Captain Sensible May 6

Who is the best FPL captain for Triple Gameweek 35?

The Gameweek 35 captaincy has completely turned on its head now that we are planning for an unprecedented Triple Gameweek.

Manchester United play Aston Villa (away), Leicester (home) and Liverpool (home) between now and Thursday, thrusting Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) back into the limelight once more.

Still, there are concerns about how many Red Devils will actually play three times, which means it is still worth considering some of the Double Gameweek options on offer from other clubs.

As always, the Captain Sensible article is here to answer your captaincy questions and a whole lot more. In order to help you settle your conundrums, we analyse extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, which is why only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United’s Portuguese midfielder has dominated the vote, having gained nearly 60.0% of votes since we reset the poll in the wake of Wednesday’s groundbreaking announcement.

Behind him sit Leicester City’s in-form Kelechi Iheanacho (9.8%) and colleague Mason Greenwood (7.0%).

The top-five list is completed by Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Marcus Rashford (5.7% and 2.8% of total votes, respectively)

In order to tackle this week’s captaincy debate effectively, where only certain teams play more than once, we will focus on those clubs and their assets separately.

KEY TEAM

Manchester United

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 30 2
  • Aston Villa (away)
  • Leicester City (home)
  • Liverpool (home)

  1. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Advice needed. 2FT's. £0.2 ITB.

    Emi
    TAA Shaw Regs
    Salah Bruno Son JLingz
    Wood Kane Nacho

    Subs: Fabri, Raphinha, Veltman, Burn

    Thinking of going Son -> Greenwood and Burn -> Nat Phillips with the two FT's. Would likely play Phillips over Regs in starting XI. That would give me £2.4 ITB to bring back Son next week with my FT. Good moves, or any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Would you bench Kane for Maguire -4?

    The -4 doesn't hit this week. It hits next week when I'll need to take hits to field 11.

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Not my way to hope CB to outscore main striker with penalty duty.

      But it's 3 games vs 1 game. Umm..

      Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      As a long suffering Maguire owner I’ll do you a favour

      He is an absolute FPL disaster zone, will either concede, or if he manages a clean sheet, will get booked to ensure no baps. He will go up for every set piece & do F All, and when he finally does score it will be disallowed wrongly

      Most booked player in the league & has had an absolute explosion of yellow cards in the last 6-8 weeks, he genuinely struggles to handle premier league forwards in a back 4

      Nightmare of a player

      I hate him so much

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        So it's a maybe? 😛

        Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        *in fact - I’d nearly put money on him being sent off this GW

        He already struggles in a normal schedule - 3 games in 5 days will be too much for him & he’ll do something stupid out of tiredness or slowness & then whinge at the referee for Red carding him

        Stay away!

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          I’m still not sure what your final answer is LOL. The man spends more time on his arse than contributing to the team.

          Open Controls
        2. NATSTER
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Really like your sharing on Maguire. It completely push me to Shaw even there is some rotation risk.

          Open Controls
    4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  3. Pedaso Pirates
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Thinking Coady, Son and Vydra out for Maguire, Mount and Watkins (-4)

    My team would then be :
    Mendy
    TAA, Holding, Maguire
    Salah, Fernandez, Salah, Mount
    Kane, Iheanacho, Watkins

    0 ITB

    Yes/No/or? Thanks...

    Open Controls
  4. SON of CITY
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      ole has a very clear winning road today without Bruno but what does he do, Desperately exhaust Bruno ffs!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        He could do what he did last time he had a huge lead. Start Bruno but take him off at half time.

        Open Controls
        1. SON of CITY
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Anything can happen before halftime, he could be injured.

            Open Controls
        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          i really don't get people surprised that Ole chose his strongest team after a full week off - in a european semi-final, when top 4 in the league is effectively guaranteed.

          Open Controls
        3. Old Bull
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          He has form in this. Remember last season when he was too scared to rest Rashford when he was playing well. He didn’t look right and ended up getting injured. He plays his best players to death because he scared to rest them. Bruno could have benefited from not playing a game.

          Open Controls
      2. balint84
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        So Button, Rudiger, Dunk and Andersen to
        Pickford, Lindelof, Ward and Kabak is the right move for-8? Too much?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Is that for a BB? Seems like some low impact moves there.

          Open Controls
          1. balint84
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Bb and 2ft, 0.5 itb
            Which one is not necessary? Save Dunk? Is Ward a trap? Lindelof plays only once?

            Open Controls
        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          this is like the ultimate D-list movie cast

          Open Controls
      3. Arteta
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        COYG!

        Open Controls
      4. Blanka
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Is Henderson nailed in the sticks for united for all 3, do we think?

