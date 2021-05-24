Get 10% off your Fantasy Football Fest ticket

We are delighted to be partnered with Fantasy Football Fest, a new venture seeking to unite Fantasy Football managers under one roof in live events.

Organised by Fantasy Football Scout founder Mark Sutherns, Scout video regular Gianni Butticè and Fest’s managing director Ed Gray, the inaugural event takes place this summer at the impressive 26 Leake Street, Waterloo London.

And the great news is that Fantasy Football Scout users can get 10% off their booking ahead of attending on Friday, August 13th.

When purchasing your ticket on Fantasy Football Fest‘s website, use the code EARLYBIRDSCOUT to claim the discount.

What to expect at Fantasy Football Fest

Meet other Fantasy Football managers

Watch the first game of the season together live (TV scheduling tbc)

Live team reveals from big FPL names

Surprise performance and lots more!

Tickets – £20

Tickets and more information are on sale now from www.ff-fest.com. We can’t wait to see you there!

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT