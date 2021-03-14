131
Scout Notes March 14

Injury updates on Son, Saka and Burn ahead of BGW29 plus the Aubameyang latest

Four Premier League matches took place on Sunday, three of them involving clubs who will be in action in Blank Gameweek 29.

And there were possible repercussions for that decimated round of games in the form of injuries and unexpected benchings.

We’ll round up the main talking points below, with our more detailed Scout Notes to follow in the coming days.

ARSENAL 2-1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

The north London derby was a dismal watch for most Fantasy managers with Tottenham Hotspur representation in their squads.

Son Heung-min (£9.6m) limped off with an injury, Gareth Bale (£9.5m) failed to make it to even the 60-minute mark and Harry Kane (£11.4m) was denied by an offside flag and a goalpost as Spurs’ three popular attacking assets accumulated just four points between them.

On Son’s issue, Jose Mourinho said:

That’s football. I don’t know how long it is. It’s muscular. Muscular is always not easy. He’s a guy that normally recovers very, very well from any kind of injury.

That’s an accumulation of matches. In the Europa League the other day, I gave him 30 minutes rest… but 60 is still 60. And when you are in so many competitions, some players they have more minutes than others, which is normal. It’s something that can happen.

Bale was hooked because of what his manager described as a lack of “intensity”, meanwhile.

Spurs barely deserved the lead given to them by Erik Lamela‘s (£5.7m) rabona, with another effort on goal not arriving until the 70th minute.

After a quiet game, Kane belatedly found the net with a header that was flagged for offside before seeing a late free-kick smash against the hosts’ goalframe.

Arsenal turned the game around with a deflected effort from Martin Odegaard (£5.9m) and an Alexandre Lacazette (£8.1m) penalty.

Owners of the Gunners’ two most-popular assets were as much out of luck as those with Spurs’ in-demand players.

Bukayo Saka (£5.3m) was withdrawn at half-time with a hamstring injury, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m) was an unused substitute for disciplinary reasons.

Their manager explained:

We don’t know [about Saka]. He was feeling his hamstring.

[Aubameyang] was going to start the game. We had a disciplinary issue, we have drawn the line and we move on. We have a process that we have to respect for every game, and that’s it.

We deal with the situation on the day. That’s been done, now we move on.

MANCHESTER UNITED 1-0 WEST HAM UNITED

A fairly low-key match at Old Trafford ended up going the way of the hosts, with Manchester United edging out West Ham United by a single goal.

The Hammers set up in a conservative 3-5-2 and barely threatened Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, failing to register a single shot on target.

The Hammers were missing loanee Jesse Lingard (£6.1m) through ineligibility and Pablo Fornals (£5.9m) because of a minor adductor injury and we’ll surely see a more attacking set-up when David Moyes’ side entertains Arsenal next weekend.

This was the Red Devils’ eighth clean sheet in 14 matches this calendar year, with Luke Shaw’s (£5.2m) fantastic form continuing; he collected three bonus points to supplement his shut-out and now averages 6.8 points per match over his last nine games.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) blanked for the third time in four matches but was a hair’s breadth from registering an assist, with Opta – and consequently FPL – deeming that Scott McTominay (£4.9m) got a feather touch on his 52nd-minute corner before Craig Dawson (£4.5m) turned the ball past his own goalkeeper.

Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) recovered from injury to feature, with Solskjaer offering a fitness update on more of his squad after full-time:

We actually hope five of them will be back [for Milan]. David [de Gea], hopefully, Donny [van de Beek], Edinson [Cavani], Paul [Pogba], maybe, and Anthony [Martial], hopefully – he’s very likely to be back.

SOUTHAMPTON 1-2 BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Brighton and Hove Albion warmed up for Blank Gameweek 29 – and a relegation six-pointer against Newcastle United – with a 2-1 victory over an out-of-sorts Southampton.

Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) will likely be a big target for those on a Free Hit chip or otherwise and he underscored his attacking threat by scoring his fourth league goal of the season; only Stuart Dallas (£5.0m) has more among FPL defenders.

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m), starting his first match in 2021, then teed up Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) for what turned out to be the game’s winner.

FPL managers who were hoping for appearance points at the very least from budget defender Dan Burn (£4.2m) next weekend face a nervous wait ahead of Graham Potter’s pre-match presser.

The towering defender was withdrawn at half-time as Potter made a successful move to a wing-back system but his substitution was actually enforced rather than tactical, with the Albion boss saying:

We lost Dan at half time with a tight hamstring. So we had to adapt and I thought we did it really well.

Che Adams (£5.8m) scored his third goal in as many games for Saints, who now take a back seat until after the March international break – when they should have Danny Ings (£8.4m) freshly available.

LEICESTER CITY 5-0 SHEFFIELD UNITED

Kelechi Iheanacho‘s (£5.6m) superb Fantasy Premier League form continued on Sunday as Leicester City thumped a Sheffield United side marooned at the foot of the Premier League table and starting life without Chris Wilder.

