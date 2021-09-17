1141
Dugout Discussion September 17

Harrison absent with coronavirus as Raphinha and Bamford start

1,141 Comments
Gameweek 5 gets underway on Tyneside this evening as Newcastle United play host to Leeds United.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Raphinha and Patrick Bamford, both of whom were the subject of some internet-fuelled injury rumours during the week, start for the visitors this evening.

Marcelo Bielsa has made two changes from the side that lost to Liverpool, both of which are enforced.

Daniel James makes his first start for Leeds since his summer move from Manchester United, replacing Jack Harrison. The outgoing winger has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mateusz Klich comes in for the injured Diego Llorente, meanwhile, with Luke Ayling seemingly set to move over to centre-half in the absence of Pascal Struijk and Robin Koch.

Steve Bruce makes one change from the 4-1 defeat at Manchester United last weekend.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who missed the start of the season after suffering from the after-effects of Covid-19, replaces Freddie Woodman, who injured himself in training during the week.

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Clark, Lascelles, Hayden, Ritchie, Manquillo, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Gillespie, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy, Gayle

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Klich, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Raphinha, Dallas, James, Rodrigo, Bamford.

Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Cresswell, Summerville, McCarron, Shackleton, Greenwood, Kenneth

1,141 Comments
  RogDog_jimmy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    who's got Antonio and Benrahma against the Leeds defense next week?

    Open Controls
    Zalk
      10 Years
      4 mins ago

      *Nods to myself

      Open Controls
    HonestBlatter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      3 mins ago

      HERE

      Open Controls
    Green Arrow
      9 Years
      just now

      Open Controls
  Zalk
    10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Rodrigo and Roberts, how these two are playing PL football is beyond me.

    Open Controls
    F4L
      6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rodrigo played well

      Open Controls
    Sleepless in Settle FPL
      10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Joelinton?

      Open Controls
    Nemes1s
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Roberts was absolute garbage today. Bamford could have had a few chances if Roberts actually knew how to pass.

      Open Controls
      Steinburg FC
        7 Years
        just now

        Today? he's not even championship standard

        Open Controls
    MosF94
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      just now

      Rodrigo was really good in the first half especially

      Open Controls
  Baps hunter
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    5 mins ago

    I alteady regret selling Benrahma

    Open Controls
    RogDog_jimmy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      lol - same thought but the other way. so glad i kept him.

      Open Controls
    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      just now

      Gray is the who has the difficult fixture, the Mighty Notwich team.

      Open Controls
  Scots Gooner
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Guess I'm doing an unplanned Antonio-Bamford hokey cokey

    Open Controls
    Rainer
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Shake it all about!

      Open Controls
    KAPTAIN KANE
      4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm going both

      Open Controls
  Rainer
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Decent return for 6.5m but if you watched that game it's a Raphinha fail!

    Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      9 Years
      1 min ago

      Like every Raphinha game ever. Flatters to deceive. But must be said, he's still an excellent pick at his price.

      Open Controls
    Bushwhacker
      2 Years
      1 min ago

      Or he's just living up to the fact he's a 6.5m player. Surrounded by quality somewhere - maybe he'd be worth more.

      Open Controls
  pundit of punts
    8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Raphinha limping

    Could be rested soon to protect his injury

    Open Controls
    Super Saints
      5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don't think Beisla knows how to rest his players

      Open Controls
    F4L
      6 Years
      2 mins ago

      wouldn't have been subbed otherwise. Just have to wait till next week's presser now

      Open Controls
  Steve The Spud
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 Year
    4 mins ago

    We're all moaning

    13 from 2 is a decent start to the game week!

    Open Controls
    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      just now

      Not much compared to my -8 as Harrison owner

      Open Controls
  zeslinguer
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    3 mins ago

    The reactions at FT of any match are crazy on here

    Open Controls
  Thanos
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Raph seems like he is limping. Left thigh.

    Maybe there was some truth in those rumours.

    Open Controls
    Super Saints
      5 Years
      2 mins ago

      May have been silly to play him in the long run, same maybe with Bamford

      Open Controls
    KAPTAIN KANE
      4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just a gangsta limp after bossing the game

      Open Controls
  KAPTAIN KANE
    4 Years
    3 mins ago

    First time I've ever seen a keeper get 3 bonus with conceding but not saving a penalty I think

    Open Controls
    Bushwhacker
      2 Years
      3 mins ago

      And not really doing anything.

      Open Controls
    dark91
      5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think a keeper got it some years ago when Ibra was still at United. Made like 11 saves if I remember well

      Open Controls
      Hazz
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        just now

        De Gea made 14 saves that match, but Lingard got 3 bonus as he scored twice.

        Open Controls
      F4L
        6 Years
        just now

        yeah wasn't it DDG vs Arsenal at the Emirates? Had a blinder that day.

        Open Controls
    F4L
      6 Years
      2 mins ago

      he can thank Klich for that

      Open Controls
  I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
    4 Years
    3 mins ago

    My transfer for this week was down to Bamford or Maximin. You can guess who I went for.

    Open Controls
    SADIO SANÉ
      6 Years
      just now

      the one that got a fluke assist?

      Open Controls
  Debauchy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Antonio to feast on this lot

    Open Controls
  KunDogan (B.D.)
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    1 min ago

    Benrahma to Raphinha cancelled

    Open Controls
    KAPTAIN KANE
      4 Years
      just now

      Week's rest, he'll be fine

      Open Controls
  tommo1989
    5 Years
    1 min ago

    Quite pleased I went with Aubameyang over Bamford now. Leeds didn't look that great.

    Open Controls
  jackruet
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    We are panicking too much because we watched the game. Stats will say otherwise

    Open Controls
  Gunneryank
    just now

    Aside from a few moments of quality from Raph, not super bothered by Leeds assets. For his cost might still just be worth it. Entertaining game though.

    Open Controls
  Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
    9 Years
    just now

    Is it a good idea to get in Bamford for DCL, (other fowards are ASM and Lukaku). I also have Raphinna.

    Open Controls

