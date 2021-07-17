133
News July 17

What does Brighton’s signing of a new goalkeeper mean for Robert Sanchez?

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) is the second most-popular goalkeeper in Fantasy Premier League, sitting in over 27% of FPL squads at present.

The Spaniard is owned by more Fantasy managers than the rest of the other £4.5m shot-stoppers combined, so Friday’s news that the Seagulls had sealed the signing of 21-year-old Dutch custodian Kjell Scherpen from Ajax may have been disconcerting to some.

The transfer has actually been on the cards for some time, with media reports in May suggesting talks had already begun.

Scherpen, a Netherlands under-21 international, had made only two league appearances for Ajax in his two years in Amsterdam but had previous senior experience with former club Emmen.

Albion boss Graham Potter said of his new capture:

We’re delighted to welcome Kjell to the club. He’s a player we have been monitoring for a while and we see him as a player with a lot of the right attributes.

As well as his size he is someone we think will work very hard to improve all aspects of his game as he gets used to English football. We look forward to working with him.

What does the new signing mean for Robert Sanchez?

The departure of Mat Ryan (£4.5m) and expected exit of Christian Walton did make it seem likely that Potter would swoop for another goalkeeper in the summer, with Jason Steele (£4.0m) not a serious candidate for promotion to the Albion starting XI.

Thankfully for prospective Sanchez owners, Scherpen may also be a little way from the first team – for now, at least.

The Athletic’s Andy Naylor previously reported that:

Scherpen… will be a back-up goalkeeper for Brighton, as a number 2/3, in-between first choice Robert Sanchez and Jason Steele.

The Athletic understands he is likely to be loaned out to aid his development, a tactic Brighton have used with Sanchez and Christian Walton, who is leaving after eight years at the club.

Maty Ryan, replaced in December in Graham Potter’s side by Sanchez, is also departing after a loan spell at Arsenal as part of the overhaul of the goalkeeping group.

Brighton have forthcoming pre-season friendlies against Rangers on July 24 and Getafe on August 7, with the latter warm-up game in particular likely to tell us more about how Potter is planning to set his troops up in Gameweek 1.

  Fiqz Fariss
    4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Who is the best 6.0M mid for the first 8 games in your opinion?

    
    OneMan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Harrison. Even better if you can rotate him with a Brighton player.

      
    KAPTAIN KANE
      4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Sarr

      
      Andy_Social
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I'm on Sarr too, a bit reluctantly. Got Raph too - if you don't, find the extra 0.5.

        
    Fletch69
        47 mins ago

        Harrison, 6th highest scoring midfielder last year. Can't believe he's not in more teams

        
      LangerznMash
        4 Years
        34 mins ago

        Harrison easily.

        
      DIMITRIS
        2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Harrison, proven and tested. But keep an close eye on Sarr and Trincao.

        
    OneMan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I know leeds and Brighton rotate well.
      What other teams rotate well ?

      
      Andy_Social
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I like Leicester/West Ham. I had Coufal/Fofana for a while.

        
    Andy_Social
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Two games in two years - hardly worth the effort of an article, no?

      
      Skonto Rigga
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        3 Years
        58 mins ago

        Sanchez hadn't played any higher than League One before last season!

        I'd seen enough "Brighton have signed another GK, what does it mean" posts to at least address it, given his current popularity.

        
        Andy_Social
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          54 mins ago

          Okay. To reassure then silly % of people (including me) not to panic over Sanchez.

          
          Skonto Rigga
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            Has Moderation Rights
            3 Years
            52 mins ago

            Silly people make up a large chunk of our readership, we have to cater for them

            
            RedLightning - Top 10k Any …
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              Has Moderation Rights
              10 Years
              48 mins ago

              I don't think we ought to be calling our readership silly - just in need of information and reassurance.

              
              Skonto Rigga
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                Has Moderation Rights
                3 Years
                46 mins ago

                Ah, (red) lighten up man 😉

                
                RedLightning - Top 10k Any …
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  Has Moderation Rights
                  10 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  I know it was a joke, but these things can be taken out of context.

                  
                  Ginkapo FPL
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    9 Years
                    39 mins ago

                    🙂 looks like Mods lack a forum to discuss nuance

                    
                  Skonto Rigga
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    Has Moderation Rights
                    3 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    A spokesman for Skonto Rigga clarified that the editor held his entire readership in the highest of esteem and apologised if any offence "was caused".

                    
                    Zim0
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      2 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      Saved in the nick of time. Cancel culture was bout to get u 😆

                      
              Ginkapo FPL
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                9 Years
                41 mins ago

                Its useful to know the FFS team are human every so often as well.

                
                Andy_Social
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  8 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  What have I done???????

                  
                  Jernau M Gurgeh
                    11 Years
                    just now

                    the 2 games were only in the league. He did play in the cup as well for ajax.

                    
    OneMan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I like the look of rotating welbeck and Harrison. Playing both some weeks but getting the best out of them be resting one on trickier fixtures.

      
      Thomas Magnum
        5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Do you think Welbeck is nailed on? Thinking of starting the season with him but not 100% sure

        
        OneMan
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 Years
          55 mins ago

          When selected, last season Welbeck was involved in 56 per cent of Brighton’s goals, more than any other regular.

          He recorded 18 big chances, just five fewer than Neal Maupay (£6.5m), despite playing almost 1,000 fewer minutes than the Frenchman.

          This would hopefully suggest Welbeck can be the Seagulls’ key attacker in the opening 8/10 where they face 3 promoted sides.

          I living in hope.

          
          Skonto Rigga
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            Has Moderation Rights
            3 Years
            54 mins ago

            Better conversion rate than Kane, too. Sign him up, City!

            
          Thomas Magnum
            5 Years
            41 mins ago

            Hmmm interesting stats that. I want him to be a placeholder possibly for King or another Watford forward once we know who'll start up top, but I am worried he'll be rotated as much as they are. Pukki doesn't excite me at all either so slim pickings.

            
            OneMan
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              4 Years
              just now

              Toney would also be a good place holder. Brentford do score goals and Toney is involved in over 50% of them, if they score 40 goals Toney could be a season keeper.

              
      Andy_Social
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        53 mins ago

        Dunno about Welbeck, but Leeds are pretty deadly home and away, against top and bottom sides, so dropping Harrison is asking for trouble.

        
      Magic Zico
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        21 mins ago

        In my draft, Welbeck and Harrison are in but not really with the intent to rotate. Defenders rotation is fine, I can't remember I've ever been happy with rotating attackers (in form attackers burn me when benched regardless the fixtures).

        
        OneMan
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 Years
          just now

          I hear you. Both good options. Welbeck done well second half of last year. But his scoring streak and involvement was unusually high for him, maybe Potter got the most out of him and used him differently, but slightly worried he returns to scoring one every 4/5 games.

          
    Admiral Benson
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Really struggling with the last midfield spot. So much rotation likely. Who would you go for with £8.5m ITB? Thanks gents.

      Sanchez (Foster)
      TAA, Shaw, Tierney (Ayling, Manquillo)
      Salah, Bruno, _______, Raph, Sarr
      Watkins, Antonio (Obafemi)

      
      Holmes
        7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Pulisic if fit. Otherwise drop Manquillo to 4m defender and get Mahrez.

        
        Thomas Magnum
          5 Years
          21 mins ago

          This, or Grealish maybe even if you don't mind a double up with Watkins, at least you know he's nailed assuming he stays

          
        My heart goes Salalalalah
          4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Manq is 4.0m

          
          Holmes
            7 Years
            just now

            Oh, thats surprising.

            Then going with cheap fodder and getting a 3rd forward works

            
      Fletch69
          44 mins ago

          AWP

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            40 mins ago

            I'd lose one of the non-players. I like to have 2 active subs.

