937
Dugout Discussion October 24

Iheanacho and Vardy lead Leicester line again as changes kept to a mimimum

937 Comments
Share

Two Premier League matches kick-off at 14:00 BST today – Brentford v Leicester City and West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur.

At Brentford, Thomas Frank names an unchanged XI, with Bryan Mbeumo (£5.6m) and Ivan Toney (£6.5m) paired together up front again.

As expected, Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m), Yoane Wissa (£5.9m), Mads Sorensen (£4.3m), Josh Dasilva (£5.3m) and Shandon Baptiste (£5.0m) all remain out.

As for Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City, Timothy Castagne (£5.3m) features despite missing the midweek win over Spartak Moscow with a tight hamstring.

During that match, Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) was forced off by a back spasm but is fit to start alongside Boubakary Soumare (£4.8m) in the Foxes engine room, with the in-form Jamie Vardy (£10.8m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.0m) leading the line again in a 3-5-2 formation.

Meanwhile, West Ham are unchanged from the side that won 1-0 at Everton in Gameweek 8, with Michail Antonio (£8.1m) featuring as expected having been rested in midweek, and Vladimir Coufal (£4.9m) missing out completely.

For Tottenham Hotspur, Nuno Espirito Santo reverts to his strongest XI after making wholesale changes in Europe. That means Son Heung-min (£10.2m) and Harry Kane (£12.1m) both start, along with Tanguy Ndombele (£5.8m) in the no. 10 role.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Zanka, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Fernandez, Goode, Forss, Ghoddos, Ajer, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Maghoma, Stevens

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Pereira, Tielemans, Soumare, Castagne, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Perez, Lookman, Daka

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Ashby, Noble, Lanzini, Vlasic, Yarmolenko

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Moura, Ndombele, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Tanganga, Rodon, Davies, Alli, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Gil

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

937 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 days, 10 hours ago

    Kovacic and Chalobah the 2 of 3 Chelsea players to have? Offering crazy value - Kovacic is a different prospect from an FPL perspective this year. Chalobah is a rotation risk like any Chelsea defender but the cash saved on these guys means the bench can be decent or they are the bench and allows other risks like Chilwell James Cancelo or City attacker.

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      Kovacic gets rotated too

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 days, 10 hours ago

        Or subbed early

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      Chalobah won't keep up his scoring rate

      Open Controls
    3. james 101
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      I have Kovacic and rudiger just now

      likeky to bring in another defender.

      Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 10 hours ago

    Don't tell me Vardy's injured

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      ok I won't

      Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      I hate to be the bearer of bad news..

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      I'll let someone else say it then

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      Vardy isn't not injured

      Open Controls
      1. Konstaapeli
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 10 hours ago

        😆

        Open Controls
    5. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      Apologies but I brought him in for Lukaku

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 10 hours ago

        same

        Open Controls
    6. dshv
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      Hahahah dont’t tell to me too

      Open Controls
  3. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 10 hours ago

    Always happy when 2 x FTs work out so successfully.

    Havertz & Vardy, couple of smeg muffins…..

    Open Controls
    1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      Same here, Toney and Havertz and have Dennis on the bench

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 days, 10 hours ago

        Watch Greenwood now also score a brace 😆

        Open Controls
  4. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    2 days, 10 hours ago

    If Raph is out, this will be my team next week:

    Sanchez
    Robertson | Cancelo | James
    Salah | Son | Sarr | ESR | Mbuemo
    Kane | Antonio

    Steele | Livramento | Williams | Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      Very nice!

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        2 days, 10 hours ago

        You watch it STILL be a terrible week haha

        Open Controls
  5. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 10 hours ago

    I went DCL on wildcard. Got injured.
    Dcl to Bamford . Got injured.
    Bamford to Lukaku .Got injured.
    Lukaku to Vardy . Got ?

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      Vardy to ?

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      I feel your pain, The whole game is luck

      Open Controls
    3. Pavsboot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      Have done exactly the same. Surely it can't happen again right???

      Open Controls
  6. james 101
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 10 hours ago

    Salah effective ownership?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      160% ish, so 40% gain with any points he gets if you C

      Open Controls
      1. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 days, 10 hours ago

        As a non captainer all downhill from here…

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          2 days, 10 hours ago

          I was a non owner until last week!

          Open Controls
          1. TomSaints
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 days, 10 hours ago

            That’s just self harm!

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              2 days, 10 hours ago

              It was awful

              Open Controls
      2. james 101
        • 9 Years
        2 days, 10 hours ago

        Nice. I’ve capped him.

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      Infinity

      Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      169.36% in top 10k

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 9 Years
        2 days, 10 hours ago

        So high…

        Though I’m around 70k just now, so hinting them down, not beating them yet!

        Open Controls
  7. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    2 days, 10 hours ago

    There seems to be a dirth of strikers....

    Im likely looking for vardy and Armstrong replacements and slim pickings...

    Is nacho in the frame if vardy out?

    Toney doesn't seem to be scoring many. Broja flagged.....slim pickings

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      You can look at Wilson and Broja.

      Hwang too but Wolves shot count is going down.

      Jesus could return?

      Open Controls
    2. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      Auba?

      Open Controls
    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      I think Antonio is set and forget and so just looking at two others. Loads of potential players as suggested but I reckon King might be worth a look too. He’s got form from his time at Bournemouth and seems to have his fitness and touch back.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 10 hours ago

        None of these options really inspire me!!! Feels like hit and hope!!

        Open Controls
  8. Bertonian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 days, 10 hours ago

    I’d there any benefit to be had from Salah C if he hauls apart from seeing Man U get stuffed of course

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      If you’ve capped him, yes.

      Open Controls
  9. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 days, 10 hours ago

    harvey barnes cannot even get off the bench now ,what a plummet of expectancy ,seems done

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      Shows how little we all know and how the whole game is luck

      Open Controls
  10. cruzex
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 10 hours ago

    well...after this.... AUBA TIME!!!

    Open Controls
  11. james 101
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 10 hours ago

    No info on Vardy yet right?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      I can tell you now he'll be out

      Open Controls
  12. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 10 hours ago

    As a Salah capper, do I want him to score, or will that send me down the ranks?

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      Of course you do. As a capper

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      Goals are needed

      Open Controls
    3. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 10 hours ago

      I presume this is a joke

      Open Controls
  13. Pavsboot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 days, 10 hours ago

    The DCL -> Bamford -> Lukaku -> Vardy train after GW4 (I miss Ings) is quite something to behold lmao.

    Have had Ronaldo sitting beside that sorry lot since GW5 for a total of 1 goal as well.

    Toney next I guess!

    Open Controls
  14. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 10 hours ago

    New post

    Open Controls
  15. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
    • 7 Years
    2 days, 10 hours ago

    Firmino hatty and Salah to assist all those, for a cracking GW

    Open Controls
  16. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 days, 9 hours ago

    Wooooo Jota!!!!

    Booooo TAA and Salah

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.