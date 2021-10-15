1143
Captain Sensible October 15

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 8?

1,143 Comments
Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) looks to be the leading captain candidate for Gameweek 8, but are there any viable alternatives to the Egyptian for this upcoming round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action?

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 8 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah unsurprisingly leads the Captain Poll, having gained a whopping 67.63% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) sits in second, and is backed by 7.54% of FPL managers ahead of his visit to in-form Brentford.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.6m) occupies third-place with 3.73%, with the top-five list completed by differentials Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Sadio Mane (£11.9m), with 2.99% and 2.45% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 2? 7

Having scored nine goals in nine games in all competitions so far this term, the shouts to perma-captain Mohamed Salah are intensifying, especially after another double-digit haul against champions Manchester City in Gameweek 7. 

If you had started the season with the armband on the Egyptian and not moved it, you’d be sitting pretty on 140 captain points, which is probably more than most current totals right now.

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Gameweek1st2nd3rd
1Salah (17)Fernandes (20)Mane (3)
2Salah (3)Fernandes (1)Mane (8)
3Son (10)Antonio (11)Fernandes (2)
4Ronaldo (13)Salah (8)Lukaku (13)
5Salah (12)Mane (8)Ronaldo (6)
6Ronaldo (2)Salah (7)Antonio (8)
7Lukaku (2)Ronaldo (1)Antonio (2)

  1. kempc23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Semedo and Jota to Cancelo and Foden for -4? Both will start for me otherwise

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Just Semedo to Cancelo

      Open Controls
    2. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      They're nice moves, albeit with obvious minutes risk. I'd say this week is a good chance of Foden start, Cancelo slightly more risky than before now Zinch is back but that wouldn't put me off...
      This is the right week if you're going to do it

      Open Controls
  2. claretparrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Williams & Jota > Cancelo & Mbeumo?
    For free and a shift from 3-5-2 to a 4-4-2 with better depth...

    Sa
    Semedo - Dias - TAA
    Salah - Gundo - Jota* - Raph - Saka
    Lukaku - Antonio
    [Livra - Williams - Scarlett]

    Good luck all!

    Open Controls
    1. kempc23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      If for free, then maybe. Im still not massively convinced by Mbeumo, but also Jota may not start.

      Open Controls
      1. claretparrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        I guess it's more Jota vs Cancelo than Jota vs Mbeumo, with the upside of an extra viable bench player

        Open Controls
        1. kempc23
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          True…. And you also did say it was for free! If I was a gambling man, I would expect Cancelo to outscore Jota over the next 2 or 3.

          Open Controls
  3. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Any timeline yet on Rudigers injury?

    Open Controls
    1. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      TT didn't give anything away beyond this week

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    3. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      No timeline is the worst. Better to move him out.

      Open Controls
  4. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Can’t seem to catch a break this season. Rudigar in for a hit last gameweek. Nightmare.

    Open Controls
    1. cigan
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      same

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        47 mins ago

        Me three.

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          46 mins ago

          Me four!!!

          Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      on WC, not as bad still annoying

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Rudiger was the most transferred in player last GW, so a lot of people in the same situation.

      Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      Same here

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Isn't your team just the easiest WC ever?

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not really no, had Rudigar been fit, I’d have been very happy with my first 11 for this week (minus Traore who I’d probably be xfering out)

        Open Controls
  5. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Callum Wilson is fit

    Open Controls
  6. Vlad Tepes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Tempted to go without TAA on WC, thoughts on this?

    Guaita, Foster
    Cancelo, Dias, Tierney, Livramento, Williams
    Salah, Son, Foden, Raphinha, D. Luiz
    Antonio, Lukaku, Armstrong

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      I would go foden now and son GW12, but its very good

      Open Controls
      1. Eastman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        That’s what I’ve now decided to do but Son is a great shout.

        Open Controls
  7. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    1. WC- Have about 10 changes lined up.
    2. Leave as is- battle on. WC later.
    3. Another -4, Tsimikas-> Livramento giving me decent back up.

