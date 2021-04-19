Spurs sack Mourinho as De Bruyne is ruled out of City’s Gameweek 32 match

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that they have parted company with head coach Jose Mourinho.

Rumours about the Spurs manager’s departure started to swirl on Monday morning, with the club confirming his exit soon after.

Coaches Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have also been relieved of their duties.

A statement from chairman Daniel Levy said:

Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.

Ryan Mason will take first-team training in Mourinho’s stead today, with widespread media reports suggesting that the 29-year-old former Spurs midfielder and fellow youth team coach Chris Powell will be in temporary charge of the Lilywhites from now until the end of the season.

It’ll be interesting to see if those appointments help or hinder the first-team prospects of Gareth Bale (£9.2m) – who Mason has spoken fondly of in the past – and Dele Alli (£7.4m), following their fall from favour under their now-former head coach.

Spurs are in Double Gameweek 32 action against Southampton on Wednesday evening and Mourinho had been scheduled to face the media tomorrow ahead of that game.

The north London side then blank in Gameweek 33 because of their involvement in the EFL Cup final.

An update on the condition of Harry Kane (£11.8m) is awaited after the striker limped out of the 2-2 draw with Everton last Friday.

Spurs face Manchester City in this weekend’s final and the Citizens could well be without Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) for that clash.

City posted a medical bulletin on Monday morning, confirming that the Belgian suffered an injury to his right foot and ankle in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea.

The full extent of the problem is not yet known but De Bruyne will definitely miss the midweek clash with Aston Villa.

SPURS UNDER MOURINHO – OPTA FACTS

During his time with the club, Jose Mourinho won just 51% of his games in charge in all competitions (44/86). Only with Leiria (45%) has he posted a lower win ratio with a single club during his managerial career.

Spurs have lost 13 games in all competitions this season, the highest number of defeats Mourinho has suffered in a single campaign in all competitions during his managerial career.

Only Man City (130), Liverpool (117) and Man Utd (116) picked up more Premier League points than the Lilywhites (95) during Mourinho’s tenure.

Only Brighton (31) and Southampton (30) shipped more points from winning positions in the Premier League than Mourinho’s Spurs (27). Twenty of those lost points have come in 2020/21.

