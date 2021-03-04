176
Scout Notes March 4

Kane, Son and Salah blank as FPL Double Gameweek 26 limps to its conclusion

176 Comments
Share

Double Gameweek 26 finally came to a finish on Thursday evening, with a few Fantasy success stories celebrated but plenty more blanks lamented.

NO DOUBTING THOMAS

Kane, Son and Salah blank as FPL Double Gameweek 26 limps to its conclusion 1

Any questions over whether Thomas Tuchel’s ‘easy’ start was behind Chelsea’s upturn in defensive numbers has been put to rest in Double Gameweek 26.

The Blues followed up their goalless draw with Manchester United with a 1-0 win at Anfield, taking Tuchel’s new troops to six clean sheets in their last eight Premier League matches.

Chelsea didn’t concede a single big chance across the whole of Gameweek 26 and reduced Liverpool to just one effort on target on Thursday.

Even the loss of Thiago Silva (£5.6m) to injury hasn’t derailed the backline, with Andreas Christensen (£4.7m) slipping seamlessly into the defence in the Brazilian’s absence and producing a man-of-the-match display at Anfield.

The goals haven’t exactly flowed at the other end but Mason Mount (£6.8m) has scored more of them than any other player under his new boss, and it was his fine run and first-half strike that proved decisive come full-time.

YOU DON’T WIN FRIENDS POINTS WITH SALAH

Kane, Son and Salah blank as FPL Double Gameweek 26 limps to its conclusion

While Chelsea’s defence continues to impress, Liverpool’s is in disarray.

A clean sheet against Sheffield United on Sunday, only the Reds’ second of 2021, was always to be treated with a healthy scepticism.

And normal, horrible service resumed against Chelsea, with the visitors exploiting a disastrously high line time and time again.

Only a marginal VAR call and profligate finishing denied Timo Werner (£9.2m) from getting in on the act before and after Mount’s strike, with even the return of Alisson (£5.9m) and Fabinho (£5.4m) failing to have any galvanising effect.

Liverpool’s attack will face easier tests than Chelsea’s in-form backline but the fact is that Jurgen Klopp’s outfit have now only scored 11 goals in their last 13 matches – and only one goal in six fixtures at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.6m) Double Gameweek 26 ended in ignominious fashion as he was hauled off on the hour-mark for what was his 10th blank in 13 appearances.

Jurgen Klopp explained the substitution after full-time:

Just bringing fresh legs. It’s not very often but Mo looked today like he suffered a little bit, played a lot of games. You’re right, I could have taken off Sadio, Bobby but at the moment, it looked like Mo suffered the most.

KANE UNABLE

Tottenham Hotspur’s much-lauded attacking trident of Gareth Bale (£9.3m), Harry Kane (£11.1m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) plundered 36 points between them in Spurs’ 4-0 win over Burnley at the weekend but that premium FPL trio could only add another six at Craven Cottage on Thursday night.

This always looked the trickier of the Lilywhites’ two Double Gameweek 26 fixtures, with Fulham among the division’s form defences after four clean sheets in their previous five games.

And so it proved in an edgy contest, but there were still enough openings for the Spurs attackers to add to their tallies: Kane uncharacteristically wasted two big chances, depriving Son of an assist with one of his spurned opportunities.

The luckless Korean thought he banked an assist for the visitors’ opener, too, only for Dele Alli‘s (£7.4m) strike to be subsequently awarded as a Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m) own-goal.

Bale’s unproductive display was brought to an end after 67 minutes and it may well slow the rate of FPL transfers in ahead of the Gameweek 27 clash with Crystal Palace, a match he may well be a rotation risk for anyway given his previous struggles to string together successive starts.

On Alli’s first start since Gameweek 1 and his plethora of options in midfield, Jose Mourinho said after full-time:

In this moment, we need the squad. So many matches coming so fast. Of course we need it. We cannot change the structure of team. We can change 2-3 players which today we did with Dele, Ben and Matt.

Vinicius and Bergwijn and was not even on the bench. We have this group of eight players for these attacking positions and I like them all so it depends on the moment, it depends on the work, it depends on the match plan and the position, the accumulation of matches.

The previous two matches it was Lucas that was starting and he needs a rest. We could feel him coming in the last 20 minutes could give elevation to the team.

RICH VEIN OF FORM

It’s now four Premier League goals in as many games for Richarlison (£7.9m), whose second-half header was the only difference between Everton and West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

The Brazilian, who only had two league strikes to his name before Gameweek 24, has spent much of 2020/21 out on the left flank but the switch to a central role in February has benefited him hugely.

Five big chances in the last three Gameweeks is almost half of what he has managed all season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m), who has only two goals to his name since Gameweek 12, can only look on enviously at his strike partner’s purple patch; he wasted a big chance to end his drought just before half-time on Thursday but fired straight at Sam Johnstone (£4.5m).

