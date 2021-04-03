The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the Gameweek 30 Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

The fixtures seem almost too good to be true in Gameweek 30, with Leeds United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa – teams whose players many of us will already own in Fantasy Premier League – all enjoying plum fixtures.

And it’s from these ‘bankers’ (if only that were true) that we’ll be having a small, sensibly staked punt this weekend.

We’ll be again turning to the odds provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365, to wager a bet on the Premier League action over Easter.

As ever, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

BAGGIES TROUSERED

Take a dip into the Twitter bubble and it seems like every man and his dog is championing Marcos Alonso for Chelsea’s Saturday lunchtime kick-off against West Bromwich Albion.

The cult FPL hero has had more comebacks than Frank Sinatra and refuses to go away, seeing off manager after manager who fails to tap into his Fantasy potential.

He is certainly thriving under Thomas Tuchel and while he’s a considerable rotation risk in any given match, his non-involvement at international level and Ben Chilwell’s midweek run-out for England may well tip the balance in favour of the Spaniard this weekend.

Alonso has had more penalty box touches and shots in the opposition area than any other FPL defender in their last six matches, so it seems like he’s due one of his bi-annual hauls.

He’s 14/1 to grab the first goal against Sam Allardyce’s troops, with an anytime goal available at 9/2.

By placing an each-way first goalscorer bet, bet365 punters are essentially covering their behinds if their nominated player fails to break the deadlock.

Placing an each-way first goalscorer bet in this case means that any goal that the wing-back does score will return 14/3, even if one of his teammates or a Baggie has previously broken the deadlock.

Each Way First Goalscorers Place an Each Way First Goalscorer bet on any Soccer match. If your player scores at any time during the game in 90 minutes play, we will pay you out at 1/3 odds for unlimited places.

WERNER BOTHERS

Sticking with Chelsea v West Brom, the only player we know who will start at Stamford Bridge is Timo Werner, with Thomas Tuchel confirming as much in his pre-match presser.

The German was being defended by his club manager on Friday, with the striker’s midweek horror miss while on national duty a source of much amusement.

You wouldn’t bank on him for a goal at the moment but bet365 don’t like the Werners of this world to feel left out, so there’s a market just for them.

The Chelsea striker is 11/8 to have more than 3.5 shots against West Brom, but it doesn’t matter if they are blocked at source, find Row Z or, heaven forbid, hit the back of the net – so long as they are identified as shots, they count.

He does have eight assists to his name this season, to his credit, and he is 5/2 with bet365 to register more than 0.5 assists this weekend.

SON TARGET

On a similar theme, the shots on target market is another one for fans of underlying stats.

We’re heading to Tyneside for this punt, as a sorry-looking Newcastle United side prepare to entertain a Tottenham Hotspur outfit who welcome back Son Heung-min from injury.

The Korean is 1/2 to have over 0.5 shots on target – in other words, one tame effort into the arms of Martin Dubravka is enough for bet365 to pay out.

Harry Kane has to record over 1.5 shots on target to reach his threshold but given that he has had more attempts (4.3 per match) than any other Premier League player in their last six outings, 5/6 is a reasonable price.

BRAZILIAN WAX LYRICAL

The Elland Road ice rink doesn’t seem to be affecting Raphinha‘s game, with the in-form Brazilian in scintillating form at present.

He has the best expected goal involvement of any FPL midfielder in their last six matches, with mostly profligate finishing from his teammates to blame for the three blanks that preceded Gameweek 29.

Fond of a shot as much as a key pass (he has had 15 efforts of his own in his last half-dozen outings), Raphinha is a tempting 6/1 to score the first goal against whipping boys Sheffield United this weekend.

A Leeds win and over 2.5 goals scored in that fixture is 13/10.

TREBLE WITHOUT A DRAW

Backing Spurs, Leeds and Chelsea to all win their Gameweek 30 fixtures to nil returns just over 11/1 with bet365.

And while we’re on the subject of accumulators, the more traditional ‘acca’ involving full-time results comes with a bonus with bet365 depending on the number of selections – the full details of which are below.

Soccer Accumulator Bonus Up to 70% bonus for accumulators on a wide range of selected leagues and competitions. Applies to pre-match accumulators of 3+ selections on standard Full Time Result, Both Teams To Score or Result/Both Teams To Score markets only. Bonus percentage is dependent on number of selections. Bonus capped at £100k and applied to returns. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet.

Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+. Gamble responsibly: BeGambleAware.org. #ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT