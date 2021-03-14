11
Dugout Discussion March 14

Arteta benches Aubameyang for “disciplinary reasons” as Kane is passed fit to start

11 Comments
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur is the third of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off in the north London derby is at 16:30 GMT.

Much of the pre-match coverage has centred around Mikel Arteta’s surprise decision to omit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from his starting XI.

We have seen the Gabon international, among others, rested after his exertions in Europe in recent weeks but today’s benching is instead for “disciplinary reasons”, rather than influenced by fatigue.

Mikel Arteta said ahead of kick-off:

He was going to start the game. We had a disciplinary issue, we have drawn the line and we move on. He’s on the bench.

We have a process that we have to respect for every game, and that’s it.

Aubameyang is one of four changes that Arteta has made from the side that drew 1-1 with Burnley last weekend.

Calum Chambers, Willian and Pablo Mari also make way, as Alexandre Lacazette, Cedric, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel are recalled.

As for Spurs, Tanguy Ndombele in for Harry Winks is the only change that Jose Mourinho has made from the Gameweek 27 win over Crystal Palace.

That means that Harry Kane has recovered from the knock to the knee he took in Thursday’s win over Dinamo Zagreb.

The England international is reunited with Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Gareth Bale in a front four that looked potent against the Eagles last weekend.

Kane and Bale were the top two most popular purchases of Gameweek 28, following their double-digit hauls in the Lilywhites’ previous league outing.

The Spurs duo were transferred in by over one million managers combined in the run-up to Friday’s deadline.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe, Lacazette.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Højbjerg, Ndombele, Lucas, Bale, Son, Kane.

11 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Preparing for a mourinho bus parking session. I don't see any evidence of a Mourinho team going and attacking the opposition or going on the offensive in an important game especially away from home. I am guessing spurs are play on the counter and try to Knick a goal. Expecting a tight match

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      We will score 2

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      i'd love to be wrong but again show me evidence of a recent mourinho team attacking and going out for the win in an very important away "big" game

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        1-6.

        1. Egg noodle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          LOL i instantly thought of the same

        2. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Vs 10 men

    3. tambourineman
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Have you seen the line-ups, if anyone's parking the bus it's Arteta

    4. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I have three Spuds in my team and I too expecting the Mo Bus.............The best thing to happen would be if Arse score early.

  2. Neevesy
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Fuming at Auba. Did he not know that I had him as VC after KDB's no show.

    This season has been a joke from start to finish.

  3. GlasgowFF
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kane gonna haul

  4. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    What did Auba do? Wrong answers only

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Triple captained Kane.

    2. Hooky
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Went to McDonalds for breakfast

  5. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Hars to believe so many captained a Mourinho striker away from home in a big game

    Unless arsenal go a man down like united vs spurs at OT the ceiling is very linited

