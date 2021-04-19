264
Scout Notes April 19

Five FPL blanks in seven for Bruno as Greenwood’s fine late-season form continues

264 Comments
Share

Manchester United 3-1 Burnley

  • Goals: Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) x2, Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) | James Tarkowski (£5.3m)
  • Assists: Marcus Rashford (£9.5m), Paul Pogba (£7.6m), Donny van de Beek (£6.6m) | Ashley Westwood (£5.3m)
  • Bonus: Greenwood x3, Rashford x2, Cavani x1

Manchester United’s win over Burnley on Sunday means that the Red Devils need just eight points from their final six games to secure a top-four spot.

The concerns from a Fantasy perspective are that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer may start preserving key individuals around their upcoming Europa League semi-final, particularly as there is little meaningful left to play for on the domestic front – assuming they have given up the ghost of catching their cross-city rivals.

But there was little evidence of minute-management in Gameweek 32, with United pretty much at full strength for the visit of the Clarets.

BLANK BRUNO

Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) may have swerved the kind of rotation that has plagued the popular FPL assets at Manchester City and Chelsea but there was little reward for those Fantasy managers who have kept faith with the Portuguese schemer, as he blanked for the fifth time in seven matches.

He averages just four points per match from Gameweek 26 onwards, a seven-game spell that represents his worst run as a Fantasy asset since his move to England.

In mitigation, there have been meetings with Chelsea, Manchester City, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in a tricky-ish recent run – but blanks against the likes of Crystal Palace and Burnley have been more of a concern.

We’ll delve more into his recent output in a Members article this week.

RASH’S CHALLENGE

Rashford shrugged off an ongoing foot problem to feature in this encounter, beginning the game up front in a central role. That was a bit of a blow to owners of Edinson Cavani (£7.9m), who would have been expecting the veteran Uruguayan to start more games than not in the absence of Anthony Martial (£8.6m).

In the end, Cavani came off the bench to score; over half of his FPL attacking returns this season have come when he has been a substitute.

As for Rashford, his manager said of his fine display and ongoing fitness battle:

I asked him how he was because he played so well. And I think because he played so well and he felt good out there, he was trying to force a 90-minute out of him. But he said that he was too sore. So it’s just pain that comes after he’s played for 60-70 minutes. He lasted for 80 almost today, so that was progress.

GAMES MASON

Rashford and Fernandes have five attacking returns apiece in the last nine Gameweeks – a total that Greenwood has matched in his last three outings.

Following his 15-point haul against the Clarets, the teenage forward is the fourth-most bought FPL asset of Gameweek 33 at the time of writing.

His benching against Spurs was a prime example of how there’ll always be the threat of rotation hanging over his head, particularly as United reach the latter stages of the Europa League.

But at £7.0m, there’ll still be a few takers.

His second goal was fortuitously deflected in but the goal rush has been no fluke: when FPL assets are filtered by their last four matches, Greenwood is top of the pile for shots in the box.

POPE MOBILE

Fantasy community eyes Burnley clean sheet in first Double Gameweek match

Missing from the Burnley side again was Nick Pope (£5.5m), who is working his way back from a shoulder injury.

Sean Dyche said after full-time:

We had to make a judgement call. We think he’s got every chance to be fit for next week.

Not that Pope’s availability has made much of a difference, as the usually solid Clarets are on the division’s longest run without a clean sheet (seven games) and have kept just four shut-outs in their last 20 fixtures.

James Tarkowski (£5.3m) grabbed Burnley’s goal but the in-form Chris Wood (£6.3m) once again impressed, being denied a goal after 15 seconds by the offside flag and posing a nuisance the United backline.

He himself has had 16 shots in his last four matches, just one behind Greenwood.

Matej Vydra (£4.8m) was benched, meanwhile, with Dyche later confirming that he wanted an extra man in midfield to deal with United’s strength in central areas.

Tarkowski’s goal means that United have conceded to every team ranked 7th or below bar Wolves this season, with half of their 12 clean sheets coming against the top six.