West Brom’s Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) continues to look a threat in the budget forward bracket but his luck was out against the Toffees; denied an early goal by a flying Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) save, he saw a stoppage-time leveller ruled out by a VAR-adjudged offside call.

That late disallowed effort meant that Everton have now recorded three consecutive clean sheets, with Michael Keane (£5.1m) banking bonus points to go with all of them.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

176 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Bank the FT?

    Martinez
    Cancelo, Stones, Coufal
    Salah, Bruno, Gundo, Raphinha
    DCL, Bamford, Kane
    (Pope; Mee, Kilman, Barnes**)

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      I’d want Antonio in this week. Wouldn’t take out Bamford because 29. So in for DCL

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Hmm. That could work. Although, the FT was looking to be for Barnes.

        Open Controls
        1. mr messi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          Deal with Barnes the next week. See if Grealish is back, he could be a good replacement and plays in 29

          Open Controls
          1. jdp219
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Thanks.

            Open Controls
          2. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            this is looking like a pretty safe/smart move to me.
            losing value on barnes isn't a huge deal.

            Open Controls
      2. mr messi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
  2. Fantabulous KdB
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    By when will we know if Everton going to have DGW28 or not? Or it's too late already?

    Open Controls
    1. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      No guarantees it could come after the DGW27 deadline has passed...

      Open Controls
  3. Tcheco
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Bottomed

    A. Targett (WOL) [I don’t own any Villa defenders]

    B. Bale (CRY) [Double up with Son & bench Bamford]

    Open Controls
    1. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      I remember commentary during the Spurs match that Mourinho wants to manage Bale’s minutes due to the history of calf problems this season... So go with A

      Open Controls
  4. SIGGYMETIMBER
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Any hope of Dunk being on penos or am being too optimistic? He does take the odd direct free kick..

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dunk is the Brighton player to own & a must for 29 imo.

      Open Controls
      1. SIGGYMETIMBER
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I agree. Can easily get a 15 point haul against Newcastle

        Open Controls
  5. thepuntmaster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Shaw >
    A) Tierney
    B) Reguilon

    Open Controls
    1. OleBall
        12 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      • RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        I would have said B for sure but i don't like rotation risk. Not sure how Tierney has been lately?

        Open Controls
    2. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      KDB or Sterling?

      Open Controls
      1. SIGGYMETIMBER
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Sterling for me. Its a lottery on who starts twice but Sterling has a better chance

        Open Controls
      2. BigBillyBass
        • 2 Years
        just now

        KDB by a mile and I own Sterling

        Open Controls
    3. Reeker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Can Wolves buy back Doherty again in the summer please?

      Open Controls
    4. JBG
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      DCL + Barnes to Antonio + Lingard for -4?

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Looks good.

        Open Controls
      2. OneMan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Just Barnes to Lingard.

        Open Controls
    5. jamichael
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Maddison to
      1. Bale
      2. Mount
      3. Lingaard
      Thx

      Open Controls
      1. Messiah Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Lingard if you have a good bench for GW28

        Open Controls
    6. BigBillyBass
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      What to do here lads? Would love some input...

      Martinez
      Dias Targett Rudiger
      Salah Bruno Son Sterling Gundo(c)
      DCL Watkins

      Bench: Coufal Lowton Brewster

      Open Controls
    7. Gun gun
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Auba or saka?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        just now

        For one game only, Saka. For the future, indefinitely, either one, but probably Saka is the better value, still. There are other things to do with the Aubameyang money, but he might be a good thing to spend it on if you already have Saka. Doesn't seem the right time to buy Arsenal players, though, unless for one week only. Rotation looming and poor fixtures.

        Open Controls
    8. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Dele Alli finally rewarding owners who had him in from gw1. Well deserved.

      Open Controls
    9. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Gonna miss WBA v NEW as its on Amazon Prime. Not sure how I’ll cope tbh...

      Open Controls
    10. PastaConcerto
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      I guess I should be happy with my BB...28 pts from Rudiger, Johnstone, Mee, Bamford. Could have been worse. Barnes in for -4 hurt me like all unpredictable injuries. 94 with -8...so 86 and small green arrow.

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        You should be over the moon with 28 from BB.

        Open Controls
      2. El Fenomeno R9
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thats perfect,i end up with 14 from BB this GW

        Open Controls
      3. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Only 14 on bench, but 120 (-4)

        BB is about more than bench points

        Open Controls
    11. GROBARI
        14 mins ago

        How do you like Barnes>Traore from Villa as a differential?

        Open Controls
        1. El Fenomeno R9
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Not bad,he looks dangerous

          Open Controls
        2. Kuzser
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Not really... would rather go Saka or Raphinha if you don’t have him yet

          Open Controls
      • vincentwsho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Who to start this week?

