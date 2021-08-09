309
GoalScorer Challenge August 9

Win a Scout Premium Membership with GoalScorer Challenge

309 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout have once again teamed up with the popular GoalScorer Challenge (GSC) competition this season.

We will be giving away a Premium Membership to the best manager every month to go with the game’s £500 top prize for the campaign’s overall winner.

If you have not played before, GoalScorer Challenge is a very simple and free game.

Every week, you pick one player from the Premier League who you think is most likely to score. The more goals that man racks up, the more points you get. But pick wisely, as you can only select each player once per season.

There are three types of Gameweek:

Premier League – most weekends there will be a full round of league fixtures which will all be included. If there is a full round of matches during midweek (for example over the Christmas period) these will be counted as a separate Gameweek.

International – during international breaks, you still have to pick a Premier League player, but instead for their country. There are 10 international Gameweeks this season.

Cup – on FA Cup weekends, you are again limited to players playing for Premier League teams. The EFL Cup final will also be included as it will take place alongside a regular round of Premier League matches.

GSC is free to play and it only takes a minute to enter each week. You can create mini-leagues and play against your friends, too.

Full details, rules and entry can be FOUND HERE.

309 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    So is Sanchez over his injury?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Is Michael Obafemi near a place for Southampton?

      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I woul say no as we were trying to sell him

  2. mrrahrah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Hi all anyone considering willock for the 6m -6.5 category in their midfield? Not seen him pop in many teams so far

    1. Aztec Kamara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      He’s been in my draft for a while subject to the move. Just needs a portion of last year’s output to be great value.

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Personally I am looking at starting with Wilson and won't want to double up, for others it may just be they're rather say Harrison/WHM mid in that price range or have stretched up to a 6.5. Think he's a good option but I'd be surprised if he starts the season the same way he ended the last one

      1. Aztec Kamara
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah I’m currently on both but agree with you I’m not keen on the double-up. I like both of them at those price points though and can shift Harrison around W5 if it’s not working out.

        1. mrrahrah
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yup that makes total sense double toon would be a bridge too far. I think down the road a double up of Harrison and raph might be on the cards when their fixtures turn so maybe willock is an ok placeholder as long as he starts this weekend.

          Otherwise it’s maybe sarr but I’m not totally convinced

  3. How I met your Mata
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Shaw a must??

    1. Aztec Kamara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      No. But a solid option at the price and the highest owned player. AWB outscored him throughout last year though. I think a lot are picking on eye test and higher potential for attacking returns.

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        This

  4. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Please help with the below team:
    28m in the bank.

    Sanchez
    TAA Veltman White Amartey Tsimikas
    Salah Bruno Son xxxx xxxx
    Obafemi xxxx xxxx

    A. Ings + Toney + Greenwood + Benrahma
    B. Ings + Antonio + ESR + Barnes
    C. Ings + Antonio + Greenwood + Barnes (TAA to Shaw)
    D. Any other suggestion

    1. Dille
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      C

      1. King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Happy to go without TAA?

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      B for me

      1. King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        B comes down to
        TAA+ ESR or Shaw + Greenwood.

        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Think first option just as I wouldn't want to start without TAA, not the biggest fan of ESR but could be worth starting with

          1. King Kohli
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Cheers mate

  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    I thought my tinkering would decrease, not increase, as we got closer to deadline.

    1. How I met your Mata
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yeah I feel I have tinkered more this season than any other

  6. Dille
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    33 mins ago

    Thoughts on this current draft plz. Just removed Barnes + Dias for Jota + Cresswell.

    Bachmann (Foster)
    TAA Shaw Cresswell Veltman Amartey
    Salah Bruno Jota Greenwood Raphina
    Antonio Toney Obafemi

  7. Chandler Bing
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Only have space for one. Who would you choose?

    A. Ings
    B. Antonio

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Antonio

    2. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Ings

    3. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Difficult call. Both are made of glass, but could fly.

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Agreed, A is slightly 'safer' as he's spent the pre season with his side but I normally always pick the more expensive of the 2 if money is no issue as it's easier to downgrade than upgrade in the early stages if there's an injury or RC or something

    4. xHaTr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Villa are basically a whole new frontline. Will take time to gel

  8. Tinmen
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Folks, who is the best 5.0 defender?
    That’s not Coufal

    1. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Dunk?

