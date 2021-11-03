Scoutcast: FPL ‘dreamers’ welcome Conte’s return to the top flight

Joe and Andy are joined by Kylie to help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 11.

A key trend during this rotation hit FPL season has been the value of Southampton’s defender Tino Livramento (£4.4m), whose points have been arriving off the bench each week when needed.

With regular Scoutcaster Seb sidelined, the show has turned to its very own Livramento, Kylie from the 3Amigos podcast, to fill in.

She helps Joe and Andy through a packed show that takes in the arrival of former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte at Tottenham, assesses the low and high owned underperformers and plays a game of ‘buy, hold, sell’.

“We as FPL managers are dreamers, we are all chasing that elusive 300-point scoring unicorn,” is one of Kylie’s lines that is likely to stick with many regular listeners and viewers for some time, particularly those investing in Spurs assets hoping that the former Italy manager can turn around the fortunes of Harry Kane (£12.1m) and Son Heung-min (£10.2m).

Can ‘the UniKane’ revive many FPL managers’ seasons too?

Elsewhere, new dad Andy drops out towards the end to tackle some family issues, leaving Joe and Kylie to manoeuvre their way through the show’s remaining regular features.

There are fixtures to frisk, captains and transfer plans to reveal and decisions to be made regarding the Scoutcast’s community team. This is being managed by the show on behalf of a top manager, who is taking a season-long break. Thankfully, it has achieved another green arrow following a well-timed Wildcard a few weeks back. Can this strong form continue?

The differentials section takes on an extra resonance this week, as FPL managers look for a way to climb their mini-leagues when almost all their rivals will be perma-captaining Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) for the foreseeable future.

This week’s episode was aired live via Youtube on Tuesday 2 November. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