            Open Controls
        • DIMITRIS
          • 2 Years
          20 mins ago

          Maddison and 1.0 ITB, just in case you need it .

          Open Controls
        • Marmalade Forest
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Billy Gilmore +4m ITB

          Open Controls
        • OneMan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Barnes and get a second Pool defender.

          Open Controls
      3. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Is it better to start the season with a 5.0 defender such as Targett/Tierny/Coufal. Or start with a 4.5 and bank the .5 for when we know who will start as FB for Spurs for example, or even a rainy day?

        Open Controls
        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I’d always go for higher price. Easier to downgrade than waste FT’s moving money around your squad

          Open Controls
          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            30 mins ago

            Yeah that's normally my philosophy, the 5.0 defenders do seem more attractive as well. Problem is picking the right one

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              7 mins ago

              Coufal Tierney Targett Dunk Keane Regulion ... which ones? 😛

              Open Controls
              1. komodosam
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Yeah, it’s worth finding a way to get a 5.5 defender. So much more for that extra 0.5.

                Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Potentially, I would prefer to have likes of Coufal or Targett over 4.5m CBs if budget is not an issue.

          Open Controls
          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Budgets not totally an issue but never not entirely an issue for me. Targett for the first 3 seems a good shout until we have a better idea of who starts around the league though that's for sure

            Open Controls
        3. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          51 mins ago

          It's hard to resist the temptation to spend the full 100M, but that 0.5 enables you to leap on the GW1 bandwagon after they've gone up 0.1, when the rest will have to sacrifice a bigger cheese or even take a hit to get him.

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            44 mins ago

            Hardly. If someone has a 4.5 def plus 0.5 itb and someone else has a 5.0 def then can both afford to jump onto a 5.0 def.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              41 mins ago

              And if the breakout GW1 player is a midfielder or striker?

              Open Controls
              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                22 mins ago

                Isnt relevent to this thread.

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Think it is

                  The extra 0.5 allows you to ignore price changes in weeks 1 and 2. If you are spent out you can trade down of course but can miss out on a player who is - nominally - a straight swap in the same price bracket.

                  Buendia Raph Bowen for instance may be not the interchangeable choice they are now. It's a question of balancing that out over your ocnfidence in getting instant and better returns from a 5.0 defender over the 4.5 choice.

                  Open Controls
        4. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          35 mins ago

          Might bank the 0.5 here

          It'll be hard to resist an early unplanned transfer in my experience and it's easy to be caught out by a 0.1 or fall which means that all the players you think are interchangeable aren't

          Open Controls
          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Price changes are what scare me, but it can go either way. If I start with a 5.0 and a 4.5 jumps out fast it's an easy downgrade, same for a 4.5 up to a 5 if I catch them early enough. I still have nightmares of falling in the Saliba trap last season and when he dropped like an anchor I was stuck with him cause had nothing itb to bring in a replacement

            Open Controls
      4. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Bachmann
        TAA Robbo Lamptey
        Salah Bruno Raphinha Buendia
        Wilson Antonio Toney

        (Foster Fofana Ayling Brownhill)
        0.0m

        I could downgrade Robbo to Shaw/Digne but where to use the extra 1.5m?
        Could also free up 0.5m by downgrading one of my 4.5 defs.
        Although I don't see any standout upgrades I could make with all that money.

        Thoughts on this draft?

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          48 mins ago

          thats an early WC I reckon.

          Open Controls
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            So what would you change here?

            Everyone has TAA, Lamptey, Salah, Bruno, Raphinha, Buendia & 2 out of Wilson/Antonio/Watkins.

            Open Controls
        2. Fletch69
            40 mins ago

            I like it Karan, won't have far wrong with that

            Open Controls
            1. Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Cheers mate!

              Open Controls
          • pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            32 mins ago

            TAA Robbo is a big call - higher risk than it might seem. It's been forever since they have been a banker together.

