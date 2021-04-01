How many minutes did FPL assets play over the March international break?

The final international break of 2020/21 reached its conclusion in midweek and it is not just injury and illness that may impact on player availability in Gameweek 30 – it’s game-time, too.

Our Team News tab and our Friday press conference round-up (in both article and video form) will cover everything on the fitness front but it is fatigue we’re focusing more on in this article as we look at how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.

Some nations crammed in a triple-header of games over the last fortnight, with more than a handful of top-flight players taking part in all three of their respective countries’ matches.

As well as on-field exertions, long-haul flights back from further afield may also be a consideration ahead of Easter weekend – although the cancellation of World Cup qualifiers in South America means that this is less of an issue than usual.

MOST MINUTES PLAYED

There were 16 players who lasted 90 minutes in all three of their respective countries’ qualifiers or friendlies, with some big names among that contingent.

Ilkay Gundogan (£6.1m), Ruben Dias (£6.1m), Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) and Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) have significant ownerships in Fantasy Premier League, although all bar Gundogan have been immune to rotation at club-level this season.

Manchester City’s players were made to work the hardest over the last fortnight, with ten of their squad racking up at least 200 minutes of game-time on the continent.

To the best of our knowledge, these were the players – all of whom played at least two-and-a-half matches – who amassed the most minutes over the international break:

Player Team Minutes Nick Pope Burnley 270 Antonio Rudiger Chelsea 270 Seamus Coleman Everton 270 Kasper Schmeichel Leicester 270 Caglar Soyuncu Leicester 270 Andrew Robertson Liverpool 270 Ruben Dias Man City 270 Ilkay Gundogan Man City 270 Oleksandr Zinchenko Man City 270 Scott McTominay Man Utd 270 Aaron Ramsdale Sheff Utd 270 Toby Alderweireld Spurs 270 Hugo Lloris Spurs 270 Okay Yokuslu West Brom 270 Dara O’Shea West Brom 270 Tomas Soucek West Ham 270 Eric Garcia Man City 266 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 259 Georginio Wijnaldum Liverpool 259 John McGinn Aston Villa 254 Joao Cancelo Man City 252 Ferran Torres Man City 252 Kalvin Phillips Leeds 251 Ezgjan Alioski Leeds 246 Bernardo Silva Man City 246 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 237 Vitinha Wolves 236 Granit Xhaka Arsenal 225 Mason Mount Chelsea 225 Raheem Sterling Man City 225 John Stones Man City 225

FURTHEST TRAVELLED AND LATEST RETURNEES

Many of the matches that took place over the international break, including the friendlies involving the USA, were staged in Europe.

Players such as Sadio Mane (£11.8m), Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) have all been in African Cup of Nations qualifying duty in their home continent, meanwhile, although all those games were wrapped up by Tuesday afternoon at the latest.

Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) was the sole Premier League representative involved for his country in Asia, meanwhile, although he too had rounded his involvement off by Tuesday.

It was the Europe-based World Cup qualifiers, friendlies and under-21 matches on Wednesday that were the last to take place, with England, Germany, France, Scotland and Spain among the nations in action.

The dates for all of the international games in March are available here.

CLUB-BY-CLUB ROUND-UP

The team-by-team guide below breaks down the minutes that each player has played per international match over the last week or so, with a total given at the end.

Any players with an asterisk next to their names withdrew from their countries’ squads either midway through the international break or picked up an injury at the back-end of it.

As mentioned earlier, we’ll have further details on any lingering fitness concerns in our pre-Gameweek 30 team news round-up on Friday.

ARSENAL

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon – 90

– Gabon – Mohamed Elneny – Egypt – 0 + 90 = 90

– Egypt – 0 + 90 = Bernd Leno – Germany – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Germany – 0 + 0 + 0 = Eddie Nketiah – England under-21s – 76 + 90 + 71 = 237

– England under-21s – 76 + 90 + 71 = Martin Odegaard – Norway – 45 + 90 + 81 = 216

– Norway – 45 + 90 + 81 = Thomas Partey – Ghana – 70

– Ghana – Nicolas Pépé – Ivory Coast – 85 + 0 = 85

– Ivory Coast – 85 + 0 = Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson – Iceland – 0 + 0 + 90 = 90

