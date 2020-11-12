Which FPL players are on international duty and when ahead of Gameweek 9

The final international break of the calendar year is underway, with over 200 Premier League players in action for their nations over the next week.

Some international sides are again cramming in a triple-header of games over this period and, as was the case in September and October, a handful of Fantasy assets will be taking part in all three of their respective countries’ matches.

Fatigue is certainly a concern ahead of Gameweek 9, then, be it through on-field exertions on the continent or due to long-haul flights back from further afield.

As was the case last month, a host of European teams – including England – are scheduled to contest UEFA Nations League games on Wednesday evening.

Gameweek 9 kicks off less than 72 hours after these matches have been played, with Newcastle United v Chelsea the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

The main concern might be the number of World Cup qualifiers held in South America, however.

The likes of James Rodriguez (£7.9m), Richarlison (£7.8m), Roberto Firmino (£9.2m), Thiago Silva (£5.5m) and Alex Telles (£5.5m) will have to endure long-haul flights back from their respective countries after being in action late on Tuesday night or in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time).

After the international break in October, Rodriguez, Richarlison and Firmino all started their clubs’ Gameweek 5 fixture (the early-afternoon Merseyside derby) but Thiago was rested by Chelsea.

Players such as Sadio Mane (£12.0m), Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.3m) are all in African Cup of Nations qualifying duty over the coming days, meanwhile.

The likes of Raul Jimenez (£8.4m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) have an easier ride, however, with Mexico and South Korea among the teams in friendly action in Europe.

The rest of this article is dedicated to a club-by-club rundown on which assets will be away from their Premier League sides over the next week, also detailing the dates in which these players will be competing for their respective countries.

ARSENAL

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon – Nov 12 + 16

– Gabon – Nov 12 + 16 Hector Bellerin – Spain – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Spain – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Mohamed Elneny – Egypt – Nov 14 + 17

– Egypt – Nov 14 + 17 Gabriel – Brazil – Nov 14 + 17

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 17 Sead Kolasinac – Bosnia and Herzegovina – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Bosnia and Herzegovina – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Bernd Leno – Germany – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Germany – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Ainsley Maitland-Niles – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Eddie Nketiah – England under-21s – Nov 13 + 17

– England under-21s – Nov 13 + 17 Nicolas Pépé – Ivory Coast – Nov 12 + 17

– Ivory Coast – Nov 12 + 17 Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson – Iceland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Iceland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Bukayo Saka – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Kieran Tierney – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Granit Xhaka – Switzerland – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

ASTON VILLA

Jack Grealish – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Conor Hourihane – Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Lovre Kalinic – Croatia – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Croatia – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Douglas Luiz – Brazil – Nov 14 + 17

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 17 Emiliano Martínez – Argentina – Nov 13 + 18

– Argentina – Nov 13 + 18 John McGinn – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Tyrone Mings – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Marvelous Nakamba – Zimbabwe – Nov 12 + 16

– Zimbabwe – Nov 12 + 16 Bertrand Traoré – Burkina Faso – Nov 12 + 17

– Burkina Faso – Nov 12 + 17 Trezeguet – Egypt – Nov 14 + 17

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Yves Bissouma – Mali – Nov 13 + 17

– Mali – Nov 13 + 17 Tariq Lamptey – England Under-21s – Nov 13 + 17

– England Under-21s – Nov 13 + 17 Jeff Molumby – Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Joël Veltman – Netherlands – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Netherlands – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Andi Zeqiri – Swizerland under-21s – Nov 12 + 16

BURNLEY

Robbie Brady – Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Iceland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Kevin Long – Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Dwight McNeil – England Under-21s – Nov 13 + 17

– England Under-21s – Nov 13 + 17 Bailey Peacock-Farrell – Northern Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Northern Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Nick Pope – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Matej Vydra – Czech Republic – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

CHELSEA

Tammy Abraham – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Kepa Arrizabalaga – Spain – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Spain – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Ben Chilwell – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Andreas Christensen – Denmark – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Denmark – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Billy Gilmour – Scotland under-21s – Nov 12 + 17

– Scotland under-21s – Nov 12 + 17 Olivier Giroud – France – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– France – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Callum Hudson-Odoi – England under-21s – Nov 13 + 17

– England under-21s – Nov 13 + 17 Reece James – England – Nov 12

– England – Nov 12 Jorginho – Italy – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Italy – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 N’Golo Kanté – France – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– France – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Mateo Kovačić – Croatia – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Croatia – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Édouard Mendy – Senegal – Nov 11 + 15

– Senegal – Nov 11 + 15 Mason Mount – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Emerson Palmieri – Italy – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Italy – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Antonio Rüdiger – Germany – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Germany – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Thiago Silva – Brazil – Nov 14 + 17

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 17 Timo Werner – Germany – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Germany – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Hakim Ziyech – Morocco – Nov 13 + 17

– Morocco – Nov 13 + 17 Kurt Zouma – France – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jordan Ayew – Ghana – Nov 12 + 17

– Ghana – Nov 12 + 17 Michy Batshuayi – Belgium – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Belgium – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Christian Benteke – Belgium – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Belgium – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Eberechi Eze – England under-21s – Nov 13 + 17

– England under-21s – Nov 13 + 17 Cheikhou Kouyaté – Senegal – Nov 11 + 15

– Senegal – Nov 11 + 15 Jeffrey Schlupp – Ghana – Nov 12 + 17

– Ghana – Nov 12 + 17 Patrick van Aanholt – Netherlands – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Netherlands – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Wilfried Zaha – Ivory Coast – Nov 12 + 17

EVERTON

Allan – Brazil – Nov 14 + 17

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 17 Dominic Calvert-Lewin – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Seamus Coleman – Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Cenk Tosun – Turkey – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Turkey – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Tom Davies – England Under-21s – Nov 13 + 17

– England Under-21s – Nov 13 + 17 Lucas Digne – France – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– France – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Ben Godfrey – England Under-21s – Nov 13 + 17

– England Under-21s – Nov 13 + 17 Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – Nov 13 + 17

– Nigeria – Nov 13 + 17 Michael Keane – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Yerry Mina – Colombia – Nov 13 + 17

– Colombia – Nov 13 + 17 Robin Olsen – Sweden – Nov 14 + 17

– Sweden – Nov 14 + 17 Jordan Pickford – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Richarlison – Brazil – Nov 14 + 17

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 17 Gylfi Sigurdsson – Iceland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Iceland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 James Rodríguez – Colombia – Nov 13 + 17

– Colombia – Nov 13 + 17 João Virgínia – Portugal Under-21s – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

FULHAM

Ola Aina – Nigeria – Nov 13 + 17

– Nigeria – Nov 13 + 17 Bobby Decordova-Reid – Jamaica – Nov 14 + 17

– Jamaica – Nov 14 + 17 Michael Hector – Jamaica – Nov 14 + 17

– Jamaica – Nov 14 + 17 Stefan Johansen – Norway – Nov 15 + 18

– Norway – Nov 15 + 18 Neeskens Kebano – DR Congo – Nov 14 + 17

– DR Congo – Nov 14 + 17 Aleksandar Mitrović – Serbia – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Serbia – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Tim Ream – USA – Nov 12 + 16

– USA – Nov 12 + 16 Antonee Robinson – USA – Nov 12 + 16

– USA – Nov 12 + 16 Marek Rodák – Slovakia – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Slovakia – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa – Cameroon – Nov 12 + 17

LEEDS UNITED

Ezgjan Alioski – North Macedonia – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– North Macedonia – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Liam Cooper – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Stuart Dallas – Northern Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Northern Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Mateusz Klich – Poland – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Poland – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Robin Koch – Germany – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Germany – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Illan Meslier – France Under-21s – Nov 12 + 16

– France Under-21s – Nov 12 + 16 Tyler Roberts – Wales – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

LEICESTER CITY

Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Northern Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 James Justin – England Under-21s – Nov 13 + 17