Manchester United XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred (Cavani 45), McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford (van de Beek 84).

Burnley XI: Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson (Rodriguez 88), Cork, Brownhill (Vydra 88), McNeil, Westwood, Wood.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

264 Comments Post a Comment
  1. El Fenomeno R9
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    So Mou will get 30M,love how he do these things

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Where do Spurs go from here?

      They've constantly declined since leaving WHL and losing a lot of decent players:

      Eriksen, Dembele, Wanyama, Walker, Trippier, Rose

      Alli not the same, Toby and Vertonghen aging

      As for Jose, that was surely his last compo payday courtesy of the PL

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      He's a shrewd buck. You gotta give him that.

      Open Controls
  2. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Im still playing FPL if these clowns get booted from the PL.

    Open Controls
    1. Esalman
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      They will probably release a ESL fantasy league lol.

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        Sounds incredibly boring

        Open Controls
      2. Stejson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        Doubt you'll be able to field a full team with 100m budget

        Open Controls
        1. El Fenomeno R9
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          They will give us 120M budget and will all be playing it

          Open Controls
          1. El Fenomeno R9
            • 5 Years
            just now

            we will*

            Open Controls
      3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        I won’t be playing that

        Dont play champions league or any other fantasy game

        If it happens that’s it I’m not playing fpl or any fantasy game again I’m done

        Open Controls
    2. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      It's a bit rich these pretentious clubs project themselves as part of the "elite". Watching Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool have all been as dull as dishwater to watch these past 12 months. Granted, City have played some excellent stuff

      Open Controls
    3. El Fenomeno R9
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Nah,will be boring

      Open Controls
  3. chesterCITY
      47 mins ago

      Jota, salah and bamford make me smile today.

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        I own TAA Salah and Jota and no leeds tonight.

        Really want leeds to thrash liverpool 5-0..

        There is no FPL enjoyment by owning the so called founding clubs playets from today onwards

        Open Controls
        1. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Agree, take the points if they come but not gonna take the same pleasure in it.

          Open Controls
    • Bees4Lyf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Kane set to miss the Southampton game

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Yip. Hopefully he'll play in Carabao final.

        Open Controls
        1. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          23 mins ago

          Yeah because that final means so much to both sides involved.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            22 mins ago

            ?

            Open Controls
            1. JabariParkersEyelid
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              ??

              Open Controls
              1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                5 mins ago

                ???

                Open Controls
                1. Zogzeg
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  ????

                  Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            Do you think neither of them want to win?

            Open Controls
            1. JabariParkersEyelid
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              13 mins ago

              I'm sure it's top of the priority list.

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                9 mins ago

                Stick to the basketball bud.

                Open Controls
                1. JabariParkersEyelid
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  5 mins ago

                  My apologies, what an odd thing to suggest that the 2 clubs involved in the 3rd tier domestic cup final might be more interested in other events giving what's going on with them.

                  My bad, back to the hoops it is.

                  Open Controls
                  1. GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Yeah. Professional athletes being distracted by a future event that probably won't happen.

                    Open Controls
        2. Bees4Lyf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          I’m glad he’s out, the fella below me in the mini league has him triple captained xD

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            just now

            So have I but them's the breaks. Good luck with your ML and rank.

            Open Controls
    • HurriKane
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Will ESL talks affect players mentally for rest of season?

      Traditional Top 6 clubs will be subjected to huge ridicule over coming weeks

      Rifts between players and club or managers and clubs could appear disrupting their on feild performances.

      This could eventually hinder their fpl potential right

      Most Players think like fans too. Surely they will feel guilt due to club being guaranteed europe not on merit.

      Bruno, Podence and Herrera already expressed their dismay on instagram..

      Thoughts are welcomed.

      Open Controls
      1. Tango74
          31 mins ago

          Do U think it will happen with all these threats ?

          Open Controls
          1. HurriKane
            • 8 Years
            22 mins ago

            Yeah with the corrupt bunch like Florentino Perez, and greedy anericans Stan Korenke ,John Henry and Glazers Backing its a possibility

            Dark days ahead for footballing world

            Open Controls
        • GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          If it affects them mentally they might consider a career change.

          Open Controls
          1. HurriKane
            • 8 Years
            18 mins ago

            Genuine good hearted players who has great connection with fans dont
            exist in those clubs?

            Not all players are money hungry mate

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Not saying that at all. Saying they should be focused on getting results and not distracted by reports about a possible ESL. They've played on through distraction of COVID so I don't think many will be distracted by this. Regardless of how little or how much money they earn.

              Open Controls
        • It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 7 Years
          29 mins ago

          If fans were allowed into the arenas then maybe. Now? Don’t think so.

          Open Controls
        • HashAttack
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          How many footballers career would be over because they have a fear of flying

          e.g. "DENNIS BERGKAMP is one of the few who actually refuse to, but the truth is that many footballers throughout the ages have had a deep- seated fear of flying"

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            The non-flying Dutchman. A genius. My favourite Premier League player. Different gravy.

            https://youtu.be/qsOkZZ0k5kE

            Open Controls
            1. HashAttack
              • 4 Years
              just now

              So would he now play in Arsenal's non-ESL B team or sign for a team like West Ham, Leicester and Everton

              Open Controls
      2. Drogo
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Will there be anymore big blank gameweeks? Or can I use my saved WC to replace spurs/city-players now?

        Open Controls
      3. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Surely its not going to actually happen is it. Just seems a completely crackpot idea.

        Open Controls
        1. Tango74
            19 mins ago

            In darts the pdc was created that was better than BDO

            Also people forget this is what sky did in early 90s it was all about money then

            Open Controls
            1. JabariParkersEyelid
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              12 mins ago

              The PDC accepted basically anyone that moved from the BDO to the PDC right?

              So this is exactly the same except outside of the founding 15 you have 5 teams that can be in it per year. Sounds great, exactly the same.

              Open Controls
              1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                PDC started for a lot less prize money than with the BDO though - they took a big chance, and it took a good while to pay off.

                Open Controls
                1. JabariParkersEyelid
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Apologies if my sarcasm didn't come across, the 2 are in no way equitable at all.

                  Open Controls
        2. chesterCITY
            26 mins ago

            Neuer
            Chiellini Hummels Hermoso
            Kessié Goretzka Musiala Reyna
            Ronaldo Messi Dybala

            (ter Stegen Gundog Kane TAA)

            Open Controls
            1. MightyGar
                1 min ago

                Kane first sub, otherwise GTG

                Open Controls
            2. fplking14
              • 6 Years
              26 mins ago

              Fans of the "Big 6" teams that would play in the Super League, if it actually goes ahead will you continue to support the club (business)?

              I've been an Arsenal fan for 15 years and will not support them if this goes ahead as it is.

              Open Controls
              1. Tango74
                  23 mins ago

                  I’m a liverpool fan for 40 years and would support what ever thy decide , I’m for it ,

                  Open Controls
                  1. fplking14
                    • 6 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Why is that? Liverpool is probably the club that prides itself most on values and traditions. If you join the Super League then your history becomes redundant.

                    These owners don't care about values and want to erase history so they can make more money.

                    Also the competition will be very boring. No promotion/relegation or European places to fight for, just 1st place. The matches will be glorified friendlies.

                    Open Controls
                  2. HurriKane
                    • 8 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Disgusting !!

                    Open Controls
                • Sgt Frank Drebin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Probably, but to be honest I won't watch much of it anyway. Champions League has been becoming more and more boring, the Super League will be even more boring. I prefer domestic leagues anyway.

                  Open Controls
                  1. fplking14
                    • 6 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    They may get banned from their domestic leagues and even if they don't they will play their 2nd team in the PL as they will prioritise the Super League so the domestic leagues will lose its quality and integrity.

                    The club don't care about fans doing this so imo why should we care about them.

