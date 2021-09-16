Can FPL differential Jiménez profit from Wolves’ good run of fixtures?

Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Norwich City who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

RAUL JIMENEZ

FPL ownership : 4.4%

: 4.4% Price : £7.4m

: £7.4m GW5-9 fixtures: BRE | sou | NEW | avl | lee

Raúl Jiménez (£7.4m) has blanked in each of his four opening fixtures and looked a little rusty at times, but could do well given Wolverhampton Wanderers’ forthcoming schedule.

In fact, Wolves don’t play another traditional ‘big six’ team until Gameweek 15.

While the Mexican’s returns have been disappointing so far, it’s worth noting that he is the only Premier League forward to register double figures for both shots and chances created. His 13 goal attempts in the first four Gameweeks are second only to the 18 of Michail Antonio (£7.9m) amongst all forwards, while his 12 chances created is only bettered by Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Jack Grealish (£8.0m) across all positions.

Wastefulness is clearly costing Wolves in the final third, then, which is backed up by the team’s underlying numbers. While they rank 18th v other Premier League sides for goals, with two, only Liverpool and Manchester City have accumulated more goal attempts and shots in the box than the Molineux outfit so far.

After a tough opening run, which saw them lose 1-0 to Leicester City (a), Tottenham Hotspur (h) and Manchester United (h), they now have an opportunity to build on their 2-0 win against Watford in Gameweek 4.

More clinical finishing is required for Jiménez, but the fixtures should give him the opportunity to open his account for the season very soon.

JOE WILLOCK

FPL ownership : 1.1%

: 1.1% Price : £6.0m

: £6.0m GW5-9 fixtures: LEE | wat | wol | TOT | cry

Joe Willock (£6.0m) enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Newcastle United last season, scoring eight goals in just 14 league games, as he emerged as the Magpies’ standout performer.

That goalscoring run saw him become the youngest ever player to score in seven successive Premier League matches, and as a result, a deal worth around £20m was agreed with Arsenal last month.

However, it’s fair to say Willock brought far more than just goals. His ability to drive forward and lead counter-attacks also impressed, which could be crucial in Gameweek 5.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have shipped 11 goals so far this season, rank 19th for shots in the box conceded and have also given up 26 chances from the centre of the pitch, at least six more than any other side. It’s also worth noting that the Whites can sometimes struggle against direct runners, and will be without the suspended Pascal Struijk (£4.4m), Robin Koch (£4.4m), and perhaps Diego Llorente (£4.5m), too.

In his three Premier League starts in 2021/22, Willock has looked a little short of full match fitness. He was also taken off with a knock in the latter stages of the 4-1 defeat at Manchester United in Gameweek 4. However, Steve Bruce revealed earlier today that he is ‘okay’, which suggests that he can kick on as he becomes sharper.

Now, Willock will be hoping to score his first goal of the season against Leeds tomorrow night and given both teams’ shaky defences, we could be in for an open game.

MAX AARONS

FPL ownership : 1.7%

: 1.7% Price : £4.5m

: £4.5m GW5-9 fixtures: WAT | eve | bur | BHA | che

Norwich City have lost their opening four top-flight games, conceding 11 goals in the process, which is hardly the basis for recommending a defensive differential.

However, the schedule has of course played a part, with matches again Liverpool (h), Manchester City (a), Leicester City (h) and Arsenal (a) to open the season. Now, with the fixtures easing right through until the beginning of December, using Max Aarons (£4.5m) as part of a rotation pairing could pay off.

The England U21 international has created more chances than any other Canaries player this season, has had four goal attempts of his own and also ranks second for final-third touches. Defensively, the numbers suggest he could do well for bonus, too, having made 10 successful tackles, seven interceptions, five blocks and 20 ball recoveries.

Norwich’s clean sheet prospects are of course debatable, but the additions of centre-half Ozan Kabak (£4.5m) and defensive midfielder Mathias Normann (£4.5m) could add a little more solidity to their set-up, and with Watford up next, who are without a single goal or big chance to their name in the last three Gameweeks, a shut-out isn’t completely out of the question. It’s also worth noting that only three teams in the division have conceded more crosses from their left-flank than the Hornets this season.

Priced at just £4.5m, Aarons could be a nice value option at the back, who can step into your starting XI when the fixtures fall kindly.

