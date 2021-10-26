1225
Frisking the Fixtures October 26

Who has the best and worst upcoming FPL fixtures?

1,225 Comments
Our regular frisk of the fixtures sees us assess the Premier League clubs and players with – in theory – the strongest and weakest runs of league matches over the coming weeks of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The primary focus in this article will be on the next six Gameweeks but we will scrutinise the longer-term prospects where appropriate.

Our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece; using this tool as a Premium Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings. You can also set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with our own.

BEST FIXTURES

CHELSEA

Saturday’s comprehensive 7-0 win over Norwich City brought a hat-trick from Mason Mount (£7.5m), who had lost 390,000 owners since his previous start in Gameweek 5, rather than the much-bought Kai Havertz (£8.1m). The German was the only Chelsea starter to blank – a beautiful summarisation of what FPL is all about. However, those new owners could still benefit from Romelu Lukaku‘s (£11.5m) injury if Havertz delivers the goods against Newcastle United – a side yet to keep a clean sheet.

The Blues then face Burnley at home, completing the sequence of facing relegation zone sides. After that are two games that seem difficult at first but, looking deeper, still present strong attacking fixtures. Leicester City haven’t kept a clean sheet since Gameweek 1 and conceded twice in each of the four games preceding Sunday’s 2-1 win at Brentford, whilst Manchester United have let in 11 goals from their last three matches in all competitions.

Six clean sheets have been kept from nine attempts. Although their three goals conceded is the league’s lowest, Chelsea are bettered by several sides in terms of shots conceded, shots conceded in penalty area and expected goals conceded (xGC). The other defensive issue is guessing who will play for Thomas Tuchel. Only Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) and Trevoh Chalobah (£4.9m) have started the last two league matches, with Marcos Alonso (£5.8m) and Andreas Christensen (£5.1m) waiting to step in.

BRENTFORD

Another side facing the bottom three in succession is Brentford. The newly-promoted side have impressed many over early matches, despite the last four fixtures being against teams from last season’s top six. Before that, the Bees won two and drew two of the first five and many FPL managers will be hoping that Ivan Toney (£6.5m) is joined by Bryan Mbeumo (£5.6m) in attack, should the Frenchman recover from the hamstring issue that forced his half-time withdrawal at the weekend.

Mbeumo is a cheap midfielder, playing as a striker. his expected goals (xG) tally of 3.47 is the best of all sub-£7.5m players and only beaten by six of any price. Only two goals have been scored, although an incredible six shots have hit the woodwork. Toney only has an assist from the past four gameweeks but is on penalty duty.

Burnley (a), Norwich (H) and Newcastle (a) present three of the four worst xGC numbers, conceding a total of 434 shots so far – an average of 16-per-match. Norwich have only scored twice, with them and Burnley having the lowest team xG numbers of 7.29 and 8.78, boding well for Ethan Pinnock (£4.7m) and Pontus Jansson (£4.7m). Beyond that, Everton have just conceded five times at home to Watford, Tottenham have let in 13 from their last six and Leeds United’s defence is the only one competing with the bottom three for worst back line.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Kane and Wilson enter FPL differential conversation ahead of Gameweek 9 5

Between defensive woes, two successive defeats and the drop in form of Harry Kane (£12.1m), Tottenham’s imminent clash with Man United will be an interesting battle to see which club is most in crisis right now. For owners of Kane and Son Heung-min (£10.2m) – who is still managing to have a good season – the fixture defies its red colouring on the ticker. Then it’s a trip to Goodison Park and a stretch of fixtures that exceeds the four shown in blue above. Between Gameweek 12 and Gameweek 22, Spurs only face one of last season’s top four.

This gives an opportunity to those with plenty of money in the bank from selling Lukaku or Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m), as the temptation to get either Son or Kane strengthens. Defensively, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men started the season with three clean sheets but have none since, yet the cheap prices of Eric Dier (£4.5m) and Sergio Reguilon (£5.1m) could persuade FPL managers to grab one for these opponents.

