Scout Notes September 12

Salah on target as Liverpool assets prosper at Leeds

720 Comments
We continue our Scout Notes of the weekend’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) matches with analysis of Leeds United v Liverpool.

For a recap of all of Saturday’s action, check out our Scoreboard summary here.

LEEDS UNITED 0-3 LIVERPOOL

  • Goals: Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), Fabinho (£5.4m), Sadio Mane (£11.9m)
  • Assists: Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Thiago (£5.4m)
  • Bonus (projected): Alexander-Arnold x3, Alisson (£6.0m) x2, Thiago x1, Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) x1
  • Red cards: Pascal Struijk (£4.4m)

SALAH JOINS 100 CLUB

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) netted his 100th Premier League goal by slotting in from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s (£7.5m) perfect cross. 

The Egyptian is the 30th player to have joined the ‘100 club’, with only four others reaching the milestone in fewer appearances. 

In a match where Liverpool outshot their opponents 30-9, Salah was lively throughout, registering three shots in the box and 1.22 expected goals (xG). 

He also came close to adding an assist when Thiago (£5.4m) headed home, but the Egyptian was a yard offside.

Liverpool doubled their lead after Leeds failed to clear an Alexander-Arnold corner, with Fabinho (£5.4m) smashing home from six-yards out, with Sadio Mane (£11.9m) firing in during injury time for the Reds third.

The Senegalese winger finally scored with his 10th shot and third big chance of the game.

Sadio Mane’s shot map v Leeds United in Gameweek 4

TRENT’S CREATIVITY

Alexander-Arnold served up his second double-digit haul of the season, via an assist, clean sheet and three bonus points.

The England international’s creativity was again on show, as he created five chances and attempted nine crosses. In fact, his totals of 20 chances created, including four big chances, are both more than any other player in the game.

Again, we saw plenty of infield movements, which is captured on his Gameweek 4 touch heat map:

It’s also worth noting that Diogo Jota (£7.7m) was a little unfortunate not to register an assist with six created chances, with Mane particularly wasteful in front of goal. 

ELLIOTT INJURED

An excellent match was overshadowed by an unfortunate ankle injury to Harvey Elliott (£5.5m), who was stretchered off just after the hour mark.

As a result, Pascal Struijk (£4.4m) was sent off, and will now sit out Leeds’ next three fixtures.

LEEDS YET TO WIN IN LEAGUE

Following this afternoon’s defeat, Leeds are still yet to win in the Premier League, but with fixtures easing from Gameweek 5 to 10 (see below), the likes of Raphinha (£6.5m) and Patrick Bamford (£7.9m) still look like good options for our FPL squads.

Junior Firpo (£4.8m) took up some nice advanced positions, especially in the first-half, and could be one to add to the Watchlist, though Leeds will be without Struijk and possibly Diego Llorente (£4.5m), too, who limped off in the first-half with a hamstring injury.

LEEDS XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente (Struijk 33), Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Dallas, Rodrigo (Roberts 45), Raphinha, Harrison (James 68), Bamford

LIVERPOOL XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago (Keita 90+3), Elliott (Henderson 63), Salah, Mane, Jota (Oxlade-Chamberlain 82)

  1. JBG
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Oh for f***s sake both Toney and Antonio are dropping tonight, guess I'm getting rid of Toney right now.

    Open Controls
    1. Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      but who is the replacement? WOuld you do Toney to Pukki?

      Open Controls
      1. Pascal
        just now

        I absolutely would

        Open Controls
    2. Kellz86
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you have a FT go for it, but I wouldn’t hit just to save 0.1

      Open Controls
  2. Minus Four
    7 mins ago

    Hey guys, any thoughts on my WC draft?

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Shaw White
    Salah Greenwood Raphinha Gallagher Kovacic
    Ronaldo Lukaku

    Steele Livarmento Marcel Scarlett

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Minus Four
      just now

      Just the one Steele...

      Open Controls
  3. Viva Ronaldo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Let's mix it up from the RMTs a bit.

    Whats everyone's biggest learning/regret from GW4 and any action that was taken/avoided?

    Mine was my GK situation. I went for a 4.5, but should have picked Sanchez due to % owned. Missed a trick there.

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm fairly happy with my game week although its disappointing that Torres and Jota who are huge differentials for me both blanked despite starting.

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Brighton owners reprieve - It won’t last long 1 maybe 2 CS in the next six!

      Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I went Ings > Jimenez over DCL for my FT this last week.
      Really bummed out about that - was a coin toss with the assumption I would bring in the other next week.

      I didn’t do the Ronaldo swap which I don’t regret.

      I will say that I’m feeling a little off about Salah right now. Not that I’ll be selling him this week.

      Open Controls
  4. barton fc
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best option?
    A) Mahrez + tismi > jota + dinge/semedo
    B) Mahrez + scarlett > Harrison/gallagher + DCL
    C) Mahrez + scarlett > Sarr/ traoré + Bamford
    D) Mahrez + Antonio > gallagher + lukaku

    Open Controls
  5. Headers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    TAA / Alonso / James / Duffy / Omo

    Will Alonso keep fooling predictions & start again next week or is it better to trade him in for City Defener will favourable fixture home to Southampton?

    Open Controls
  6. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who is the BEST 4.5 midfielder? Currently thinking Sissoko.

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I went for Allan not expecting anything from him tho

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      looked at it loads last night and got Sissoko

      Open Controls
  7. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    I don’t own DCL, but annoyingly, he will brace tomorrow. I bet you Richarlison and Digne even get some points too, maybe even Gray

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I hope so.

      Open Controls
  8. The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    I’ve got 2 options this week.

    A) Antonio >> Bamford
    Has to be done or I have to play One of Livramento,Bissouma or Gilmour.

    B) Coufal + Gilmour > Marçal + Gray -4.
    Allows me to keep Antonio on the bench and avoid playing Coufal against United.

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B. Looking at something similar.

      Open Controls
  9. Original Pirate Material
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Im going to bench Antonio for next week. He has Leeds following week and they have looked so very poor this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeah - eupora league was going to ruin his weekend game anyhow - perfect rest to destroy Leeds

      Open Controls
  10. Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Sanchez
    Shaw TAA Livramento Ayling Amartey
    Salah Greenwood Jota Benrahma Bisso.
    Ronaldo Toney Antonio

    This is my current team
    1.3 itb and 1 FT

    1. Toney to Pukki(many green fixtures)
    2. Antonio to Bamford

    Open Controls

