Sitting in 24% of EURO 2020 Fantasy squads, Alvaro Morata (€9.1m) is relegated to the Spain bench this evening.

The striker is replaced by Mikel Oyarzabal (€7.6m) for his country’s semi-final clash with Italy.

Luis Enrique makes two other changes as Eric Garcia (€4.8m) ousts Pau Torres (€4.9m) at centre-half. The latter is part of 21% of Fantasy squads.

That move will allow Aymeric Laporte (€6.3m) to take up his favoured left centre-back role.

Enrique’s final change is enforced, with Dani Olmo (€7.2m) replacing the injured Pablo Sarabia (€6.9m).

With an ownership of 26%, Spain’s most-selected player, Jordi Alba (€6.3m), fends off the challenge of Jose Gaya (€5.1m) at left-back.

Ferran Torres (€8.2m) starts in what is set to be a fluid front three with Oyarzabal and Olmo.

Italy’s line-up is more familiar, with the injured Leonardo Spinazzola replaced by Chelsea squad player Emerson (€5.5m).

He plays in a back four with Giorgio Chiellini (€6.0m), Leonardo Bonucci (€5.7m) and Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.2m), in front of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.8m).

Group stage goalscorer Manuel Locatelli (€5.9m) remains on the bench as Marco Verratti (€6.8m) continues in midfield with Jorginho (€6.3m) and Nicolo Barella (€7.3m).

Federico Chiesa (€7.2m) is again preferred to Domenico Berardi (€6.3m), with the former joining Ciro Immobile (€10.2m) and Lorenzo Insigne (€8.6m) in attack.

Italy XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Emerson, Chiellini, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Insigne, Immobile, Chiesa.

Spain XI (4-3-3): Simon; Alba, Laporte, Garcia, Azpilicueta; Pedri, Busquets, Koke; Olmo, Oyarzabal, F Torres.