            Open Controls
            1. Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              24 mins ago

              Yeah I guess so it's a bit risky but the first 6 fixtures are really good.

              Like I said not sure where to spend that extra money if I downgrade Robbo to Shaw/Digne.

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                8 mins ago

                Definite upside to that call of course and I'm more sceptical about Shaw than most

                The way I'd go personally is Grealish in midfield. He was a magnificent asset last season before he broke. Unknown how he combines with Buendia but think he's worth the 1.5 myself. Going that way also allows trades to other 7.0 7.5 mids and I can see a few there who could get off to a racing start.

                Open Controls
              2. komodosam
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                You could upgrade one of your 4.5 defenders

                Open Controls
            2. DIMITRIS
              • 2 Years
              just now

              TAA and Robbo together are a risk. But I think that having Toney or Buendia instead of , say, Robbo, is far more bigger risk. On one side you have a proven fpl asset and on the other you have wishful thinking that either of them will prove as a steal.

              Open Controls
          • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            23 mins ago

            It’s 8/11 template, but just [Robbo, Wilson, Antonio] instead of [Shaw/Digne, DCL, Watkins]

            I wouldn’t double on liverpool’s defence personally, as with Mo captain & TAA you’re already getting 6 cleansheet points if/when they do clean

            But I could easily see Wilson & Antonio beating DCL & Watkins, and Robbo is a heck of an asset

            Open Controls
        3. Aurora Borealis?
          • 10 Years
          1 hour ago

          Just having a go at trying to build a team in the event of Kane moving to Man City, plus the arrival of Sancho. Let me know what you think?

          Sanchez
          TAA - Digne - Fofana
          Salah - Sancho (9.5) - Buendia - Soucek
          Kane - Iheancho - Toney

          Foster - Lamptey - Gilmour - Manquillo

          Reason for selections:
          Tried to get a 3-4-3 formation
          Have LIV, MUN, MCI captaincy options
          Have EVE, AVL, WHU, LEI cover

          Aim would be to change Buendia to Raphina after GW2 and eventually Sancho to Havertz when fixtures swing ~ GW6

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Looks like a plan, but Fofana might not be nailed if they paly a 4 and not usre Soucek is worth 6.

            Open Controls
        4. Athletico Underachieving
            51 mins ago

            No doubt I’ll change a thousand times yet, but early thoughts:

            Sanchez, Foster
            TAA, Fofana, Shaw, Coufal, White
            Bruno, Salah, Sarr, Buendia, Gilmour
            Toney, Nacho, Watkins

            Main doubts are lack of Dias and nailedness of Nacho…

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 3 Years
              15 mins ago

              Looks good. Nice balance.

              Open Controls
              1. Athletico Underachieving
                  3 mins ago

                  Cheers, although I have now done Coufal to Dias as I didn’t realise I had enough ITB!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Even better

                    Open Controls
            2. Z
              • 3 Years
              39 mins ago

              It is too early, but what do you think:
              A. Which player will collect the most points?
              B. Witch player will be best suprise?

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                32 mins ago

                A. Kane (at City)
                B. Buendia (not a surprise round here, but look at TSB)

                Open Controls
              2. komodosam
                • 1 Year
                just now

                A. Salah
                B. Cavani

                Open Controls
            3. Fletch69
                37 mins ago

                3 midfielders who didn't play in the prem last year is maybe a risk.

                Aside from that I like it a lot

                Open Controls
              • My heart goes Salalalalah
                • 4 Years
                37 mins ago

                How's this draft looking? Not sure about the balance, but don't mins an early wildcard

                Sanchez
                TAA Shaw Lamptey
                Salah Bruno Mahrez Harrison
                Toney Watkins Nacho
                Steele Manq Ayling Gilmour

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Pretty.
                  Despite last seasons heroics, Nacho is a wait and see for me still.

