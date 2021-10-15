Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 8?

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) looks to be the leading captain candidate for Gameweek 8, but are there any viable alternatives to the Egyptian for this upcoming round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action?

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 8 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah unsurprisingly leads the Captain Poll, having gained a whopping 67.63% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) sits in second, and is backed by 7.54% of FPL managers ahead of his visit to in-form Brentford.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.6m) occupies third-place with 3.73%, with the top-five list completed by differentials Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Sadio Mane (£11.9m), with 2.99% and 2.45% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH

Having scored nine goals in nine games in all competitions so far this term, the shouts to perma-captain Mohamed Salah are intensifying, especially after another double-digit haul against champions Manchester City in Gameweek 7.

If you had started the season with the armband on the Egyptian and not moved it, you’d be sitting pretty on 140 captain points, which is probably more than most current totals right now.

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Gameweek 1st 2nd 3rd 1 Salah (17) Fernandes (20) Mane (3) 2 Salah (3) Fernandes (1) Mane (8) 3 Son (10) Antonio (11) Fernandes (2) 4 Ronaldo (13) Salah (8) Lukaku (13) 5 Salah (12) Mane (8) Ronaldo (6) 6 Ronaldo (2) Salah (7) Antonio (8) 7 Lukaku (2) Ronaldo (1) Antonio (2)

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

