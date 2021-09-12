Salah on target as Liverpool assets prosper at Leeds

We continue our Scout Notes of the weekend’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) matches with analysis of Leeds United v Liverpool.

For a recap of all of Saturday’s action, check out our Scoreboard summary here.

LEEDS UNITED 0-3 LIVERPOOL

Goals: Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), Fabinho (£5.4m), Sadio Mane (£11.9m)

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), Fabinho (£5.4m), Sadio Mane (£11.9m) Assists: Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Thiago (£5.4m)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Thiago (£5.4m) Bonus (projected): Alexander-Arnold x3, Alisson (£6.0m) x2, Thiago x1, Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) x1

Alexander-Arnold x3, Alisson (£6.0m) x2, Thiago x1, Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) x1 Red cards: Pascal Struijk (£4.4m)

SALAH JOINS 100 CLUB

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) netted his 100th Premier League goal by slotting in from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s (£7.5m) perfect cross.

The Egyptian is the 30th player to have joined the ‘100 club’, with only four others reaching the milestone in fewer appearances.

In a match where Liverpool outshot their opponents 30-9, Salah was lively throughout, registering three shots in the box and 1.22 expected goals (xG).

He also came close to adding an assist when Thiago (£5.4m) headed home, but the Egyptian was a yard offside.

Liverpool doubled their lead after Leeds failed to clear an Alexander-Arnold corner, with Fabinho (£5.4m) smashing home from six-yards out, with Sadio Mane (£11.9m) firing in during injury time for the Reds third.

The Senegalese winger finally scored with his 10th shot and third big chance of the game.

Sadio Mane’s shot map v Leeds United in Gameweek 4

TRENT’S CREATIVITY

Alexander-Arnold served up his second double-digit haul of the season, via an assist, clean sheet and three bonus points.

The England international’s creativity was again on show, as he created five chances and attempted nine crosses. In fact, his totals of 20 chances created, including four big chances, are both more than any other player in the game.

Again, we saw plenty of infield movements, which is captured on his Gameweek 4 touch heat map:

It’s also worth noting that Diogo Jota (£7.7m) was a little unfortunate not to register an assist with six created chances, with Mane particularly wasteful in front of goal.

ELLIOTT INJURED

An excellent match was overshadowed by an unfortunate ankle injury to Harvey Elliott (£5.5m), who was stretchered off just after the hour mark.

As a result, Pascal Struijk (£4.4m) was sent off, and will now sit out Leeds’ next three fixtures.

LEEDS YET TO WIN IN LEAGUE

Following this afternoon’s defeat, Leeds are still yet to win in the Premier League, but with fixtures easing from Gameweek 5 to 10 (see below), the likes of Raphinha (£6.5m) and Patrick Bamford (£7.9m) still look like good options for our FPL squads.

Junior Firpo (£4.8m) took up some nice advanced positions, especially in the first-half, and could be one to add to the Watchlist, though Leeds will be without Struijk and possibly Diego Llorente (£4.5m), too, who limped off in the first-half with a hamstring injury.

LEEDS XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente (Struijk 33), Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Dallas, Rodrigo (Roberts 45), Raphinha, Harrison (James 68), Bamford

LIVERPOOL XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago (Keita 90+3), Elliott (Henderson 63), Salah, Mane, Jota (Oxlade-Chamberlain 82)

NOMINATED FOR ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL’ AT THE FOOTBALL CONTENT AWARDS 2021

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY

CLICKING HERE

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT