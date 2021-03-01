631
Scout Notes March 1

Injury concern for Martinez after latest double-digit haul

Leeds United 0-1 Aston Villa

  • Goals: Anwar El Ghazi (£5.3m)
  • Assists: Ollie Watkins (£6.5m)
  • Bonus: El Ghazi, Emiliano Martinez (£5.3m) x3, Tyrone Mings (£5.4m), Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) x1

Aston Villa continued life without Jack Grealish (£7.6m) in rather more convincing fashion than their previous attempt against Leicester City.

Dean Smith’s side followed up that feeble defeat with a narrow win at Leeds in which their opponents were caught cold by a high-pressing start and then ran out of ideas to find a way past the visitors’ low block after the interval.

With Grealish still injured, and his obvious understudy Ross Barkley (£5.9m) poor last time out, Smith gave Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) only his second start of the season in midfield.

But it was Anwar El Ghazi (£5.3m) who filled the attacking void created by the skipper, the Netherlands international scoring early and leading the way for attempts on the day, with five.

Emi Award-Winning

Real-world aficionado Smith was clearly happy with his team’s performance, but back in Fantasy land, Grealish’s absence wasn’t the biggest news in town.

The most-owned Villa player on display was keeper Emiliano Martinez (£5.3m and 38.7%) and he treated his troops to a third double-digit haul in six starts thanks to three saves and maximum bonus, awarded jointly with El Ghazi.

Kudos, in particular, went to the 14,170 who captained the stopper.

Another popular Villa player, Ollie Watkins (£6.5m and 27%), treated his 318,364 new owners to a first return since Gameweek 23, even if his assist for the winner came from a miscued shot.

The striker went into the match the subject of various (bogus) injury reports, while Martinez ended it with an issue (genuine) that Smith later confirmed led to him having painkillers during the match:

Yeah. He had a tight groin which just restricted him playing out a little bit with our centre-backs taking the goal kicks. I’m not sure what the latest is.

Villa play again on Wednesday, against Sheffield United and Smith has not ruled out the 24.3%-owned Grealish returning for that match. 

Many more FPL managers would rather see Martinez still fit for a schedule that looks kindly in the short term and includes a Gameweek 29 fixture, albeit against Spurs.

Bielsa Blues

Leeds’ next few matches are considerably more challenging as they’ll face West Ham, Chelsea, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs between now and the end of April.

And they’re currently in a slump, with three defeats in the last four Gameweeks.

A lack of a second fixture in Gameweek 26 meant their key FPL assets all suffered sales heading into the game.

Their most-owned player, Patrick Bamford (£6.8m and 52.7%), was ditched by nearly half a million managers and even the in-form Raphinha (£5.4m and 9.2%) lost a net 88,432 despite producing returns from the previous seven straight Gameweeks.

The midfielder very nearly punished those sellers, only to waste Leeds’ best chance when he fluffed a header from close range late on.

The home team’s other major FPL asset, the 21.1%-owned Stuart Dallas (£5.0m), was returned to the back four by Bielsa, with fellow defender Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) preferred in midfield.

That experiment lasted 52 minutes, with Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m) brought on and Dallas moved forward.

But the loss further cemented the Northern Ireland international’s boom or bust feel of late. His last six scores have been: 1, 12, -1, 2, 15 and 2.

Leeds XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling; Struijk (Alioski 53); Costa (Harrison 64), Roberts (Hernández 71), Klich, Raphinha; Bamford. 

Aston Villa XI (4-3-2-1): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Elmohamady; Nakamba, McGinn, Ramsey (Sanson 79); El Ghazi (Trézéguet 88), B Traoré; Watkins.

Newcastle United 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Goals: Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m) | Ruben Neves (£5.1m)
  • Assists: Ryan Fraser (£5.6m) | Pedro Neto (£5.7m)
  • Bonus: Neves x3 Adama Traore (£6.0m) x2 Lascelles x2

A 1-1 draw kept Newcastle United dangerously close to the relegation places and Fantasy managers comfortably distanced from their – or Wolves’ – players.

The most-owned home star was the injured Callum Wilson (£6.5m and 6.5%), with mercurial midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) next up on 2.5% ownership.