    Sanchez.
    *Alonso, *Rudiger, Cancelo, TAA.
    Salah, *Raphinha, Gray.
    Jimenez, Anto, Lukaku.
    Bachmann, Benrahma, Bissouma, Tsimikas.
    0.2m ITB, -4 taken already.

    Open Controls
  8. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Flags updated

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  9. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    A) Keep FT
    B) Greenwood out
    C) Rudi Greenwood to RJames Foden -4

    Sanchez
    TAA/Cancelo/Duffy
    Salah(c)/Greenwood/Benrahma/Raphinha/Sarr
    Ronaldo/Antonio

    Steele/Tsim/Scarlet/Rudi

    Open Controls
  10. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Does anyone think city will concede without Ederson in goal?

    Open Controls
    1. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      They've conceded one shot on target per game, so on that basis it shouldn't make any odds. Although arguably more pressure if Steffen isn't as good playing out the back and/or rushing out

      Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Unlikely, Ederson barely has to make any saves normally. Burnley will be lucky to have two shots that need saving

      Open Controls
    3. Pegboy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Honestly think it affects their attacking output more than their defence.

      Open Controls
  11. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Already taken a hit this week so really don't want to take another, am I safe playing Livramento over Rudiger?

    Open Controls
    1. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      Yeah it's fine. Providing no other risks of no-show

      Open Controls
    2. Reckoner
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      I'm torn between playing Livramento or Sarr....

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        https://www.transfermarkt.com/ismaila-sarr/bilanz/spieler/410225

        Open Controls
        1. Reckoner
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yes I remember he scored vs Reds in the previous seasons...

          Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      Yes, Southampton are looking good defensively atm.

      Open Controls
  12. MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA, Rudiger*, Alonso*, White
    Salah, Jota*, Raphina*, Benrahma
    Lukaku*, Antonio

    Steele, Coady, Sarr, Obafemi*

    1 FT, 0.7 ITB.

    Should i WC or hold? Thinking of Jota -> Foden...

    Open Controls
  13. ChuckyPancamo
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    "I cannot assure anyone. Everyone has to do it on the pitch. Not Kevin[ De Bruyne], not Ruben [Dias], not Phil [Foden].
    An indication from Pep that Foden plays most games or a hint that he's going to be benched?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      De Bruyne and Dias are arguably his two most important players so I'd view it as a good thing that he grouped Foden in with them.

      Open Controls
    2. Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Has to do what on the pitch?

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      More riddles 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. PartyTime
        29 mins ago

        Pep’s pressers are a waste of time.

        Just wait for the line up

        Open Controls
    5. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      NEW ARTICLE POSTED

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/10/15/the-best-fantasy-bundesliga-players-for-matchday-8/

      Open Controls
    6. Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Play Sarr or Jota?

      Open Controls
      1. Reckoner
        • 4 Years
        38 mins ago

        Has to be Jota!

        Open Controls
      2. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        Tricky one, but I’d go Sarr. Jota will probably be on the bench while Sarr is Watford’s main man and scored 2 goals and an assist in this fixture last time. Plus Liverpool without Fabinho and keeper.

        Open Controls
    7. Nay08
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I am on WC and I am 1.0 shorts with this team. who do you think I should downgrade?

        Raya, Forster
        TAA, Cancelo, Reece, Veltman, Livra
        Salah, Son, Raphinha, Mbeumo, Douglaz Luiz
        Lukaku, Jimenez, Armstrong.

        Open Controls
        1. DayOldBlues
            46 mins ago

            Duffy more nailed than Veltman now Lamptey is fit?
            I'd go Ramsdale over Raya with fixtures.
            Armstrong to Davis means you can upgrade Doug L and play 3-5-2

            Open Controls
            1. Nay08
                36 mins ago

                last year, Veltman play RWB when lamptey was injured and play RCB when lamptey fit.
                for GK, fair opinion. but I choose GK and most probably won't be changed until the next WC (probably mid to late second half of the season) so I choose Raya because Ramsdale still have Leno as competition. one or two bad match, can mean rotation.
                I'd rather have 4.5 Mid than 4.5 FW because at least the 4.5 Mid will play and get me the base 2 pointer if somehow it's needed.

