Allsvenskan Fantasy March 11

Fantasy Allsvenskan 2021 is Live!

9 Comments
Welcome back!

After a successful Allsvenskan campaign in 2020, Fantasy Football Scout is back for 2021 with Gameweekly Allsvenskan content, Hot Topics and Allsvenskan-specific discussion section, mini-leagues, and more.

We again welcome all Community Articles and contributions from those interested in submitting content, and I recommend bookmarking the Allsvenskan homepage on Fantasy Football Scout for access to the latest articles.

Community Writer Meltens will be helping out with content again this year, after taking on the bulk of the writing last year.

For signup in English, sign up here.

Content

Fantasy Football Scout will this year again be providing content for the Allsvenskan game on their website. The first piece has gone live tonight, and looks at the price list, the changes to the scoring system, and reviews the bonus and chip rules.

You can find our article here!

Mini-League

Our mini-league code for this season is u1ouqr

The Community

The success of last season for many managers, including me, was in large part due to the Community. The dedicated comment section on Allsvenskan articles is a great way to keep the discussion focused, and make sure comments don’t get lost in the general flow of content. RMTs are welcome, as well as the helpful advice that made last season’s comment section so enjoyable.

Let’s see those RMTs, and thoughts about the price list for this season!

We’ll look to get more content up next week, and feel free to email me (geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk) if you feel like joining the Community Writing team for Fantasy Allsvenskan!

Geoff For all inquiries: geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk”

9 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Allsvenskan Fantasy is live
    Geoff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Welcome back, Allsvenskan!

    Our mini-league code is above, along with the new rules. Check out the link to our opening article on the official Fantasy Allsvenskan site, found in the article above.

    Remember - comments under Allsvenskan articles are only about Allsvenskan! All others will be removed, to make sure we have a nice dedicated space for Allsvenskan chat.

    It's good to be back 🙂

  2. captainjilflex
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    First season for me playing Allsvenskan so really looking forward to it. I’m sure I’ll be relying on this content heavily.

    1. Meltens
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      A big welcome to you from the Allsvenskan community! 🙂 Hope you’ll like it, the game is a bit different regarding bonus in particular - personally I think that’s one of the bigger appeals!

  3. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Thanks for running this Allsvenskan community again guys. I've been looking forward to this and look forward to interacting with you all again!

    1. Meltens
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      Cheers, always a great place to be this board! 🙂

  4. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Also I cannot believe that Marek Hamsik is in Allsvenskan, what a massive player!

    1. Meltens
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Huuuge haha, even though his stats in recent seasons doesn’t scream points in an attacking sense at least but he might get a different role at Göteborg. Just the fact that it even happens is a big mark of Allsvenskan as an up and coming league (yes, fully aware of the very special circumstances and the lack of other leagues open for transfers, but still)

  5. Meltens
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Anyone find any bargains yet? 🙂
    I’m liking David Mitov Nilsson and Ekin Bulut at Sirius off the top off my head.
    Haven’t had a chance to deep dive yet!

  6. Eytexi
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Brand new here myself, as well. Really looking forward to getting involved in the community as I have with the Eliteserien over the past couple seasons. Hopefully my form over there can translate to a good season here!