The latter limped off after 62 minutes on Saturday with a groin problem. Magpies manager Steve Bruce also had to deal with a knee issue that forced Miguel Almiron (£5.6m) off at half-time, while Emil Krafth (£4.2m) picked up a knock and was replaced after 71 minutes.

Bruce delivered a specific update on Almiron, and a rather more general one on the other two, post-match:

It’s too early, but for him (Almiron) to come off and be in the state he is in, we fear the worst. He was in distress at half-time. He will have scans on Sunday to see how he is. Unfortunately in the second, we were disrupted again with injuries, so we’ll see how we are tomorrow and hopefully get a few of them back.

Wolves players aren’t much more popular in FPL, although the 7.1%-owned Pedro Neto (£5.7m) produced a third attacking return in five games with the assist for Ruben Neves’ (£5.1m) equaliser.

And while Adama Traore‘s (£6.0m) goalless run continued for a 25th league appearance, he did manage to bring in two bonus points thanks, in the main, to four key passes and an impressive 14 successful take-ons.

Saint-Maximin’s departure indirectly led to Newcastle’s goal, with substitute Ryan Fraser (£5.6m) providing a fine cross for Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m) to head home.

That put paid to the visitors’ hopes of a third clean sheet in four matches and with Manchester City, Aston Villa and Liverpool to come before a blank Gameweek 29, new investment in their back line is unlikely.

Nuno Espirito Santos’ side is also as goal-shy as Newcastle – they’ve both scored 27 goals from 26 games – so neither team’s attacking assets will merit much consideration either.

Two strikers did come close to breaking the deadlock late on Saturday evening, however.

Joelinton (£5.7m) saw his close-range effort somehow helped over the bar by a Romain Saiss (£4.9m) block, while substitute Fabio Silva (£5.2m) had a point-blank header brilliantly saved by the returning Martin Dubravka (£4.8m).

Newcastle will face fellow strugglers West Brom, Brighton and Burnley over the next five Gameweeks.

There will be tension, there might be drama, but there won’t be many with Fantasy investment in the Magpies for those fixtures.

Newcastle United XI (4-2-3-1): Dúbravka; Lewis, Clark, Lascelles, Krafth (Ritchie 72); Hayden, Shelvey; Saint-Maximin (Murphy 63), Willock, Almirón (Fraser 45); Joelinton. 

Wolves XI (3-4-2-1): Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker; Jonny (Aït-Nouri 90+4), Neves, Moutinho, Semedo (Hoever 85); Neto, A Traoré; Willian J (Fábio Silva 82).

  1. tommo-uk-
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Really want to bring KDB in for the DGW.

    Question is who for.......Salah or Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Prob Bruno when you look at the next few fixtures for Liverpool and Utd

      Open Controls
  2. Rhodes your boat
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Best Barnes replacement?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Depends on your team, how much do you have to spend and plans for 29

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Probably going to save FH for 33, so planning for gw29, 6.8max replacement. Mid is Salah Bruno son gundo

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          It'll be wise to use a FT to bring in a player that plays in 29 so Raphinha, Lingard (misses 28 due to fixture against Utd) and Saka would be the 3 I would consider

          Open Controls
          1. Mr Frost
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            I'm gonna wait and see if villa get a double in 28, then possibly bring in el ghazi or Traore.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Good shout if Grealish is not back. Got to be El Ghazi out of those two. He is so selfish and will take a lot of shots so prefer him from a FPL point of view

              Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
  3. JP\'s
      38 mins ago

      Will Saka play vs Burnley in GW27?

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        I think so, I'm starting him.

        Open Controls
      2. THEKID_88
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Raf or Mount

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        I don't see why not. Arteta was saying he needed a rest and he got one against LEI.

        Open Controls
      4. Mr Frost
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Almost certainly. Good Barnes replacement anfmd the one I'll probably get as I own Antonio.