                Open Controls
                1. DayOldBlues
                    just now

                    Fair enough, what are you going to do then? Lol

                    Open Controls
              • BOATIES FC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                41 mins ago

                Jimmy or Raph

                Open Controls
            2. Reckoner
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Should be interesting; since Rudiger out, play one:

              A) Sarr
              B) Livramento

              Thanks!

              Open Controls
              1. Amartey Partey
                • 2 Years
                34 mins ago

                I have the same decision to make. Going with Sarr as it stands.

                Open Controls
                1. Reckoner
                  • 4 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Looks like I'm going too. He has a good record vs Lpool, and as always, Sarr being nailed for 90mins, better to expect the return for the entirety of match than having your defender let in in the beginning of the match lol

                  Open Controls
                  1. Amartey Partey
                    • 2 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Yeah it can be stressful watching a game hoping your defender doesn’t concede when you know they don’t offer much attacking threat either.

                    Open Controls
              2. Pork Pie Sausage Roll
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                27 mins ago

                Sarr: main man for his team and maybe on pens

                Open Controls
            3. Colonel Shoe 肝池
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Would you rather play raph for 20 mins Vs sou or benrahma for 90 Vs Eve?

              Open Controls
              1. Reckoner
                • 4 Years
                34 mins ago

                Benrahma.

                Open Controls
              2. have you seen cyan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                33 mins ago

                Ben I think, but a bit hard to call. Raph is in hot form, he could return with limited mins

                Open Controls
              3. fish&chips
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                32 mins ago

                Benny

                Open Controls
              4. Amartey Partey
                • 2 Years
                23 mins ago

                Benrahma. Antonio has had a nice rest too so he might supply him with a goal or two.

                Open Controls
              5. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 min ago

                This isn’t even close if you’re really talking 90 mins v 20 mins.

                90 v 60 I might consider Raph.

                Open Controls
            4. BOATIES FC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              On WC I cant decide between Foden and Grealish or Son and ESR

              Open Controls
              1. fish&chips
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                F&G. Live a little

                Open Controls
                1. BOATIES FC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Yeah that's what I'm thinking. Mee out for Burnley too so could be. a drubbing

                  Open Controls
            5. fish&chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Bench 1

              A) Jota
              B) raphina
              C) Semedo
              D) Livramento

              Open Controls
              1. Pork Pie Sausage Roll
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                8 mins ago

                Livra, but theres a good chance Raph won’t play and make your decision for you

                Open Controls
              2. PartyTime
                  7 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                • BOATIES FC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Raph.

                  Open Controls
              3. Ask Yourself
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                1 week punt on Maupay (nor) over Toney (CHE) ? x

                Open Controls
                1. BOATIES FC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Yes

                  Open Controls
              4. dshv
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Last advices for WC please:

                Ramsdale Foster
                Taa Azpi Cancelo Livra Duffy
                Salah Son Raph Townsend Mbeumo
                Antonio Lukaku Davis

                (To start 2: raph, mbeumo, duffy, livra))

                Open Controls
                1. Alex1995
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Could you afford Azpi/Townsend/Davis > James/fodder/Toney? Looks good though

                  Open Controls
              5. Alex1995
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Who are we saying is the best Chelsea defender on WC now then?

                Open Controls
                1. Teror
                  • 6 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Azpi is definitely the safest

                  Open Controls
              6. OptimusBlack
                • 8 Years
                55 mins ago

                Sanchez
                Rüdiger Livra White (Coady - Willi)
                Salah Sarr Traoré Benrahma (Allan)
                Vardy Ronaldo Antonio
                2.9 M itb and 1 FT
                A- Rüdiger & Traoré > Canselo Foden
                B- Traoré & Sarr > Mbeumo & Foden
                C- other thoughts

                Open Controls
              7. An Geafar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                51 mins ago

                Hi all, with Rudiger out I have to play either Marcal or Mbuemo. Who would you choose? Thanks in advance!

                Open Controls
                1. Teror
                  • 6 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Kinder Mbuemo

                  Open Controls

