Scout Notes February 1

Salah and Bamford reward patient owners as Son struggles without Kane

West Ham 1-3 Liverpool

  • Goals: Craig Dawson (£4.5m) | Mohamed Salah x2 (£12.6m), Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m)
  • Assists: Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m) | Curtis Jones (£4.4m), Xherdan Shaqiri (£6.4m), Roberto Firmino (£9.4m)
  • Bonus points: Salah x3 Wijnaldum x2 Shaqiri x1

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) ended a six-match scoring drought/witch doctor curse to bring in a bumper 15-point haul for his ever-loyal Fantasy Premier League managers, his ownership levels dipping below the three-million mark just the once during his barren spell.

The 40.4% who ignored a purported curse from ‘FPL Witch Doctor’ and didn’t blink were rewarded with two goals against West Ham, the second a thing of beauty involving a sublime touch and finish by Salah from a supreme Xherdan Shaqiri (£6.4m) first-time ball.

The Egyptian’s haul was put into stark Fantasy contrast considering Jurgen Klopp benched Roberto Firmino (£9.4m), while Sadio Mané (£11.9m) missed out with a muscle injury downplayed as ‘a short-term issue’.

That meant Salah and Divock Origi (£5.2m) working as a front-two during an underwhelming first half, prompting Klopp to change his system at the interval.

“In half-time we changed the formation, offensive formation, so the set-up, Millie (James Milner) was now slightly deeper, like a double six together with Gini (Wijnladum), Thiago slightly higher.” – Jurgen Klopp

That returned the Reds closer to their more standard 4-3-3 and the rest was history.

Further back, it was a third straight match without a clean sheet for the Reds, although Nathaniel Phillips (£4.0m) earned post-match praise as Klopp also gave an update on the injured Joel Matip (£5.4m). 

“Outstanding game, everybody saw it – super professional, super calm, incredibly strong in the air, good challenges, good football. With Joel we don’t have the final diagnosis, specialists must have a look and stuff like this until we know exactly.” – Jurgen Klopp

The signing of Preston’s Ben Davies should ease the side’s centre-back issues, but Phillips would seem to be the current short-term solution available at a knock-down FPL price.

West Ham, meanwhile, were set up to stifle Liverpool, but offered little going forward, meaning a first blank in four for the 17.6%-owned Michail Antonio (£6.5m).

On the plus side, Craig Dawson (£4.5m) scored for the second match running, thanks to an assist from the ever-productive Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m).

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Fornals (Yarmolenko 62), Bowen (Fredericks 79), Benrahma; Antonio (Noble 79).

Liverpool XI (4-3-1-2): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner (Jones 57), Thiago; Shaqiri (Firmino 69); Salah, Origi (Oxlade-Chamberlain 80).

Leicester 1-3 Leeds

  • Goals: Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) | Stuart Dallas (£4.8m), Patrick Bamford (£6.6m), Jack Harrison (£5.4m)
  • Assists: James Maddison (£7.3m) | Bamford x2 Raphinha (£5.4m)
  • Bonus points: Bamford x3 Harrison x2 Barnes x1

Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) starred as Leeds came from behind to beat a disappointing Leicester City.

A three-match run without an attacking return (and four without a goal) had prompted just over a quarter of a million FPL managers to sell the striker for Gameweek 21.

That impatience (or the fear of their man being this season’s Teemu Pukki) was punished most emphatically as Bamford scored one goal and set up the other two for his first double-digit haul since Gameweek 6.

The forward did finish the match with a dead leg, but played down the extent of the injury post-match, preferring instead to rue his decision to take himself off FPL captaincy duties in his own Fantasy team.

His ‘IRL’ manager, Marcelo Bielsa, was less confident about a groin issue that led to Rodrigo Moreno‘s (£5.7m) first-half substitution.

“I wouldn’t be able to tell you right now, but I have the impression that Rodrigo won’t be available.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Otherwise, it was a fine day for those with Leeds assets.

The 13.2%-owned Stuart Dallas (£4.8m) was again employed in midfield and scored his fourth goal of the season, while midfielders Jack Harrison (£5.4m) and Raphinha (£5.4m) continued their fine recent form with a goal and an assist respectively.

Harrison now has three goals from his last five starts while Raphinha made it a goal and two assists in two Gameweeks, although a muscle issue meant he didn’t finish Sunday’s match.

Leicester started brightly and Harvey Barnes‘ (£6.9m) opening goal confirmed his own excellent form – he’s now produced attacking returns in six of the last seven games, while James Maddison (£7.3m) made it four hauls in five with the assist.