– England Under-21s – Nov 13 + 17 Kelechi Iheanacho – Nigeria – Nov 13 + 17

– Nigeria – Nov 13 + 17 Dennis Praet – Belgium – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Belgium – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Kasper Schmeichel – Denmark – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Denmark – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Youri Tielemans – Belgium – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Belgium – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Cengiz Ünder – Turkey – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Turkey – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Danny Ward – Wales – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

LIVERPOOL

Alisson – Brazil – Nov 14 + 17

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 17 Roberto Firmino – Brazil – Nov 14 + 17

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 17 Jordan Henderson – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Curtis Jones – England under-21s – Nov 13 + 17

– England under-21s – Nov 13 + 17 Diogo Jota – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Naby Keïta – Guinea – Nov 11 + 17

– Guinea – Nov 11 + 17 Sadio Mane – Senegal – Nov 11 + 17

– Senegal – Nov 11 + 17 Takumi Minamino – Japan – Nov 13 + 17

– Japan – Nov 13 + 17 Andrew Robertson – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Mohamed Salah – Egypt – Nov 14 + 17

– Egypt – Nov 14 + 17 Xherdan Shaqiri – Switzerland – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Switzerland – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Greece – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Georginio Wijnaldum – Netherlands – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Netherlands – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Neco Williams – Wales – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Wales – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Rhys Williams – England Under-21s – Nov 13 + 17

MANCHESTER CITY

Nathan Aké – Netherlands – Nov 11 + 15 + 18*

– Netherlands – Nov 11 + 15 + 18* Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Belgium – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 João Cancelo – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Rúben Dias – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Ederson – Brazil – Nov 14 + 17

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 17 Phil Foden – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Eric Garcia – Spain – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Spain – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Ilkay Gundogan – Germany – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Germany – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Gabriel Jesus – Brazil – Nov 14 + 17

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 17 Riyad Mahrez – Algeria – Nov 12 + 16

– Algeria – Nov 12 + 16 Rodri – Spain – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Spain – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Bernardo Silva – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Zach Steffen – USA – Nov 12 + 16

– USA – Nov 12 + 16 Raheem Sterling – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Ferran Torres – Spain – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Spain – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Kyle Walker – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – Nov 11 + 14 + 17



*withdrew after first match

MANCHESTER UNITED

Eric Bailly – Ivory Coast – Nov 12 + 17

– Ivory Coast – Nov 12 + 17 Edinson Cavani – Uruguay – Nov 13 + 17

– Uruguay – Nov 13 + 17 David De Gea – Spain – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Spain – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Dean Henderson – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Daniel James – Wales – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Wales – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – Nov 14 + 17

– Sweden – Nov 14 + 17 Harry Maguire – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Anthony Martial – France – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– France – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Scott McTominay – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Paul Pogba – France – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– France – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Marcus Rashford – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Alex Telles – Brazil – Nov 14 + 17

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 17 Donny van de Beek – Netherlands – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Miguel Almirón – Paraguay – Nov 12 + 17

– Paraguay – Nov 12 + 17 Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Emil Krafth – Sweden – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Sweden – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Jamal Lewis – Northern Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Northern Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Fabian Schär – Switzerland – Nov 11 + 17

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ethan Ampadu – Wales – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Wales – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Sander Berge – Norway – Nov 15 + 18

– Norway – Nov 15 + 18 Rhian Brewster – England under-21s – Nov 13 + 17

– England under-21s – Nov 13 + 17 Oliver Burke – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 John Egan – Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Oliver McBurnie – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Aaron Ramsdale – England under-21s – Nov 13 + 17

– England under-21s – Nov 13 + 17 Enda Stevens – Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

SOUTHAMPTON

Stuart Armstrong – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Jan Bednarek – Poland – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Poland – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Ibrahima Diallo – France under-21s – Nov 12 + 16

– France under-21s – Nov 12 + 16 Moussa Djenepo – Mali – Nov 13 + 17

– Mali – Nov 13 + 17 Michael Obafemi – Republic of Ireland under-21s – Nov 15 + 18

