News April 19

Spurs sack Mourinho as De Bruyne is ruled out of City’s Gameweek 32 match

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that they have parted company with head coach Jose Mourinho.

Rumours about the Spurs manager’s departure started to swirl on Monday morning, with the club confirming his exit soon after.

Coaches Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have also been relieved of their duties.

A statement from chairman Daniel Levy said:

Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.

Ryan Mason will take first-team training in Mourinho’s stead today, with widespread media reports suggesting that the 29-year-old former Spurs midfielder and fellow youth team coach Chris Powell will be in temporary charge of the Lilywhites from now until the end of the season.

It’ll be interesting to see if those appointments help or hinder the first-team prospects of Gareth Bale (£9.2m) – who Mason has spoken fondly of in the past – and Dele Alli (£7.4m), following their fall from favour under their now-former head coach.

Spurs are in Double Gameweek 32 action against Southampton on Wednesday evening and Mourinho had been scheduled to face the media tomorrow ahead of that game.

The north London side then blank in Gameweek 33 because of their involvement in the EFL Cup final.

An update on the condition of Harry Kane (£11.8m) is awaited after the striker limped out of the 2-2 draw with Everton last Friday.

Spurs face Manchester City in this weekend’s final and the Citizens could well be without Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) for that clash.

City posted a medical bulletin on Monday morning, confirming that the Belgian suffered an injury to his right foot and ankle in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea.

The full extent of the problem is not yet known but De Bruyne will definitely miss the midweek clash with Aston Villa.

SPURS UNDER MOURINHO – OPTA FACTS

  • During his time with the club, Jose Mourinho won just 51% of his games in charge in all competitions (44/86). Only with Leiria (45%) has he posted a lower win ratio with a single club during his managerial career.
  • Spurs have lost 13 games in all competitions this season, the highest number of defeats Mourinho has suffered in a single campaign in all competitions during his managerial career.
  • Only Man City (130), Liverpool (117) and Man Utd (116) picked up more Premier League points than the Lilywhites (95) during Mourinho’s tenure.
  • Only Brighton (31) and Southampton (30) shipped more points from winning positions in the Premier League than Mourinho’s Spurs (27). Twenty of those lost points have come in 2020/21.

  1. sirmorbach
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    A quick help here, friends, please? 2 ft

    Mendy / Forster
    TAA / Dias* / Coufal / Rüdiger /  Holding
    Salah / Bruno / Son* / Gündogan* / Lingard
    Kane* / Wood /  Iheanacho

    A. Son, Gündo out / Greenwood, Maddison in
    B. Son, Gündo out / Mount, Maddison in
    C. Son, Kane out / Greenwood (or Mount), Vardy in
    D. Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Z
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      B is the best choice.
      In my opinion my Jota is better pick then Madison.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        Thank you very very much, mate

        Open Controls
    2. LakhaneeFC
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      I like A - Greenwood might just be a good bet for the remainder of the season.

      However, with KDB out, Gundo might have more advanced positions again - so worth keeping in mind.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        That is a very very good thought, sir. Thank you for this.

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes, but even Aguero and Jesus may also play together. Something to keep eye on though.

        Open Controls
    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Refreshing non ESL post lol

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Not speaking of it is an act of resistance. My Wittgensteinian solution: whereof one cannot speak without swearing, thereof one must remain in silence.

        Open Controls
        1. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Well said!

          Open Controls
  2. Z
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Guys, from the legal point of view, players from "big 6" have contracts that includes playing in EPL, plus if they cant play for national teams.....there is a chance that they can leave clubs for free!!

    Open Controls
  3. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Stuart Dallas birthday today. Brace incoming tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Hopefully. And another from Bamford.

      Open Controls
    2. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      red card and 4 goals conceded

      Open Controls
  4. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    When is the international break over?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      just now

      When this ESL discussion gets over...

      Open Controls
  5. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    https://www.oddschecker.com/football/football-specials/tottenham/next-permanent-manager

    Rodgers 7/1. Can't see him leaving to go to a poorer team not in Champions League and Levy controlling the purse strings.