NORWICH CITY

Top of the fixture ticker are Norwich, although with an asterisk that they’re bottom of the league, winless and with only two goals so far – it would an incredibly maverick move to go for forward Teemu Pukki (£5.8m). A decent £4.5m bench option could be Mathias Normann who, since his Gameweek 5 debut, comes top for goal attempts (11) at his price point. Their defence did keep consecutive clean sheets against Burnley and Brighton, before returning to normality with the 7-0 crushing at Chelsea.

Whilst one perspective is that Leeds (H), Brentford (a), Southampton (H), Wolves (H) and Newcastle (a) are good fixtures for Norwich, the other is that managers should target assets from these five teams because they are about to have a very promising opponent.

WORST FIXTURES

WATFORD

Is now the time to sell Everton's value-for-money FPL midfielders? 1

Just when it seemed that Watford’s early mid-table position was about to collapse, new manager Claudio Ranieri watched his side overturn a 2-1 deficit at Everton into a remarkable 5-2 win inside the last 15 minutes. The Hornets are now in 14th place and will be thankful for a six-point gap over the relegation zone, knowing that the home match against Southampton is followed by Arsenal (a), Man United (H), Leicester (a), Chelsea (H) and Manchester City (H).

Some of these sides’ weaknesses were mentioned above but, make no mistake, they will still be tough challenges for Watford. Emmanual Dennis (£5.2m) delivered 12 points in his 26-minute cameo but is suspended for Gameweek 10, whilst Joshua King (£5.5m) added a hat-trick to his brilliant record versus Everton to bag his first goals of the season. Star man Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m) wasn’t involved in any of the five at Goodison Park and his price drops are expected to continue when FPL managers see these fixtures. At the back, Watford join Newcastle in still not having collected any clean sheets.

WEST HAM UNITED

Vestergaard injury latest as Antonio and Benrahma haul again 2

The time might have felt right to ditch Michail Antonio (£8.1m), having blanked in consecutive matches and with Liverpool (H), Man City (a) and Chelsea (H) on the horizon. Then the striker netted the winner against Tottenham to join Jamie Vardy on 57 points as the joint-second highest FPL scorer behind Mohamed Salah (£12.9m). Many managers have other fires to put out right now, with Mbeumo, Jamie Vardy (£10.8m) and Raphinha (£6.7m) potentially injured and Ronaldo losing form, meaning Antonio’s goal should see him survive a cull.

However, team mate Said Benrahma (£6.5m) may be one of those fires. After delivering a goal, an assist and 12 points from the first pair of matches, he he since been involved in one goal from seven. It isn’t for a lack of trying – his four games since scoring in Gameweek 5 have amassed 16 shots, a number only topped by Salah throughout the league.

Again, the Mbeumo and Raphinha situations could spare him an abandonment, but patience must surely be thining amongst his 33.7% ownership. Defensively, the Hammers have followed a leaky start by keeping two successive clean sheets. Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m) added an assist on Sunday. However, it’s ill-advised to purchase one with these upcoming fixtures.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

1,225 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Firmino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1453113122357760008

    Christensen got a good chance to be back for weekend

    Open Controls
    1. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      So Chilwell benched

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Unrelated

        Open Controls
        1. SINGH
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Yeah I don't think they are cousins.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            lmao

            Open Controls
  2. Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Ronaldo + Townsend >> Toney + Foden (-4) good move?

    Open Controls
  3. Krafty Werks
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Been trying to hold my WC as long as possible this season but I might consider using it this week if all 3 of Vardy, Raphinha & Azpi are indeed ruled out? Just completed my first draft, any thoughts much appreciated, thanks.

    Sanchez
    TAA / Cancelo / Chilwell / James
    Salah / Son / Foden / Mount
    Antonio / Toney

    Foster, Mbeumo, Broja, Livramento

    Open Controls
    1. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Holding WC for as long as possible is like trying not to nut in good Colombian poom poom.

      Open Controls
      1. Krafty Werks
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Haha, I haven't needed it up to this point ...nor the Colombian!!

        Open Controls
    2. GREEN JUMPERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Good team. Wish I still had my wildcard!

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Very nice-exactly the WC I have saved to play if required

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        * but would need to play tonight as Foden price rise forecast tonight will make me .1 short!

