£20k in prizes in Ultimate Fan’s free-to-enter EURO 2020 quarter-final

Fancy adding some extra Fantasy thrills to the EURO 2020 knock-outs? New kids on the block Ultimate Fan are offering £20,000 in prizes with their free-to-enter EURO 2020 quarter-final game.

If you haven’t come across the game before, all you need to know is that Ultimate Fan combines Fantasy Football with the thrill of pack opening and this latest competition is FREE to enter.

Simply sign up today and you can claim a FREE pack with six cards to build your team.

How does Ultimate Fan work?

Ultimate Fan managers build their five-a-side teams using packs, scoring points for their players’ real-life performances and winning cash prizes.

The scoring system is a little different to Fantasy Premier League with points on offer not just for players but for teams.

Individual players will score 10 points for goal, regardless of their positional classification, four points for an assist and two points for shots on target.

As you can see from the scoring system above, only defenders can keep clean sheets, which they score three points for, while winning a tackle earns one point.

Ultimate Fan packs also come with team cards, allowing managers to go into the next round backing teams as well as players.

If the team you have backed wins their tie, you gain five points as well as one for every goal they score.

Managers can also apply mods to their teams. The Golden Boot doubles the points of your chosen player if they score a goal while the Captain scores double regardless of whether or not they find the net.

How do I build my team?

Once you have signed up and claimed your FREE starter pack, drag and drop your players into your team’s slots.

You have slots to field two defenders, two midfielders and one forward as well as choosing one team to back in the next round of action.

To build your squad, either subscribe Ultimate Fan+ Gold or Ultimate Fan+ Silver for more packs. Check out the details below to understand the differences between the two tiers of membership.

What are the prizes?

The next Ultimate Fan round is the quarter-finals of EURO 2020, which star on Friday, July 2.

The winner of this stage will receive £5,000, second place get £2,500 and everyone placed between ninth and one-hundredth receives £100.

Our quarter-final team

With Belgium one of the favourites for EURO 2020, having them in place for the rest of the tournament is a welcome boost for my team. The win over Portugal secured me 9 points in the Last 16.

However, this does mean that Leonardo Bonucci isn’t really an ideal player to have, but at least I’m covered one way or the other depending on the result.

Pau Torres on the other side feels like he may have more potential, if he can actually start a game that is. His two assists in the last two games is encouraging at least.

In attack, the Hazard brothers pins my hopes on a convincing Belgium win. Younger sibling Thorgan is outscoring his brother so far in the tournament, but Eden did at least show some encouraging signs in the last game.

With only one forward in my squad, I’ll have to pin some hopes on a high scoring game for the Ukraine against England.

+18 UK/IE only | Terms and Conditions apply