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Should be 700/1

      Open Controls
  6. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Board member at one of English clubs joining Super League: "This isn't a civil war, it's a nuclear war. To be honest though the owners are not that worried about bad PR, they were expecting it. Their job is to maximise profits. The wider good of the game is a secondary concern" (From Sky)

    I am legitimately depressed about losing this game

    Open Controls
  7. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Was looking forward to the Pool game tonight. As Klopp said it would be 7 finals. Now it’s 7 meaningless friendlies.

    Open Controls
    1. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      super league wouldn't be til 2022/23

      Open Controls
  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Friendship ended with Chelsea. Now Charlton Athletic is my best friend.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      I have picked Leeds.

      Open Controls
      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Come on, surely things aren't that desperate?

        Open Controls
    2. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'm now choosing between AFC Wimbledon and Brentford due to proximity...

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Upbeat now that Palace can kick on and aim for top 10 realistically next time.

      Open Controls
  9. wulfrunian
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    "The first ever English Football League Championship was contested in 1888-89. Of the 12 teams that entered, Preston North End were the victors, winning 18 of their 22 games and remaining unbeaten during the season"

    https://twitter.com/EngFoothistory/status/1256961658183974913

    Open Controls
  10. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Any truth to the Mourinho boycott rumours? Or was it a non related sacking?

    Open Controls
  11. TheDragon
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    What will be England’s team for the Euros without any United, City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal players?

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Grealish, Maddison, Lingard, Cresswell, Pope, Evans, DCL, Antonio, Rice, Pickford, Tarkowski, Bamford, Ings and JWP to name a few.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Lingard is still United.

        Open Controls
      2. Boydinho
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Bellingham, Sancho etc

        Open Controls
      3. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Lingard is a United player

        That team wouldn’t get out of the group I don’t think.

        Open Controls
      4. Nikolai Volkoff
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Evans is Irish

        Open Controls
        1. Gudjohnsen
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Sorry my bad

          Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      How about:

      Pickford
      Justin Coady Mings Bertrand
      Rice Phillips
      Grealish Maddison Barnes
      Bamford

      I have excluded Dortmund players just in case they do join the ESL. Could go Pope or Henderson in goal. KWP at RB. Dunk, Tarkowski at CB. Jack Harrison and JWP in midfield. DCL and Ings up front.

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Has Vardy really fallen that far he can’t even get a mention?!

        It’s not a great side is it...

        Open Controls
    3. Super Beleaguered (A-L)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      There will suddenly be a RB crisis

      Open Controls
  12. FPL_Motty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    17 mins ago

    Try again 🙂
    Tuchel didn't mention anything about Kepa / Mendy situation did he today? I can't find any quotes about it. Anyone know more?

    Open Controls
  13. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone else loving all the meltdowns over this super league! The "top 6" have long stopped caring about what fans thought and this has been on the cards for years so shouldn't be any surprise. Then you have sky trying to claim they are speaking for the fans....the same sky who just a few months ago had West Brom on PPV! The irony of all this is hilarious

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Agree with you on Sky.

      Hypocrites the lot of them.

      Open Controls
    2. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Ye sky are hugely money grabbing too of course.

      It all depends whether the clubs are allowed to remain in their domestic leagues plus how promotion: relegation will work in the super league.

      I’m Not convinced the super league will work as a product anyway. Arsenal are abysmal and not worth watching. Athletico Madrid are like watching paint dry. United and spurs play to draw 0-0 every time they play a good side. No relegation so
      No incentive to put out a decent team once halfway through the season and you can’t win. Hardly likely to be a decent spectacle is it.

      Open Controls
  14. St. Stephen XI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Is this the end of the trail for Mourinho in England? I don't see a club at the intersection of willing to give Mou a chance, pay him what he demands, and is "worth it" in the eyes of Mourinho.

    Predictions on his next coaching gig?

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      The only English club I could possibly see him going to is Arsenal.

      Other than that, maybe to Italy?

      Open Controls
    2. Sterling Archer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Burnley! they would love his bus parking methods!

      Open Controls
    3. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He's finished in England imo

      Open Controls

