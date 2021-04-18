De Bruyne set for scan ahead of DGW32 match as Chelsea book place in FA Cup final

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) requires assessment ahead of Manchester City’s Double Gameweek 32 meeting with Aston Villa.

The premium midfielder was forced off as Pep Guardiola’s men crashed out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage on Saturday.

Unfortunately for his 17.7% ownership, Manchester City’s manager was not overly positive in his post-match comments.

“He has pain now. Tomorrow we are going to make a test with the doctors but it doesn’t look good.” – Pep Guardiola

After Wednesday’s trip to Villa Park, Manchester City are not in Premier League action again until Gameweek 34 because their involvement in the EFL Cup final means they have no fixture in Blank Gameweek 33.

Ilkay Gündogan (£5.8m), Phil Foden (£6.0m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) were the key restees in attack for the Citizens on Saturday, the former pair appearing in the second half to no avail.

With neither playing more than 42 minutes, Gündogan and Foden look likely starters at Villa Park on Wednesday.

John Stones (£5.2m) was an unused substitute as Ruben Dias (£6.2m) paired with Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) at centre-back.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also picked up an injury in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final, although arguably of less importance than Manchester City’s.

Thiago Silva (£5.6m) came off with a knock in the 88th minute, replaced by Kurt Zouma (£5.3m). Andreas Christensen (£4.7m) missed the tie with a muscle injury while César Azpilicueta (£5.9m) and Antonio Rüdiger (£4.7m) played 90 minutes.

Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) also featured for the whole game with Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) an unused substitute.

Ahead of facing Brighton on Tuesday night, key attackers Mason Mount (£7.2m), Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) and Timo Werner (£9.2m) were treated to late rests between the 70th and 79th minute on Saturday, although the former did look somewhat uncomfortable as he left the field.

Kai Havertz (£8.2m) and Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) were both used as second-half substitutes.

Meanwhile, there were future Blank and Double Gameweek implications from Chelsea booking a place in the FA Cup final.

That match is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 15, which, as things currently stand according to the Premier League website, clashes with Gameweek 37, when Chelsea host Leicester (who are in FA Cup semi-final action against Southampton today).

However, Fantasy managers should keep an eye on latest fixture developments over the coming days considering recent stories in the media. Multiple sources are reporting the penultimate round of matches will be pushed back to the midweek of that week (May 18 and 19) to allow for fans to attend after future chances to the United Kingdom’s coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.

This could, in turn, push Gameweeks 35 and 36 later into the month of May. Chelsea are currently set to face Manchester City (away) and Arsenal (home) respectively across those two rounds.

Chelsea XI (3-4-2-1): Kepa; Rüdiger, T Silva, Azpilicueta; Chilwell, Jorginho, Kanté, R James; Mount (Pulisic 70′), Ziyech (Emerson 79′); Werner (Havertz 79′).

Manchester City XI (4-2-3-1): Steffen; B Mendy, Laporte, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Fernandinho; Sterling, De Bruyne (Foden 48′), Torres (Gündogan 64′); Jesus.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT