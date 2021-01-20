131
Scout Notes January 20

Maddison outshining Vardy as Pereira returns for Leicester

131 Comments
Share

LEICESTER 2-0 CHELSEA

  • Goals: Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m), James Maddison (£7.1m)
  • Assists: Harvey Barnes (£6.8m), Marc Albrighton (£5.3m)
  • Bonus points: Ndidi x3, Kasper Schmeichel x2 (£5.5m), Jonny Evans x1 (£5.5m), Wesley Fofana (£5.0m)

MIDFIELD MAESTROS

Owners of Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) are likely suffering from cold feet even as appealing fixtures approach for Leicester City.

The striker’s blank against Chelsea ensured just a four-point score in Double Gameweek 19, a total more than doubled by Harry Kane (£11.1m) in just one match.

And what has made Vardy’s disappointing Fantasy Premier League returns more frustrating for his 28.9% backing is the fact that the Foxes are hardly in bad form.

Their recent 2-0 win over Chelsea, a fourth victory in the last six, has taken them to the summit of the Premier League table at the time of writing.

Vardy’s direct contribution to that achievement has been relatively minor, without a goal since Gameweek 14 and producing just 2.5 points per game over the last four matches.

By comparison, James Maddison (£7.1m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) have put up 7.8 and 6.3 points per game in that time and look the prime candidates to benefit from upcoming meetings with Everton (away), Leeds (home) and Fulham (away).

Maddison has been in particularly exciting form, netting in three successive Premier League matches for the first time this season.

And, after producing three attacking returns in the opening 10 Gameweeks of 2020/21, the former Norwich City man has seven in his last nine outings – and struck the bar against Chelsea.

Barnes is in similar form, putting up four of his eight goal involvements this season over the last five matches.

KING OF THE ROAD

Still, there are crumbs of comfort for Vardy owners as we head into Gameweek 20.

For the second match in a row, the Leicester forward was quiet but, as ever, always ready to pounce on any loose balls behind defenders.

He got one-on-one with Edouard Mendy (£5.1m) from an awkward in the first half on Tuesday night, his chip batted away partially and requiring a defensive clearance to stop it ending up in the back of the net.

Vardy was also fouled as Marc Albrighton (£5.3m) played a ball into the penalty box, which Maddison duly converted. Had his colleague not scored, Leicester might have had a penalty, which Vardy surely would have taken.

The forward was then denied an assist in the second half when he played Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) through on goal, denied by a good piece of goalkeeping by Mendy and, shortly after, he was just inches from collecting the ball in a race towards goal in his trademark style before Chelsea’s shot-stopper got there first.

It is a well-documented fact that Vardy has struggled to find himself in such situations at home this season. His goal conversion at the King Power Stadium is as low as 8% so far this season.

But he has experienced this problem a lot less often away from home, where he has boasted a goal conversion of 42.9% in 2020/21.

More importantly, three of Leicester’s next four fixtures take place on the road, against Everton, Fulham and Wolves.

PICKLE RICK

Uncertainty about Leicester full-backs is slowly rising among Fantasy managers following Ricardo Pereira‘s (£5.9m) return to Premier League action after 10 months.

His comeback is timed rather awkwardly for anyone hoping to predict Leicester’s back-four for upcoming matches considering the form of James Justin (£5.0m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) this season.

The former has played every minute of the Premier League campaign thus far, an impressive feat in this exceptional season, and has produced 3.9 points per match in that time.

Meanwhile, Castagne has shown plenty of the same marauding spirit we have come to know of Pereira in 2020/21, exemplified in two key moments against Chelsea.

It was the Belgian who teed up Maddison for his cross-bar shot while he would have been afforded the assist for his long ball forward had Vardy collected possession and slotted past Mendy.

So, where does Pereira fit into the equation? Well, Brendan Rodgers certainly teased Fantasy managers on Tuesday night by deploying him on the right-hand flank of the attacking midfield in the place of Albrighton for the final 15 minutes.