The Foxes switched to a back three in the second half in a (failed) bid to curb Leeds’ attacking threat, although they did consistently work keeper Illan Meslier (£4.7m), who made seven saves overall.

But the team struggles without Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) up top and Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) to protect the defence, a fact acknowledged by boss Brendan Rodgers.

“Make no mistake, we have won games without Jamie but the physicality of him and Wilf (Ndidi) benefits the team immensely.” – Brendan Rodgers

Neither will be available for Wednesday’s trip to Fulham, and the hamstring problem that forced 

Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) off after 37 minutes makes him doubtful too.

Leicester City XI (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Evans, Justin, Fofana (Ünder 80), Castagne (Pereira 36);  Mendy, Tielemans; Albrighton (Söyüncü 45), Maddison, Barnes; Perez.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Alioski; Phillips; Dallas, Harrison, Rodrigo (Klich 21), Raphinha (Costa 80); Bamford.

Brighton 1-0 Spurs

  • Goals: Leandro Trossard (£5.7m)
  • Assists: Pascal Gross (£5.8m)
  • Bonus points: Gross x3, Trossard x2 Robert Sanchez x1 (£4.4m)

A Leandro Trossard (5.7m) strike and a third straight clean sheet was more than enough for Brighton  o see off a lifeless Spurs.

It was the Belgian midfielder’s first goal since Gameweek 1, but it was rich reward from a fine team performance that boss Graham Potter rated his side’s best of the last two seasons.

His Tottenham counterpart, Jose Mourinho, was rather less enthusiastic about his players’ reaction to their midweek loss to Liverpool.

“I can imagine that the team when it loses is a sad team. The reaction after that defeat was not phenomenal, the fact that you lose, I don’t like to speak on behalf of the players, but they feel too much the absence of a player like Harry (Kane).” – Jose Mourinho

FPL’s most popular player, Son Heung-Min (£9.8m), added to the sombre air by producing just the two points for his 59.2% ownership for the second match running.

Without Harry Kane (£11.1m) to feed him chances, Son struggled. More than 60,000 FPL managers seem to think that might continue, making him the third-most sold player heading into Gameweek 22. Kane is top of that list.

And with Chelsea and Manchester City to come over the next three fixtures, more Son sales look inevitable unless Mourinho can find the right balance for his Kane-free side.

As for Brighton, a midweek trip to Liverpool is unlikely to inspire immediate investment in their assets, but a decent run thereafter (bur AVL CRY wba) should put some of their defensive stars on the radar, with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (£4.4m) offering good value.

Brighton XI (3-4-2-1): Sanchez; Webster, Dunk, White; Veltman (Burn 72), March, Bissouma, Gross; Trossard (Connolly 79), Mac Allister; Maupay (Lallana 79).

Tottenham Hotspur XI (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Sanchez (Vinicius 45), Alderweireld, Rodon; Davies, Hojbjerg, Ndombele (Lamela 74), Sissoko; Son, Bale (Moura 61); Bergwijn.

How Jesus impacted Gündogan’s FPL output in rotated Man City side

736 Comments
  1. leonickroberts
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Had a great GW thanks to sticking to my guns on Mo and Bamford, and Pep roulette shifting the captaincy to Mo, but not sure where to go with this lot now:

    Martinez
    Dias Cancelo Justin Coufal Dallas
    Fernandes Sterling Salah Barnes Soucek
    Bamford DCL Brewster

    1.7m itb, 2 FTs.

    Any obvious surgery this week?

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Can you do Brewster to Watkins with one move?

  2. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Which one would you do?

    1) Soucek to Grealish, can get Antonio for free GW23

    2) Keep Soucek, do Stephens to Grealish now and Antonio for a hit GW23.

    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      1

    2. Gunner Boy
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      1

    3. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      2

    4. Spambo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you don't have to I wouldn't get rid of Soucek for his next few fixtures.

      Also don't like taking the hit though kind of damed if you do damed if you don't here because it could go either way...

  3. davies
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Lowton >

    A) Rudiger
    B) Holding
    C) Keep/Play (MCI)

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  4. Spambo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    A)Grelish
    B)Gundo
    C) Son
    D) Soucek
    E) Fernandes

    Which one do you get rid of for Salah/Mane>

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      C

      1. Spambo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        With Villa, Fulham and Shefield up next...?

        1. Men in green tights
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          That is the move I have done because spurs are not the same without Kane could always get Son back in the following week if things look better mid week.

          1. Spambo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Oh read that wrong and thought they said Soucek.

            I don't think you can get rid of son with the upcoming fixtures and ownership.