        Open Controls
    • marcos11
        38 mins ago

        Barnes replacement?

        a) Grealish (Villa triple up)
        b) Mount

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          Grealish if fit especially when they potentially have a double in 28 and already have a game in 29

          Open Controls
          1. marcos11
              just now

              Think I’d definitely go with Grealish if they have a dgw28, gw29 doesn’t really concern me as I’ll fh

              Open Controls
          2. Mr Frost
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I'll be considering Soucek as he has Leeds this week and Saka because of Arsenal's recent form. El Ghazi or Traore could be interesting.

            Open Controls
        2. Aster
            38 mins ago

            What are the chances of bloody Shaw being banned?

            Open Controls
            1. Pepeye
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              36 mins ago

              Missed the Shaw news. Why might he get banned?

              Open Controls
              1. Aster
                  4 mins ago

                  https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-9311955/Luke-Shaw-face-FA-charge-TODAY-claims-referee-Stuart-Attwell.html

                  Open Controls
              2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                • 2 Years
                35 mins ago

                This is a bit of a strange question. Why would he be banned? Because he 'misinterpreted' a conversation Maguire overheard?

                Open Controls
                1. Aster
                    1 min ago

                    For attacking the integrity of the ref. He backtracked later, but it might be too late.

                    Open Controls
                2. G00LI0
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  If he gets banned for that, it's a joke

                  Open Controls
                3. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Wouldn't he just be fined like the managers do when they say this sort of stuff?

                  Open Controls
              3. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                • 2 Years
                38 mins ago

                Anyone considering losing Bruno (PP 10.6) to Son? I think I'll keep Barnes on the bench until Grealish is confirmed fit and Villa have a double in 28.

                WC31 FH33

                1FT 1.1itb
                Martinez
                Cancelo Stones Cresswell
                Salah Bruno Gundo Raphinha
                Kane DCL Bamford
                (Pope Digne Holding Barnes)

                Open Controls
                1. cigan
                  • 2 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Not sure as I think Bruno is a season keeper - and you've got Kane in your team as well so I'd just go Barnes > Grealish (when fit)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                    • 2 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    He has tough upcoming fixtures. I can easily get him back in WC31 albeit at a higher price but hopefully the points gained outweighs that

                    Open Controls
                    1. cigan
                      • 2 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      I'd say he's quite fixture proof, especially in this pen-crazy season. And he's got the form as well (which I think is more important the fixtures). Not saying it's a bad idea at all tho, you could gain a lot of ground with it

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        Bruno is not fixture proof. Go look at his stats against the 'big 6' for this season.

                        https://www.givemesport.com/1654705-bruno-fernandes-man-utd-stars-stats-vs-chelsea-as-big-six-struggles-continue

                        Open Controls
                2. Steiger
                  • 2 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  I'm seriously thinking about doing the same move.

                  Open Controls
                3. Russell
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  How would your team for GW29 look? I have both chips and TC left but had presumed the way to go is FH the blank.

                  I currently have 7 GW29 players but was still going to FH so interested to hear why you might do it your way.

                  Open Controls
              4. Jerse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                37 mins ago

                When will football sort itself out in respecting referees have a really tough job in what is a really fast game. The Chelsea handball was really difficult as Greenwood's shoulder seemed to also make contact with the ball. Luke Shaw should grow up and keep his mouth firmly shut. Some you win some you lose, that is life. I am no fan of Rugby, but no wonder Rugby folk give soccer a slating for what is an appalling part of what is an otherwise great game.

                Open Controls
                1. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  17 mins ago

                  agreed, made a similar post below before I saw this!

                  Open Controls
                2. Saka_me_sideways
                    just now

                    This statement lost all credibility when you used the word Soccer.

                    Open Controls
                3. Danno - Emre Canada
                  • 5 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  Do we think Reguilon is nailed when fit?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    29 mins ago

                    Yes. But you're late. Should've bought him for this week!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Danno - Emre Canada
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Yeah thought about it but was more thinking for GW29

                      Open Controls
                4. Kane Lane
                  • 6 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  Holding off on my Barnes transfer. When do we get news of the Villa and Everton double?

                  Open Controls
                5. DrogsBallacks
                    36 mins ago

                    The enduring question: Stones or Dias?

                    Have Cancelo.

