102
Scout Notes April 25

Nine FPL returns in six starts for Wood after hat-trick at Wolves

102 Comments
Share

WOLVES 0-4 BURNLEY

  • Goals: Chris Wood (£6.3m) x3, Ashley Westwood (£5.3m)
  • Assists: Matt Lowton (£4.4m), Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) x2, Wood
  • Bonus: Wood x3, McNeil x2, Westwood x1

CAN’T SEE THE WOOD FOR THE THREES

chris wood goal burnley wolves blank gameweek 33

Chris Wood (£6.3m) now boasts nine attacking returns in six starts since Gameweek 26, having plundered a first-half hat-trick against Wolves in Blank Gameweek 33.

Having been sidelined through injury between Gameweeks 22 and 25, the striker returned to the Burnley starting line-up in the Clarets’ second instalment of Double Gameweek 26.

Six goals since then have brought Wood to 10 Premier League strikes for the season; his fourth campaign in a row achieving that feat.

Harry Kane (£11.8m), Mohamed Salah (£12.6m), Heung-Min Son (£9.5m), Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) are the only other players to have scored at least 10 goals in each season since 2017/18.

Burnley have a mixed run-in over the final five Gameweeks, facing West Ham (H), Fulham (a), Leeds (H), Liverpool (H) and Sheffield United (a). On his in-form striker, Sean Dyche said:

There are still things that he can improve, with his hold up play. There are certain things in football that you can’t coach and he finds a way of finding a chance.

On a big three points in Burnley’s battle for survival, the Clarets chief added:

It feels like an important three points. There are still more games to play and more points to gather.

The season is never over until it is over. A very strong performance today doesn’t owe you the next one.

NEW ZEAL FOR CHRIS

Wood opened the scoring after 15 minutes, latching on to a long ball that Willy Boly (£5.4m) failed to deal with before turning Conor Coady (£5.0m) inside out to then fire past Rui Patricio (£5.3m).

Six minutes later, the New Zealand striker was again the beneficiary of a Wolves error as Adama Traoré (£6.1m) played a blind ball into his own penalty area.

The alert Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) picked up Traoré’s loose pass before setting Wood up for a simple finish.

And it was from McNeil’s corner just before half time that Wood completed his hat-trick, rising above the Wolves defence to head home.

The New Zealander’s ongoing fine form could, in turn, continue to be beneficial to McNeil’s FPL prospects: 63% of the winger’s orthodox Premier League assists in his career have been for Wood.

Post-match, McNeil remarked on his team-mate:

He knows what I would do and I know what he wants to do, and I know it’s been a while since he’s scored and I got an assist, we were speaking about it yesterday and today.

So I’m just happy I set up two of his three goals. I thought all of his finishes were amazing and he deserved the hat-trick.

The 2%-owned forward did not stop there, however, as he picked up a late assist for an Ashley Westwood (£5.3m) strike to take him to 20 points for the Gameweek.

On his partnership with Matej Vydra (£4.8m) – who had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half – Wood said:

Our partnership is working very well; it’s the first time I’ve played with Vyds in a consistent run and it’s working well.

And of course the man who is providing the assists (Dwight McNeil) is an outstanding player and he’s got a bright future ahead of him.

WOLVES PRESSED INTO SUBMISSION

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side could not live with Burnley’s pressing over the 90 minutes at Molineux, as Dyche’s tactics paid dividends in terms of shots and big chances.

The Burnley manager explained:

The main thing that pleased me was the second half because when you are in that position, do you almost allow them to get some sort of foothold in the game because teams react in the Premier League but we didn’t allow that.

We stayed on the front foot with our pressing lines and shape and some of our quality. As the game wore on, we started to make chances and look effective again. That comes with a bit of organisational know-how and equally with the way the team grows and their understanding.