– Iceland – 0 + 0 + 90 = Bukayo Saka – England – 0 + 0 + 0* = 0

– England – 0 + 0 + 0* = Emile Smith Rowe – England under-21s – 66 + 45 + 0* = 111

– England under-21s – 66 + 45 + 0* = Cedric Soares – Portugal – 0 + 90 + 0 = 90

– Portugal – 0 + 90 + 0 = Kieran Tierney – Scotland – 90 + 90 + 79 = 259

– Scotland – 90 + 90 + 79 = Granit Xhaka – Switzerland – 90 + 90 + 45 = 225

ASTON VILLA

John McGinn – Scotland – 90 + 74 + 90 = 254

– Scotland – 90 + 74 + 90 = Tyrone Mings – England – 45 + 0 + 0 = 45

– England – 45 + 0 + 0 = Bertrand Traoré – Burkina Faso – 90 + 90 = 180

– Burkina Faso – 90 + 90 = Trezeguet – Egypt – 62 + 60 = 122

– Egypt – 62 + 60 = Ollie Watkins – England – 27 + 0 + 0 = 27

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Aaron Connolly – Republic of Ireland – 67 + 0 + 0* = 67

– Republic of Ireland – 67 + 0 + 0* = Jakub Moder – Poland – 59 + 0 + 90 = 149

– Poland – 59 + 0 + 90 = Robert Sanchez – Spain – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Spain – 0 + 0 + 0 = Percy Tau – South Africa – 90 + 61 = 151

– South Africa – 90 + 61 = Leandro Trossard – Belgium – 1 + 34 + 90 = 125

– Belgium – 1 + 34 + 90 = Joël Veltman – Netherlands – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Netherlands – 0 + 0 + 0 = Andi Zeqiri – Swizerland under-21s – 90 + 65 + 29 = 184

BURNLEY

Robbie Brady – Republic of Ireland – 11 + 45 + 22* = 78

– Republic of Ireland – 11 + 45 + 22* = Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – 0 + 77 + 63 = 140

– Iceland – 0 + 77 + 63 = Dwight McNeil – England under-21s – 76 + 35 + 89 = 200

– England under-21s – 76 + 35 + 89 = Bailey Peacock-Farrell – Northern Ireland – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– Northern Ireland – 90 + 0 + 90 = Nick Pope – England – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– England – 90 + 90 + 90 = Matej Vydra – Czech Republic – 25 + 12 + 3 = 40

CHELSEA

Ben Chilwell – England – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– England – 90 + 0 + 90 = Andreas Christensen – Denmark – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– Denmark – 90 + 0 + 90 = Olivier Giroud – France – 63 + 0 + 31 = 94

– France – 63 + 0 + 31 = Kai Havertz – Germany – 79 + 77 + 56 = 212

– Germany – 79 + 77 + 56 = Callum Hudson-Odoi – England under-21s – 90 + 0 + 0* = 90

– England under-21s – 90 + 0 + 0* = Reece James – England – 45 + 0 + 4 = 49

– England – 45 + 0 + 4 = N’Golo Kanté – France – 90 + 0 + 0* = 90

– France – 90 + 0 + 0* = Mateo Kovačić – Croatia – 82 + 13 + 90 = 185

– Croatia – 82 + 13 + 90 = Mason Mount – England – 45 + 90 + 90 = 225

– England – 45 + 90 + 90 = Emerson Palmieri – Italy – 75 + 0 + 56 = 131

– Italy – 75 + 0 + 56 = Christian Pulisic – USA – 45 + 90 = 135

– USA – 45 + 90 = Antonio Rüdiger – Germany – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Germany – 90 + 90 + 90 = Timo Werner – Germany – 11 + 13 + 34 = 58