        Open Controls
        1. Milkman Bruno
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            I’d think David gets one

            Open Controls
          • Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Most likely of all players to get 3. But I don't think anyone will get all 3.

            Open Controls
          • Bob_the_builder
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            I think it's 90% certain that he starts all 3. Maybe I could be wrong but frequent games actually help goal keepers. Physical fatigue is normally not an issue and if you get into that zone, the muscle memory and the focus gets only better.

            Open Controls
        2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Which 2 to play:

          A) Konsa
          B) Rudiger
          C) Mitchell

          If A is included then which GK:

          A) Martinez
          B) Forster

          Open Controls
        3. El Fenomeno R9
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Who scores more this GW?

          A) Vardy + Robbo

          B) Mane + Castagne

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. balint84
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
        4. Daghe Munegu
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Vardy Vydra to DCL Watkins -4?

          Yes or no ?

          Open Controls
        5. EmreCan Hustle
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          So Greenwood, Shaw and Bruno, all start. So much for TGW clues 😆

          Open Controls
          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Yes, most unhelpful LOL

            Open Controls
          2. SON of CITY
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Not really

              Open Controls
          3. mixology
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            It may end up being a DGW after all for United. I’m hoping the protesters stay outside the stadium for upcoming Utd-Pool rematch

            Open Controls
          4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Utd need to wise up here or a Bruno will be getting 90

            Open Controls
            1. SON of CITY
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Ignorance is running that so called united team.

                Open Controls
            2. Netters2018
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Taa or digne for rest of season?

              Open Controls
              1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                TAA

                Open Controls
              2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                TAA

                Open Controls
              3. SON of CITY
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  Roll with the fixtures mate, don't underestimate.....

                  Open Controls
                  1. The 12th Man
                    • 7 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    Both have decent fixtures.

                    Open Controls
                • The 12th Man
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  TAA

                  Open Controls
              4. The 12th Man
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                Mendy >> Henderson?

                1FT 0.1m itb
                Mendy
                TAA,Shaw,Holding,Coleman
                Salah,Fernandes,Sigurdsson,Jota
                Iheanacho,Watkins

                Lloris, Kane,Lingard,Veltman

                Open Controls
                1. SON of CITY
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Looks fine to me

                    Open Controls
                2. Netters2018
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 49 mins ago

                  Anyone ditching bruno after this gw? Blank 36 fulham and then likely rested in 38 with europa league final 3 days later?

                  Open Controls
                  1. The 12th Man
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                    Maybe.
                    Shaw > Dallas on the cards first.

                    Open Controls
                3. donbagino
                    1 hour, 49 mins ago

                    a) Lingard --> Greenwood
                    b) Gundo --> Greenwood and Dallas -->4,6 def (maybe N. Philips? Holding? CP def?) for a hit

                    Open Controls
                  • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                    Cavani just can’t help himself kicking out lol

                    Has such a naughty streak in him, even at that age

                    Open Controls
                    1. The 12th Man
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 42 mins ago

                      He comes from Uraguay.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 41 mins ago

                        They were so blessed to have him & Suarez at the same time

                        What a pair

                        Open Controls
                        1. The 12th Man
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 39 mins ago

                          Very talented, streetwise too and a little rough at times.

                          Open Controls
                  • Lallana
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 45 mins ago

                    Rashford, Greenwood, Shaw good enough?

                    Getting Bruno into my team unbalances it a bit

                    Open Controls
                    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 8 mins ago

                      I think so.

                      Open Controls
                  • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 43 mins ago

                    Jesus that’s a shocker from AWB

                    Open Controls
                  • Old Bull
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 39 mins ago

                    Greenwood or Jota?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 28 mins ago

                      Easy Greenwood.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Old Bull
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 12 mins ago

                        Pools remaining fixtures looking good

                        Open Controls
                  • Ch0udini
                      1 hour, 24 mins ago

                      Mendy (Forster)
                      TAA Fofana Holding (Coady Reguillon)
                      Bruno Salah Jota Son ESR
                      Vardy Nacho (Welbeck)

                      2FT 1.3 ITB

                      Is Fofana,ESR, Vardy -> Maguire, Zaha, DCL (-4) any good?

                      Open Controls
                    • BeaversWithAttitude
                      • 2 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      D'oh!

                      Open Controls
                    • Oggle22
                      • 4 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Playing bench boost this week

                      Leno
                      TAA Holding Coady
                      Salah(c) Son Jota Jlingz
                      Kane Nacho Vardy

                      Forster Saka Amerty Mitchell

                      Sacrifice Kane or Vardy for cash to make improvements elsewhere

                      Open Controls

