344
News April 18

De Bruyne set for scan ahead of DGW32 match as Chelsea book place in FA Cup final

344 Comments
Share

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) requires assessment ahead of Manchester City’s Double Gameweek 32 meeting with Aston Villa.

The premium midfielder was forced off as Pep Guardiola’s men crashed out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage on Saturday.

Unfortunately for his 17.7% ownership, Manchester City’s manager was not overly positive in his post-match comments.

“He has pain now. Tomorrow we are going to make a test with the doctors but it doesn’t look good.” – Pep Guardiola

After Wednesday’s trip to Villa Park, Manchester City are not in Premier League action again until Gameweek 34 because their involvement in the EFL Cup final means they have no fixture in Blank Gameweek 33.

Ilkay Gündogan (£5.8m), Phil Foden (£6.0m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) were the key restees in attack for the Citizens on Saturday, the former pair appearing in the second half to no avail.

With neither playing more than 42 minutes, Gündogan and Foden look likely starters at Villa Park on Wednesday.

John Stones (£5.2m) was an unused substitute as Ruben Dias (£6.2m) paired with Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) at centre-back.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also picked up an injury in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final, although arguably of less importance than Manchester City’s.

Thiago Silva (£5.6m) came off with a knock in the 88th minute, replaced by Kurt Zouma (£5.3m). Andreas Christensen (£4.7m) missed the tie with a muscle injury while César Azpilicueta (£5.9m) and Antonio Rüdiger (£4.7m) played 90 minutes.

Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) also featured for the whole game with Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) an unused substitute.

Ahead of facing Brighton on Tuesday night, key attackers Mason Mount (£7.2m), Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) and Timo Werner (£9.2m) were treated to late rests between the 70th and 79th minute on Saturday, although the former did look somewhat uncomfortable as he left the field.

Kai Havertz (£8.2m) and Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) were both used as second-half substitutes.

Meanwhile, there were future Blank and Double Gameweek implications from Chelsea booking a place in the FA Cup final.

That match is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 15, which, as things currently stand according to the Premier League website, clashes with Gameweek 37, when Chelsea host Leicester (who are in FA Cup semi-final action against Southampton today).

However, Fantasy managers should keep an eye on latest fixture developments over the coming days considering recent stories in the media. Multiple sources are reporting the penultimate round of matches will be pushed back to the midweek of that week (May 18 and 19) to allow for fans to attend after future chances to the United Kingdom’s coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.

This could, in turn, push Gameweeks 35 and 36 later into the month of May. Chelsea are currently set to face Manchester City (away) and Arsenal (home) respectively across those two rounds.

Chelsea XI (3-4-2-1): Kepa; Rüdiger, T Silva, Azpilicueta; Chilwell, Jorginho, Kanté, R James; Mount (Pulisic 70′), Ziyech (Emerson 79′); Werner (Havertz 79′).

Manchester City XI (4-2-3-1): Steffen; B Mendy, Laporte, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Fernandinho; Sterling, De Bruyne (Foden 48′), Torres (Gündogan 64′); Jesus.

Lingard limps off as Cresswell absence affects West Ham’s attack and defence

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

344 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    So if Ryan plays well could end up with no playing keeper next week (Leno Forster)- and unlikely to know pre deadline- could move Forster to Ryan (4.1) as insurance - or move Leno to Patricio- what are thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Is Martinez possible? Probably better to go with him and be done with it. No blanks plus a double soon.

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes- should have kept on WC really- lesson learned there!

        Open Controls
  2. Deulofail
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Let's go, Smith Rowe!

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I own him too!

      Open Controls
  3. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Fulham must win to have a chance of escaping the drop

    Open Controls
  4. Arteta
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Laca and Saka played way too much in recent weeks and didn't get a proper rest at all. Kind of worried about it.

    Open Controls
  5. thegaffer82
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    So, the way things are shaping up, it's looking best to build an awesome team for DGW35 (which shouldn't be too hard) and then FH in GW36 when there's loads of blanks right?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Do DGWers have decent fixtures in DGW and after GW36?

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        Everton are a rogue team here

        They looked decent last time out and have SHU in 36 but City in 38. They are the team that complicates FH36 most probably. Getting a couple in for 35 and 36 and then benching 38 looks good.

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          We are likely to get beat by Sheff United. We lack ideas against lower opposition.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            26 mins ago

            :-0

            Was just looking at James. Beginning to think that WH are a team to attack. The fixture run from 33 is not at all bad if there was anyone reliable there

            IF

            Open Controls
            1. The 12th Man
              • 7 Years
              23 mins ago

              Would rather go Siggy. James is injury prone.

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                21 mins ago

                You get pens that way I guess and WH have that disaster prone look to them right now

                Open Controls
                1. The 12th Man
                  • 7 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Cheaper too.

                  Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          Hopefully it will be announced soon rather than close to GW35 😛

          Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Solid plan imo

      Not seeing FH33 has much to be said for it really unless you're really short. Which fixtures would you attack that aren't already covered by most teams?

      Open Controls
    3. 1314
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      I can probably put up 9-10 players with -4 for gw 36..so might play my FH in dgw instead to maximize the potential points gained..

      Open Controls
  6. Deulofail
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Leno droppage related to comments this week about being open to a new adventure? Bummed after wasting a transfer on him for 2 gameweeks only.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Well, one gameweek and one benching

      Open Controls
  7. PLerix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Sanchez
    Regu*, TAA, , Digne, White, Konsa
    KdB*, Son, Jota, Lingard, Reed
    Kane, Watkins, Iheanacho

    Reguillon and KdB out, who to get?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.