86
Site Features November 22

Premium Members Area update: Compare FPL player stats across all outfield positions

86 Comments
Share

Subscribers of Fantasy Football Scout may have noticed a recent addition to the Premium Members Area over the last few days.

Previously, users could only view certain player stats by position – for example, looking at the goal threat of midfielders or the distribution figures of defenders.

Now, however, we have introduced another option that allows Premium Members to study various metrics and include all outfield players in their results.

You can find this filter in the Player Stats menu under Outfield Players, as shown below:

Premium Members Area update: Compare FPL player stats across all outfield positions

So, for example, we can see directly how Trent Alexander-Arnold’s (£7.8m) creativity matches up with other players further forward or, as seen below, how Joao Cancelo‘s (£6.6m) attacking threat compares with midfielders and forwards:

Premium Members Area update: Compare FPL player stats across all outfield positions 1

Above: All outfield players sorted by goal attempts over the last four Gameweeks

Our thanks go to Mat and Will for their work on this.

And remember, if you’re not currently a subscriber and wish to ‘try before you buy’, we still offer a seven-day free trial of our Premium Members Area. Head to this link here to sign up for a week at no cost.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

86 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dshv
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Ramsdale (foster)
    Taa james cancelo (livra duffy)
    Salah raphinha esr foden gallagher
    Kane hwang (antonio)

    0.9 itb 1ft

    Any changes??

    Open Controls
    1. Bam Saka Laca
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Good to save mate!

      Open Controls
  2. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Son > Jota no brainer?

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Only if for a hit.

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
          just now

          Hahah

          Open Controls
      2. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Don't think it is. There must be better ways to use that transfer.

        Open Controls
      3. antis0cial
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      4. Pumpy
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Easy move. I can only assume those saying no have either not watched the last 2 games or have Son already and can't get rid. Or they are scared of Jota. He is injured though so I'd wait

        Open Controls
    2. Bam Saka Laca
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Morning all

      Sánchez
      TAA Cancelo Chilwell Reguilon
      Salah ESR Gallagher
      Kane Ronaldo Hwang

      Steele Mbeumo Livra Sissoko

      1FT, 0.2ITB
      Roll?

      Open Controls
      1. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        You definitely can roll. Don't like Ronaldo vs Chelsea too much but I suppose now you have him you're wanting to hold for the fixture swing?

        Open Controls
        1. Bam Saka Laca
          • 1 Year
          27 mins ago

          Thanks mate! Defo keeping Ronaldo

          Open Controls
    3. Will Kane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      I'm getting that nagging feeling that I always seem to get around mid-November that my team is starting to go wrong.... What do you think is the priority to address here?

      I feel like Dias needs to go, but it's a question of whether I go for Chilwell, Reguilon or a nailed 4.5 to free up cash. Mbeumo needs to go soon as well, Foden is starting to feel like a problem rather than an asset, and as long as Broja is not starting regularly I am locked into formations with only 2 forwards - although maybe that's not such a big deal the way this season is going.... Any ideas? Thanks 🙂

      Ram Foster
      TAA Cancelo James Dias Livra
      Mbeumo Foden Salah Raph Brownhill
      Jimenez Kane Broja

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        The problem with dias to chilwell that chilwell will have to play vs united then bench vs watford then westham... But long term may be the right transfer.

        Open Controls
        1. Will Kane
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          Yeah, also as a general rule I've never been the biggest fan of a defensive double up, though of course it can pay off. Dias was a last minute, not-thought-through pick on my WC 5 weeks ago, since when he has scored a grand total of 10 point. I'm leaning towards Reguilon, good fixtures, carries an attacking threat and save a little bit of cash.

          Open Controls
          1. jimmyharte
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            I was at the game yesterday, Reguilon was trash yesterday bar that fluke goal

            Open Controls
            1. Will Kane
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Yeah, nothing like a goal to skew the decision making process. Will have another think about it 🙂

              Open Controls
          2. Hy liverpool
            • 7 Years
            17 mins ago

            Tottenham didn't look any good defensively so that means relying on attacking returns.. Might be good option but atm prefer chilwell knowing that he won't score as much as he did last 4/5 weeks.
            Dias over chilwell on my WC cost about 40 points.

            Open Controls
            1. Will Kane
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I'll keep thinking then.... Got 0.4m 'safety money' in the bank so I can wait until Friday to decide. Thanks for your input!

              Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Made some early moves as would be priced out, recon it looks fine now?
      Would like to have Jota/BSilva here as well but it is doable during next few weeks.

      Ramsdale
      TAA/Cancelo/Chilwell/James
      Salah/Son/Raph/Gallagher
      Vardy/Toney

      Foster/Mbeumo/Duffy/4.4

      Open Controls
      1. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Looks OK, just hope Raphinha recovers and no injuries in the midweek games!

        Open Controls
    5. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Hello guys.
      What do you think about Lucas Moura? Looked lively and involved yesterday

      Open Controls
      1. jimmyharte
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        He lost the ball about 40 times.

        Open Controls
      2. Pumpy
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Looked better than Son and 3 mil cheaper but he can't finish, or pass and he's losing the ball a lot. Could get you the odd return though. More involved than Son who just looks uncomfortable

        Open Controls
    6. Jones Kusi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Toney, Semedo > King, James (-4)
      Yay or nay?

      Open Controls
      1. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Not for me

        Open Controls
      2. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        It's hard to take Semedo out with his next 2 but James may well outscore him still

        Open Controls
    7. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      What would you do with Rudiger?

      A) Keep
      B) Sell for James/Chillwell

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        just now

        B for James

        Open Controls
    8. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Mbuemo ->

      A) Jota (firmino back soon?)
      B) Foden (pep roulette)
      C) Zaha (nailed and good fixtures)

      I'm tempted to punt on Zaha honestly

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        C for Gallagher

        Open Controls
        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I guess so but want to get away from the template a little bit. You think he'll keep outscoring Zaha a bit

          Open Controls
          1. fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            ?* not sure where a bit came from

            Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        You seem to have answered your question right here!

        Open Controls
      3. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        I do like Zaha, for the lower ownership and I think he can (potentially) justify the extra cost over Gallagher. I've had Foden for 5 weeks and apart from one explosive and slightly jammy return, he's been a bit of a pain. He's being playing really wide left and not carrying enough goal threat for my liking so I wouldn't particularly advocate going for him. I like Jota as well, with Firmino injury and upcoming AFCON he has potential for significant game time and at least when he does play, he is (unlike Foden) playing central and carrying goal threat

        Open Controls
      4. antis0cial
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      5. Mikel Arteta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        A but wait for the news

        Open Controls
      6. Pumpy
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm thinking of losing Foden . Massively over hyped on here and Twitter as an fpl option. Playing way to wide , looks like Cancelo affecting his positioning negativily

        Easy A for me..

        Open Controls
    9. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Made a mistake last week going for Emerson Royal - used my FT this week to put it right. Welcome Reggie.

      Open Controls
    10. jimmyharte
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Son + Dias to TAA + Gallagher -4?

      I have Kane also.

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
      2. Mikel Arteta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    11. 824545201
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Am i crazy for considering a Ronaldo to Kane switch to avoid CR7 tough fixtures and try and capitalize on Spurs good fixtures doe the next 3?
      I already have Son and Reguillon.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Tough fixture. Once Chelsea is out the way it's smooooth sailing.

        Open Controls
      2. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Personally I haven't seen enough to suggest that you should be tripling up on Spurs, I think you have enough

        Open Controls
      3. jimmyharte
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'm getting rid of Son instead. Kane looked far more likely yesterday.

        Open Controls
    12. pundit of punts
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      A. Mbeumo (EVE) + 4 points

      Or

      B. Jota (SOT)

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        I mean Everton looking like a relegation side atm. Will be missing Rich and Gray (not defenders I know). But, if there are price swings involved, can't hurt to get on Jota relatively early.

        Open Controls
      2. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Depends on updates on Firmino/Jota injuries. If confident of Jota starting then it could pay off, can see Liverpool winning very comfortably

        Open Controls
        1. pundit of punts
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yep

          Waiting till deadline now

          Open Controls
      3. Mikel Arteta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        This is hard. If you have Toney I will do B now.

        Open Controls
        1. pundit of punts
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I don’t

          That’s what makes it tough

          Open Controls
    13. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Sanchez
      TAA James Cancelo Semedo
      Salah Jota Foden
      Kane Antonio Toney

      (4.0 Sissoko Brownhill Livra)
      1 FT & 0.2m

      A) Semedo ➡️ Regulion
      B) Antonio & Semedo ➡️ Benteke & Chilwell -4

      Thoughts on this team?

      Open Controls
      1. cheese XL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        A or hold. Not keen on the hit.

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yeah the strikers are all punts at this point.

          Open Controls
      3. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        a

        Open Controls
      4. Mikel Arteta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        B because I think Chilwell is a must have

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes not having double Chelsea def really hurts the rank tbh.

          Although Reggie could match him or get close to him with the fixtures they have and his attacking threat.

          Open Controls
    14. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      With Kane/Son out of form,Lukaku injured,ManUtd in crisis,Kdb out i am seriously thinking to get Mane along with Salah.Really good performances and great fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Just have a plan for afcon.