The Portuguese full-back was always going to be someone to monitor upon his return to full fitness, not least because of sustained interest in Justin and Castange.

But if there is a chance of Pereira playing in a more attacking role, then keeping an eye on him just became even more important.

LAMPARD LOTTERY

The task of predicting a Chelsea team has become harder in recent weeks and their form has not helped Frank Lampard in that respect either.

The Blues, who have now lost three of their last five Premier League matches, put in an abject display at the King Power Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kurt Zouma‘s (£5.8m) stock has taken another dip as he failed to register so much as one minute on the pitch in two Double Gameweek 19 matches.

As things stand, only three defenders are selected by more managers than Zouma but the third start in four for Antonio Rüdiger (£4.5m) alongside Thiago Silva (£5.6m) is sure to trigger a fire-sale in the build-up to Gameweek 20.

Lampard also made changes to his attack against Leicester, putting Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) in for Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m), although it is worth pointing out the Englishman has more attacking returns since Gameweek 15 than any other Chelsea asset (two).

Hudson-Odoi was one of the few visiting players to go close on Tuesday night, rippling the side-netting from close range when played through by Christian Pulisic (£8.2m).

Substitute Timo Werner (£9.2m) put the ball in the back of the net but his goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Leicester City XI (4-1-4-1): Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Fofana, Castagne; Ndidi; H Barnes, Maddison (Pérez 76′), Tielemans, Albrighton (R Pereira 76′); Vardy (Iheanacho 88′).

Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): E Mendy; Chilwell, T Silva, Rüdiger, R James; Kovacic, Mount; Pulisic, Havertz (Ziyech 67′), Hudson-Odoi (Werner 68′); Abraham.

Value midfielder Pereira improving in new central role for West Brom

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

131 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Play up the Poopey

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Poo-pie play up

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Caught a big waft of it did you?

      Open Controls
    3. Shaw must go on
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      how´s the flatulence situation going??windows still open??

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        She’s in the office up upstairs during the week. I really regret making her pancakes the last couple of days though as they seem to digest by the time she’s finished. It’s almost like she stores them up just for me.

        Open Controls
  2. Deulofail
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Aubameyang is our Peter Pan! 😆
    https://youtu.be/tfAUqPy0Hik?t=1458

    Open Controls
    1. Hooky
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      He's more Cat from Red Dwarf

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        Are you Stavros McGinty? https://twitter.com/stavrosmcginty/status/687283506972602369

        Open Controls
        1. Hooky
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          If only. Funny that Cat's nephew also plays for Arsenal!

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Welbeck? https://www.reddit.com/r/Gunners/comments/2f8v78/anyone_else_ever_noticed_welbecks_striking/

            Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Haha. Great reference.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          Worst comedy ever

          Open Controls
          1. Hooky
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            Presume you've not watched Mrs Browns Boys then?

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 4 Years
              13 mins ago

              That's not a comedy

              Open Controls
          2. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            Was perfect at the time. Don’t know when you watched it but loved it back in the 90’s.

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Tried it as a teenager in the 00s, then a couple more times since. Seemed dated already the first time, and cringeworthy with laughter after every phrase, but nothing funny for whole episodes. There were others in school who liked it, but I explained that by assuming their parents forced it on them 😀

              Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Enjoyed that. Ta Deulo.

      Open Controls
  3. Gravless are for Kinnear
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Burn the witch!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Who?

      Open Controls
      1. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        the ones that float when thrown into the water

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          Like a duck.

          Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      The Zambian one I hope you mean

      Open Controls
      1. Groot the Leveller
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Can't believe I actually googled "zambian witch doctor salah"

        Open Controls
  4. Goonerly
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    How does this WC team look? Any changes needed?

    Martinez - Areola
    Stones - Dias - Shaw - Chilwell
    KdB - Bruno - Son - El Ghazi - Smith Rowe
    Vardy - Bamford - Antonio

    No Liverpool is a worry, I know, but can always switch back to one of them once they find form!

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      It looks like it's chasing last week's points and it has way too much on the bench imo.

      You'll have a huge bench headache every week with that lot.

      Open Controls
      1. Thigh_on_thigh
          1 min ago

          Bench Smith Rowe and rotate d? Lol

          Open Controls
      2. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        You only list 14 players ... who’s your 5th DEF?

        Open Controls
        1. Goonerly
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Sorry, forgot to type in Mitchell

          Open Controls
      3. The Sociologist
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Not keen on Chilwell, but rest looks good.

        Open Controls
      4. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        15 players customary
        Lose a def to beef up ElGhazi?
        Rather Kane and Madds than Vardy and Son at the minute
        Need 2 playing keepers?

        Open Controls
        1. Goonerly
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Sorry, missing Mitchell!

          Want Areola for a bench boost at some point, yes.

          Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      34 mins ago

      I’ve been given permission to watch the games tonight

      Open Controls
      1. Hooky
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        Mummy written you a note?

        Open Controls
      2. Monklane
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        Jim jams on and straight to bed afterwards.

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          I’ll probably drift off after Rashford hatrick anyway

          Open Controls
          1. HonestBlatter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Rash with hattie it would be a dreamland...

            Open Controls
      3. HonestBlatter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        That's great news! I haven't asked yet

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Honestblatter knows

          Open Controls
      4. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        You’re lucky. Couldn’t watch the City game on Sunday so missed Stones getting his haul. Gutted I missed that. Think I had to watch Downton Abbey

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Me to mate, lest we forget, hopefully something tonight from Rashford or slab Head

          Open Controls
      5. aleksaa2
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        I envy you, I have an exam in the afternoon and won't be able to watch anything tonight.

        Open Controls
    3. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      I know a lot can happen before the deadline but as of now does this team look fine to save? Bit of a benching headache...

      Mendy(Johnstone)
      Robbo Stones Cancelo Coufal(Holding)
      Salah Fernandes KDB Grealish (Soucek)
      Bamford Antonio (Rodrigo)

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yes although id be tempted to free up some cash by selling Robbo.

        Open Controls
        1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          True, that's something I'm looking at, but I guess it would be better to save and evaluate next week maybe? I could do Grealish to Son or something with the funds maybe

          Open Controls
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yeah it depends on replacements. United have a great fixture this week so I'm selling Robbo for Shaw even though I don't need the money for this week.

            Open Controls
            1. Pieterke30
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Can we trust Shaw to stay fit? Im not sure

              Open Controls
              1. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                For 4.8m with such attacking threat I'll take that risk. Anyways a lot of people have strong benches with likes of Coufal, Dallas & Holding so it hardly matter if he misses a game.

                Open Controls
          2. Pieterke30
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Why would you sell Grealish? He is likely to have a few doubles pretty soon. Im looking to buy him

            Open Controls
            1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Oh yeah absolutely nothing wrong with him, just that I don't have many other routes to getting Son

              Maybe if I sell Salah...

              Open Controls
          3. gart888
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I have a very similar team, and am planning a similar bench this week (Johnstone, KWP, Soucek, Adams).

            Would you go Robertson all the way down to a 4.0 to also fund another transfer later? Even doing that and downgrading a forward to Brewster doesn't free up enough to get in Kane or Vardy, so I'm not sure it really makes sense to turf Robbo. Liverpool will start scoring goals again eventually, and he's looked great all season.

            Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        No way I'm benching Rodrigo vs Newcastle to play Coufal.

        That team looks fine, yeah.

        Open Controls
        1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 4 Years
          just now

          True, usually always play the attacker but Palace have just been so woeful defensively, and Rodrigo usually gets just 60 mins max, it's tricky though yeah

          I lowkey want Bruno to get a yellow vs Fulham just to solve my dilemma :P, since I won't captain him GW20 anyway

          Open Controls
          1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
            • 4 Years
            just now

            *Palace have been woeful offensively I meant

            Open Controls
      3. Cometh The Aouar...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Kick Salah out

        Open Controls
        1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Salah to Barnes
          Rodrigo to Kane

          is an option

          Open Controls
          1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            for GW21 that is

            Open Controls
    4. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      32 mins ago

      Yep, I’m playing souceck over coufal I think

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        18 mins ago

        Reply fail to vibudh

        Open Controls
      2. The Sociologist
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        I actually think Coufal is the better option against Palace, Soucek doesn't look as attacking with Antonio back.

        Open Controls
      3. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Cheers, yeah it's a tricky one. benching Soucek far from ideal so I might do that as well

        Open Controls
    5. Cometh The Aouar...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Nice article David. Maddy owner and proud!

      Open Controls
    6. gart888
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Spent a while building a BB team, but now I have too much value sitting on my bench going forward. What would you do to try to consolidate more value into my starting lineup? I'm fine taking a hit or two, or waiting a week or two to get the plan together.

      Martinez - Johnstone
      Robertson - Dias - Stones - KWP - Coufal
      Salah - KDB - Bruno - Grealish - Soucek
      Antonio - Bamford - Adams
      1FT 0.1ITB

      Open Controls
      1. The Sociologist
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Soucek > Emile Smith-Rowe, Johnstone > Button?

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah, those are both tempting moves to get money out of my bench, but I'm not sure what I'd even do with 1.2 ITB at that point? It's not enough to get in anyone particularly nice.

          Open Controls
      2. KAALI_DAAL
          17 mins ago

          Your aim should be to make downgrades to accommodate Kane/Son.

          Looking at Robbo.

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • 6 Years
            15 mins ago

            Yeah, I agree. Been looking at a way to do that.

            Unfortunately, even selling Robbo and Johnstone I can't afford to go Soucek to Son, so it would have to be Grealish.

            Is Robbo, Grealish to 5.0 Defender and Son really an upgrade?

            Open Controls
            1. KAALI_DAAL
                12 mins ago

                Not really. Depends. AV has nice fixtures coming up. Let's see how Grealish does in this DGW.

                Open Controls
                1. gart888
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Sensible. Thanks.

                  Open Controls
        • highsguy
            25 mins ago

            Is a Salah blank against Burnley the last straw? Curious to hear opinions.

            Open Controls
            1. KAALI_DAAL
                20 mins ago

                No

                Open Controls
              • Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                18 mins ago

                Let's see. I might keep him till the Brighton game in GW22.

                Open Controls
              • Pieterke30
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                17 mins ago

                Oh yes. 300%.

                Open Controls
              • hueycho
                • 2 Years
                15 mins ago

                Yeah def

                Open Controls
              • gart888
                • 6 Years
                14 mins ago

                Who has scored more goals than him this season?

                Open Controls
                1. Groot the Leveller
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Who do you ditch him for?
                  Kdb is the obvious one for me.

                  Open Controls
            2. KAALI_DAAL
                25 mins ago

                81 points any good? 🙁

                Open Controls
                1. Cometh The Aouar...
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  It's 31 points above the average so yeah I'd say so

                  Open Controls
                2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Better than most but nothing special I'd guess

                  Open Controls
                  1. KAALI_DAAL
                      just now

                      This 🙁

                      Open Controls
                  2. The Sociologist
                    • 1 Year
                    20 mins ago

                    No, season over.

                    Open Controls
                    1. KAALI_DAAL
                        just now

                        By these standards, what is your season then? 🙂

                        Open Controls
                    2. Original - Wolves Ay We
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Nope.

                      Open Controls
                    3. Sun Jihai
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Most people posting scores on here seem to be 100+ already

                      Open Controls
                    4. grumpyman
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      You've improved your rank by over 50% so you already know the answer. Posts like this are the worst.

                      Open Controls
                  3. The Sociologist
                    • 1 Year
                    24 mins ago

                    Anyone fancy a punt on Pereira after the City game? Games against Fulham and Sheffield look decent.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Cometh The Aouar...
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Longer term pick I think

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Sociologist
                        • 1 Year
                        9 mins ago

                        Sorry, as in you'd prefer someone different for the longer term?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Cometh The Aouar...
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Nah I mean I'd get him in after the Man U game instead of trading him in before FUL and then out after SHU. 25-29 is a nice stretch for him. Depends on whether you plan to hold him after SHU and allow him to face TOT and MNU.

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Sociologist
                            • 1 Year
                            1 min ago

                            Gotcha, definitely something to think about. Thank you! An extra penality-taking talisman in my team probably isn't the end of the world.

                            Open Controls
                    2. KAALI_DAAL
                        8 mins ago

                        I think he'll just be a liability. Will be tough to take out of team once you get him in. Grealish still a better pick in that price range, no?

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Sociologist
                          • 1 Year
                          6 mins ago

                          Grealish is a price point above this I'd argue. Would love to have him of course, but realistically looking along the El Ghazi, Saka, Soucek, Pereira kind of price without a serious downgrade elsewhere.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Cometh The Aouar...
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            This. Not keen on Pereira but consider the price point and other players who are doing jobs at that level

                            Open Controls
                    3. Athletico Underachieving
                        22 mins ago

                        Martinez (Areola)
                        Stones, cancelo, targett, couf, Dallas
                        Bruno, KDB, madders, soucek, son
                        Kane, Wilson, Watkins

                        Thoughts on Wilson - brew, sou - zaha? Either for -4 or with 2 fts the following week...

                        Open Controls
                        1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                          • 1 Year
                          7 mins ago

                          save till 2 ft

                          Open Controls
                        2. The Sociologist
                          • 1 Year
                          4 mins ago

                          Not keen on those moves, would save for now or downgrade one of your bench options only to free up funds.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Athletico Underachieving
                              just now

                              Yep, bench boosted this week so need to thin it back out. That’s the next headache...

                              Open Controls
                        3. hueycho
                          • 2 Years
                          21 mins ago

                          Need a big haul from bruno tonight!!! Pls!!

                          Open Controls
                          1. KAALI_DAAL
                              just now

                              No

                              Open Controls
                          2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                            • 4 Years
                            20 mins ago

                            Is Soucek too expensive to have as an 8th attacker/12th man?

                            I guess it's fine as long as I can deal with the benched points...

                            Open Controls
                            1. The Sociologist
                              • 1 Year
                              13 mins ago

                              I don't think I can deal with the headache of considering benching him every week.

                              Open Controls
                            2. PascalCygan
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Having played my BB, might downgrade him to Smith Rowe soon

                              Open Controls
                          3. Baines on Toast...
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            20 mins ago

                            Love the pickle Rick reference

                            Open Controls
                            1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              also

                              Open Controls
                          4. tom_p77
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            19 mins ago

                            A) Ziyech > Zaha
                            B) Ziyech > Maddison & Vardy > Kane (-4)
                            C) Keep Ziyech as a differential

                            Open Controls
                            1. The Sociologist
                              • 1 Year
                              5 mins ago

                              B)

                              Open Controls
                            2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                              • 4 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              Just Ziyech to Maddison

                              Open Controls
                          5. Eat my goal!
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            19 mins ago

                            Thoughts on Vardy?

                            Plan was to ditch Son, Bamford for Grealish & Vardy but he isn't performing, much like last year after Christmas.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              Better Away from home some nice fixtures coming would say hold

                              Open Controls
                          6. nkhoughton
                            • 5 Years
                            16 mins ago

                            Is Antonio the best Firmino replacement? Other strikers are Bamford and Kane

                            Open Controls
                            1. The Sociologist
                              • 1 Year
                              7 mins ago

                              Probably for now. Would also consider Watkins perhaps.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
                                • 9 Years
                                just now

                                Watkins Schmotkins man. Can't wait to get rid. Hoping for 10 points over the two games and good luck

                                Open Controls
                            2. jomikijiq
                              • 5 Years
                              just now

                              Him or Watkins

                              Open Controls
                          7. BobbyDoesNotLook
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            15 mins ago

                            Play two:
                            A) Dallas vs New
                            B) Raphinha vs New
                            C) Soucek vs Cry
                            D) Coufal vs Cry

                            This assumes I will play Justin against Everton.

                            Open Controls
                            1. BobbyDoesNotLook
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              7 mins ago

                              Leaning to play both from Leeds.

                              Open Controls
                              1. The Sociologist
                                • 1 Year
                                1 min ago

                                Lots of people own West Ham defence, would look to cover a probably cleansheet there. Perhaps even over Justin?

                                Open Controls
                              2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                                • 1 Year
                                1 min ago

                                Ive got this headache with Coufal or Allioski, think I'm leaning towards Allioski given leeds long break they will have, but if Zaha is out I will probably go coufal

                                Open Controls
                            2. The Sociologist
                              • 1 Year
                              4 mins ago

                              B) and D)

                              Open Controls
                            3. Runaway
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              just now

                              B and D

                              Open Controls
                          8. Cometh The Aouar...
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            14 mins ago

                            Love Lampard's expression looking on while Vardy is subbed in the "Kings Of The Road" section.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Monklane
                              • 11 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              I've seen the same expression on Vladimir Putin's face

                              Open Controls
                              1. Cometh The Aouar...
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                just now

                                Plotting

                                Open Controls
                          9. built_this_city
                            • 3 Years
                            9 mins ago

                            Tonights wishlist -

                            City 2 - Villa - 2 - Grealish, Dias goals. KDB not in squad.
                            Fulham 1 - United 1 - Assist from fernandes

                            Open Controls
                          10. Runaway
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            I need an advice about Justin.

                            I sold him in my GW5WC thinking his days were numbered because of an imminent Pereria return but it did not happen till yesterday. I must admit it turned into a terrible decision for me and I still regret it. His returns have been very harmful for my rank (especially this GW) with his almost 50% EO. Now, I think he nailed his place and he might be even more nailed then Castagne and Pereira with his performance at the both end of the pitch and they have the best fixture in the long term.

                            Would you still bring in Justin or try somebody else from Leicester defense?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Cometh The Aouar...
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              I think Justin is a hold (I own him) but I am keenly monitoring Pereira's comeback and where he fits into the team. You knock the lad on current form though.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Cometh The Aouar...
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                just now

                                You can't knock*

                                Open Controls
                            2. Miguel Sanchez
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Don’t buy, don’t sell

                              Open Controls
                          11. Mac90
                            • 7 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            Whats the biggest pts diff between you and the leader in your ML that you managed to catch up?

                            Mine is currently 140pts my advantage: Wildcard & BB

                            Open Controls
                          12. Cometh The Aouar...
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Cresswell or Dallas for GW20 guys?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Miguel Sanchez
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              Cresswell

                              Open Controls
                              1. Cometh The Aouar...
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Agreed, that's who starting for me right now. Thanks. Just wanted opinion.

                                Open Controls
                          13. blind faith
                            • 9 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            After how much Man U fans were crying out for Cavani against Liverpool, and how poor Martial was is there any chance of more minutes against Fulham? My gut says no, but we can hope.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Miguel Sanchez
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              just now

                              I think Cavani starts tonight - possibly with Martial and Rashford on the wings

                              Open Controls
                          14. NateDogsCats
                              just now

                              Last night thanks to Antonio and Justin I managed to overtake the leader in one of my leagues that a few weeks ago was around 100pts ahead of me, and this is taking into account he used his WC last week while I had 7 players plus Brewster and his TC this week. He might still surpass me by the end of the week as he used it on KDB but I captained him so unless there's a huge haul tonight and my extra players over him this week all flop I might have managed to knock him down without using a chip yet

                              Open Controls
                            • Cometh The Aouar...
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              just now

                              Konsa (form dependent) or Justin for GW20?

                              Open Controls

                            You need to be logged in to post a comment.