        Open Controls
    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      i think all 3 will be ok for the weekend and in any case you bench is strong.

      No WC needed

      Open Controls
    5. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      As good as one can get

      Open Controls
  4. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Vardy + Gray ---> Foden + Jesus (-4)?
    ...

    Open Controls
    1. GREEN JUMPERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Jesus could tick over, but surely other good options for less money.

      Open Controls
  5. isthoralive
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Would you do Gallagher >Mount or
      Raph> Foden

      Midfield is
      Salah, Son, Allen, Raph, Gallagher

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        If Raph is out then that move

        Open Controls
    • FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Anyone think Bachmann may be back this weekend?

      Raja and Foster staring at me.

      Open Controls
      1. GREEN JUMPERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        No great reason to change a winning team. I'd be surprised if Foster is dropped.

        Open Controls
    • fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Alonso benched again on the weekend?

      Open Controls
      1. GREEN JUMPERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Probably, but can't rule out the unexpected with Chelsea, City.

        Open Controls
    • the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Any injury news on Raph as yet?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        See the last page. A lot of interpretation going on

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Ok cheers

          Open Controls
      2. isthoralive
          34 mins ago

          Presser before the weekend best bet

          Open Controls
      3. GREEN JUMPERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Have exact money for Alonso to Chilwell for a hit, but worried this will then be the week there's a change. Plus the hit issue. Do we think Chilwell (99.1%) will rise again before Saturday? Let it go anyway?

        Open Controls
        1. JonP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          57 mins ago

          I’m thinking the same for a hit. Chilwell only came in as a sub last night while Alonso played it all. So think he is locked.

          Open Controls
          1. GREEN JUMPERS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            It would be just my luck with Chelsea players that Alonso then starts on Saturday, but it will probably be worth it in the long run at least. Hate taking a hit with that risk.

            Open Controls
        2. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          20 mins ago

          It might be worth doing. Chilwell is scoring every game right now.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            I think Chilwell will rise again.

            How did Chelsea line up for the last hour with both Alonso and Chilwell on the pitch?

            Are R James owners worried he played 120 mins?

            Open Controls
      4. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        https://www.leeds-live.co.uk/sport/leeds-united/marcelo-bielsa-raphinha-injury-live-21978739

        Open Controls
      5. Max City
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        I decided to have both Chillwell and Alonso and let one of them (I bought them at 5.6m) on the bench every gameweek. That also means I will play Livramento every gameweek (which has been a success so far).

        Open Controls
        1. GREEN JUMPERS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Are you not worried one comes on for a cameo time to time? I know Chilwell doesn't normally come on, but he did tonight in the cup. Maybe that's different.

          Open Controls
          1. Max City
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            No, I'm currently not worried, unless things change in the future

            Open Controls
      6. Taegugk Warrior
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Raya(!)
        Azpi(!)-Chilwell-Cancelo
        Salah(c)-Son-Rapinha(!)-Mbeumo(!)-Havertz
        Vardy(!)-Toney

        Foster, White(!), livra, Davis
        1FT
        1.4itb
        Have so much doubt. Have no idea who should out first

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'm the same.

          Azpi and Mbuemo to Chillwell and Tielemans...

          Get on the front foot?

          Open Controls
      7. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Best Semedo replacement here under 4.8m?

        Sanchez foster
        Taa cancelo rudiger semedo omo

        Open Controls
        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          One of the Brentford lads maybe? I'm honestly thinking to hold him now since he has Norwich and Burnley in the not to distant future. Been a complete waste of space since I got him though

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            52 mins ago

            Raya's out for the season - that could have a negative effect on the defence as a whole.

            Open Controls
          2. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            One of my worst buys this season. Might just dump him this gw if Vardy and raph are confirmed fit

            Open Controls
        2. shiraz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          57 mins ago

          Get livramento/tomiyasu, lamptey if he start playing frequently

          Open Controls
        3. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          49 mins ago

          Livra

          Open Controls
          1. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
      8. No Kane No Gain
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Is Raphinha a bad salah alternative captain this week?!

        Open Controls
        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Don't do it

          Open Controls
        2. Salah’s Sonnet
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Learn from a Havertz captainer, don’t do it

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            25 mins ago

            Of course. Raph returns but he never hauls. Salah - oh boy.

