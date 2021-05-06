Who is the best FPL captain for Triple Gameweek 35?

The Gameweek 35 captaincy has completely turned on its head now that we are planning for an unprecedented Triple Gameweek.

Manchester United play Aston Villa (away), Leicester (home) and Liverpool (home) between now and Thursday, thrusting Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) back into the limelight once more.

Still, there are concerns about how many Red Devils will actually play three times, which means it is still worth considering some of the Double Gameweek options on offer from other clubs.



As always, the Captain Sensible article is here to answer your captaincy questions and a whole lot more. In order to help you settle your conundrums, we analyse extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, which is why only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United’s Portuguese midfielder has dominated the vote, having gained nearly 60.0% of votes since we reset the poll in the wake of Wednesday’s groundbreaking announcement.



Behind him sit Leicester City’s in-form Kelechi Iheanacho (9.8%) and colleague Mason Greenwood (7.0%).



The top-five list is completed by Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Marcus Rashford (5.7% and 2.8% of total votes, respectively)



In order to tackle this week’s captaincy debate effectively, where only certain teams play more than once, we will focus on those clubs and their assets separately.

KEY TEAM

Manchester United

Aston Villa (away)

Leicester City (home)

Liverpool (home)

