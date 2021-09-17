Harrison absent with coronavirus as Raphinha and Bamford start

Gameweek 5 gets underway on Tyneside this evening as Newcastle United play host to Leeds United.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Raphinha and Patrick Bamford, both of whom were the subject of some internet-fuelled injury rumours during the week, start for the visitors this evening.

Marcelo Bielsa has made two changes from the side that lost to Liverpool, both of which are enforced.

Daniel James makes his first start for Leeds since his summer move from Manchester United, replacing Jack Harrison. The outgoing winger has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mateusz Klich comes in for the injured Diego Llorente, meanwhile, with Luke Ayling seemingly set to move over to centre-half in the absence of Pascal Struijk and Robin Koch.

Steve Bruce makes one change from the 4-1 defeat at Manchester United last weekend.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who missed the start of the season after suffering from the after-effects of Covid-19, replaces Freddie Woodman, who injured himself in training during the week.

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Clark, Lascelles, Hayden, Ritchie, Manquillo, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Gillespie, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy, Gayle

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Klich, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Raphinha, Dallas, James, Rodrigo, Bamford.

Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Cresswell, Summerville, McCarron, Shackleton, Greenwood, Kenneth

