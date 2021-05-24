310
May 24

Get 10% off your Fantasy Football Fest ticket

We are delighted to be partnered with Fantasy Football Fest, a new venture seeking to unite Fantasy Football managers under one roof in live events.

Organised by Fantasy Football Scout founder Mark Sutherns, Scout video regular Gianni Butticè and Fest’s managing director Ed Gray, the inaugural event takes place this summer at the impressive 26 Leake Street, Waterloo London.

And the great news is that Fantasy Football Scout users can get 10% off their booking ahead of attending on Friday, August 13th.

When purchasing your ticket on Fantasy Football Fest‘s website, use the code EARLYBIRDSCOUT to claim the discount.

What to expect at Fantasy Football Fest

  • Meet other Fantasy Football managers
  • Watch the first game of the season together live (TV scheduling tbc) 
  • Live team reveals from big FPL names
  • Surprise performance and lots more!
  • Tickets – £20

Tickets and more information are on sale now from www.ff-fest.com. We can’t wait to see you there!

  1. Daniel Jebbison
    • 11 Years
    15 hours, 22 mins ago

    Can we please have a hot topic of how many hits the community did?

    I am on -80, is that above average?

    How many hits did you do?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 hours, 21 mins ago

      -60 here.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      15 hours, 21 mins ago

      -32 here

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel Jebbison
        • 11 Years
        15 hours, 20 mins ago

        I was tempted by the doubles and blanks and the hits worked for most of the time but maybe I went overboard judging by the first couple of comments?

        Open Controls
        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          15 hours, 17 mins ago

          What percentage of your hits were successful? To me that's the only metric that matters. If it's more than 50% then maybe you don't need to reduce your hit-taking.

          I took -36 and I consider 4/7 weeks with hits to have been successful (two were -8). I had 0/2 successes in regular GWs, 2/3 in BGWs, and 2/2 in DGWs/TGWs.

          Open Controls
          1. Stoichkov#8
            • 5 Years
            14 hours, 48 mins ago

            A lot of hits may means bad planning as manager could plan to take less hits. Not always obv I cant plan everyting esp with injuries, blanks, doubles etc.

            Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          15 hours, 14 mins ago

          As long as it worked, it shouldnt be an issue.

          I got lucky with very few injuries/suspension and DGW/BGW fixtures falling in such a way that it suited my team.

          6 out of 8 hits were in SGW.

          Open Controls
    3. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 hours, 18 mins ago

      -180

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        15 hours, 16 mins ago

        Hits addict. 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          15 hours, 12 mins ago

          Hits idiot. 😀

          I started climbing the ranks only when I stopped taking hits.1.5 million in GW27 to 500k in GW38.

          Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      15 hours, 16 mins ago

      -36

      Open Controls
    5. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      15 hours, 12 mins ago

      -24 (6 hits). Probably should be a little bit more aggressive with them, but not too much more.

      Open Controls
    6. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 hours, 10 mins ago

      -116 , final rank 235k.

      Last season: -36, 13k.

      Safe to say if I sign up next season, I'm going to ease off on the -4s.

      Open Controls
    7. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 hours, 9 mins ago

      -68.

      Open Controls
      1. ㅤRising
        • 2 Years
        15 hours ago

        -92, rank 87k I take a lot of hits just that kind of manager.
        Season before last I did take my most hits ever about 120-40 hits cant remember exactly and had a top 10k finish

        Open Controls
    8. Reeker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 hours, 3 mins ago

      -20

      Open Controls
    9. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      14 hours, 59 mins ago

      -24 pts

      Don't feel any were a big success

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        14 hours, 57 mins ago

        I took that in one game week.

        Open Controls
    10. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      14 hours, 58 mins ago

      By far my most in a season.
      -128.

      Open Controls
    11. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 hours, 56 mins ago

      One hit for BB in DGW35. No hits last season!

      Open Controls
      1. ㅤRising
        • 2 Years
        14 hours, 52 mins ago

        I could never

        Open Controls
    12. Peteski29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 hours, 48 mins ago

      -48 points in hits with a finish of 5.7k

      Open Controls
    13. Stoichkov#8
      • 5 Years
      14 hours, 42 mins ago

      -32
      Most were success. Took 3 hits in first 4GWs 🙂 and just 2 in last 23 GWs.
      Many hits often (not always) means bad planning imo but sometimes hits are ok as cant prepare for injuries or ideally plan for all BGW/DGW.

      Open Controls
    14. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 hours, 40 mins ago

      -40. To many as for my usual standards, but this season was really diffrent because of numeber of BGW and DGW.

      Open Controls
    15. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 hours, 34 mins ago

      Transfers 71 so hits hits = 34? I would like to think that I gained overall but not so sure. Certainly would like to take less next year but been saying that for 10 years ! Lol.

      Open Controls
    16. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      14 hours, 25 mins ago

      -24 in the first 34 GWs
      -28 in the last 4 GWs
      -52 in total, but i went wild in the end.