                  Open Controls
                  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Appreciated. I'll start with Nacho. Actually contemplating a switch from Watkins to Antonio

                    Open Controls
                2. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Like this one a lot

                  Might pop Toney into midfield

                  Open Controls
              • Weeb Kakashi
                • 5 Years
                36 mins ago

                Thoughts on this? 442 preferably

                Sanchez
                TAA Robbo Shaw Doherty/Reg Fofana
                Salah Bruno Mount Sarr 4.5
                Wilson Antonio 4.5

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Great till Nuno decides this season he is going 4-4-f'ing-2
                  Worried about Mick injuries, espcially with Europe

                  Open Controls
                2. schlupptheweek
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Unless your a Spurs fan I'd say Tierney is a better option than Doherty/Reg but might be wrong.

                  Open Controls
              • Flynny
                • 6 Years
                35 mins ago

                Hi.....please can I ask which option you prefer here? Thanks

                Bachmann foster
                Taa shaw lamptey ayling xx
                Salah bruno raphinha xxx 4.5m
                Dcl cavani xxx

                A.....manquillo sarr watkins

                B....fofana buendia toney

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                2. I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                3. Skonto Rigga
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 3 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  B the more balanced, unless something changes in pre-season (always possible) then Manquillo won't get you much game-time.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Skonto Rigga
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 3 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    (Although same could maybe be said for Fofana if Rodgers goes with four at the back)

                    Open Controls
                4. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  B too

                  Open Controls
                  1. Flynny
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks all.....

                    Yes fofana is one to keep an eye on....could be white at arsenal or coady etc

                    Thanks!!

                    Open Controls
              • Leicester players overlooked?
                Athletic Nasherbo
                • 4 Years
                24 mins ago

                Are we sleeping on Leicester assets?

                20/21 after 7 games - 2nd place (1 point off Liverpool)

                19/20 after 7 games - 3rd place (7 points off top - Liverpool had won all)

                21/22 - Leicester have an opening 7 fixtures as followed: WOL, whu, nor, MCI, bha, BUR, cry

                With excellent additions in Soumare, Daka, and a tidy back up in Bertrand Leicester seem on the up. Notorious under Rodgers for their second half of the season fade away, could Leicester prove again to be fast starters compared to the likes of Chelsea, United, Spurs etc?

                One to ponder for sure.

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Very possibly, although I think the issue is more to do with Rogers strengthening the squad, causing uncertainty over who's nailed on.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Athletic Nasherbo
                    • 4 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    There’s certainly an element of that. Hopefully GW it will be pretty clear.

                    Open Controls
                2. 3 A
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  Nope. Always I know one of them in my team. Maybe two if fit.

                  Open Controls
                3. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  19 mins ago

                  Which Leicester asset is the question… none stand out to me

                  Open Controls
                  1. Athletic Nasherbo
                    • 4 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Vardy always delivers. Iheanacho at 7.5 is a steal if he starts.

                    Castagne an attacking full back, a great prospect if they continue with three at the back, but again a good option if they don’t.

                    Fofana a steady defender also. Some say if they go to a back three he’s the one to miss out but Soyuncu for me will drop to the bench.

                    Maddison is notorious for a fast start. Most of his G + A come in the first part of the season.

                    Monitor Barnes. Excellent player. Maybe one for that first Wildcard. Let’s see how he fits into the system again.

                    Open Controls
                4. gogs67
                    18 mins ago

                    I've got Thomas, Barnes and Nacho in my draft at the moment

                    Open Controls
                    1. Athletic Nasherbo
                      • 4 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Thomas is interesting! I think he starts. Pereira the back up to Castagne. Barnes I would hold off unless it’s clear he starts.

                      Open Controls
                  • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • 11 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Nacho set for big things imo

                    Finally showing his inner world class forward & should absolutely smash the granny out of this season if he stays fit

                    Barnes could also do great things if he gets healthy (he will make an absolute mockery of 7.0 at times)

                    Vardy is too expensive but will get his 30 attacking returns no doubt

                    Maddison can go trough very lean spells but on his day is a destructive little scamp too

                    I personally wouldn’t think twice about double Leicester attack if they go out & look good vs Wolves, and plan to start with Nacho from the get go

                    Open Controls
                    1. 3 A
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Shhhh... Keep it as a secret...

                      Open Controls
                    2. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Same - Nacho nailed, eyes on Barnes. I've had Fofana in my draft but he's dropped out for now.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Athletic Nasherbo
                        • 4 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Out of interest, Fofana out - why?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Andy_Social
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          I've got a trio of perma-starters and 2x4.5. I've gone for the rotating Lamptey and Ayling. Both of them can add assists to their arsenal whereas Fofana is good for clean sheets only.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Athletic Nasherbo
                            • 4 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            That’s fair makes sense. I reckon for those going for a cheaper back line Fofana will be very popular, and certainly is. Hopefully he can nick a goal or two this season! Has Soyuncu vibes from a few years back in my mind.

                            Open Controls
                    3. Athletic Nasherbo
                      • 4 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Maddison is a very fast starter too. He’s always in the FPl discussion in the opening weeks. He, like Leicester tail off. Iheanacho is a steal imo.

                      Open Controls
                    4. Baines on Toast...
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Agree on Nacho. His stats are hilariously good. Just need him to claim penalties when Vardy is rested as the cherry on top.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Athletic Nasherbo
                        • 4 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        This is an interesting point! Many expect Vardy to be rotated a little more which could certainly make Nacho an even more enticing option. How likely is Nacho to take pens? Maddison or Barnes in the equation?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Andy_Social
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Vardy is in almost no drafts here. I'm not surprised. To me, he seems past his peak and will be eased out - presumably for Daka as the season progresses. I don't see Nacho's place under threat at all.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Athletic Nasherbo
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            Yeah Vardy struggled at the end of the season. Never write off Jamie though!

                            Open Controls
                      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • 11 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        I reckon he’ll take a penalty before too much longer too (not when Vardy’s on the pitch obvs, but soon)

                        He was a massive world class prospect when he was at city - wonder kid level - he has that type of potential, and finally started playing to it

                        Certainly easily capable of 15+ league goals imo, and possibly 20+

                        Open Controls
                        1. Athletic Nasherbo
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          The key will be if Rodgers keeps the two upfront. The signing of Daka suggests he will, but then questions of where Barnes fits into the team arises.

                          Open Controls
                  • pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Currently on an attacking double up but that's more a statement of confidence than how I intend to line up.

                    Most interesting preseason squad for me but one thing we won't find out then is whether Nacho is still dynamite. On the basis of last season he should be the slam dunk 7.5 and the template forward.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Athletic Nasherbo
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Out of interest what’s the double up? I am assuming Nacho then Maddison/Barnes?

                      Open Controls
                5. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  22 mins ago

                  Are people planning an early WC around gw7, or attempting to hold until close to Christmas?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    I always plan a GW1 squad to continue indefinitely. in practice I never hold on for long. I am mindful that GW7 is a point where i'm highly likely to play my WC, but I'm not taking it into account.

                    Open Controls
                  2. schlupptheweek
                    • 6 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    I think it's best playing a team for good fixtures early doors and see from there.

                    Open Controls
                  3. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    I ditto Andy here in some ways.

                    I'm almost certain to go quite early. Unresolved dilemma is whether I downgrade long term value and go for Big Bang start or pretend I will be holding WC come week 12.

                    Open Controls
                6. schlupptheweek
                  • 6 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  If players like Smith Rowe, Pepe, Fabio Silva, Jota, Havertz, Werner and Welbeck were likely to start GW1 would anyone take the risk to bench boost for the excitement alone (if you're not fearful of rank being rubbish)? The problem with doing the bench boost later in the season is that everyones teams merge together, whereas at the start there might be more to gain/low given these picks aren't nailed on and would likely be rotated if they have future double gameweeks. In addition the template always changes dramatically in the 1st GWs anyway, and any mistakes can be rectified with a wildcard.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Absolutely not. It would mean wildcarding soon after, thereby squandering 2 chips before the season's properly underway.