            Open Controls
        3. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Most or all players are.

          Open Controls
        4. Como Park Rambler
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yes. There is no alternative

          Open Controls
      9. shiraz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Raya > Fernandez/Sanchez
        Gray/Sarr > Tielemans

        For -4, good move?

        Open Controls
      10. JonP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Planing for future weeks:
        Mount and TAA
        Or
        Son and James

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyClub
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            That’s a hard one. Atm it would have to be the 1st one for me

            Open Controls
          • Max City
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            has to be the one with TAA in it

            Open Controls
          • JonP
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Yeah it is a tricky one. Am leaning to option 1 as well. Even taking a -8 this week to get mount in while fixures are good.

            Open Controls
        2. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Is having both Kane and Son for the good upcoming fixtures too much?

          Open Controls
          1. shiraz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            58 mins ago

            Maybe, but if they find back their form it will be a good move

            Open Controls
          2. Amartey Partey
            • 2 Years
            53 mins ago

            I mean they could easily both end up scoring against United.

            Open Controls
          3. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            51 mins ago

            Good for next GW. Unconvinced going forward after that.

            Open Controls
            1. Max City
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              agree

              Open Controls
          4. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            23 mins ago

            It has the potential to be really powerful with those upcoming fixtures.
            With no Chelsea striker and United out of form I'm in the yes camp. Can abandon if/when United form comes back around gw15/16

            Open Controls
        3. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Will the Cycling GK keep a clean sheet this weekend? That is the big question.

          Open Controls
        4. Salah’s Sonnet
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          I have 0.1 in the bank, so can afford Havertz > Foden exactly even if Foden rises tonight, but would you:

          A) Make the switch now for a -4
          B) See who plays tomorrow for City to inform the move
          C) Keep Havertz against Newcastle

          Cheers gents

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Keep Havertz for Newcastle. You probably brought him for his three great fixtures and this is one of them.

            Open Controls
            1. Salah’s Sonnet
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Yeah he’s to argue against that, aside from his big let down last week, he just doesn’t seem to be in a confident flow but I suppose that’s tough to even do when you’ve hardly played, maybe tonight was his chance to gain some confidence perhaps.

              Would you even say he starts at weekend? Suppose they have nobody else really?

              Open Controls
              1. Max City
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                not many options for FWD Tuchel has right now

                Open Controls
                1. Salah’s Sonnet
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Indeed, a case of ‘work with what you got’ I suppose 🙂

                  Open Controls
              2. Amartey Partey
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                I'd be surprised if he doesn't start. I reckon he scores.

                Open Controls
                1. Salah’s Sonnet
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  Haha yeh I’d love it if he scored, would be a compensation, however minor 🙂

                  Open Controls
          2. steven8991
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
            1. Salah’s Sonnet
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Cheers bud, however I think I’ve missed it now, that awkard time where you go to make a transfer and it doesn’t go through because of the price changes, no biggie, can afford still dead on, bonus if he doesn’t rise.

              Open Controls
          3. JonP
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Definitely keep Havertz for this week. Especially if would be -4. I’m gonna do that in a week or two.

            Open Controls
            1. Salah’s Sonnet
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Cheers Jon, yeah I’m inclined to agree as a lot will of taken hits after a poor last gameweek (if they had one like me), so already I’d be up somewhat haha, be an awful shame though if i did move him on and he ended up scoring a couple, peak FPL that would be

              Open Controls
        5. FantasyClub
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Even if Raphinha is fit to play vs NOR is everyone convinced he will haul considering how poor Leeds have been?

