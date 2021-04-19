29
News April 19

Premier League fixture announcement awaited after Leicester reach FA Cup final

29 Comments
Leicester City will play Chelsea in this year’s FA Cup final after the Foxes defeated Southampton on Sunday.

From a Fantasy perspective, this will have ramifications next month.

As things stand, the final of England’s premier cup competition clashes with Gameweek 37 in Fantasy Premier League – but a free midweek follows, which would neatly accommodate the league meeting between (coincidentally) Chelsea and Leicester City currently scheduled for May 15.

But, such is life and the nature of this rollercoaster FPL season, there is an expectation that something different entirely will occur.

It’s all to do with the planned return of fans to Premier League matches, which can only happen after May 17.

Nothing has yet been confirmed by the Premier League but the Athletic suggest:

The schedule has been readjusted to push the 36th round of fixtures — originally scheduled for midweek kick-offs on May 11 and 12 — to the weekend of May 15 and 16.

Any fixtures that will be displaced by the FA Cup final on May 15 will be moved to May 11 or 12.

Matches for the 37th round of fixtures are now due to take place on May 18 and 19.

The final round of fixtures for the season, however, will remain on Sunday, May 23.

So to summarise this proposed scenario: Gameweeks 36 and 37 will each shuffle back a few days, with Gameweek 35 being the ‘double’ that will accommodate Chelsea v Arsenal and Manchester United v Leicester City – and, probably, the other two postponed games from earlier in the campaign: Southampton v Crystal Palace and Aston Villa v Everton.

Those eight teams will have a Double Gameweek if this does pan out.

We should reiterate that this is all just educated conjecture at this stage, with nothing official announced.

But we likely won’t have to wait long for the Premier League’s new schedule as the results of the weekend’s FA Cup semi-finals were the final piece of the jigsaw before the television companies can start portioning out the remaining games.

Onto Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final itself and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.1m) kept up his sensational form by grabbing the game’s winner.

The Nigerian finished at the second attempt after good work from strike partner Jamie Vardy (£10.1m), in doing so registering his 10th goal in his last seven matches.

As for Vardy, he has now gone 11 competitive games without finding the back of the net. That represents his longest goal drought since a run of 16 games in late-2016, with a spurned one-on-one opportunity in the first half against the Saints representative of his current wastefulness in front of goal.

The veteran forward was visibly shattered at the end of the game, although the Foxes do at least have four days before they take on West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

Second-half substitute James Maddison (£7.2m) was once again reduced to bit-part player status as Brendan Rodgers handles his comeback from injury carefully and he has now been omitted from the starting XI in the three matches since he was passed fit, although his no-show in Gameweek 31 was disciplinary-related.

There was encouragement for owners of the Foxes’ defensive assets, too, with Southampton not able to muster a single shot on target. Rodgers’ troops were at full strength at the back, with Caglar Soyuncu (£5.3m) returning from illness to bolster the backline.

As for the beleaguered Saints, there wasn’t much to champion ahead of their future Double Gameweek.

FPL midfielder Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) was again stationed ‘out of position’ up front but a lack of service and creativity saw him and Danny Ings (£8.4m) fail to register a single shot between them, with four of Southampton’s six efforts coming from outside the box.

Fraser Forster (£4.0m) at least retained his place between the posts and the fact that he has started seven of the last eight matches in all competitions bodes well for those Fantasy managers who are relying on the budget goalkeeper for appearance points this week and beyond.

De Bruyne set for scan ahead of DGW32 match as Chelsea book place in FA Cup final

29 Comments
  No more Kane TC
    4 Years
    39 mins ago

    No more Kane TC
    Laca hurt
    Lingard hurt

    What else can go wrong?

    1. @ocprodigy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Has Kane actually been ruled out or are you just guessing?

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        A guess only

    2. Honourvolley
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      The Super League

    3. Kannbury
        22 mins ago

        Gundo and Cancelo getting dropped again about the worst that could happen now I think.

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          Nah, owners know the risk

      • Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Bench boost actually reducing your overall score

    4. ESL: yes or no?
      Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      So as pointed out by a few we didn't yet have a Hot Topic yet on the Super League. Remember, if you see something that's HT-worthy please flag it to the mod team! Ideally something that provokes conversation instead of simply a point of view, but opinions are also welcome.

      So.. what are the pros? Cons? Is it all bad?

      Is the CL and the current format fine, or is the Super League onto something? Or is the ESL totally the wrong direction?

      If the ESL is all wrong, why?

      For people who say it's just about money, do you think other current competitions aren't or are better and have better goals?

      Is the biggest problem that there isn't promotion and relegation? If promotion/relegation was included, would you still have a problem with the Super League? What are the other big issues in your mind?

      And for those who are hoping it happens, what's your reasoning? Do you have concerns, or is it exactly what you're hoping for? Are you excited by seeing PL teams playing the teams mentioned who could be included in the ESL?

      1. Kannbury
          27 mins ago

          North London Derby would be renamed the Wooden Spoon Derby! 🙁

        • asquishypotato
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          26 mins ago

          It’s just a big no, as Seb pointed out, there is no way a rich boys club would develop a logo so bad and maintain they are serious, even with their money chasing tendencies.

        • diesel001
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          ESL will just be like the football version of the IPL and the NFL.

          It will be franchise football.

        • Stejson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          The lack of promotion / relegation is the kicker for me. Once a team is out of the running for the win they have little incentive to play anymore.

          I'd love to see a proper champions league, where the champions of each area play a league between themseleves. Those teams could maybe drop out of the local club contests to accomodate fixtures.

          Maybe the teams not involved in this should break away and form their own leagues instead

          1. Geoff
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yeah I haven't gone through the details - I guess the incentive would be a big boost in money depending on where you finish? Similar to all the mid-table clubs in the PL?

        • g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Super league?

          These teams struggle against the minnows of the PL.
          In term of pure cash are these truly the top six, Leicester have billionaire owner & their infrastructure is as good if not better than the top six.

          1. diesel001
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Deloitte say different re the cash point.

            The real question should be over AC Milan as they are not a financial powerhouse.

            https://www.cityam.com/worlds-richest-football-clubs-2021-barcelona-top-deloitte-football-money-league-ahead-of-real-madrid-while-bayern-munich-overtake-manchester-united/

        • thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          I'll be honest, I'm not a big fan of the CL. But, at least it was formed over many years with the support of the whole football pyramid.

          It is based on sporting merit (although the structure leaves a lot to be desired).

          But this new Super League is the opposite of that. It's a power/money grab by the biggest clubs. It isn't supported by the fans in general and it's sporting merit is laughable with Arsenal and Spurs involved.

          But I realised something last night... They don't need the support of fans in this country. It doesn't even matter if the games are played in empty stadiums (which it won't!).
          The money from TV viewers (and advertisers) in Asia and America alone will make it lucrative enough. And, given time, the UK fans will reluctantly end up following it anyway.

          They've already won. We just don't know it yet!

          1. diesel001
            • 4 Years
            just now

            They will play games in New York, Mexico City, Bangkok, Jakarta, Beijing, Delhi etc. Will be massive financially for the clubs involved. Increase their fan base in the emerging markets (in football terms) and as you say, lots of UK fans will continue to follow the clubs.

            Since the Glazers took over Man Utd, I haven't seen Man Utd's revenue decrease (in real terms). Noone talks about the 'green and gold' or FC United of Manchester now.

      2. Kannbury
          33 mins ago

          Just looked at Villa's fixtures on FPL. Interesting that Everton away is rated 3 difficulty and Everton home is rated 4.

          1. Silecro
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            I miss the old difficulty rating 1 and 5 that have been removed, they are needed in situations like this

        • Lindelol
          • 2 Years
          33 mins ago

          Have any player from any of these clubs given his view so far?

          1. @ocprodigy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I have a feeling they won’t be allowed to do so

        • Silecro
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          I am not suprised by the moves from Glazer family, Kroenke and Henry, who doesnt give a crap about football and see it as a side job next to their NFL clubs ownerships, but as a Chelsea fan, I am massively dissapointed by Abramovich, who is genuinely and passionately invested in club's every match, training sessions, tactics, etc. He should have known better. Reportedly Chelsea were the last one to sign in on the Super League and were very reluctant to do so, but its not an excuse. He lost a massive amount of respect I had for him as a club owner, and I hope its not to late for signing out

        • BobB
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          23 mins ago

          UEFA playing hardball, likely to kick City, Chelsea, United and Arsenal out of ths year's CL and Europa

          1. diesel001
            • 4 Years
            19 mins ago

            That is bad for UEFA and good for the clubs. CL will be worse if these clubs are not in it and it frees up the clubs schedule to play in the ESL.

            The PL will be in an even worse position than UEFA if these clubs get kicked out of the PL.

            1. Netters2018
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Much prefer the PL without them in it, let them go football will carry on for the fans stronger and better. Let the top 6 of the championship replace them.

          2. Won't sleep till after…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            Agree, Netters. Also if ESL goes ahead then this is a chance for fans of all clubs to show the likes of Levy, Henry, Agnelli and so on that they do have power. I sincerely hope fans out there boycott the new League. Don't buy the tickets, don't pay for the TV packages, don't buy the player shirts from the clubs involved. Buck the trend. Support a club lower down the league and put your money and energy into them.

          3. MOZIL
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            UEFA is ruining football

          4. Quan MisTaka
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Not sure they will legally be allowed to kick teams out

        • MOZIL
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          To be honest, why is everyone putting the blame on the clubs? Is FIFA and UEFA that are banning them from participating from local leagues and CL. Clubs should have the rights to choose where and which league they want to participate in. Plus clubs have been hosting tournament for ages and no one complained..Emirates Cup/Audi Cup..etc.

