Three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser: The key FPL stats ahead of Gameweek 33

The reigning FPL champion of India, Lateriser, takes a deep dive into the player and team statistics available to Fantasy Football Scout subscribers.

Before we move into the final stretch of the season, I think it’s a good idea to venture into the Premium Members Area and look at some relevant statistics.

I am writing this article midway through Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) so have not taken the data from Wednesday or Thursday’s matches into consideration.

With that in mind, here’s a selection of stats I find important and relevant…

While making transfers this week, it is important to cast an eye on the potential doubles for teams in Gameweek 35. If your team is in place for Blank Gameweek 33, it might be worth saving a transfer.

If you prefer not to save one, it looks likely that Manchester United and Leicester City will have a decent-looking Double Gameweek 35 and could potentially blank in Gameweek 36. I mention these two teams because they have a good run until the end of the season, as well.

Arsenal could also have a decent-looking Double Gameweek but I worry about their motivation on the domestic front, assuming that their primary focus is going to be the Europa League. It is all speculation at this stage, but it is always worth casting an eye on the future while planning your moves.

That’s it from me for this week. I hope this article helped you and thank you for reading.

Yesterday was an important day in football and while writing this article this morning, I couldn’t help but smile. Good luck this Gameweek!

