Scoutcast Episode 362 – Who are the best De Bruyne and Vardy replacements?

Joe and Seb are joined by Karam to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 20.

After a Blank then Double Gameweek in quick succession, FPL managers can look forward to a ‘normal’ set of fixtures this time around.

But FPL is rarely easy this campaign, in which Covid and increasing scheduling problems have wreaked havoc across top-flight football.

A chief concern is injuries to some of the most well owned and reliable players, with both Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Leicester talisman Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) sidelined for weeks.

Our Scoutcast trio look in detail at the best replacements for both, with a wealth of options to suit all budgets. Are Tottenham’s Harry Kane (£11.2m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) the obvious targets for those who are currently without this magnificent attacking duo? Or are there cheaper, emerging options to consider instead?

Liverpool’s recent poor form is also under scrutiny. Is Mohammed Salah (£12.5m), who is excelling in the Cup but not the League, worth keeping amidst the upcoming mixed set of games?

Elsewhere, there are some excellent FPL teams showcased in the Scoutcast’s rough with the smooth round up of Gameweek 19, fixtures are frisked and Seb takes his turn to select a differential.

Finally, this latest episode signs off with our three Scoutcasters revealing their transfer plans and captaincy decisions.

