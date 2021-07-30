Premier Fantasy Tools to join the Scout Network in 2021/22

21
Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be joining forces with Premier Fantasy Tools in 2021/22, with the latter becoming part of the Scout Network.

For the uninitiated, Premier Fantasy Tools provides an advanced toolset for Fantasy Football managers.

Those tools range from pre-deadline team and captain analysis to in-play live ranks, with plenty more in between…

FPL Team Analyser

Detailed breakdown of FPL manager and team performance for current and previous seasons. Includes detailed chip analysis, transfer analysis, captain picking performance and more.

Mini-League Analyser

Get more insight on the managers in your mini-leagues. Track your rivals and mini-league opponents throughout the season.

Captaincy Pick Analyser

Analyse your captaincy picks for the current season to identify which captains were a success – and which ones were failures. Get an overall points contribution score for your captain picks.

Captain Picks Suggestion Tool

Rank potential captain picks for the upcoming Gameweek. Import your current team to have the tool suggest the best captain or add players manually to consider potential additions to the team.

Top FPL Captain Pickers

This list consists of the top managers based on captain-picking performance within the current campaign. The rankings are updated automatically.

Transfer Concierge

Recommends transfers for your current team in Fantasy Premier League. Import your team to have the tool recommend the best transfers.

Transfer Analyser

Analyse your transfers and identify which were a success and which were failures. Get an overall points contribution score for your transfers.

Bench Recommendations

Analyse your line-up to get recommendations on who you should start or bench. Import your team to have the tool recommend the best line-up.

Top FPL Managers Screener

Find the best managers to follow. Screen by chip usage, current and past season performance, and more.

Player Ownership for Top FPL Managers

See what players the top FPL managers own and what the ownership for a specific player is among this elite group.

All-Time Best FPL Managers

See the top 250 managers of all-time based on performance within the current season plus previous seasons.

All-Time FPL Ranks by Country

This list consists of the top 250 managers of all time, by country, based on performance within the current season plus previous seasons.

All-Time Rank Calculator

Show off your all-time ranking: enter your team to see how you stack up against the best managers in the world.

Fixture Difficulty

Determine which Premier League teams have the best schedules in order to make informed transfer decisions and plan team rotation weeks in advance.

Team Planner

Plan transfers, rotation, Wildcards, bench strategies and more for future Gameweeks.

Chip Usage

Dashboard showing a detailed breakdown of chip usage by various FPL manager tiers, including top 5k, top 100 and top all-time managers.

Live FPL Rank

See your updated FPL rank while the Gameweek is in progress, including automatic subs, captain subs and bonus points.

There’s lots more beyond what we’ve listed above, so have an exploration of the site yourself here.

