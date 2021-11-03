378
Podcast November 3

Scoutcast: FPL ‘dreamers’ welcome Conte’s return to the top flight

Joe and Andy are joined by Kylie to help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 11.

A key trend during this rotation hit FPL season has been the value of Southampton’s defender Tino Livramento (£4.4m), whose points have been arriving off the bench each week when needed.

With regular Scoutcaster Seb sidelined, the show has turned to its very own Livramento, Kylie from the 3Amigos podcast, to fill in.

She helps Joe and Andy through a packed show that takes in the arrival of former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte at Tottenham, assesses the low and high owned underperformers and plays a game of ‘buy, hold, sell’.

“We as FPL managers are dreamers, we are all chasing that elusive 300-point scoring unicorn,” is one of Kylie’s lines that is likely to stick with many regular listeners and viewers for some time, particularly those investing in Spurs assets hoping that the former Italy manager can turn around the fortunes of Harry Kane (£12.1m) and Son Heung-min (£10.2m).

Can ‘the UniKane’ revive many FPL managers’ seasons too?

Elsewhere, new dad Andy drops out towards the end to tackle some family issues, leaving Joe and Kylie to manoeuvre their way through the show’s remaining regular features.

There are fixtures to frisk, captains and transfer plans to reveal and decisions to be made regarding the Scoutcast’s community team. This is being managed by the show on behalf of a top manager, who is taking a season-long break. Thankfully, it has achieved another green arrow following a well-timed Wildcard a few weeks back. Can this strong form continue?

The differentials section takes on an extra resonance this week, as FPL managers look for a way to climb their mini-leagues when almost all their rivals will be perma-captaining Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) for the foreseeable future. 

This week’s episode was aired live via Youtube on Tuesday 2 November. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

J0E Podcaster and writer.

  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Just curious - who'd you bench from this squad?

    Sanchez / Steele
    TAA / Cancelo / James / Chilwell / Livramento
    Salah / Raphinha / ESR / Mbeumo / Bissouma
    Vardy / Antonio / Toney

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Bissouma, Livramento and probably reluctantly Raphinha or ESR

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Not benching Raphinha due to below (although sourced before anyway):
        https://twitter.com/BigManBakar/status/1455172404846661635

        Not benching ESR since I brought him in this week. Chances Condeded (Right Zone)
        - Last 2 Gameweeks: 1st
        - Last 4 Gameweeks: 1st
        - Last 6 Gameweeks: 1st
        - All matches: 3rd

        Short term relevant due to new manager, too.

        Currently on Cancelo & Livramento. Villa do rank poorly for xG & Sou well for xGC, but just a gut feel.

        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          That's fair, I have him as well and saw that too so I'm hoping it'll work out. I guess my logic is compared to the rest he's in a team in poor form with next to no-one else that's performing in an attacking sense so it's nearly all on him, while the others (like Cancelo) are in better teams (and I don't think the ManUtd fixture is bad for City, although I know their record v City isn't bad in the last few seasons)

    2. Saosin
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Livra/Biss/Mbeumo

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        First two agree. Can't bench anyone against Norwich I'm afraid!

        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Bench Cancelo then

  2. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Veltman + Antonio to Chilwell + Hwang for free?

  3. cigan
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Play Livra, White or Semedo this week? Currently on Livra

    1. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      White

  4. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    My rival had rice last week. Out of nowhere he got 13 points. I mean wtf was that

  5. Hktrader88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Thinking to WC to attack the fixtures and get a premium striker slot to facilitate Kane and then the switch to Ronaldo. Was going to WC next week but with Jesus, Antonio, Benrahma with difficult fixtures while Brentford and Spurs are playing a terrible Everton and Norwich, thinking to pull the trigger now..... worth it?

    Current team, 0FT. * shows changes

    Sanchez* / Steele*

    TAA - Chilwell - Rudiger* - Livramento - Coady*

    Salah - Raphina - Son - Benrahma* - Brownhill

    Jesus* - Antonio* - Jimenez*

    Proposed team

    Ramsdale* / Foster*

    TAA - James* - Chillwell - Reguillon* - Livramento

    Salah - Son* - Raphinha - Mbuemo* - Brownhill

    Kane* - Toney* - Hwang*

    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Yeah, I think it's worth it going one week early with the WC, squad is greatly improved. Not sure on Reguillon though before seeing some improvement first, would rather have Rüdi, and downgrade one of James or Chilwell

      1. Hktrader88
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        thanks. I'm not too sure on Reguilon also, as I think it'll take Conte longer to sort out the defense than to get Son/Kane clicking again. Also considered White but without any attacking threat he's a bit boring.

        Prefer Chilly over James, due to the less chance of 1 pointers. But its difficult Rudigers stability vs James explosiveness

  6. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Current team is

    Sanchez
    TAA Rüdi Cancelo Livramento
    Salah Foden Raphina Mbeumo
    Vardy Antonio

    Bench: Steele Christensen Sissoko Jimenez
    1FT £0 itb

    Scared of no Chilwell or James - can I survive the GW without ? No easy route to get them

  7. The Mighty Hippo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Who to bench, Antonio or Raphinha?

    Ramsdale
    TAA | James | Cancelo | Chilwell
    Salah | Grealish | Saka | Mbeumo
    Vardy | Antonio*
    ---------------------------------------------------
    Foster | Raphinha* | Tierney | Scarlett

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Antonio

      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        or Cancelo

        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours ago

          or Grealish, actually

  8. MHG
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    More benching issues....

    I need to play 2 and bench 2
    I have 3 Chelsea outfielders, incl Mount, so bench important.
    What order?
    A - Mbeumo (Nor H) - don't have Toney
    B - Livramento (Avl H)
    C - Antonio (Liv H)
    D - Hwang (Cry A)

    Currently on ABCD

    Many Thanks

  9. cigan
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Trent Rudiger Livra (White Semedo)
    Salah Jota Foden Raphinha Sarr
    Vardy Antonio

    A) Jota/Sarr > Smith-Rowe
    B) Jota/Sarr & Semedo > Smith-Rowe & James (-4)
    C) Save