– Germany – 11 + 13 + 34 = Hakim Ziyech – Morocco – 88 + 9 = 97

– Morocco – 88 + 9 = Kurt Zouma – France – 0 + 90 + 0 = 90

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jordan Ayew – Ghana – 90

– Ghana – Michy Batshuayi – Belgium – 0 + 0 + 64 = 64

– Belgium – 0 + 0 + 64 = Christian Benteke – Belgium – 0 + 0 + 26 = 26

– Belgium – 0 + 0 + 26 = Wayne Hennessey – Wales – 0 + 90 + 0 = 90

– Wales – 0 + 90 + 0 = Eberechi Eze – England under-21s – 24 + 45 + 90 = 159

– England under-21s – 24 + 45 + 90 = Cheikhou Kouyaté – Senegal – 90 + 90 = 180

– Senegal – 90 + 90 = Patrick van Aanholt – Netherlands – 8 + 0 + 0 = 8

– Netherlands – 8 + 0 + 0 = Wilfried Zaha – Ivory Coast – 23 + 69 = 92

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – England – 63 + 0 + 1 = 64

– England – 63 + 0 + 1 = Seamus Coleman – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 + 90 = Tom Davies – England under-21s – 66 + 72 + 0* = 138

– England under-21s – 66 + 72 + 0* = Lucas Digne – France – 0 + 90 + 0 = 90

– France – 0 + 90 + 0 = Ben Godfrey – England under-21s – 90 + 90 + 0* = 180

– England under-21s – 90 + 90 + 0* = Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – 0 + 75 = 75

– Nigeria – 0 + 75 = Josh King – Norway – 28 + 23 + 10 = 61

– Norway – 28 + 23 + 10 = Robin Olsen – Sweden – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Sweden – 0 + 0 + 0 = João Virgínia – Portugal under-21s – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

FULHAM

Ola Aina – Nigeria – 84 + 0 = 84

– Nigeria – 84 + 0 = Joachim Andersen – Denmark – 13 + 90 + 25 = 128

– Denmark – 13 + 90 + 25 = Alphonse Areola – France – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– France – 0 + 0 + 0 = Michael Hector – Jamaica – 90

– Jamaica – Mario Lemina – Gabon – 90

– Gabon – Aleksandar Mitrović – Serbia – 27 + 88 + 86 = 201

– Serbia – 27 + 88 + 86 = Tim Ream – USA – 0 + 90 = 90

– USA – 0 + 90 = Antonee Robinson – USA – 23 + 90 = 113

– USA – 23 + 90 = Kenny Tete – Netherlands – 69 + 0 + 0 = 69

– Netherlands – 69 + 0 + 0 = Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa – Cameroon – 83

LEEDS UNITED

Ezgjan Alioski – North Macedonia – 90 + 66 + 90 = 246

– North Macedonia – 90 + 66 + 90 = Stuart Dallas – Northern Ireland – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– Northern Ireland – 90 + 0 + 90 = Mateusz Klich – Poland – 0 + 0 + 0* = 0

– Poland – 0 + 0 + 0* = Diego Llorente – Spain – 0 + 45 + 0 = 45

– Spain – 0 + 45 + 0 = Illan Meslier – France under-21s – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– France under-21s – 0 + 0 + 0 = Kalvin Phillips – England – 90 + 71 + 90 = 251

– England – 90 + 71 + 90 = Tyler Roberts – Wales – 24 + 65 + 77 = 166

LEICESTER CITY

Timothy Castagne – Belgium – 6 + 90 + 0 = 96

– Belgium – 6 + 90 + 0 = Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– Northern Ireland – 90 + 0 + 90 = Wesley Fofana – France under-21s – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90

– France under-21s – 90 + 0 + 0 = Kelechi Iheanacho – Nigeria – 71 + 87 = 158

– Nigeria – 71 + 87 = Nampalys Mendy – Senegal – 78 + 90 = 168

– Senegal – 78 + 90 = Wilfred Ndidi – Nigeria – 90 + 90 = 180

– Nigeria – 90 + 90 = Dennis Praet – Belgium – 0+ 0 + 71 = 71

– Belgium – 0+ 0 + 71 = Kasper Schmeichel – Denmark – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Denmark – 90 + 90 + 90 = Youri Tielemans – Belgium – 90 + 90 + 19 = 199

– Belgium – 90 + 90 + 19 = Caglar Soyuncu – Turkey – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Turkey – 90 + 90 + 90 = Danny Ward – Wales – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

