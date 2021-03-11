Fantasy Allsvenskan 2021 is Live!

Welcome back!

After a successful Allsvenskan campaign in 2020, Fantasy Football Scout is back for 2021 with Gameweekly Allsvenskan content, Hot Topics and Allsvenskan-specific discussion section, mini-leagues, and more.

We again welcome all Community Articles and contributions from those interested in submitting content, and I recommend bookmarking the Allsvenskan homepage on Fantasy Football Scout for access to the latest articles.

Community Writer Meltens will be helping out with content again this year, after taking on the bulk of the writing last year.

For signup in English, sign up here.

Content

Fantasy Football Scout will this year again be providing content for the Allsvenskan game on their website. The first piece has gone live tonight, and looks at the price list, the changes to the scoring system, and reviews the bonus and chip rules.

You can find our article here!

Mini-League

Our mini-league code for this season is u1ouqr

The Community

The success of last season for many managers, including me, was in large part due to the Community. The dedicated comment section on Allsvenskan articles is a great way to keep the discussion focused, and make sure comments don’t get lost in the general flow of content. RMTs are welcome, as well as the helpful advice that made last season’s comment section so enjoyable.

Let’s see those RMTs, and thoughts about the price list for this season!

We’ll look to get more content up next week, and feel free to email me (geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk) if you feel like joining the Community Writing team for Fantasy Allsvenskan!