        A) DCL (che)
        B) Digne (che)
        C) Luke Thomas (bha)

        Open Controls
        1. SIGGYMETIMBER
          • 5 Years
          just now

          DCL

          Open Controls
      • HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        anyone else benching bamford this week, if so who you starting over him?
        debating whether to do rodrigo to antonio and play for a hit or just start bamford.
        I probably wouldn't get Antonio in next week if not this week as they face united, however bamford has chelsea so far from ideal strikers in gw28

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Benching him currently as I also have Raph. Starting Watkins but that might change

          Open Controls
      • Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Bruno dcl > kdb Antonio -4?

        Open Controls
        1. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Just DCL to Antonio for free.

          Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          If you have the City spot spare then yes probably

          Open Controls
        3. Lord Flashheart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          sure

          Open Controls
        4. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Keep DCL

          Open Controls
        5. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I like it or just DCL Antonio

          Open Controls
      • pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Help please

        Ederson C
        Stones Konsa Lowton
        Mo* Bruno Gundo Son Raph
        Vardy* Watkins

        Martinez Shaw* Bamford Dallas

        No Fh no Wc 0.2 itb

        A Shaw and Vardy to Burn and Kane -4 (must be tonight)
        B Vardy to Antonio -4
        C Mo and Vardy to Lingard and Kane -4
        D Other

        Decided to keep Bruno ahead of Mo if one goes. Keep Vardy for C in 28 v SHU?

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          I’d ditch Vardy but would want Kane and Antonio both

          Open Controls
      • HD7
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        1FT

        Martinez
        Cancelo Stones Mee
        Salah Bruno Gundo Son
        DCL Kane Bamford

        Fraser Strujik Bissouma Mitchell

        Mee to Regulion or sth better?

        Open Controls
      • El Fenomeno R9
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Ings or Gundo for (C) ?

        Open Controls
        1. Chilli Heatwave
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Gundo imo

          Open Controls
        2. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Gundo by far.

          Open Controls
        3. EWH2020
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Is this a joke?

          Open Controls
      • Chilli Heatwave
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Rank check, how’s everyone doing? I’ve finally broken into top 200k for the first time this season..

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Around 200k behind you! But that's a big rise over the last 3 weeks.

          Open Controls
        2. Messiah Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          600K from 900K... Step forward in right direction...

          Open Controls
        3. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Finally inside 100k

          Open Controls
        4. hullcityfan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          30k but have been stuck there since GW21 - can't make any more progress recently.

          Open Controls
        5. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          8k

          Open Controls
        6. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          94(-4)
          or 2,725 (up from 3,174)

          slightly disappointed with Kane(TC) but green is green.

          kind of just trying to ease my way through to wc30/31 and hope to take some risks on the home stretch for top 1000.

          Open Controls
      • Reeker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Would you do Barnes to Lookman this week if you're going to bench him anyway? Or just wait in case of injuries. Only really getting him in for 29 and l'm letting Raphinha be my starter as Lookman is a better bench player anyway.

        Don't like the idea of rotating Lingard and Raphinha. Rather have a cheaper bench player that can play in 29.

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Not a fan of lookman pick

          Open Controls
          1. Reeker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Will only play in 29 and will just sit on my bench till then and knwards

            Open Controls
            1. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Better issues of ft

              Open Controls
              1. The Suspended One
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Uses*

                Open Controls
        2. Messiah Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          No matches before the next deadline... So nobody might get injured unless injured in training. If your team is good, and you don’t need to replace anyone else, then you can roll the transfer to next week.

          Open Controls
        3. Kuzser
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Do you have money for Saka? Nice fixture this gw and after 30

          Open Controls
        4. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          i'd roll the transfer rather than bring in a bench player.
          i think have 2ft into gw29 will be super useful to target form players.

          Open Controls
        5. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Assuming you have 2FT and nothing else to do? Otherwise, it's an obvious no imo, unless your current first sub has no chance of getting more than 2pts, say.

          Open Controls
      • Kuzser
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Guys, what would you do with Barnes this week? 1Ft, 0.5itb
        Not FHing in gw29. Just after WC and seems like I need another one lol.

        1) Barnes-> Saka
        2) Barnes -> Raphinha
        3) Barnes Brewster-> Antonio Saka for -4

        Martinez
        Cancelo Stones Pereira
        Salah Bruno Gundo Barnes Son
        Kane dcl

        White Strujik Brewster; Fabri

        Open Controls
        1. OneMan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I’m going with Lingard.

          Open Controls
      • EWH2020
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mo, Bruno to Son, KDB?
        -4

        Is this madness?

        Open Controls
      • Tricky FC
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Do i sell dier. Bought him last gameweek. Major fail

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.