LIVERPOOL

Thiago Alcantara – Spain – 18 + 35 + 0 = 53

– Spain – 18 + 35 + 0 = Curtis Jones – England under-21s – 24 + 18 + 90 = 132

– England under-21s – 24 + 18 + 90 = Diogo Jota – Portugal – 0 + 85 + 68 = 153

– Portugal – 0 + 85 + 68 = Ozan Kabak – Turkey – 90 + 4 + 90 = 184

– Turkey – 90 + 4 + 90 = Naby Keïta – Guinea – 90

– Guinea – Sadio Mane – Senegal – 90 + 25 = 115

– Senegal – 90 + 25 = Andrew Robertson – Scotland – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Scotland – 90 + 90 + 90 = Mohamed Salah – Egypt – 90 + 90 = 180

– Egypt – 90 + 90 = Xherdan Shaqiri – Switzerland – 75 + 80 + 45 = 200

– Switzerland – 75 + 80 + 45 = Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – 80 + 0 + 0 = 80

– Greece – 80 + 0 + 0 = Georginio Wijnaldum – Netherlands – 90 + 79 + 90 = 259

– Netherlands – 90 + 79 + 90 = Neco Williams – Wales – 90 + 25 + 90 = 205

MANCHESTER CITY

Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – 90 + 90 + 0 = 180

– Belgium – 90 + 90 + 0 = João Cancelo – Portugal – 90 + 72 + 90 = 252

– Portugal – 90 + 72 + 90 = Rúben Dias – Portugal – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Portugal – 90 + 90 + 90 = Phil Foden – England – 45 + 81 + 86 = 212

– England – 45 + 81 + 86 = Eric Garcia – Spain – 90 + 90 + 86 = 266

– Spain – 90 + 90 + 86 = Ilkay Gundogan – Germany – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Germany – 90 + 90 + 90 = Riyad Mahrez – Algeria – 90

– Algeria – Rodri – Spain – 90 + 0 + 8 = 98

– Spain – 90 + 0 + 8 = Bernardo Silva – Portugal – 88 + 90 + 68 = 246

– Portugal – 88 + 90 + 68 = Zach Steffen – USA – 90 + 90 = 180

– USA – 90 + 90 = Raheem Sterling – England – 45 + 90 + 90 = 225

– England – 45 + 90 + 90 = John Stones – England – 45 + 90 + 90 = 225

– England – 45 + 90 + 90 = Ferran Torres – Spain – 72 + 90 + 90 = 252

– Spain – 72 + 90 + 90 = Kyle Walker – England – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– England – 0 + 90 + 90 = Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

MANCHESTER UNITED

Eric Bailly – Ivory Coast – 66 + 0 = 66

– Ivory Coast – 66 + 0 = David De Gea – Spain – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Spain – 0 + 0 + 0 = Amid Diallo – Ivory Coast – 5 + 0 = 5

– Ivory Coast – 5 + 0 = Dean Henderson – England – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– England – 0 + 0 + 0 = Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – 45 + 90 + 0 = 135

– Portugal – 45 + 90 + 0 = Daniel James – Wales – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– Wales – 90 + 0 + 90 = Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – 90 + 90 + 0 = 180

– Sweden – 90 + 90 + 0 = Harry Maguire – England – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– England – 0 + 90 + 90 = Anthony Martial – France – 13 + 59 + 0* = 72

– France – 13 + 59 + 0* = Scott McTominay – Scotland – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Scotland – 90 + 90 + 90 = Paul Pogba – France – 27 + 59 + 90 = 176

– France – 27 + 59 + 90 = Marcus Rashford – England – 0 + 0 + 0* = 0

– England – 0 + 0 + 0* = Luke Shaw – England – 0 + 90 + 0 = 90

– England – 0 + 90 + 0 = Donny van de Beek – Netherlands – 0 + 11 + 13 = 24

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Ciaran Clark – Republic of Ireland – 79 + 61 + 0 = 140

– Republic of Ireland – 79 + 61 + 0 = Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – 90 + 0 + 0* = 90

– Slovakia – 90 + 0 + 0* = Ryan Fraser – Scotland – 0 + 86 + 79 = 165

– Scotland – 0 + 86 + 79 = Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland – 29 + 0 + 84 = 113

– Republic of Ireland – 29 + 0 + 84 = Emil Krafth – Sweden – 6 + 0 + 90 = 96

– Sweden – 6 + 0 + 90 = Jamal Lewis – Northern Ireland – 0 + 30 + 90 = 120

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ethan Ampadu – Wales – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– Wales – 90 + 0 + 90 = Rhian Brewster – England under-21s – 14 + 7 + 19 = 40