      Open Controls
    17. The Mandalorian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 hours, 25 mins ago

      If you guys/gals want to know if your hits paid off use this site. GL

      http://www.fplretro.com/

      Open Controls
    18. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 hours, 2 mins ago

      Zero for me!

      Open Controls
    19. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      13 hours, 52 mins ago

      -84, regret quite a few

      Open Controls
    20. ZLATAN'S PONYTAIL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 hours, 25 mins ago

      This is the one thing I'm going to temper next season. 124 points in hits. Very few ever paid off

      Open Controls
    21. James H
      • 6 Years
      13 hours, 23 mins ago

      Only -12 for me. But that's more my managerial style (with normal caveat that every season is different - have to be adaptable if circumstances demand it).

      Open Controls
    22. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 hours, 14 mins ago

      -114

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        13 hours, 13 mins ago

        112 (28 hits)

        Open Controls
    23. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 hours, 59 mins ago

      Net benefit of 233 pts including hits!

      Open Controls
    24. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 hours, 57 mins ago

      180 points in hits
      Net Benefit -18 points

      Pathetic.

      Open Controls
  2. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    15 hours, 19 mins ago

    For the past four seasons I have been in a City supporter club no United player league.

    I have won it three years in four and came second the other time.

    Happy to say (as much as I dislike the Rags), that I will be leaving that league, ON TOP, and from now on playing for OR!

    It has been awkward for four years explaining my decisions and questioning advice with no United players. But it worked!

    Cheers and see everyone for next season when things are a bit different again for me, and I can attack my best ever finish of top 5k!

    Been another great year for me!

    Cheers FFS

    Open Controls
    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 hours, 7 mins ago

      Tbh, I'm a United fan and the only one of our players in my team for the vast majority of the season was Bruno. In FPL terms, better a no Utd than no City policy! Bruno might boost your rank next season though.

      Open Controls
  3. Stoichkov#8
    • 5 Years
    15 hours, 17 mins ago

    @mods
    Any news when roughly Hall of Fame will be updated? Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 hours, 50 mins ago

      I'm looking forward to seeing if I've made the top million. 😀

      Open Controls
  4. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    15 hours, 3 mins ago

    In 18/19 season, I got 2316 points for OR 44,270
    Now 20/21, O got 2316 points for OR 302,406

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      15 hours, 2 mins ago

      *I got

      Open Controls
      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 hours, 59 mins ago

        I’m not convinced that total number of points can be compared across seasons. So many variables such as #chips, cleansheets, total goals scored etc.

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 4 Years
          14 hours, 53 mins ago

          No that's true, just an interesting comparison for me

          Open Controls
    2. ivantys
        15 hours ago

        Lots of teams can't defend so the points are inflated this time

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 4 Years
          14 hours, 59 mins ago

          Makes sense

          Open Controls
        2. HashAttack
          • 4 Years
          10 hours, 58 mins ago

          Sounds true but I have had my highest average points for GK and DEF this year - 4.61 and 4.66 PPG

          MIDS were 5.92 and FWDS 5.03

          Open Controls
          1. ivantys
              10 hours, 57 mins ago

              It probably just meant that teams either concede a lot or kept CS. Also more defenders are contributing to attacking returns.

              Open Controls
        3. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          14 hours, 57 mins ago

          Season Points Rank
          2017/18 2406 412
          2020/21 2524 3428

          This year was ridiculous

          Open Controls
          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 4 Years
            14 hours, 53 mins ago

            That is superb mate

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              14 hours, 49 mins ago

              Occurred to me after I sent that looked like a brag, but for context (from FPL Retro) everyone gets lucky sometimes. Started playing properly in 2016/17:

              Season Points Rank
              2017/18 2406 412
              2020/21 2524 3428
              2018/19 2360 17829
              2016/17 2147 139269
              2019/20 2223 210639
              2011/12 1932 328632
              2008/09 1766 351459
              2014/15 1894 615123
              2012/13 1883 620139
              2015/16 1987 716259
              2009/10 1876 774002
              2013/14 2026 938068
              2010/11 1644 1239016
              Average 2051 458021

              Open Controls
              1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                • 4 Years
                14 hours, 45 mins ago

                Nah I didn't take it as a brag. I can see the point here. Imagine bettering this season's score, or even more, 17/18 rank!

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  14 hours, 37 mins ago

                  Not sure I ever had a green arrow in last week so every year feels like a bit of a let down.

                  Open Controls
        4. Monklane
          • 11 Years
          14 hours, 54 mins ago

          Yeah, much the same here. Vexing.

          Open Controls
        5. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          14 hours, 51 mins ago

          How many hits per season?

          Open Controls
          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 4 Years
            14 hours, 45 mins ago

            Both times around 20 hits

            Open Controls
        6. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          14 hours, 44 mins ago

          I think more DGWs this season & podcast help explains it a bit.

          Open Controls
      • SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        14 hours, 59 mins ago

        Guy's when will be the England squad for Euro announcement?