– Republic of Ireland under-21s – Nov 15 + 18 Jannik Vestergaard – Denmark – Nov 15 + 18

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Toby Alderweireld – Belgium – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Belgium – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast – Nov 12 + 17

– Ivory Coast – Nov 12 + 17 Gareth Bale – Wales – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Wales – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Ben Davies – Wales – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Wales – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Eric Dier – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Gedson Fernandes – Portugal under-21s – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Portugal under-21s – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – Nov 18

– Denmark – Nov 18 Son Heung-min – South Korea – Nov 14 + 17

– South Korea – Nov 14 + 17 Harry Kane – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Hugo Lloris – France – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– France – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – Nov 13 + 18

– Argentina – Nov 13 + 18 Sergio Reguilón – Spain – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Spain – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Joe Rodon – Wales – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Wales – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Davinson Sánchez – Colombia – Nov 13 + 17

– Colombia – Nov 13 + 17 Moussa Sissoko – France – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– France – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Harry Winks – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Semi Ajayi – Nigeria – Nov 13 + 17

– Nigeria – Nov 13 + 17 Conor Gallagher – England under-21s – Nov 13 + 17

– England under-21s – Nov 13 + 17 Kamil Grosicki – Poland – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Poland – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

WEST HAM UNITED

Fabián Balbuena – Paraguay – Nov 12 + 17

– Paraguay – Nov 12 + 17 Said Benrahma – Algeria – Nov 12 + 16

– Algeria – Nov 12 + 16 Vladimír Coufal – Czech Republic – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Czech Republic – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Lukasz Fabianski – Poland – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Poland – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Sebastien Haller – Ivory Coast – Nov 12 + 17

– Ivory Coast – Nov 12 + 17 Darren Randolph – Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Declan Rice – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Czech Republic – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – Nov 12 + 17

– Ivory Coast – Nov 12 + 17 Conor Coady – England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– England – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Leander Dendoncker – Belgium – Nov 11 + 15 + 18

– Belgium – Nov 11 + 15 + 18 Raúl Jiménez – Mexico – Nov 14 + 17

– Mexico – Nov 14 + 17 João Moutinho – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Pedro Neto – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Rúben Neves – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Owen Otasowie – USA – Nov 12 + 16

– USA – Nov 12 + 16 Rui Patrício – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Romain Saïss – Morocco – Nov 13 + 17

– Morocco – Nov 13 + 17 Nélson Semedo – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Adama Traoré – Spain – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

– Spain – Nov 11 + 14 + 17 Vitinha – Portugal under-21s – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

WITHDRAWN THROUGH INJURY/ILLNESS

Rayan Ait Nouri – Wolverhampton Wanderers/France under-21s

– Wolverhampton Wanderers/France under-21s Nathan Aké – Manchester City/Netherlands

– Manchester City/Netherlands Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool/England

– Liverpool/England Steve Bergwijn – Tottenham Hotspur/Netherlands

– Tottenham Hotspur/Netherlands Aaron Connolly – Brighton and Hove Albion/Republic of Ireland

– Brighton and Hove Albion/Republic of Ireland Wesley Fofana – Leicester City/France under-21s

– Leicester City/France under-21s Ryan Fraser – Newcastle United/Scotland

– Newcastle United/Scotland Joe Gomez – Liverpool/England

– Liverpool/England James McCarthy – Crystal Palace/Republic of Ireland (family reasons)

– Crystal Palace/Republic of Ireland (family reasons) Luka Milivojevic – Crystal Palace/Serbia

– Crystal Palace/Serbia Christian Pulisic – Chelsea/USA

Chelsea/USA Callum Robinson – West Bromwich Albion/Republic of Ireland

– West Bromwich Albion/Republic of Ireland Leandro Trossard – Brighton and Hove Albion/Belgium

– Brighton and Hove Albion/Belgium James Ward-Prowse – Southampton/England