                    A) Stones
                    B) Dias

                    Open Controls
                    1. cigan
                      • 2 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      I've got Dias because he was more of a sure starter when I got him but it looks like both are pretty much nailed on now. So I'd probably get Stones because he's cheaper

                      Open Controls
                    2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                      • 2 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Dias. Stones is a rotation risk with Laporte so you could potentially have both Stones and Cancelo benched

                      Open Controls
                    3. Offs!de
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Dias

                      Open Controls
                  • THEKID_88
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    Start White or Dallas this week?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Got to be Dallas. Ceiling is higher. Brighton have only kept 1 CS in the last 4 and have a tough game against LEI

                      Open Controls
                  • Lindelol
                    • 2 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    Everything has gone against me in this DGW apart from stones goal. Hope Cancelo, pope or AWB saves my GW. Anyone else in the same position

                    Open Controls
                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      27 mins ago

                      Nah it's been alright. Wish I had trusted my gut and picked Bale. But I went Barnes instead. Everything else other than my Gundogan (c) has been fine. Considering I don't have Kane, I consider myself quite fortunate.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Lindelol
                        • 2 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        Gundo captain seems punty

                        Open Controls
                        1. Camzy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          I didn't have Kane and didn't fancy Salah or Bruno because of Chelsea's strong defense.

                          It should've been Son retrospectively...

                          Open Controls
                      2. El Presidente
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        15 mins ago

                        Not over yet.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Bookkeeper
                      • 4 Years
                      27 mins ago

                      average is 41 this week. Think most will end up around 90-100 end of the week.

                      Open Controls
                    3. Would Ed Woodward
                      • 2 Years
                      27 mins ago

                      I'm sure there'll be some in your position but without the Stones goal.

                      Open Controls
                    4. tommo-uk-
                      • 8 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      I was torn between Son/DCL for TC all week and changed to Salah at the last minute. DGW still not over albeit i am annoyed with not going with my gut!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Would Ed Woodward
                        • 2 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Why would you change it to someone you weren't torn between beforehand?!

                        Open Controls
                      2. Rupert The Horse
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Ha. This makes no sense.

                        Open Controls
                    5. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                      • 4 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Pressed BB - 2, 2 and 1 from my three Leeds!
                      Taylor - 0
                      Mitchell - 0

                      Open Controls
                      1. Lindelol
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        Oops

                        Open Controls
                    6. jomikijiq
                      • 5 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Green arrow so can't really complain, but before the GW my only wish was for Salah to outscore Kane and it doesn't look like happening

                      Open Controls
                    7. Lindelol
                      • 2 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      I should have used my FH in this GW

                      Open Controls
                    8. diesel001
                      • 4 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Perfectly possible for those with a 'good' team on paper to do badly this GW so far. How about:

                      Pope
                      Cancelo - Targett - Shaw
                      Salah - Fernandes(c) - Barnes - Gundogan - Sterling
                      Kane - Bamford

                      That team would get you 32 pts so far and has 10 DGW players! Well below the average of 50 pts in the Top 10k.

                      Open Controls
                    9. estheblessed
                      • 6 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Ive got 61pts with DCL as captain so looking good so far! On a bench boost btw. A couple of things that havent worked out tho ... Dier blank and Barnes injury 🙁

                      Open Controls
                    10. Cruyff's Eleven
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Bit early - still have 16 players to go..... TCL including.

                      Open Controls
                  • Aster
                      31 mins ago

                      Sell Sterling for KDB?

                      How do I make space for KDB with Sterling, Cancelo and Dias?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rupert The Horse
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Yes

                        Open Controls
                      2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                        • 2 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Sterling to KDB

                        Open Controls
                    • Dark Side Of The Loon!
                      • 4 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      61% template rating highly risky, right?

                      Open Controls
                      1. gogs67
                          20 mins ago

                          I'm on 54% with a nice green arrow lol

                          Open Controls
                          1. gogs67
                              3 mins ago

                              So far that is!!

                              Open Controls
                              1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                • 4 Years
                                1 min ago

                                That's the thing with it. Its either good greens or bad reds. High risk, high reward.

                                Open Controls
                          2. hullcityfan
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            20 mins ago

                            Mine is 57%.

