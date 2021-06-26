235
235 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Manquillo best 4.0m def?

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Too early to know

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yea I guess it's a GW3 move..

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          People are planning potential GW3 moves already 😀

          Open Controls
        2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Hopefully it will be more obvious just before the season starts if there will be any 4.0 starters - if there are they will likely be in my team as I am suckers for them!

          Open Controls
  2. BlzE_94
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Can someone explain why Damsgaard is chosen in a lot of teams?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Attacking, enabler.

      Open Controls
    2. Wılly
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Price

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheap enabler, not expecting more than 2pts

      Open Controls
  3. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best punty forward:

    1. Moreno
    2. Yarmechuk
    3. Poulsen
    4. Braithwaite

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd go with 2 myself

      Open Controls
      1. KGFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yarmechuk is a decent shout tbf. The question then becomes him or Yarmo who is also on pens

        Open Controls
  4. Louis99
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any Damsgaard captainers out there? Or just me?

    Open Controls
  5. Wılly
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    A. Berardi & Pogba
    B. Insigne & Pedri

    Open Controls
  6. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Dejan Kulusevski is the one!

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Will he start?

      Open Controls
      1. Wılly
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Returned from covid +ve

        Open Controls
      2. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hopefully, 40 mins vs Austria helps.

        I like him as a player too so probably biased.

        Open Controls
      3. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hmm interesting, thanks both, I want to select him and understand he did well last game but I am worried about competition from Quiason or Berg

        Open Controls
  7. Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is triple Italy defense too much? Spina and Donna are all but locked into my side, considering if Di Lorenzo is worth it for the triple up, have WC incase they somehow get eliminated or something

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'm going for it even without WC, not much to lose.

      You have a WC, so it's worth a shot.

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I don't think so, if there's a defence to trust its the Italians, Austria aren't up to much attacking wise - WC one or two out after is perfect too.

      Open Controls
    3. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'd rather have 2 in defence with one each in mid and forward. Think that game has goals in it and would definitely want Italian attackers.

      Open Controls
    4. amplifiedAnt
      • 6 Years
      just now

      With WC I can't see a big downside. They've equal best clean sheet odds with the French.

      That said, a triple still feels quite 'eggs in one basket' to me.

      Open Controls
  8. Il Capitano
      6 mins ago

      Ronaldo + Insigne or KDB + Immobile?

      Open Controls
      1. Wılly
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Portugal or Belgium?

        Open Controls
      2. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        First option, can't go without CR7 imo but I may be bias lol as he's done very well for me so far

        Open Controls
      3. KGFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Going with KDB + Imm. Just allows for better balance overall.

        Open Controls
    • Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      A. Moreno or
      B. Malen ?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Moreno

        Open Controls
    • Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rank these players! Assuming each one makes it to the semis...

      A) Hummels
      B) Kjaer
      C) Maguire
      D) Walker
      E) Stones

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        CEABD

        Open Controls
      2. KGFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        EDACB

        Open Controls
    • MFC86
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Last pick
      Sarabia or damsgard?

      Open Controls
    • Holmes
      • 7 Years
      just now

      WC in Euro fantasy was easier to play as compared to FPL WC 😀

      Haven't even changed once in last 2-3 days.

      Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Damsgaard or Hojberg?

      Open Controls
      1. KGFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Dam

        Open Controls
    • Henning
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Do we think Malen Will start?
      Lukaku or Ronaldo?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.