            1. Men in green tights
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              Helps you out if he blanks again which has been happening to the big players with high owner ship could increase rank .

            2. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Che-WBA-city next 3 not exactly the best fixtures

  5. Gunner Boy
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Sell one:

    A- Coufal
    B- Justin
    C- Mitchell

    Buy one:

    1- Robertson
    2- TAA

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      C2

    2. Tshelby
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      C 2

    3. Spambo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Wouldn't do it right now with their current fixtures!

    4. Krafty Werks
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      C2 too

    5. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A1

  6. RubeRx
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    AVLvWHU predictions?

    Thinking you have to get this game right to do well this week as most have a combination of assets from both of these teams in the likes of Martinez, Grealish, Watkins, Soucek, Coufal, Antonio etc

    Are we expecting goals? over or under 2.5?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      You're better off looking at the bookies than asking here.

      1. Spambo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Spot on, often use this, they know best!

        I'm a villa fan and think it could go either way, gut says there will be goals though.

      2. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Have you dried those tears, or will we see you celebrating player injuries due to a poor decision in a free to play game again? Would hope not 😉

    2. AC/DC
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      2.5 goals:

      Over 4/6,
      Under 6/5.

      Villa favourites for home win.

    3. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No clean sheets, goals is what I'm expecting

      Can see Antonio doing well

  7. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Cap Salah or Bruno???

    Worried about Salah rest and Bruno not good fol wise with Pogba

    1. Spambo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Bruno hasn't been on form, Salah looked back to form that game, based on that if i had Salah i'd go for him. I'm considering brining him in but also worried about a rest.. deoends on your rank and how much a gamble could benefit/hurt you.

  8. winchester
      30 mins ago

      Good day lads, once again! Have 1ft and 0,3m itb

      martinez (martin)
      dias cancelo dallas (coufal taylor)
      salah bruno son soucek gundo
      bamford adams (kane)

      Wildcard, bb, tc available. GTG this gw? Considering using wildcard before the dgw and bb on the dgw, with those thoughts is it worth Kane out now?
      a) save ft
      b) kane -> dcl (bench adams)
      c) kane -> wilson (bench adams)

      1. Spambo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah definitely Kane out. I have both Wilson and DCL i actually think Wilson could be the better option... but depends on rank etc as most will have been bringing in DCL so it could hurt you.

        1. winchester
            just now

            cheers! i just wonder if it is worth or not.. keeping in mind that kane might be back in liek 2 gws.. also would lose much value in him

      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Play one of

        A) Digne A LEE
        B) Holding A WOL
        C) Coufal A avl

        1. Krafty Werks
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Gigne

          1. Krafty Werks
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Digne even!!

        2. Spambo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          A all day

        3. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Cheers!

      3. AC/DC
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        Kane targeting a return v Man City.

        “The news is pretty good. On the day of the Liverpool game, no idea. Then the next day we were thinking about three weeks, but Harry is optimistic. He has the experience of some injuries in ankles and in his mind it is a couple of weeks."

        Just seen this but not sure who the quote is attributable too.

      4. Sturridge Wars
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Who would you prefer ?

        A) Antonio
        B) Wilson

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          A

        2. Spambo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          A without doubt!!

        3. Krafty Werks
          • 6 Years
          just now

          A

      5. artvandelay316
          15 mins ago

          Lloris (Forster)
          Cancelo - Stones - Coufal (Holding - Mitchell)
          Bruno - Son - Gundo - Soucek - Rashford
          DCL - Wilson (Brewster)

          Should I do:
          A) Son > Salah
          B) DCL > Bamford
          C) Soucek > Maddison
          D) Option A + B for -4
          E) Option A + C for -4

        • Sturridge Wars
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Who would you rather start on field?

          A) Antonio
          B) Grealish
          C) Soucek

          1. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            In that order

          2. AC/DC
            • 5 Years
            just now

            BAC

            Villa are home

        • Rbyrne95
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Feel like im chasing points as its the first red in a while (Bamford to DCL mistake) 4.2 itb. I still have BB, TC to play. Dropped to 34k

          A)Soucek to Grealish
          B) Stones to Cancelo
          C) Save
          D) other? Defender upgrade?

          Martinez (Steer)
          Stones, Dias, Coufal (Alioski, Kilman)
          Maddison, Salah, Gundogan, Bruno Soucek
          DCL, Antonio (Kane)

        • Jellyfish
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Any news on Vardy? Is the expectation still that he will be back for Wolves?

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.