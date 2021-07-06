470
  1. Finding Timo
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Already got beradi , Insigne , immobile & Dona, best other Italians to get for final? Chiesa , bonucci, barella & Emerson ?

      1. Cometh The Aouar...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        I’d say so Timo. Pessina or Bernadeschi might be shouts too

        1. Finding Timo
            1 min ago

            Cheers we have 5 transfers for final so I am thinking getting 3 Italians and 2 English (hopefully if get through )

      2. Cometh The Aouar...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        57 mins ago

        And so it begins and ends with Italy. Maybe it’s their destiny…

        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          It began in Rome but it ends at Home 😉

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Rome is...
            Home?!?

      3. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        47 mins ago

        Palace set to confirm Olise signing. Been really impressed with Palace recruitment lately, first Eze, now Olise. Really really exciting players who play with freedom and creativity. Really hope they address that defence and they could be a proper team

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Woy is done?

        2. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Could make Benteke an interesting option to start the season with

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Check the fixtures and forget CP assets in the beginning.

            1. Ask Yourself
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              A nice GW2 and GW3 punt perhaps before a WCGW4

      4. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        Twist U Simon on 3 points to Pickford is obvious right? I'm thinking the chances of Pickford getting minus points or zero must be more than getting a clean sheet I reckon?

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Twist

      5. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Morata, Chiesa and Emerson. Perfect game for me! Twist Donna 3 > Pickford?

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Hope for clean sheet- probably 2 lowest likely points so worth it yes

      6. Mikel Arteta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Everyone will have Kane captain tomorrow?

        1. DavidBadWillie
            11 mins ago

            Really?

          • dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            Thinking Sterling

          • FDMS All Starz
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Shaw or one of the CBs could be a nice differential pick, England love their set pieces

        2. DavidBadWillie
            20 mins ago

            This Peter Crouch show on BBC is absolutely woeful.

            The worst bit about it is the house band. So cringe it hurts.

            1. Ronnies
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Maja easy on the eye thou!

          • Tempestic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            If i have Chiesa captained and so does my mini league rival (theres 2 points in it....) stick or twist?

            1. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              You don’t say if you are ahead or behind by 2 points but unlikely he will stick so neither should you.