Dyche also gave insight as to why Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.4m) was benched and an update on Ashley Barnes (£6.0m):

Johann keeps getting these niggles and had another one after the Man United game with a minor tear in his oblique, so he was not quite fit. We keep putting these players at risk, we are not trying to of course but we have had to. We have players coming back fit as well so I thought we didn’t need to stretch it.

Barnesy was involved today but probably needs another week’s training, if the truth be known.

Nuno, meanwhile, was unsurprisingly aghast at an awful showing from his side:

Very bad performance. Too many things (went wrong), hard to explain. Bad defending, not the right decisions under pressure.

Burnley pressed us, we didn’t have movement to go out of that pressure. We defended very bad every time.

We allowed Burnley to get into the game, we were not practical, we lost second balls and we were always under pressure and never comfortable.

We lost our focus and things got worse and worse. We were very bad and we didn’t do what we wanted to do – not even one time in our offensive game.

Wolves take on West Brom (a), Brighton (H), Tottenham (a), Everton (a) and Manchester United (H) in their final five games of the season.

Those who invested in players such as Coady may be looking to jump ship soon, while Spurs assets may be even more prominent in the Gameweek 36 captaincy debate.

Wolves XI (3-4-3): Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker, Neves (Vitinha 69′), Semedo (Fabio Silva 58′); Podence (Gibbs-White 69′), Willian José, A Traoré.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill; Wood, Vydra (Rodriguez 73′).

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

102 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Netters2018
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Corruption rife at FPL Towers....

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Mine trusty steed be a unicorn. Charge Bapper!

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      nothing new there then

      Open Controls
  2. TNB
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Play up Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. Must.Go.Faster.
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          #thekingofwelldeservedassists

          Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Last Man Standing Update (66 teams)

        Current safety score = 41 with autosubs
        Top score = 64
        LMS average = 39.59 (-1.39) = 38.2
        Captains played = 87.88%

        https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

        Open Controls
        1. mir
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Currently on the 41 with 2 to play. Hopeful to sneak through.

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            CS and Vardy blank needed.

            Open Controls
        2. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          So frustrating to have missed out last GW by 1 point. This week comfortably through!

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Suspect you'll miss out once again in the next 4.

            Open Controls
            1. Don Kloppeone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              Well I’m out now so no need to worry 😆

              Open Controls
        3. COVID-CASUAL
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            47 but only 1 to play... squeaky bum time

            Open Controls
            1. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              45 with nacho here. I think you are OK, I’m going to need some help

              Open Controls
        4. Konstaapeli
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          https://twitter.com/goonerdave66/status/1386407151904739331

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Unbelievable!
            Note for file - I did not read this.

            Open Controls
        5. Sco
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          I had no idea intended target still came into play when the opposition team totally intercept the pass then give it away afterwards...

          Open Controls
        6. Royal5
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          People still whining about Watkins' 3 points. Gotta love this place 😆

          Open Controls
          1. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            Obviously in the scheme of things 3pts is peanuts but it’s def frustrating when those points are questionable and they knock you down a couple of 1000 in OR!

            Open Controls
            1. Royal5
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 50 mins ago

              But it's been like this for ever. Suprised how many that are shocked that it's given. It wasn't even reviewed.

              Open Controls
              1. Don Kloppeone
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 48 mins ago

                Yeh it’s true. Especially this season it seems there’s been a ton of these type of decisions given

                Open Controls
              2. The Suspended One
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 47 mins ago

                It wasn’t given at first, added after review (wrongfully)

                Open Controls
                1. Royal5
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 43 mins ago

                  Not true. It was given right away. Just took a min to update.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Suspended One
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 39 mins ago

                    They tweeted it right away, but then had to go manipulate the data to update the game to match their tweet.

                    Open Controls
          2. Teamok
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            If an opposing player touches the ball after the final pass before a goal is scored, significantly altering the intended destination of the ball, then no assist is awarded. Should a touch by an opposing player be followed by a defensive error by another opposing outfield player then no assist will be awarded. If the goal scorer loses and then regains possession, then no assist is awarded.