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Konsa

    3. How I met your Mata
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Keane

    4. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Long term maybe Reguilon or Tierney.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        What about Targett, I was thinking of getting him in what do you think?

    5. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Dunk

    6. West End Exile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Dunk

    7. hogree
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Cash

  9. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    How about this draft ? Rocking a 4-4-2

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Cresswell Cash
    Son Bruno Salah Raphinha
    Antonio Toney

    Foster Veltman Amartey Obafemi

  10. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Any good?

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Coufal, Tsimikas
    Salah, Fernandes, Son, Greenwood
    Antonio, Toney

    (Foster, White, Bissouma, Davis)

    Likely go for Gundogan GW2 and see how Villa and Chelsea shape up.

    Cheers.

  11. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Rumour mill and a potential template buster cos Eddie is actually really good

    Willock (£6.0) ~ Newcastle ~ £25m
    Nketiah (£5.5) ~ Brighton ~ £20m

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      I like Nketiah

    2. xHaTr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Willock is really interesting me. Averaged almost 6 points per 90 when he played

    3. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nketiah could become a season keeper for that price. We know Brighton can create. He would only need goal involvement once every 2-3 games which I think he could beat at times.

  12. AC/DC AFC
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Has Michael Obafemi featured much and been involved in any goals in Southampton friendlies?

    Calling in Saints fans.

    1. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Saints fan here.
      He has featured yes, 0 goals and 1 assist in the 4 pre-season games.

      Offers are on the table for both Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja.
      He will likely go into the season 5th choice, however, that's not including, Redmond & Walcott who can all play as a 9 in our system.

      (Adams & Tella are the other two strikers)

  13. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Jota or Greenwood, Greenwood or Jota...grrrrrr.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Toss that coin.

      Apparently Greenwood is the best natural finisher at United.

      He grew up in Wibsey on the edge of Bradford so would love to score against Leeds for many reasons no doubt.

    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      This, atm on both but it feel to risky

      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        All in or play safe scenario. Go for both with an early WC?

    3. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      I’ve been going back and forth, currently on Greenwood just because I want Tsimikas at 4.0

      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        On Jota now.

      2. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Just remember Gomez and Milner can play there.

  14. CAVEAT KING
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    I make the same mistake each year. Ownership. I pick what I think is a good side with possible captain transfers. Points fails with high ownership threatens my TV in GW2 and I WC early. Toney is a good reason to stay away. A price drop is far worse than an increase in terms of realizing value if you know what I mean.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Toney will be 6.3 or 6.8 by GW3

      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        more likely 6.3. already has high ownership and plays Arsenal first cant see him getting much there.

        1. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          If ever there was an early trap, he is one.

        2. Gomolon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          Could easily be my first FT used, tempted to start with Rodrigo instead and can join the Toney Train a little late if needs be

      2. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Yep. The 6.3 hurts more so inevitable bandwagon tfr. No spare cash and you are struggling to find an alternative.

        1. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Easy switch to Pukki if Toney doesn’t get going (but I think he will)

          1. Gabbiadini
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Norwich will have some stronger alternatives at striker than last time in the Prem.

          2. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yep. Easy switch to Citeh away and 2 other hard fixtures thereafter (smile) One price trap to another.

      3. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        This is why I am very tempted to start without him, fell for the Mitrovic trap last year and it almost feels similar

        1. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          So right. Not for me. I would have to keep spare cash in the bank which I would want to move from Havertz to Son.

  15. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    I’m tired of tinkering and the season did not start yet

    Any last comments before I set my iPad on fire?

    Sánchez (begovich)
    TAA Shaw coufal (white, Ayling)
    Salah jota Greenwood Barnes (raphinia)
    Antonio, ings, toney

    1.5m itb for any upgrades, now or after gw1

    1. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Tsimikas?

      1. Lord Flashheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Isn’t he a one week punt if at all?

        1. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Depends on the extent. May not be.

