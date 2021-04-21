469
Pro Pundit Teams April 21

Three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser: The key FPL stats ahead of Gameweek 33

469 Comments
Share

The reigning FPL champion of India, Lateriser, takes a deep dive into the player and team statistics available to Fantasy Football Scout subscribers.

Before we move into the final stretch of the season, I think it’s a good idea to venture into the Premium Members Area and look at some relevant statistics.

I am writing this article midway through Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) so have not taken the data from Wednesday or Thursday’s matches into consideration.

With that in mind, here’s a selection of stats I find important and relevant…

While making transfers this week, it is important to cast an eye on the potential doubles for teams in Gameweek 35. If your team is in place for Blank Gameweek 33, it might be worth saving a transfer.

If you prefer not to save one, it looks likely that Manchester United and Leicester City will have a decent-looking Double Gameweek 35 and could potentially blank in Gameweek 36. I mention these two teams because they have a good run until the end of the season, as well.

Arsenal could also have a decent-looking Double Gameweek but I worry about their motivation on the domestic front, assuming that their primary focus is going to be the Europa League. It is all speculation at this stage, but it is always worth casting an eye on the future while planning your moves.

That’s it from me for this week. I hope this article helped you and thank you for reading.

Yesterday was an important day in football and while writing this article this morning, I couldn’t help but smile. Good luck this Gameweek!

What is FPL Upside Chasing and how can I implement it in 2020/21?
The Complete Guide to FPL Blank Gameweek 33

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

469 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Big Cheese
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    I presume there has been no rumours regarding the man city lineup tonight?

    I am thinking of a cheeky Gundogan captancy in Sky. But I hate not knowing if my captain will play.

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hello cheeky

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Cheese
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Hello sailor

        Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Let's go Reguilon and Son!

    Open Controls
  3. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    No Mendy and no Forster

    Great!

    Open Controls
    1. wildnothing
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Same here. Wonder if Mendy will be back next gw?

      Open Controls
  4. OrmskirkFC
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Bale on penalties?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Son

      Open Controls
  5. pjomara
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Need double figures each from Son and Moura to have any hope of in my minileague. If Kane had played and scored, my season would have been definitely over with all the TCs though.

    Open Controls
  6. Muscout
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    Martinez
    Shaw Dallas Rudiger Cancelo
    Salah Lingard Raph Gundo
    Nacho Watkins

    McCarthy Kane Son Dier

    5m itb, 2 FT

    Cancelo/Dier and Gundo to TAA and Greenwood?

    Any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
  7. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    50 mins ago

    No mendy no Forster probably the set and forgot positions in a wc needs re shuffle...Torture.

    Open Controls
  8. Free Hat
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Minamino hype seems long ago at Southampton.
    Maybe not so good after all.

    Open Controls
  9. mynameisq
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Reguilon, you've been an awful poobag and allergic to points. Please sign off in style

    Open Controls
  10. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Meslier is completely flying under the radar as a Mendy replacement, thank me later

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Ditched him on WC last week. Regret it. Didn't need to save the funds by going Forster

      Open Controls
    2. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah I think I’ll be making that switch this week.

      Open Controls
      1. rebecs
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'm making the switch too after a double GK no show!

        Open Controls
  11. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    This will end 0-0 for maximal punishment for my Mendy/Forster combo and Son(C).

    Open Controls
  12. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Spuds defence lol

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Dings

      Open Controls
  13. mynameisq
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Jose out!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.