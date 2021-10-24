Iheanacho and Vardy lead Leicester line again as changes kept to a mimimum

Two Premier League matches kick-off at 14:00 BST today – Brentford v Leicester City and West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur.

At Brentford, Thomas Frank names an unchanged XI, with Bryan Mbeumo (£5.6m) and Ivan Toney (£6.5m) paired together up front again.

As expected, Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m), Yoane Wissa (£5.9m), Mads Sorensen (£4.3m), Josh Dasilva (£5.3m) and Shandon Baptiste (£5.0m) all remain out.

As for Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City, Timothy Castagne (£5.3m) features despite missing the midweek win over Spartak Moscow with a tight hamstring.

During that match, Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) was forced off by a back spasm but is fit to start alongside Boubakary Soumare (£4.8m) in the Foxes engine room, with the in-form Jamie Vardy (£10.8m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.0m) leading the line again in a 3-5-2 formation.

Meanwhile, West Ham are unchanged from the side that won 1-0 at Everton in Gameweek 8, with Michail Antonio (£8.1m) featuring as expected having been rested in midweek, and Vladimir Coufal (£4.9m) missing out completely.

For Tottenham Hotspur, Nuno Espirito Santo reverts to his strongest XI after making wholesale changes in Europe. That means Son Heung-min (£10.2m) and Harry Kane (£12.1m) both start, along with Tanguy Ndombele (£5.8m) in the no. 10 role.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Zanka, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Fernandez, Goode, Forss, Ghoddos, Ajer, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Maghoma, Stevens

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Pereira, Tielemans, Soumare, Castagne, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Perez, Lookman, Daka

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Ashby, Noble, Lanzini, Vlasic, Yarmolenko

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Moura, Ndombele, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Tanganga, Rodon, Davies, Alli, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Gil

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT