Scoutcast Episode 362 – Who are the best De Bruyne and Vardy replacements?

Joe and Seb are joined by Karam to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 20.

After a Blank then Double Gameweek in quick succession, FPL managers can look forward to a ‘normal’ set of fixtures this time around.

But FPL is rarely easy this campaign, in which Covid and increasing scheduling problems have wreaked havoc across top-flight football.

A chief concern is injuries to some of the most well owned and reliable players, with both Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Leicester talisman Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) sidelined for weeks.

Our Scoutcast trio look in detail at the best replacements for both, with a wealth of options to suit all budgets. Are Tottenham’s Harry Kane (£11.2m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) the obvious targets for those who are currently without this magnificent attacking duo? Or are there cheaper, emerging options to consider instead?

Liverpool’s recent poor form is also under scrutiny. Is Mohammed Salah (£12.5m), who is excelling in the Cup but not the League, worth keeping amidst the upcoming mixed set of games?

Elsewhere, there are some excellent FPL teams showcased in the Scoutcast’s rough with the smooth round up of Gameweek 19, fixtures are frisked and Seb takes his turn to select a differential.

Finally, this latest episode signs off with our three Scoutcasters revealing their transfer plans and captaincy decisions.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

  1. FantasyClub
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Am I mad to be going for Ayoze Pérez over the 2 obvious choices

      1. My two cents
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Possibly. The upside is there but I would want to see him starting and doing well before potentially wasting 2 transfers. I think he will split time 60/30 with iheanacho

      2. DK_13
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        I read somewhere that vardy could be out only for 3 weeks. With Perez sharing minutes and only being there for 3 games, I don't think there is enough in it

        1. FantasyClub
            3 hours, 27 mins ago

            I’m definitely not thinking long-term but I really don’t feel like jumping on the Maddison train then he blanks, I really like Barnes but he can be a little sloppy in front of goal. I feel like being risky lol dunno man

        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          If I had a differentials or draft team maybe
          Don't think it's worth the risk in terms of being nailed to start and Everton are still decent defensively

      3. Vazza
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Would you make these moves

          AWB, Zouma, KDB => Cancelo, Salah, 4.2m def (for bench)

          4 point hit.

          1. My two cents
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            I would. With Mitchell if you don’t already have him

            1. Vazza
                3 hours, 25 mins ago

                Thanks mate. I’m very tempted to roll the dice with this one

            2. DK_13
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 28 mins ago

              Wouldn't do the AWB part this week. They play Sheffield

              1. Vazza
                  3 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Thanks mate. Would you rather stick with him than going with triple city defence?

                  If I don’t get Cancelo, I could bring in Gundogan and bench Watkins?

                  1. DK_13
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 18 mins ago

                    The reason for sticking with AWB is that it ensures you don't take a -4. Cancelo could go crazy any week but if it isn't this one you will probably lose points on that move as AWB looks likely for a cleansheet too.

                    Same for gundo and Watkins. I don't see enough to warrant a -4. Might as well do it next week after watching city attack without kdb(plus Watkins has Burnley, not the worst possible fixture)

              2. FantasyClub
                  3 hours, 25 mins ago

                  I wouldn’t do Salah

                  1. DK_13
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 16 mins ago

                    Even after he hit 2 against United? I rather have him if I already have bruno. Looks like an easy 2nd best amongst all because of the spurs fixtures

                    1. FantasyClub
                        3 hours, 13 mins ago

                        I know he was good against Man Utd and will definitely boost his confidence but he’ll be coming up against Mourinhos bus

                  2. Sun Jihai
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 21 mins ago

                    How much ITB for a mid if you do Zouma to Cancelo and KDB to ???

                • DK_13
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 30 mins ago

                  OGS presser is just before deadline, so asking it now. If rashford is a doubt or ruled out.
                  Which should I go for?
                  A) Dier to dias(triple city)/ Maguire (no utd)[-4]
                  B) play dier
                  C) rashford to son (-4).

                  I will WC in 25 and don't have kane and have bruno

                  1. thegaffer82
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 24 mins ago

                    I want to buy him this week (for Soucek)

                    Hopefully OGS will be very open and clear in his presser about the Rash injury situation.

                    If he's out then C) is probably the best option for you

                    1. DK_13
                      • 5 Years
                      3 hours, 15 mins ago

                      Thanks.
                      Buying will be hard. Ogs rarely gives info in his pressers is what I have heard

                  2. Sun Jihai
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 22 mins ago

                    B

                • Little Red Lacazette
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 25 mins ago

                  7.5M ITB. Never had so much money in my FPL piggy bank before.

                  Open Controls
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 22 mins ago

                    Vardy on bench + 6.6m in bank was horrible. So i made the slightly dubious choice of Soucek -> Sterling for a hit.

                    1. Little Red Lacazette
                      • 4 Years
                      3 hours, 20 mins ago

                      Could be gold, could be coal.

                  2. Party time
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 14 mins ago

                    You could buy a yacht with that 😉

                • TomSaints
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 25 mins ago

                  I've just got a sneaky feeling Sterling is about to hit form.

                  3 easy fixtures and i'm expecting 30+ points. Not confident enough to (c) him over Fernandes, but I fully expect to be here at 10pm tonight cursing my lack of courage.

                • OptimusBlack
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 24 mins ago

                  Martinez
                  Xxxx, Stones, Dias
                  Salah, Bruno(c), Son , Soucek
                  Antonio, Bamford, Kane
                  (Dallas , Coufal James )
                  Pick One xxxx

                • Party time
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 20 mins ago

                  Start 2 here lads:

                  It would decide my cup tie

                  1) Cresswell
                  2) Coufal
                  3) Targett

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
                  1. CooseUK
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 30 mins ago

                    1&2

                • Shaw must go on
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 8 mins ago

                  Esr or Soucek to play this gmw??

                • built_this_city
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Any advice please guys?

                  Mendy,
                  Dias, Coufal, Holding
                  Salah, Penandes (c), Son, Grealish
                  Kane, Antonio, Bamford,
                  Subs - Button, Justin, Mendy, N Williams

                  Grealish -> Gundoghan?

                • built_this_city
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 4 mins ago

                  Any advice please guys?

                  Mendy,
                  Dias, Coufal, Holding
                  Salah, Penandes (c), Son, Grealish
                  Kane, Antonio, Bamford,
                  Subs - Button, Justin, Mendy, N Williams

                  Grealish -> Gundoghan?

                  Got bottmed

                  Open Controls
                  1. thegaffer82
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 40 mins ago

                    Not sure why you'd sell Grealish. If I didn't own him already, I'd want him for his decent-ish fixtures and his 3 owed DGW's.

                    If you really want Gundy then the best way is probably to save a transfer and then remove Bamford > Brewster and upgrade cheapie mid to Gundy

                • Yousif Salah
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    I have 2 questions
                    1- Should i start with Smith Rowe only for this GW and wait until next GW that the vision will be more clearer or get replacement for KDB "and who"?

                    2- Is Cancelo worth (-4) and if worth , get him instead of who (Cresswell-Dallas-Reguilon?

                    1. Hooli
                      • 4 Years
                      34 mins ago

                      Not worth taking the minus 4 when u already hav dallas cresswell (maybe for reguilon) but I recon spurs might upset liverpool this gw

                  • CooseUK
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    Selection head ache!! Thoughts??

                    Martinez
                    Dias cancelo maguire
                    Foden Fernandes son salah
                    Antonio bamford DCL

                    Bench
                    Grealish justin Mitchel Sanchez

                  • Zlatan F.C
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      Ferguson to Stones for a hit and bench Soucek?

                    • Hooli
                      • 4 Years
                      45 mins ago

                      Grealish, Maddison or Gundogan in for KDB