– England under-21s – 14 + 7 + 19 = John Fleck – Scotland – 0 + 0 + 17 = 17

– Scotland – 0 + 0 + 17 Oliver McBurnie – Scotland – 0 + 0 + 17 = 17

– Scotland – 0 + 0 + 17 = Aaron Ramsdale – England under-21s – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– England under-21s – 90 + 90 + 90 = Enda Stevens – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 + 0* = 180

SOUTHAMPTON

Che Adams – Scotland – 24 + 75 + 73 = 172

– Scotland – 24 + 75 + 73 = Stuart Armstrong – Scotland – 66 + 4 + 0 = 70

– Scotland – 66 + 4 + 0 = Jan Bednarek – Poland – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– Poland – 90 + 0 + 90 = Moussa Djenepo – Mali – 90

– Mali – Takumi Minamino – Japan – 86 + 71 = 157

– Japan – 86 + 71 = Jannik Vestergaard – Denmark – 0 + 90 + 0 = 90

– Denmark – 0 + 90 + 0 = James Ward-Prowse – England – 90 + 19 + 0* = 109

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Toby Alderweireld – Belgium – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Belgium – 90 + 90 + 90 = Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = Gareth Bale – Wales – 84 + 9 + 90 = 183

– Wales – 84 + 9 + 90 = Steven Bergwijn – Netherlands – 0 + 1 + 0 = 1

– Netherlands – 0 + 1 + 0 = Eric Dier – England – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– England – 0 + 0 + 0 = Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 45 + 0* = 135

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 45 + 0* = Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– Denmark – 90 + 0 + 90 = Harry Kane – England – 0 + 90 + 89 = 179

– England – 0 + 90 + 89 = Hugo Lloris – France – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– France – 90 + 90 + 90 = Tanguy Ndombele – France – 0 + 82 + 0 = 82

– France – 0 + 82 + 0 = Joe Rodon – Wales – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– Wales – 90 + 0 + 90 = Moussa Sissoko – France – 0 + 8 + 1 = 9

– France – 0 + 8 + 1 = Japhet Tanganga – England under-21s – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Semi Ajayi – Nigeria – 0 + 0 = 0

– Nigeria – 0 + 0 = Mbaye Diagne – Senegal – 0 + 73 = 73

– Senegal – 0 + 73 = Conor Gallagher – England under-21s – 0 + 18 + 72 = 90

– England under-21s – 0 + 18 + 72 = Kamil Grosicki – Poland – 6 + 30 + 5 = 41

– Poland – 6 + 30 + 5 = Sam Johnstone – England – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– England – 0 + 0 + 0 = Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 + 90 = Callum Robinson – Republic of Ireland – 79 + 73 + 33 = 185

– Republic of Ireland – 79 + 73 + 33 = Hal Robson-Kanu – Wales – 0 + 45 + 0 = 45

– Wales – 0 + 45 + 0 = Okay Yokuslu – Turkey – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

WEST HAM UNITED

Said Benrahma – Algeria – 61

– Algeria – Vladimír Coufal – Czech Republic – 0 + 90 + 87 = 177

– Czech Republic – 0 + 90 + 87 = Lukasz Fabianski – Poland – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Poland – 0 + 0 + 0 = Jesse Lingard – England – 90 + 9 + 1 = 100

– England – 90 + 9 + 1 = Declan Rice – England – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– England – 0 + 90 + 90 = Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Czech Republic – 90 + 90 + 90 = Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = Conor Coady – England – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90

– England – 90 + 0 + 0 = Leander Dendoncker – Belgium – 90 + 90 + 26 = 206

– Belgium – 90 + 90 + 26 = João Moutinho – Portugal – 45 + 0 + 0* = 45

– Portugal – 45 + 0 + 0* = Pedro Neto – Portugal – 63 + 0 + 49 = 112

– Portugal – 63 + 0 + 49 = Rúben Neves – Portugal – 88 + 0 + 89 = 177

– Portugal – 88 + 0 + 89 = Owen Otasowie – USA – 0 + 0 = 0

– USA – 0 + 0 = Romain Saïss – Morocco – 90 + 90 = 180

– Morocco – 90 + 90 = Vitinha – Portugal under-21s – 73 + 90 + 73 = 236

