaces an injured Liam Cooper (£4.4m) at the heart of Leeds United’s defence in an otherwise unchanged line-up from the side that lost 6-2 to Manchester United.

They face Burnley just two days before the festive chaos takes them to West Bromwich Albion, yet head coach Marcelo Bielsa has decided not to rotate popular FPL assets such as Patrick Bamford (£6.4m), Stuart Dallas (£4.7m), Mateusz Klich (£5.5m) and Raphinha (£5.4m).

Captain Cooper left proceedings at Old Trafford with an abdominal injury to worsen the defensive crisis that has seen Robin Koch (£4.4m) ruled out until March and Diego Llorente (£4.4m) suffer muscular problems, therefore moving Luke Ayling (£4.5m) into centre-back and restricting his attacking potential. Instead, Dallas has surged forward to score in their last two matches.

The Whites play an entertaining style of rock and roll football that has brought at least five goals in six of their 14 league matches this season. Only Liverpool have been involved in more goals than their 54, also ranking second to the champions for both goal attempts and xG (expected goals).

They have more shots inside the box than all others, yet defensively they are third worst for shots conceded and their xGC (expected goals conceded) is only ahead of West Brom.

Such statistics are encouraging for Bamford’s owners, as they suggest his fantastic return of nine goals and three assists is not a purple patch. The standout cheap striker, his 47 shots in the box is a league high. Bamford will face his former club, having made six appearances for Burnley during the 2016-17 season.

However, opposing him is Charlie Taylor (£4.5m), a man who started his career at Leeds and played 93 times at left-back before moving to Turf Moor. On many FPL managers’ radars right now after four clean sheets from seven matches, Taylor assisted Ashley Barnes’ (£6.0m) goal against Wolves last Monday.

Manager Sean Dyche has also resisted Christmas rotation, despite also having just one full day of rest before hosting Sheffield United. Their only changes from the 2-1 win over Wolves remove two players that received knocks that night – Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) and Robbie Brady (£5.0m). In their place comes Josh Benson (£4.5m) and the out-of-position Erik Pieters (£4.3m).

Burnley are unbeaten in four matches, picking up momentum as they attempt to escape a relegation fight. Underlying stats are still poor, with the fewest goal attempts in the league (117), fewest on target (36) and third fewest set piece attempts. They rely on Nick Pope (£5.4m) and Chris Wood (£6.2m) to step up and haul them up the table.

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Alioski; Phillips, Klich; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford

Burnley XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Westwood, Brownhill, Pieters, Benson; Wood, Barnes

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. Harmonica1967
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    A). Mendy, KdB, Watkins to Fabianski, Sterling, Bamford

    B). Mendy, Kilman, Watkins to Meslier, Balbuena, Bamford

    2 free transfers in the bank, so would be doing 1 or 2 tonight and the other after tomorrow's deadline

  2. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    24 mins ago

    Mark Noble starting for West Ham? They're terrible when he plays

  3. SuperDan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Yay or nay

    Grealish, Konsa, Dunne > Raphinha, Dias, Stones

    1. Rolls-Royce
      • 7 Years
      just now

      With Everton and Chelsea up next for City, sure

  4. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    If You have Dallas and Bamford who To get also from leeds for DGW

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'd go for Raphinha (as I have him). Don't think a Leeds defender is essential but keep if you have already.

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Meslier or Raphinha

    3. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cheers

  5. Bilbao Baggins
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Are there any support groups floating about for non Salah owners to share their negative experiences together and support each other?

    1. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      I would have joined you if I didn't bottle it and bring him in for a 4 point hit.

      1. Bilbao Baggins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haha I would of but I couldn't find the funds and felt I had to hold onto KDB for the blanks week.

  6. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Not sure i want Raphina now

    Might get an assist every now and then but doesnt seem worth a transfer without goal threat

    1. acidicleo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I am not keen too...

  7. Dele
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Kane explodes and he’s rising tonight right?

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Dont think so

    2. Rolls-Royce
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gotta rise before you explode...

  8. Skloppy Kops
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Anyone taking a punt on CHO, after yesterday's Lampard comment? Might be gold for his price. But how long will he start?

  9. dezille
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    1FT, 2.3 ITB

    McCarthy (Martinez)
    Robertson Coufal Dallas Justin (Mitchell)
    Salah KDB Bruno Grealish (Soucek)
    DCL Bamford (Brewster)

    A) Grealish > Son
    B) KDB > Son

    Grealish has 2 games in hand (when are these likely to be?) but difficult fixtures, despite performing well in thee types of fixtures before.
    KDB is not showing his 11.5m, can't see him playing with only 2 days rest (he already looked knackered) and won't be captained until GW18 (likely FH and BB19), but is still a nice differential, and will give me funds in the back to be more flexible with next moves. Input would be appreciated as just saying A or B provides little value!

    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I would do B for the same reasons, gives money and room + Grealish looked so good yesterday, he can definitely get points through these fixtures

  10. F_Ivanovic
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Remember when people said it was no contest anymore between KDB and Sterling? Sterling now has more points this season than KDB.

  11. NejiHyuuga01
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    No matter the result , Chris Wood you are in.

  12. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Come on Coufal! First double figure haul of the season?

    1. Skloppy Kops
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes to celebrate being Dad..

  13. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Coufal wingbacking

  14. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    WC draft:

    McCarthy Martinez
    Robbo Cancelo Dier Coufal Taylor
    Grealish Salah Bruno Soucek Raphinha
    Kane Bamford Adams

    How does it look? Thoughts?

    - Not sure about the GK situation
    - Getting rid of DCL having had him from the start

  15. geoffrolph
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Seems im the only one without a free hit. Going to be a bad blank and double for me without it.

    Anyone else in the same boat?

    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have the FH but doesn't make sense to use it for this GW, not a lot of attractive options

  16. Sturridge Wars
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who is there to actually to replace KDB with that you would feel comfortable other then Son, Bruno & Salah?

    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Rashford & Grealish will both keep pace with him on value, and possibly on outright points

      1. Sturridge Wars
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Would u rather KDB over those two with his potential.

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Depends on your captains for the next 5-10 games

          If it’s KDB more than zero times & you’re not free hitting BGW18 then he’s a keep & vice-versa

          1. Sturridge Wars
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            I won’t be captaining him and I’m FH gw18.

            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Then you know what to do

              In the immortal words of Per Gessle & Marie Fredrikssen:

              I know there's something in the wake of your smile
              I get a notion from the look in your eyes, yeah
              You've built a love but that love falls apart
              Your little piece of Heaven turns too dark

              Listen to your heart when he's calling for you
              Listen to your heart, there's nothing else you can do
              I don't know where you're going and I don't know why
              But listen to your heart before you tell him goodbye

    2. FPL Laurenzo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sterling - but not in place of Bruno or Salah.

  17. HUAAAA
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Martinez
    Dallas stones kwp
    Bruno salah mahrez maddison saka
    Bam kane

    Subs steer dcl cresswell lamptey

    Gtg for gw16?

  18. HD7
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    How did Wood look today?
    Did he have chances?

    As an owner I really dont know what is better - to hear he missed sitter but at least had chances, or no missed opportunites

  19. Sturridge Wars
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is everyone using FH in gw18 or what’s your plan? At first I was against it but if I do it then I can bench boost with a strong dgw19

