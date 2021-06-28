236
236 Comments
  1. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Olmo spent so many years in Zagreb, knows most of these guys, was sure he was goingt to play.

    1. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      and all of them know how Olmo play

  2. BenSvnt
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Already subbed Pau Torres in, can I sub him out again and get the 2 p from a player I subbed out?

    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Don't think so. Think that other player is locked out now.

    2. Costa Nostra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Why wouldn’t you wait for lineups?

    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      not for a player that's already played.
      you can sub him out for someone who hasn't played though.

      maybe he comes in a gets an assist again!

  3. rrcmc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    i know others have had similar questions:

    Dumfries (0) out for Sarabia BUT do i sub out an existing 2 pointer for Alba?

    if he comes off the bench, will it be for 10-20 mins at the end and would he have a shot at more points than 1???

    thanks in advance

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      I think it depends on whether you have a sub tmr

      1. rrcmc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        yep; forsberg

    2. rh6462
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Depends on if you have any coverage tomorrow, where you are in mini-leagues, etc.

      I subbed out a two 2-pointers last round for Pau and Mueller, even though Pau didn't start and Mueller injured. Pau got an unlikely assist of the bench, Mueller didn't do anything.

      I personally kind of feel that 2 points is no points, but if you are one point ahead of a rival, maybe it's different?

      1. rrcmc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        True; i think its more about maintaining a respectable second place as the mini league leader is miles away. So in fact; thas probably a reason to take a punt and hope Alba chips in at the end with a Pau like assist!
        At least teams can make quite a few subs so more likely he comes on

        1. rh6462
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          It seems likely that Alba would get on so then you'd probably only be risking one point in the hope of something? Good luck with it!