                            Just get the players you want.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                              • 4 Years
                              just now

                              Done exactly that. Hope it works out.

                              Open Controls
                          3. Holmes
                            • 7 Years
                            19 mins ago

                            85% even with Mailtand and Maja in team *facepalm*

                            Open Controls
                            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                              • 4 Years
                              just now

                              Wow! That's pretty high. Difficult to climb ranks I am sure.

                              Open Controls
                            2. Lindelol
                              • 2 Years
                              just now

                              Hahaha

                              Open Controls
                          4. El Presidente
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            14 mins ago

                            84% here but has worked wonders... maybe I will risk more after WC for last GW in order to push for a great finish

                            Open Controls
                            1. El Presidente
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              7 mins ago

                              GWs

                              Open Controls
                            2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                              • 4 Years
                              just now

                              Its either nailing your captain every week or having a few differentials.

                              Open Controls
                          5. Steve The Spud
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            14 mins ago

                            on 82% and have a small red arrow

                            and I'm bringing son in so it'll probably be 90% lol

                            300k rank 🙁

                            Open Controls
                          6. Mr Frost
                            • 10 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            Just climb ranks with the template by nailing your captain every week 🙂

                            Open Controls
                            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                              • 4 Years
                              just now

                              And thats the most difficult bit. Nailing captain every week.

                              Open Controls
                          7. jomikijiq
                            • 5 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            Think it's hard to be close to 100%

                            My only players below 35% are Lowton and Maguire and I'm on 82%

                            Open Controls
                            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                              • 4 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              With your rank its too risky to be too far off the template.

                              Open Controls
                              1. jomikijiq
                                • 5 Years
                                just now

                                I honestly don't look at ownership too much

                                Simplifying it, but you get high rank because your players score points -> other people buy them -> they become template and only solidify your place

                                Open Controls
                        • Steve The Spud
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          21 mins ago

                          why doesn't football just do what rugby does re: ref's?

                          - only the captain can speak to the referee
                          - anyone else speaks out of turn to the ref - YC
                          - swear at the ref - RC
                          - During VAR, you can here the convocation between the 4th official and the referee so viewers at home understand the decision making process
                          - Video footage shown on the big screen

                          Open Controls
                          1. Rupert The Horse
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            Different class of people

                            Open Controls
                            1. Lord.
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Thoroughbred?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Rupert The Horse
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                just now

                                Rugby players and fans.

                                Open Controls
                        • mynameisq
                          • 7 Years
                          20 mins ago

                          Does anyone know if Joshua Bull frequents this forum? I basically owe him a thank you for my season for his Oxford mathematics fpl video

                          Open Controls
                          1. Steve The Spud
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            15 mins ago

                            only Cambridge grads on this forum

                            Open Controls
                            1. mynameisq
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              Haha

                              Open Controls
                          2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                            • 2 Years
                            14 mins ago

                            Just DM him on Twitter

                            Open Controls
                            1. mynameisq
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              Don't have Twitter sadly

                              Open Controls
                          3. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                            • 4 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            Any particular learnings?

                            Open Controls
                            1. mynameisq
                              • 7 Years
                              7 mins ago

                              Hard to break down an hour long video but let me put it this way, last season I finished 200k this season I am around 250th in the world

                              A lot of the techniques and tactics I've used are based on his analysis

                              Biggest easiest take way was picking my captains almost in advance, form almost doesn't matter at all when picking, even 4 weeks in advance glance at the fixtures think to myself who had the best fixture and make sure I have him in

                              Open Controls
                              1. gogs67
                                  just now

                                  I'll need to look him up.
                                  But if there's one thing in this game that's essential it's the captain pick. Nail that and you can get away with a lot of small mistakes.
                                  Unfortunately I've been missing more than hitting lately lol

                                  Open Controls
                          4. Who are all Lukakus
                            • 4 Years
                            19 mins ago

                            Pretty horrible first half of the gameweek for me.
                            Captian blanks.
                            Leeds triple blanks.
                            Burnley triple disaster. Before you asking why, I got Burnley assets recently and can't move them out in time.
                            Played BB but lost 33% rank.
                            Hope the second half will be better, starting with DCL and especially Ings tonight.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Steve The Spud
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              12 mins ago

                              I suppose this was always the risk with going all in on burnley and Leeds, you must have had 2 good green arrows the last 2 weeks!

