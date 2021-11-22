Premium Members Area update: Compare FPL player stats across all outfield positions

Subscribers of Fantasy Football Scout may have noticed a recent addition to the Premium Members Area over the last few days.

Previously, users could only view certain player stats by position – for example, looking at the goal threat of midfielders or the distribution figures of defenders.

Now, however, we have introduced another option that allows Premium Members to study various metrics and include all outfield players in their results.

You can find this filter in the Player Stats menu under Outfield Players, as shown below:

So, for example, we can see directly how Trent Alexander-Arnold’s (£7.8m) creativity matches up with other players further forward or, as seen below, how Joao Cancelo‘s (£6.6m) attacking threat compares with midfielders and forwards:

Above: All outfield players sorted by goal attempts over the last four Gameweeks

Our thanks go to Mat and Will for their work on this.