  16. Nolberto Solano
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Which option?

    A) Digne & Raphinha
    B) Coufal & Barnes

    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

    2. mack
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Probably B although both great options

  17. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    A) Tsimikas, Raphinha, Havertz
    B) Amartey, Jota, Gundogan
    C) Tsimikas, 6.0, Mahrez

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA, Shaw, Coufal, Veltman XX
    Salah, Bruno, Barnes, XX, XX
    Antonio, Toney, XX

    1. Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

    2. Nolberto Solano
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      C with Benrahma

      1. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        He nailed? Seems to be on form in pre-season!

  18. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    What’s the league code for this site?

  19. mack
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    GTG?

    Sanchez
    TAA, Dias, Shaw, Tsimikas
    Salah, Son, Mahrez, Greenwood
    Ings, Antonio

    Virginia, ESR, Amartey, Obafemi

    Main question is:
    TAA and ESR or Jota and 5.5 Def

  20. AzzaroMax99
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Mahrez or Havertz?

    1. mack
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mahrez

    2. xHaTr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mahrez but 0.5 more so not the easiest comparison

    3. Wild Card this...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Havertz +0.5 can easily become Mahrez for GW2 in case you can't make up your mind.

  21. xHaTr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts on this 3-5-2? Thinking that Benrahma could be changed to Willock once he moves to Newcastle

    Sanchez
    TAA Veltman Shaw
    Salah Raphinha Bruno Son Benrahma
    Toney Antonio

    Steele Ayling Tsimikas Obafemi

  22. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    (A) Wilson in a 3-4-3

    (B) Jota in a 3-5-2

    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

  23. TheTinman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would be pretty good business from the Gooners if they sell Willock and Nketiah for the price of White.

    Two academy developed fringe players for one starter.

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      We'll end up regretting selling Eddie I'm sure. He is clinical.

      He will spend 2 seasons at Brighton score 30 goals and end up moving to Chelsea for £75m.
      Then he will fail there as every other striker does and move to Villa for £25m and score 20 a season for 3 years until Chelsea decide to buy him back for £100m aged 29, play him for a season and then loan him to Southampton.

      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hahaha quite the prediction. It's a huge jump from mid table Premier league to striker at a top European club. We will see if he can cut it, but more often than not they don't.

      2. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Love the process (smile)

  24. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    The injuries have created something of an opportunity to really attack the first 3 GWs and then wildcard thereafter into a proper team.

    Sanchez 4
    Shaw Tsmikis Amartey (Velt/Ayling)
    Salah Bruno Son Greenwood Barnes
    Ings Antonio 4.5

    1. Top Mark.S
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thinking similar

    2. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Have the exact same draft.
      Only thing I'm considering is TAA or Greenwood.

      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        I didnt want TAA+Robbo as I dont believe in the Liverpool double up.

        With Robbo out thats even more true so it comes down to a straight choice between Tsimikis @4 or TAA @7.5
        Attacking returns are great and all but this one is a no-brainer.

    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who all can possibly play LB for Liverpool?

      Just Tamikas & Milner? Or can some of those other dweebs on their roster deputise? The Davies lad who’s even more injury prone than Matip or that other clown Nico Williams for example etc?

      If the 4.0 is nailed I’d start with him for a laugh for Norwich & take a punt… then Milner gets rolled onto the teamsheet 😆

      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        these are good points

      2. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Gomez?

  25. tom66
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any issues / concerns with this team? Thanks a lot!

    Martinez
    TAA – Shaw – Cresswell
    Bruno – Salah – Barnes – Benrahma – Sarr
    Ings – Toney

    (Subs: Sanchez – Toney – Ayling – Obafemi)

    1. tom66
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Should be Coady as sub (not Toney). Thanks.

  26. FPL_Pugster
      7 mins ago

      What price will Lukaku role in at 11.5 / 12???

      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        11.5 is my guess but 12.0 wouldn't surprise me.

      2. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        11 would be my guess

      3. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        I think he will come in at 10.5 or 11

      4. FPL_Pugster
          3 mins ago

          Not sure as FPL knows he's a proven EPL goal scorer so they will chuck him in at the high end at 11.5-12

          1. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Tough one. 12m would probably be right. Got to be similar price to Kane.

      5. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thoughts on this draft?

        Bachman
        TAA / Tsimkas / digne
        Salah / Fernandes / son / ESR
        Toney / Wilson / Antonio

        Foster / white / amartey/ bissouma