                              Open Controls
                              1. Who are all Lukakus
                                • 4 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Yeah I got points in the bag last 2 gameweeks for tripling Leeds and Burnley. I can't complain about them. I knew the disaster would happen this week. However I still look like an idiot this week...

                                Open Controls
                              2. El Presidente
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                just now

                                Yes, striking that balance was crucial

                                Open Controls
                          5. estheblessed
                            • 6 Years
                            17 mins ago

                            Barnes to Lingard seems like the right move to me. Or is there a better choice for £7.6m?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                              • 2 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              Depends on your team and your plans for 29

                              Open Controls
                            2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                              • 4 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Lingard ineligible for 28
                              Grealish also an option if fit

                              Open Controls
                              1. estheblessed
                                • 6 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Good point in GW 28 I hadnt even thought of that!

                                Open Controls
                                1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                                  • 4 Years
                                  just now

                                  Yeah Grealish possible DGW28 too

                                  Open Controls
                            3. marcos11
                                3 mins ago

                                Mount/Grealish?

                                Open Controls
                                1. estheblessed
                                  • 6 Years
                                  just now

                                  Both good shouts. I took Grealish out after his injury. I can get him back but I already have 3 Villa 😀 May be I need to do Watkins to Antonio and get Grealish back?

                                  Martinez*
                                  Shaw*, Cancelo*, Stones*
                                  Bruno*, Son*, Gundo*, Salah*, Barnes*
                                  DCL*(c), Watkins*

                                  Pope*, Bamford, Dier*, Konsa*

                                  Open Controls
                              • Mr Frost
                                • 10 Years
                                just now

                                I might go for el ghazi.

                                Open Controls
                            4. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                              • 4 Years
                              13 mins ago

                              86K OR with only Wildcard left, what should be a realistic target?
                              Top 10K seems too far with a 67 point gap I guess? Probably Top 20K could be possible

                              Open Controls
                              1. Mr Frost
                                • 10 Years
                                10 mins ago

                                Nah you can make it. I closed loads of rank last doubles. Got for top 10k!

                                Open Controls
                              2. Holmes
                                • 7 Years
                                10 mins ago

                                top 50k is realistic. Keep trying for 10k.

                                Open Controls
                              3. Camzy
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                10 mins ago

                                Top 10K definitely within reach imo. There are still 11 weeks left. If you gain 7 points a week you've made it.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Daniel - WC Active
                                  • 11 Years
                                  6 mins ago

                                  With the template being so strong it's practically impossible

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                                    • 4 Years
                                    5 mins ago

                                    I guess GW31 WC with major fixture swings could make or break it for me...

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Mr. O'Connell
                                    • 8 Years
                                    just now

                                    Agree with this. Start throwing random differentials in there or you're stuck.

                                    Open Controls
                              4. gogs67
                                  just now

                                  I don't really have goals, but your top 20K is a real possibility. I jumped from 80k to 30k in 2 weeks back in GW 18/19. Few red arrows since but back to 38k as of today

                                  Open Controls
                              5. marcos11
                                  4 mins ago

                                  Is Villa and Everton dgw28 unlikely now? Saw from Ben Crellin that it was about 50/50 last week but has that situation since changed?

                                  Open Controls
                                • JBG
                                  • 2 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Barnes back to Raphinha after taking a -4 hit to bring in Barnes for Raphinha for this GW or Barnes to Lingard(have Neto so can play him when Lingard plays MU).

                                  Open Controls
                                • Sz21
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  just now

                                  8 starters for 29 atm and want to focus on other GW's with upcoming transfers. Where would you be making moves here?
                                  No chips remaining.

                                  Martinez.
                                  Shaw, Cancelo, Stones.
                                  Salah, Bruno, Son, Gundo.
                                  Kane, Watkins, Bamford.
                                  Areola, Raphinha, Dallas, Burn.
                                  0.1m ITB.

                                  Open Controls