The Nigeria international hit a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over the managerless Blades, taking his total to five goals and 35 FPL points in his last three appearances.

Iheanacho has been flourishing alongside Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) since the budget FPL forward’s return to the Leicester starting XI in Gameweek 26, and has had over twice as many shots as the long-serving striker in that time.

Vardy again failed to find the target on Sunday but was as much a part of the Foxes’ victory as his strike partner, supplying three assists – two of them sublime passes for Iheanacho before Ethan Ampadu (£4.3m) deflected in his off-target effort – en route to his first double-digit haul since Gameweek 14.

The fit-again Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) also got in on the act by finding the net on his return from injury.

This was not a match to gauge the offensive threat or defensive competence of Brendan Rodgers’ troops, however, as Sheffield United turned in a thoroughly abject display under caretaker boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades managed just one shot on goal as the hosts cruised to what was their first clean sheet in six matches.

Owners of Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) couldn’t enjoy the routine shut-out, however, as the Portuguese full-back was withdrawn at half-time because of “tightness in his hamstring”.

131 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ruinenlust
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Good week. Not just in terms of the points but the injuries as well

    Open Controls
    1. the snazzy viking
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      ...

      Open Controls
  2. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Not real sure what to do with my 2FTs at the moment. Bale still an option? Auba instead? Here's what I'm fielding at the moment. No FH, but WC.

    Martinez
    Coufal
    Lingard, Raphinha
    Bamford, Kane

    Inactives: Pope; Mee, Kilman, Stones, Cancelo; Salah, Bruno, Gundo; DCL

    Drop Salah and -----?

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Not sure on Auba now, any more info as to the disciplinary reason he was benched? I suppose if it was too bad he would have been left out altogether?

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Sounded like he was late to a few team meetings. I figure he'll be back in the lineup for 29, but really have no idea.

        Open Controls
        1. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Right, doesn't sound like punishment should be more than the one game then really.

          Open Controls
    2. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'm looking at Salah and Cancelo to make way this week, maybe for Bale and Veltman but really not sure.

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah, I was thinking of one of the City defenders, too. But may replace with Dunk or even Cresswell.

        Open Controls
        1. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yeah, Dunk could be good, I already have Coufal so won't double on West Ham.

          Open Controls
  3. Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Areola / Martinez
    Dallas Cresswell (Dias Tarkowski Cancelo)
    Son* Raphinha Trossard (Salah Gundo)
    Kane Watkins Bamford*

    2FT, 3.5 itb

    The plan was:
    Salah/Gundo >> Bale
    Tark >> someone like Veltman/Tierney

    But now with Son and Bam injury,
    Bamford >> Antonio
    Gundo/Salah >> Lingard

    Yay or nay?

    Open Controls
  4. JJeyy
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Son to Bale seems obvious if Son is out but Bale is probably a trap

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      What a nightmare, was edging towards putting out close to a full team for 29 through careful planning, nek minnit, Bamford and Son go down 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        this season eh!

        Open Controls
  5. waldo666
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Where's Bruno's assist?!

    Open Controls
    1. Jonny HOW SON?
      • 6 Years
      just now

      3 Steps Above Heaven

      Open Controls
    2. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Just read the tweet, was sure I saw clean air between Macca and the ball.

      Open Controls
  6. jia you jia you
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    My midfield big hitters (Sterling Aubameyang Son Bale) scored 2 points in total lol... what an annoying season this has been!

    Open Controls
  7. Bookkeeper
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Havertz on anyone's radar?
    Tuchel regards him as a 9, i believe he rates him highly. Does he persist with him in that position?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Tuchel has shown no intention of picking a consistent team. I wouldn’t trust any of their players to start so for me max money I’d want to spend is around the Mount cost. Or a cheaper defender

      Open Controls
    2. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      probably still prefer Mount over Kai

      Open Controls
  8. jia you jia you
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Locked and Loaded for 29, bring on the IB!

    Pope*
    Dallas Konsa Coufal Lascelles
    Aubameyang Bale Lingard Raphina
    Kane(C) Watkins
    (Forster* Sterling* DCL* Cancelo)*

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      Any hits to get there? Decent team.

      Open Controls
      1. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        yeah had no Kane so took a -8 to get him and two additional BGW players

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 mins ago

          Ah that makes me feel better about mine. I can get to 10+Bamford for a -8 but unlikely to take a hit at all. Especially with Son out now I think.

          Open Controls
          1. jia you jia you
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Yeah I was all set on selling Sterling (can't believe I still own him) but Son's hammy made me sell him instead (didn't really want triple Spurs anyway)... GL

            Open Controls
  9. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Mourinho's comments make it seem as though Son's hammy pull is just natural & fatigue-based and not a long-term muscular issue. Could make it back in time for the Villa game?

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Highly doubt it, I will keep him just in case but I would be very surprised if he's back for Villa.

      Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Highly unlikely, I’d say. Hopefully back for the following GW as there’s a long break

      Open Controls
    3. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sounds like the ultimate wishful thinking from you there lad.

      Open Controls
    4. Ruth_NZ
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A hamstring pull is a hamstring pull no matter what caused it. He won't play till after the international break and probably not till GW31.

      Open Controls
    5. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I’d take a deep breathe before doing anything. He “pulled” a muscle at the start of the season and played the next game week for 18 points.
      I suspect he’s out but I wouldn’t be rushing to sell him for gw29.

      Open Controls
  10. Atletico Junior
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who to get for Cancelo this week:

    A. Veltman
    B. Aina
    C.Other?

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I have A in my sights.

      Open Controls
      1. Eastman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cresswell if you don’t have him?

        Open Controls
        1. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Have Coufal so not keen on the double up.

          Open Controls
        2. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          just now

          But yeah, good option.

          Open Controls
  11. S3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Would you use your FH if you can field 7 players with. (-4) (was 8 until. Son injury)

    Players are:

    Sanchez
    Dunk Cresswell
    Lingard Raphinha
    Watkins Kane

    A. Leave as is
    B Play FH
    C. Take a -8 to field 8 players

    Open Controls
  12. FantasyClub
      23 mins ago

      Would it be worth just hanging onto Son for their Newcastle fixture? That GW commences on the 4th of next month which shouted enough time for Son to recover...

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
          just now

          Villa is the only fixture before then

          Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        Salah + Cancelo + Lowton + DCL to Bale + Creswell + Dunk + Antonio for -8 to give me this GW29 team :

        Areola-(Martinez)
        Dunk-Burn-Cresswell
        Bale-Lingard
        Bamford-Kane-Antonio

        Worth it?

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 mins ago

          What’s you gw30 team looking like?
          You have a free hit left?

          I’d keep DCL instead of Antonio I think. Everyone might get a double in gw30. Also you have Lingard and I don’t see a lot of goals against Arsenal.

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Don't have FH, would have used it.

            This is my current team:

            Areola-Martinez
            Dias-Cancelo-Shaw-Lowton-Burn
            Bruno-Salah-Lingard-Neto-Gundo
            Bam-Kane-DCL

            Open Controls
        2. The VAR Team
          • 1 Year
          just now

          -8 seems excessive

          Open Controls
      3. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        14 points for my front 7 this week including captain.

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Same, plu 1pt from Bamford subbing in, but at least my def got 35 so happyish all in all

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yeah Dallas subbed in to my back 4 with keeper got me 38 .so 52 was grand.

            Open Controls
        2. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Was certainly a lean week for attackers, not much better here with 17.

          Open Controls
        3. jia you jia you
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          15 here and that's with Watkins and DCL grabbing attacking returns... ugh!

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Wow 4 from the rest. Tough week.

            Open Controls
      4. FantasyClub
          11 mins ago

          Also do we think Bales price goes up today?

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            No point asking us. There price prediction website is the best tool you have.

            Open Controls
        • The VAR Team
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          How does my 29 team look after transfers? No need for a FH here right?

          Martinez
          Dallas Dunk
          Bale Son* Raph Lookman
          Kane Antonio Bam*

          Open Controls
        • Labile
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Screw it, if I was to FH... Thoughts?

          Dubravka
          White Dunk Veltman Lascelles Clark.

          36 + bonus with Kane Auba and 3 others probably Lingard Maja and Raphinha

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            I can't get on board with triple Brighton defence.

            Open Controls
            1. Labile
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Do you mean Newcastle hahaha

              Open Controls
              1. waldo666
                • 10 Years
                just now

                No, I meant Brighton. Now that you mention it though, I'm even less so on board with triple Newcastle defence.

                Tell ya what though, could be heralded a genius if a 0-0 occurs, tough watch cheering for no goals in the game though.

                Open Controls
          2. The VAR Team
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Watching that game would be agony haha

            Open Controls
        • waldo666
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ah those last minute decisions, swapped Dallas and Antonio for first on the bench, only 4 points lost but feels like allot more in the context of this GW.

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I meant to change Dallas to Coufal as my first sub but didn't save it. Lucky break.

            Open Controls
        • Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          With 2FT, no FH and a WC to play in. GW31, unsure what to do here with Son and Bam injuries....

          2FT 3.8itb
          Martinez
          Dallas, Coufal
          Son*, Lingard, Raphinha
          Kane, Bamford
          (Pope) (Gundo, Dias, Stones, Shaw, Salah, DCL)

          Dias/ Stones, Gundo > Dunk, Bale?
          Pope > Sanchez to avoid hoping for Kane to destroy Martinez?!

          Any advice appreciated!

          Cheers

          Open Controls
        • TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Last Man Standing Update (397 teams)

          Current safety score = 41 including autosubs
          Top score = 70
          LMS average = 42.19 (-0.22) = 41.97
          Players played = 9.69/12.0
          Captains played = 70.53%

          1 game to go.

          https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

          Open Controls

