Arteta benches Aubameyang for “disciplinary reasons” as Kane is passed fit to start

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur is the third of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off in the north London derby is at 16:30 GMT.

Much of the pre-match coverage has centred around Mikel Arteta’s surprise decision to omit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from his starting XI.

We have seen the Gabon international, among others, rested after his exertions in Europe in recent weeks but today’s benching is instead for “disciplinary reasons”, rather than influenced by fatigue.

Mikel Arteta said ahead of kick-off:

He was going to start the game. We had a disciplinary issue, we have drawn the line and we move on. He’s on the bench. We have a process that we have to respect for every game, and that’s it.

Aubameyang is one of four changes that Arteta has made from the side that drew 1-1 with Burnley last weekend.

Calum Chambers, Willian and Pablo Mari also make way, as Alexandre Lacazette, Cedric, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel are recalled.

As for Spurs, Tanguy Ndombele in for Harry Winks is the only change that Jose Mourinho has made from the Gameweek 27 win over Crystal Palace.

That means that Harry Kane has recovered from the knock to the knee he took in Thursday’s win over Dinamo Zagreb.

The England international is reunited with Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Gareth Bale in a front four that looked potent against the Eagles last weekend.

Kane and Bale were the top two most popular purchases of Gameweek 28, following their double-digit hauls in the Lilywhites’ previous league outing.

The Spurs duo were transferred in by over one million managers combined in the run-up to Friday’s deadline.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe, Lacazette.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Højbjerg, Ndombele, Lucas, Bale, Son, Kane.