            OMG, WTF, amazing assistance

            Open Controls
          3. Sco
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            People play in money leagues. Every point counts. BS points like that which clearly are not assists can be the difference.

            Open Controls
            1. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              True. Should be a lot more accountability for these decisions

              Open Controls
        7. Zlatan F.C
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            Please have a go at this. 2FT with 0.1m in the bank

            Not sure what to do with this team. I still have bench boost left. Any ideas?

            Mendy
            TAA Rudiger Coufal Coady
            Son Bruno Salah Lingard
            Kane Nacho

            Forster Jota Vydra Holding

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Forster holding out for nailed on dgwers and play bb then

              Open Controls
              1. Zlatan F.C
                  2 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Not enough in the bank

                  Open Controls
            2. Cheeto__Bandito
                3 hours, 13 mins ago

                Fernandes + Watkins to Sigurdsson and Kane (-4)

                Worth it for Kane cap or just captain Son?

                Open Controls
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Son. Don't like siggy pick at all.

                  Open Controls
                  1. BrockLanders
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 5 mins ago

                    This

                    Open Controls
              • AC Yew
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 5 mins ago

                Which defenders would you target on a WC. Seem to always play the wrong ones!

                Open Controls
                1. COVID-CASUAL
                    2 hours, 7 mins ago

                    TAA (if you can afford)
                    Phillips/Holding (as 5th option)

                    In between, 3 of: Dallas, Cresswell/Coufal, Digne/Keane, Shaw, maybe Aurier/Regulion. I still like having a Man City DEF if you don't mind a bit of rotation.

                    Answer also depends on how you plan you navigate 35/36

                    Open Controls
                2. Iceball
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 4 mins ago

                  When will the DGW situation be clear? Going to press WC button when it happens, might just to it now though...

                  Open Controls
                3. jia you jia you
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 3 mins ago

                  Sitting on 13 points (21-8) with two to play... lol at this season, can't catch a break!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nightcrawler
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 39 mins ago

                    Im on 19(-4) as of now not much better but hipeully some points tomorrow

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Suspended One
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 36 mins ago

                      You are on 31(-4), stop fishing for attention

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nightcrawler
                        • 1 Year
                        2 hours, 34 mins ago

                        Those points come in after the final match though

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Suspended One
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 27 mins ago

                          They have already been scored. Ask yourself why you choose to use the lower number.

                          Open Controls
                  2. Cheeto__Bandito
                      2 hours, 37 mins ago

                      hits are a trap

                      Open Controls
                      1. jia you jia you
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 33 mins ago

                        some seasons they work well for me but not this one... in saying that if I hadn't taken so many hits I'd still be having a rubbish season

                        Open Controls
                        1. Cheeto__Bandito
                            2 hours, 29 mins ago

                            most I take don't pay off, but that does not stop me doing them. Sometimes just have to put faith in ev and be done with outsmarting the system.

                            Open Controls
                      2. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 11 Years
                        2 hours, 34 mins ago

                        Captain can save you.

                        Open Controls
                    • AzzaroMax99
                      • 4 Years
                      3 hours, 2 mins ago

                      My squad:

                      Martinez
                      Dias Taa Dallas
                      Bruno Rash Salah Mount Son
                      Wood Nacho

                      Steer Bamford Saiss Aina

                      1 FT, 0.0 IDB

                      How to get Kane here?

                      Bamford+Bruno to Kane+Saka/Soucek (-4) feels like the easiest route

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 11 mins ago

                        Dias Rash out

                        Open Controls
                        1. AzzaroMax99
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 7 mins ago

                          Rash is a mid

                          Open Controls
                    • jonnybhoy
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 58 mins ago

                      Which one til end of the season

                      A) Wood
                      B) DCL
                      C) Bamford

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 21 mins ago

                        C

                        Open Controls
                      2. BrockLanders
                        • 6 Years
                        2 hours, 6 mins ago

                        I like DCL

                        Open Controls
                      3. OneMan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 7 mins ago

                        DCL has a double, so him.

                        Open Controls
                    • Lisdrum
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 43 mins ago

                      Bamford. Good run in.

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 8 mins ago

                        And very well spoken young man. A knight in waiting.

                        Open Controls
                      2. OneMan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        Wouldn't disagree.

                        Open Controls
                    • Disco Stu
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 42 mins ago

                      Any changes needed for next week?

                      Mendy

                      TAA/Castagne/Shaw

                      Salah/Son/Lingard/Greenwood

                      Bam/Kane(C)/Nacho

                      Forster/Jota/Holding/Konsa

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 15 mins ago

                        Dare I say it but where are your differentials?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Baps hunter
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 5 mins ago

                          Template is doing pretty well. I don't they are needed all the time. If everyone has couple of them then very few have the exact template.

                          Open Controls
                      2. Disco Stu
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 12 mins ago

                        I'm hoping people may have dropped Son or Kane or both this week. Mendy is kind of a differential

                        Open Controls
                    • dmcnam12
                        2 hours, 40 mins ago

                        Best Raphinha replacement if he’s out next week? Harrison? Saka?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Nightcrawler
                          • 1 Year
                          2 hours, 25 mins ago

                          Perriera

                          Open Controls
                          1. Royal5
                            • 9 Years
                            2 hours, 22 mins ago

                            Red fixtures though

                            Open Controls
                            1. KAPTAIN KANE
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour, 55 mins ago

                              He’s doing better in those red fixtures

                              Open Controls
                        2. The Knights Template
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 24 mins ago

                          Harrison

                          Open Controls
                        3. BrockLanders
                          • 6 Years
                          2 hours, 7 mins ago

                          Greenwood

                          Open Controls
                        4. OneMan
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 18 mins ago

                          Siggy. Good fixtures and a double coming up.

                          Open Controls
                      • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        2 hours, 32 mins ago

                        When will find out about the doubles and blanks folks?? This week!????

                        Open Controls
                        1. BrockLanders
                          • 6 Years
                          2 hours, 6 mins ago

                          Yeah, probably this week

                          Open Controls
                          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            2 hours, 1 min ago

                            Nice one!! Thanks mate!!

                            Open Controls
                          2. Baps hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 4 mins ago

                            Really hope so with my WC 🙂

                            Open Controls
                      • BrockLanders
                        • 6 Years
                        2 hours, 30 mins ago

                        Any point in holding onto Alonso, or ditch for Digne?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Hy liverpool
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 54 mins ago

                          He may start vs fulham

                          Open Controls
                        2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 30 mins ago

                          Depends who you plan to bring in and who you have on the bench if he doesn't start. I sold him this GW for Shaw as I only had Davis on my bench

                          Open Controls
                        3. OneMan
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 10 mins ago

                          I would wait and ditch next week for Keane.

                          Open Controls
                        4. Baps hunter
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          I am not selling him this week. Not certain to start, but selling him before Fulham is pretty massive risk and could backfire big time. And I don't ecpect him to get cameo.

                          Open Controls
                      • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 56 mins ago

                        Fofana to Dallas? Yay or nay?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 22 mins ago

                          No

                          Open Controls
                        2. Rotation's Alter Ego
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 9 mins ago

                          I prefer Dallas for the rest of the season but given we could see some blanks / doubles pop up very soon I think you'd be better off holding that FT (without knowing what your team looks like)

                          Open Controls
                      • COVID-CASUAL
                          1 hour, 55 mins ago

                          I haven't heard, did Watkins get that assist or not?

                          Open Controls
                          1. BaleKaneSon
                              1 hour, 8 mins ago

                              Yep

                              Open Controls
                          2. BaleKaneSon
                              1 hour, 54 mins ago

                              Is there any update on Jimeniz?

                              Open Controls
                              1. BaleKaneSon
                                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                                  Jimenez

                                  Open Controls
                                • Tonyawesome69 FHXX
                                  • 2 Years
                                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                  I think he is training but not sure if its full contact. He might get the last game this season if all goes well

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • Has Moderation Rights
                                    • 9 Years
                                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                    Yeah think this is about right - haven't seen too much solid news on him.

                                    He was getting close but I heard they delayed him a little longer, sounds like he still needs to pass more tests before he can start heading the ball or anything like that. Think I remember reading that the club doctor wanted to be very cautious about bringing him back and potentially use preseason to very gently ease him back in, rather than jump straight in to a PL game.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Baps hunter
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 3 Years
                                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                      Considering the risks after that sort of head injury that sounds much more clever plan than risking him for basically nothing.

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. BaleKaneSon
                                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                        Cheers

                                        Open Controls
                                • Silent Friend
                                  • 9 Years
                                  1 hour, 43 mins ago

                                  Watkin yessss.
                                  That 3p assist could win me a very important h2h money league

                                  Open Controls
                                • Baps hunter
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                  What are your plans with Kane? I ditched him for Vardy and could get back for free. Another possibility would be downgrading Salah to get him for -4. Only WC intact and pretty templatish team.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. the dom 1
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                                    Kane is fine as he played EFL Cup. I'd be getting back for SHU game imo

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Ruinenlust
                                    • 3 Years
                                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                                    How did he look against City?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. the dom 1
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 6 Years
                                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                      not sure didnt watch the game?

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Baps hunter
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 3 Years
                                      1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                      Not too dangerous. Close to midfield imo. Son ran to defend when needed and Son also ran in counter attacks when Kane or someone else tried to pass the ball to him. Yet, I saw him running sometimes, not only walking.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Baps hunter
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 3 Years
                                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                        Mahrez and Sterling looked much more dangerous for what it is worth. Kane didn't pass the eye test for me, yet the whole Spurs team was simply poor. But Harry has time to recover.

                                        Open Controls
                                • Lindelol
                                  • 2 Years
                                  52 mins ago

                                  Best Goal Keeper till the end? Currently have Pope and Johnstone. Want to have the best Goal Keeper till the end. Please suggest

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Lindelol
                                    • 2 Years
                                    37 mins ago

                                    Ederson, Alisson or anyone else?

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Atwood
                                    • 10 Years
                                    22 mins ago

                                    Don’t see anything wrong with those two. Maybe downgrade one to the cheapest possible option. Squad depth isn’t such a big deal now.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. CBonci
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 5 Years
                                      just now

                                      I agree actually. Burnley finally kept a clean sheet and Johnstone has been making saves.

                                      Open Controls
                                  3. 3 A
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    just now

                                    Be with Me...s.... Lier

                                    Open Controls
                                • Atwood
                                  • 10 Years
                                  32 mins ago

                                  Broken my all time PB loads recently. Just outside the top 500 now. Screenshotted it because I don’t think I’ll ever top this! Luck has been on my side in fairness.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Maarrrr17
                                    • 5 Years
                                    just now

                                    Nice work!

                                    Open Controls
                                • Maarrrr17
                                  • 5 Years
                                  28 mins ago

                                  Bruh, only have Iheanacho to go, but the more he scores, the more I drop in rank.
                                  I was excited for the game but now i just want the week to be over.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. UNDERWORLD7
                                    • 9 Years
                                    3 mins ago

                                    How will you drop rank? He's in your team, if he does well, then you do well no?

                                    Open Controls
                                • 3 A
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  4 mins ago

                                  Just drop by to say I have Wood. But sadly dont captained him. Hehe. Amazed with him and McNeil's quality. Mc Neil is only 22 tough. His goal vs Villa gw 20 is pure quality.

                                  Open Controls

                                You need to be logged in to post a comment.