            Open Controls
            1. Original - Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              19 mins ago

              Can't take the risk with his ownership

              Open Controls
            2. Salah’s Sonnet
              • 10 Years
              17 mins ago

              I imagine it’s a case of who is simply better, and I’d put a Leeds win over a Norwich win as it stands

              Open Controls
              1. FantasyClub
                  15 mins ago

                  I’m not talking bout a win but whether Raphinha is likely to haul which I think not tbh because I don’t even see Leeds getting that many goals

                  Open Controls
                  1. Max City
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    there you already have the answer and the reasoning

                    Open Controls
                  2. Salah’s Sonnet
                    • 10 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    I could see Leeds shoving a few past them, Norwich’s confidence must be rock bottom

                    Open Controls
                    1. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Leeds are struggling to score. Canaries last 2 before Chelsea finished 0-0. Can see another goalless draw upcoming here.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Salah’s Sonnet
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        Hopefully this is the game Leeds can recover some ground, only if they have Raphinha though I reckon, without him I expect it to be a very dull affair

                        Open Controls
            3. Tabbara
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Thoughts on this WC draft:

              Fernandez Foster
              James Chili TAA Cancelo Livramento
              Raphina Mbeumo/ESR Jota Foden Salah
              Toney Kane Gelhart

              Thanks

              Open Controls
            4. FantasyClub
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                I’d actually back a Burnley forward atm with Rays out. He’s immense for them at the back. And if Mbeumo is out next game their attack won’t be as good either

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Cornet would be the Burnley asset to go for.

                  Open Controls
              • Freshy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                Bummer for the Raya owners

                Open Controls
              • FantasyClub
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Ramsdales ownership probably bout to soar

                  Open Controls
                  1. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    I'm relieved Lukaku's injury prevented me from getting Raya for Sanchez. I'll probably hold him for the season now.

                    Open Controls
                • Max City
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Ronaldo is still owned by 33.7% of FPL managers

                  Open Controls
                  1. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Lot of dead teams amongst them, and United fan casuals.

                    Open Controls
                  2. shiraz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    Holding him till spurs fixure get better in gw 12 so i can get son and bamford

                    Open Controls
                  3. Freshy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    He could still light it up any matchday. He still has Bruno setting the table.

                    Open Controls
                  4. jamesjoseph2770
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    57 mins ago

                    Benrahma still in 33.6% teams. 1 return in the last 7 games..

                    Open Controls
                  5. HMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    56 mins ago

                    Possibly the reason why 33% of teams don't own Salah!

                    Open Controls
                  6. The Units
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    41 mins ago

                    Other fires to put out and he could still haul.

                    Open Controls
                • Price Changes
                  Ragabolly
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Risers: Antonio (8.2) Tielemans (6.5) King (5.6)

                  Fallers: Sancho (8.9) Traoré (5.7) Minamino (5.1) Baah (4.4) Rodon (4.3) Bachmann (4.3) Cédric (4.2)

                  Open Controls
                  1. shiraz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    Get tielemans for sarr just in time.

                    Thanks ragabolly

                    Open Controls
                  2. Boberella
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour ago

                    Cheers Ragabolly!
                    Antonio rising but not Foden! What is this trickery?

                    Open Controls
                  3. Salah’s Sonnet
                    • 10 Years
                    59 mins ago

                    Eeek Antonio running further away from me haha.

                    Fortunate Foden hasn’t risen, was fully expecting it. Cheers Raga man!

                    Open Controls
                  4. Freshy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    58 mins ago

                    I got lots of money ITB for Scarlett to Antonio
                    Tielemans is interesting,
                    Can he keep form

                    Open Controls
                  5. HMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    57 mins ago

                    Has Sancho had the most drops now from OG price (6)?

                    Think that makes 7 net increases for Antonio too

                    Open Controls
                  6. GreennRed
                    • 10 Years
                    55 mins ago

                    Cheers Ragabolly.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Thanks, R.
                      One up, hopefully 2 or 3 more tomorrow.

                      Open Controls
                  7. rainy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 6 Years
                    50 mins ago

                    Cheers R

                    Open Controls
                  8. G-Whizz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 4 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    Thanks for this and all you do for us and the FPL Community...

                    Open Controls
                • klopptimusprime
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Who to take out for Toney

                  a) Vardy + 5.3m (allows me to bring in Son next GW)
                  b) Armstrong + 0.6m, (try to keep 1 premium FWD)

                  Sanchez
                  TAA Dias Cancelo James Livra
                  Salah Foden Raph Mbeumo Brownhill
                  Vardy Antonio Armstrong + 1.1m 1FT

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.