                    Open Controls
                    1. schlupptheweek
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      I get your point, but if you have a playing 15 that gives you move wiggle room, and quite often even going template you can be forced to wildcard early to get on bandwagons. Some of the guys above will be flops but can equally well be low owner early season bandwagons given they're mainly playing the weaker teams.

                      Open Controls
                  2. Athletic Nasherbo
                    • 4 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    I won’t lie I’ve spending a great deal of time assessing my chip strategy this season. In previous years my TC and Bench Boost have been minimally effective. Perhaps doing something different with a bigger upside is the way to go. Certainly Salah TC gameweek 1 or 2 is a possibility. The issue with a bench boost gameweek 1 is it usually means an early wc. Although often I use mine early it’s never good to plan it so early.

                    Open Controls
                    1. schlupptheweek
                      • 6 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      The issue with the late season wildcard is that it still feels like most of the time you end up with DGW players for the sake of it and then rotation/injuries factor in too. I see the BB as an opportunity given some potentially explosive players with a great GW1 fixture like Jota, Havertz, Werner, Smith Rowe and Pepe have a good likelihood to start. Then Welbeck and Silva are fun picks, who based on team news you could ascertain if they're likely to start. There's the opportunity to be riskier at the start of the season as long as you have a template captain like Salah or Bruno.

                      Open Controls
                  3. mentaculus
                      6 mins ago

                      I'm definitely considering an early bench boost. Gw1 prob too risky but possibly 4 or 5. Depends on your team obv, but I'm starting with 3 strong subs (partly to cover for mci rotation). Think its likely my wildcarded team from gw7 onwards might drop risky mci picks & have weaker bench.

                      Open Controls
                  4. Bobby Digital
                    • 3 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Nuno saying that Kane is staying. That's that then...

                    Open Controls
                    1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
                      • 9 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      🙂

                      Open Controls
                    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                      • 11 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      I think City would do better to plan for a 21 year old Haaland next season for 70m rather than a 28 year old Kane this season 150m

                      Getting a temporary solution for this year - Ings on the cheap or even 33 year old Lewandoski if they could swing that one - looks to make a lot more sense tbh

                      Lewa would probably score as many if not more than Kane this season anyways depending on how he adapted (something tells me he’d have no bother)

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bobby Digital
                        • 3 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        I'd love Ings at city. He should be pretty cheap too. Only issue is his injuries.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Andy_Social
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          I see it same as MBP - Haaland to be affordable next year and Lewa or Ings now. The latter would give FPL Towers a headache as Ings would be priced 2M too low, meaning he'll have 98% ownership and 196% EO every GW!

                          Open Controls
                        2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                          • 11 Years
                          just now

                          They only need to get a year out of him really, hire an army of physiotherapists to track his every waking hour, and he has been less injury prone the last 2 seasons in fairness

                          He’s genuinely class too, him with Man City’s chance creation would be bonkers

                          Then they still have him for cover if/when Haaland arrives

                          If I was involved in Man City’s transfer strategy that’s what I’d be pushing for rather than Kane

                          Open Controls
                  5. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
                    • 9 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Zaha goal 🙂

                    Open Controls
                    1. Holmes
                      • 7 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Should have captained him

                      Open Controls
                    2. Pukki Blinders
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Season over ffs

                      Open Controls
                  6. Pukki Blinders
                    • 1 Year
                    7 mins ago

                    Darlow positive to covid and it’s only pre season…

                    That’s why it’s time to have a full playing bench

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 3 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Dubravka injured too no?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Andy_Social
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Yup. Yikes! Mind you, Darlow will be over it in time unless he's hospitalised.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Pukki Blinders
                        • 1 Year
                        1 min ago

                        Yep

                        Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.