                    Open Controls
                • Disco Stu
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  I will burn every piece of Chelsea gear I own and find another club to support. If they don't care about the fans, why should we waste our energy supporting them?

                  Open Controls
                  1. fplking14
                    • 6 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Exactly my thoughts.

                    Open Controls
                • Ógie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  I'm a Man United fan and have felt pretty much since the Glazer family took over that the club lost it's soul but still carried on supporting albeit with lesser zeal.

                  Honestly i don't know what i will do if they follow through and jump ship.I might just stop following club soccer all together.

                  Open Controls
              2. Tango74
                  18 mins ago

                  I just like watching Liverpool and not bothered about other matches. Hopefully thy sell their own rights and not sky !

                  Open Controls
                • HashAttack
                  • 4 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Just seen the ESL logo - €$¥ 🙂

                  Open Controls
                • SHOWSTOPPERRR
                  • 3 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Klopp to rest salah mane jota to show his disapproval against esl?

                  Open Controls
                • GGMU
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  will there be a fantasy esl?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Sure

                    Open Controls
                  2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                    • 10 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Yes but probably have to pay to enter

                    Even if it’s free I’m not playing. If the 6 teams are kicked out that’s it for me I’m done with fantasy football

                    Open Controls
                    1. GGMU
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      same for me. done with ffl, and I won't watch the esl, even though I'm a massive united supporter

                      Open Controls
                • wulfrunian
                  • 4 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Open Controls
                • wulfrunian
                  • 4 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Jurgen Klopp has spoken.
                  "Was I told about this announcement? No. This is about one thing. Greed. I don't care. As far as I am concerned the supporters are my employer. I work every day for them. Let me reiterate l am AGAINST this super league. I have demanded a meeting with John, face to face. That's all I can say about my future right now."

                  Open Controls
                  1. Corgzzzz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    I love this man, and I am a WHU fan....!!!!

                    Open Controls
                  2. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Well played Jurgen.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Noisy Neighbour
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    I’ve always loved that man.

                    Open Controls
                  4. Marvin: Phantom der Nacht
                    • 4 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Unfortunately this quote is not real. Do you not think it would be all over sky sports news?

                    Open Controls
                  5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    I hope he resigns

                    Liverpool will lose the best thing they had in years

                    Open Controls
                • Ógie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  If the antichrist does indeed walk among us then Jamie Dimon has to be a prime suspect.

                  Open Controls
                  1. AMBELLINA PRISE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    just now

                    He looks like an idiot. Did his father/grandfather handed everything to him?

                    Open Controls
                • The Mandalorian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  UEFA are basically a promoter of the UCL competition and have earned billions for doing next to nothing. They are run like a Mafia, an amateurish group who have been outplayed by slick Corporate guys in the US.

                  If UEFA had been smart they'd have put things in place to stop such a takeover.

                  Those behind the ESL are probably 10 steps ahead and UEFA don't have the intelligence and ability to stop this. All they've done is posture and make threats in the media.

                  Let's see if the UK Govt care enough to stop the Americans from taking our national game.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    You say that like the government aren't run by a bunch of clowns either.

                    Open Controls
                  2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    UEFA, fifa, esl, government

                    All as corrupt as each other

                    Open Controls
                • Benteke Fried Chicken
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  If anyone can picture the WWE Shane McMahon theme tune. That should be the Super league anthem lol

                  Open Controls
                • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Monday night football time 😯

                  Open Controls
                  1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    It's Leeds time.

                    Open Controls
                • Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Damn, Salah benched. Poo!

                  Open Controls
                • KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  LEEDS TEAM NEWS – NO RAPHINHA

                  Team to play Liverpool: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Roberts, Helder Costa, Harrison, Bamford

                  Subs: Casilla, Koch, Poveda, Hernandez, Berardi, Gelhardt, Klich, Shackleton, Davis

                  LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS – SALAH DROPPED

                  Team to play Leeds: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner, Jota, Firmino, Mane

                  Subs: Adrian, Keita, Salah, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, B Davies, R Williams, N.Williams, Shaqiri

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.