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          14 hours, 56 mins ago

          England’s squad for the delayed Euro 2020 will be announced on Tuesday afternoon,

          Open Controls
          1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
            • 3 Years
            14 hours, 42 mins ago

            Thanks.

            Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        14 hours, 39 mins ago

        Thinking about Spurs and their supposed super league status.

        From Leicester's perspective paying Bale back some more millions (the highest paid player in England) has effectively meant Spurs largesse has not only denied Leicester that top 4 spot but gifted it to Chelsea in the process!

        But they won't sell Kane to their rivals!!

        Funny old game.

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          14 hours, 34 mins ago

          Imagine if he had actually played a bit more.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 5 Years
            14 hours, 12 mins ago

            I guess he played when he could.

            He's supposed to be good at telling the gaffer when he's ready to play.

            Sounds like a brilliant position to be in for £565k each week!

            https://salarysport.com/football/premier-league/highest-paid/

            Open Controls
      • Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 hours, 27 mins ago

        This year finish 10,005...Last year finish 9,901 so pretty consistant at least for 2 years,lol.

        Open Controls
      • Trilly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        14 hours, 20 mins ago

        Lost my ML league due to that phantom Bruno assist. Very hard one to take.

        Open Controls
        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          14 hours, 19 mins ago

          Missed out on getting back into top 10K by having Digne 0 points ahead of Mitchells 1 pointer on my bench, lol.

          Open Controls
          1. Geriatric Unathletic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            14 hours, 16 mins ago

            Or it could have been taking out Martinez for a non playing Meslier 🙁 2 weeks ago and only having Forster on my bench.!! Shoulda, woulda coullda........

            Open Controls
            1. Trilly
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              14 hours, 13 mins ago

              Spain without the s 🙁

              still feel like losing out due to the PL and VAR refusing to admit to a bad call is a pretty unique one.

              Open Controls
              1. Geriatric Unathletic
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                14 hours, 11 mins ago

                WE all get 'em every season. Just got to suck it up and roll on. As Dell boy said .... "Next season Rodney, we will all be Millionaires :)." lol.

                Open Controls
          2. Keeptrying
            • 7 Years
            13 hours, 31 mins ago

            Ouch.
            So close to back-2-back top 10k.

            Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          13 hours, 59 mins ago

          pretty sure you must have also got some phantom points here and there 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Trilly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            13 hours, 55 mins ago

            I’d like to know where?! Ah well, onto next season. If I’m being honest I’ve had a lucky few years, this season has been a nightmare but is probably the universe just evening things out!

            Open Controls
      • DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        13 hours, 44 mins ago

        Season review: OR 24,773

        Butchered first quarter of the season (2.3 million OR end of GW12) by ignoring the template and missed an opportunity to reach the top 10K in the last fifth of the season (stagnated between OR 20k-30k GW 32-38) by being too conservative with template captains and transfers while protecting ML lead.

        I suppose I'll try to do the reverse next year!

        Open Controls
      • El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        13 hours, 43 mins ago

        Now what do we do?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          13 hours, 36 mins ago

          Enjoy life
          Stock Market
          Sleep

          Open Controls
      • Holmes
        • 7 Years
        13 hours, 26 mins ago

        Anybody else think that assist for goals scored from rebound should get changed?

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          13 hours, 19 mins ago

          Nah. Technically still creates the chances and more points = more fun.

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            13 hours, 4 mins ago

            its probably more fun but doesnt really make sense 😀

            Open Controls
        2. potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          13 hours, 18 mins ago

          I'm all up for rules for assist being relaxed tbh. So long as they are clear.
          The most annoying issue this year have been the extremely strictand prescriptive definition for assists then they go and contradict their own rules every week with dubious awards. Many without justification given.

          Open Controls
        3. HashAttack
          • 4 Years
          10 hours, 46 mins ago

          Think assists for kicking a ball that hits someone's hand and leads to a penalty scored are a bit lame

          Open Controls
          1. TallestJohn
            • 4 Years
            10 hours, 30 mins ago

            Still remember the worst FPL assist of all time: opening day of 2018-19, a Sanchez shot which hit deflected off one Leicester player then hit the arm of a second Leicester player for a penalty.

            Open Controls
      • shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        13 hours, 26 mins ago

        Well that's season no 15 completed. Worst one ever at 600k. Nine top 30k's, a 48k, an 81k, and four six-digits with this one being a new pb worst which was previously 280k!

        Open Controls
      • bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 hours, 9 mins ago

        No Sergio Ramos in the Spain squad. England should follow suit with Henderson and McGuire. A players not worth including if he's not match fit.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          13 hours ago

          They had 2 unused spots.

          Gareth Southgate may name as many as 30 and whittle it down due to upcoming games etc.

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          12 hours, 58 mins ago

          Its a 6 men squad, isnt it? Carrying couple of injured players may not be an issue if they are likely to recover. Agree with Henderson though, has missed too many games.

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            12 hours, 53 mins ago

            *26

            Open Controls

