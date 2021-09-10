41
Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 4 preview and latest team plans

41 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout founder Mark Sutherns is back ahead of Gameweek 4 to offer his latest musings and reveal his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) line-up over on our YouTube channel.

In this latest episode, the FPL BlackBox co-host is joined, as always, by Andy North.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) is, inevitably, the big talking point although with Andy’s Wildcard in play, there’s plenty more to cover.

Mark offers a review of Andy’s re-work, though he’s reluctant to offer any form of persuasion when it comes to the one final dilemma remaining: whether to opt for Ronaldo or Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m).

Find out why Mark has his own agenda on that matter and which way Andy is leaning by taking in this latest video offering for members.

Subscribers can view the embedded video below:

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 4: Tips, captains, Wildcard advice, team news and best players

Mark Mark created the beast. He's now looking to tame it.”

  1. Salah’s Sonnet
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hey guys, well, after holding out this long, i am making the conscious decision to WC, needs to be done really, so opinions MOST welome here on this final draft of mine.

    XXX
    XXX - TAA - Shaw
    Raphinha - Salah - Jota - Benrahma
    DCL - Ronaldo - Antonio
    _____________________________
    Foster: Allan: Livramento: Williams

    A) Sanchez + Tierney
    B) Sá + White

    Aopinions on the overall squad and which option, whatever you can offer, cheers lads!

    Open Controls
    1. Salah’s Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      wow did i actually just get first post to a new post? that's a first haha!

      Open Controls
      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        And it was a RMT... 🙄

        Open Controls
        1. Salah’s Sonnet
          • 10 Years
          just now

          very true

          Open Controls
    2. bOttOmEdpOstrEpliEr.
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don't be shy put Sanchez and White there and template job is done.

      Open Controls
      1. Salah’s Sonnet
        • 10 Years
        just now

        no! i want away from the template even if just a little

        Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sanchez and Tierney

      Sepia made it look like your grav was a nude Mo for a minute

      Open Controls
      1. Salah’s Sonnet
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers bud!
        Haha!!

        Open Controls
    4. Daniyal
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I dont prefer spending extra on keepers so sanchez with any defender u choose

      Open Controls
  2. MountainBeach
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    How's this looking?

    Sanchez,
    TAA, Shaw, White
    Greenwood, Salah, Benny, Sarr
    Ronaldo DCL Antonio

    Foster, Allan, Coady, Williams

    0.6 ITB to get Raph back in for Sarr next GW.

    Open Controls
    1. mcpoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Fine, Why waste a transfer doing Sarr to Raph?

      Open Controls
      1. MountainBeach
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Leeds have such good fixtures after Liverpool. Feel like having Raph is a must for that price range.

        Open Controls
    2. bOttOmEdpOstrEpliEr.
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I guessed 12 of your players correct without looking, then it is perfect.

      Open Controls
      1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Aren't you the best little boy

        Open Controls
  3. mcpoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Where's Ronaldo in the scout picks. Am I going crazy?

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      just now

      He ain't guaranteed to start. That'll be their thinking.

      Open Controls
  4. MountainBeach
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    See most are going with Jota over Greenwood. Just wondering the reasoning.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Minutes

      Open Controls
      1. MountainBeach
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Greenwood will play until Rashford is back I'd imagine, which is still a month or so away.

        Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Jota looks nailed to start with Firmino out, and even with a fit Firmino there is less competition for his place than what Greenwood has

      Open Controls
  5. Rider on the Storm
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best choice?
    A. Son+Wilson > Lukaku+Fornals (or traore) for free
    B. Son+wilson+barnes+amartey > DCL+fornals+Traore+Taa -8pts

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      A. Don't like Sarr?

      Open Controls
      1. Rider on the Storm
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yep why not

        Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Arvin-ation
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Torres + Gray

    B) Benrahma + Trincao/Traore

    C) Benrahma + Gray

    Cheers 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  7. Oldie99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Digne
    Salah(C) Son Raph Benny Greenwood
    Antonio Ings
    B: Veltman Ayling 4.5

    Choose please:
    A. Save FT
    B. Ings -> Jimenez
    C. Son and Ings -> Traore and Ron -4
    D. Son and Ings -> Torres and Lukaku (C)

    Thanks chaps!

    Open Controls
  8. Life_Ban
    4 mins ago

    Am I insane:

    Ings and Bruno/Son --> Jiminez and Jota

    Think Jiminez will roast Ronnie in the short term...

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I really want to bring Jimenez in. I'm just worried he's not the same player.

      Open Controls
      1. Life_Ban
        just now

        Yeah possibly blinded by last season...wolves fixtures look decent

        Open Controls
  9. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Salah's non-penalty xG for the season is 0.6. He's almost off the page.

    I don't see anyone talking about this.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Adam Armstrong has twice the xG in just two games.

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Mane at 1.82.

      Open Controls
  10. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start Dier or Coadinho?

    Open Controls
  11. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Assuming I go with this team:

    Sanchez
    TAA / Shaw / Semedo
    Salah / Jota / Raphinha* / Traore
    Ronaldo / Antonio / DCL

    Steele // White / Bissouma / Livramento

    I am not planning any transfers apart from Ronaldo/Shaw > Lukaku/James in GW7. This would leave me 'wasting' a FT before then hypothetically. Given that is the case - who at 6.5m or under would be the best punt (or should I not go with the punt?)

    Also, Bissouma (4.6m) or an alternative 4.5M mid? Triple Brighton given the GKs!

    Many thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Chances of nothing going wrong before then pretty small so keep FT safe
      Gilmour and Allan popular (0.1 could come in handy some time)

      Open Controls
  12. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    So Which is best WC team 4-3-3
    Or 3-4-3
    A- Sanchez
    Shaw Christensen TAA livramento (Willimas)
    Salah Sarr Traoré (Allan &Gilmour)
    Ronaldo Lukaku Antonio

    B- Sanchez
    Coady White TAA (livramento Willimas)
    Salah Sarr Traoré Raphina (Gilmour)
    Ronaldo Lukaku Antonio

    Open Controls
  13. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mbuemo or Doucoure. Already have Gray.

    Open Controls
  14. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    pick 1

    torres+white

    raphinha +ayling

    rudiger+sarr

    christensen+raphinha

    Open Controls
  15. Tmel
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best mid option 8.3 or under that's not Greenwood or Benrahma?

    (Jota is an option but comes with the catch that I'd need to take an additional hit to get out Tsimikas as too many Liverpool)

    Open Controls
  16. Il Capitano
    1 min ago

    Bruno + Wilson out for Jota + Ronaldo (-4) gives me the following team:

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw White
    Jota Salah Raph* Sarr
    Ronaldo Ings Antonio

    Steele - Gilmour Livramento Ayling

    Could always go for the duller move of Wilson > DCL and stick with Bruno, but would probably mean missing the bus for Ron + Jota.

    Open Controls
  17. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Holding WC.

    Toying with -8 for Ronaldo & Jota?

    Bruno & Ings > Jota & Ronaldo

    If either rises unable to afford move!

    Sanchez
    Trent, Shaw, Dier
    Bruno, Salah, Benny, Greenwood
    Ings, Antonio, Bamford

    Steele, Gilmour, Williams, Amartey,

    .1

    Open Controls
  18. Atwood
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Sanchez
    TAA - Shaw - Semedo
    Salah - Gray - Jota - Traore
    Antonio - Ronaldo - DCL

    Sissoko - Livramento - Duffy

    Open Controls