        Open Controls
        1. wulfrunian
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          cheers.I still have my wc.

          Open Controls
      2. dabber7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 mins ago

        Lukaku should be back anytime now and assuming the knock on the knee isn't serious, is Mane worth the extra 4.5m over Jota?

        Open Controls
      3. antis0cial
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'm not sure he is worth the extra 4M+ over Jota, Jota only 17 points behind him and has played 250 min less

        Open Controls
      4. Cok3y5murf
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Mane is irrelevant in the game with Jota nailed

        Open Controls
      5. FantasyClub
          1 min ago

          I wouldn’t when Jota is nailed atm for 4.5m less and AFCON around the corner

          Open Controls
      6. Mikel Arteta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        2FT and no money left.
        I will wait until the deadline to make the transfers but what do you think about:

        -Son and Livra out
        -Jota and Chilwell in ?

        Then I will have 1.1 m itb to upgrade others in future and my team for gw13 will be:
        Ramsdale
        TAA Cancelo James Chilwell Reguilon
        Salah Jota Mbeumo
        Kane Toney

        Bench: Foster, Raphinha, Armstrong, Brownhill

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          I like the moves

          Open Controls
        2. antis0cial
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Losing son before those 3 fixtures does seem a little wrong but I didn't see yesterdays game.

          Open Controls
      7. Busting the myths of FPL - leave your questions for the scoutcast here
        J0E
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        ***LIVE SCOUTCAST TUES 8pm #GW13 ***

        BUSTING THE MYTHS OF FPL!

        What #fpl myths would you like to see tackled, carded and sent off?

        Let us know here

        Open Controls
        1. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          "Don't captain defenders" specially this year, Cancelo arnold chilwell or james are scoring points for fun.

          Open Controls
      8. antis0cial
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        A) Havertz Benrahma to Son Bissouma
        B) Havertz Benrahma to Jota Gallagher
        C) Havertz Benrahma Foden to Son Jota 5.1 (-4)
        D) other - open to suggestions.

        Ramsdale
        TAA Cancelo James Chilwell
        Salah Foden Havertz* Raph
        Jimenez Toney

        Foster Antonio Livramento Benrahma*

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      9. jose1
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Any advice on who to start

        1. Semedo
        2. Antonio

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. dshv
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          1

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Antonio edges it for me

          Open Controls
      10. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Looking to do Duffy to James (-4) and need to downgrade somewhere for the 1.1m

        Which player is best to downgrade?
        1. Raphinha
        2. Mbeumo
        3. Toney
        4. Antonio

        1FT 0.7ITB
        Ramsdale
        TAA Chilwell Cancelo
        Salah Foden Raphinha Mbeumo
        Kane Antonio Toney
        (Foster Duffy Livramento Brownhill)

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          2

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            just now

            I would have the exact funds doing Mbeumo to Gilmour and changing to 433

            Open Controls
        2. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          2

          Open Controls
        3. antis0cial
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          2

          Open Controls
        4. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          in your situation i'd do Antonio down as with Mbeumo down you'll have 2 x 4.5 mids and i dont like that structure. Antonio to ASM/Wood/Pukki

          Open Controls
      11. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        2ft and 0itb

        Guita
        Chilly Cancelo Trent
        Salah Son Jota Foden Mbeumo
        Toney Hwang

        Foster Antonio Livra Jansson

        Thinking it might be time to downgrade Antonio to upgrade the Jansson and/or Mbeumo spots, what would you do with this team?

        Open Controls
        1. antis0cial
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Downgrade Mbuemo and get James

          Open Controls
          1. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I am 0.3 short of that move so need to hit and shave a bit more off. Toney to 6.3 or Antonio to 7.5m. Or Hwang to 5.4

            Open Controls
        2. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Foden the sacrifice to get James.

          Open Controls
      12. b91jh
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        1ft, 1.2itb

        Guaita
        TAA Cancelo Chilwell
        Salah Havertz Raph Mbeumo
        Antonio Kane Toney

        Foster Duffy Livra Luiz

        Tinkering between Duffy, Havertz to
        A) James, Gallagher
        B) James, Bernardo
        C) Rudiger, Jota

        Which is the way to go?

        Open Controls
      13. Saviour22
          2 mins ago

          Ramsdale
          Dias Cancelo Taa James
          Mbuembo Raphi salah Son
          Anto Laca

          Brownhill Manquillo rodrigo

          2FT Any changes

          1. Son/Laca to Mane and Maximin
          2. Dias/laca to Chilwell and Jimenez
          3. Any other player to be removed

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.