Scout’s Gameweek 10 picks for FanTeam – win over £1,000 from a £1.68 entry

We’re back for another shot at FanTeam‘s latest Weekly Monster, in which Fantasy managers can turn a £1.68 entry fee into a £1,260 cash windfall.

The Weekly Monster is a Fantasy tournament that effectively gives entrants the chance to build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for Gameweek 10 and win big.

There is a kitty of £10,500 (or €12.5k) to play for, with prizes awarded down to 1,000th place and beyond.

The deadline is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘Gameweek 10 €50K EPL Weekly Monster [€5K to 1st place]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 10

Behind an expensive defence is Leeds United’s Illan Meslier (8.2m). Against a Norwich side that have only scored twice from the opening nine matches, Meslier is part of a Leeds backline that concedes a very high number of goal attempts and shots on target. You know when people say ‘the unstoppable force meets the immovable object’? Well, this match is the opposite of that.

Ben Chilwell (10.3m) has scored in three consecutive league games from left wing-back, something which can be continued up at Newcastle United. The Magpies are yet to keep a clean sheet, have the highest expected goals conceded (xGC) and are against a Chelsea defence that has scored ten goals so far. Trent Alexander-Arnold (10.7m) racked up another assist at Old Trafford alongside a successful shut-out. The Liverpool man has created more chances than any other defender despite missing two games. What Ruben Dias (10.5m) lacks in attacking threat, he makes up for by being the bedrock of an outstanding Manchester City defence.

Captaincy should stay on Mohamed Salah (14.9m), no questions asked. The Egyptian may arguably be in the greatest run of form ever seen in Fantasy Football, bagging ten goals and six assists from his first nine matches. Marcelo Bielsa had an encouraging update on Raphinha‘s (10.3m) ability to face Norwich, after limping off before the hour mark last Saturday. If their star man plays, he is an easy pick because the Canaries have conceded the most goals so far – boosted by Gameweek 9’s heavy 7-0 defeat at Chelsea.

The season of Son Heung-min (9.1m) contrasts the generally poor events at Spurs, with six goal involvements from eight matches. His lower-than-normal price is influenced by the opposition being Manchester United but, right now, that shouldn’t intimidate any attacker. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have no clean sheet from their last ten matches (in all competitions) and let in 11 goals during their last three. Summer signing Maxwel Cornet (8.2m) has been great for Burnley, scoring a trio of goals during the 177 minutes of his last three matches.

Callum Wilson (6.5m) faces the only defence to concede fewer goals than Man City, yet Newcastle usually find a way to score. They have netted in 16 of their last 18 league matches and, when on the field, Wilson is involved in most. Everton’s Richarlison (7.7m) enjoys Wolves meetings, netting five times from six games. Completing the forward line is Ivan Toney (8.6m) – a popular name amongst the Fantasy community. His 90 aerial duels and 54 won rank highest out of everyone, whilst Burnley have conceded the second-highest number of headed goal attempts. Toney also has the momentum of scoring and assisting in Brentford’s midweek cup tie.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €100m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net ’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club. A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 10 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

