News November 29

Man Utd finally appoint Rangnick as interim boss

481 Comments
Manchester United have finally announced the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season.

The German’s arrival is subject to work visa requirements, with Michael Carrick remaining in charge of the Red Devils until the red tape is sorted out. Rangnick could, however, be in the dugout as soon as Thursday when Arsenal visit the north west.

Rangnick will continue to work at Old Trafford in a consultancy role for a further two years beyond the end of 2021/22.

The 63-year-old’s managerial experience dates back almost 40 years and includes spells at Leipzig, Stuttgart, Schalke and Hoffenheim.

More recently he has been working as director of football for the two Red Bull clubs of Salzburg and Leipzig, with his last post being ‘manager of sports and development’ for Lokomotiv Moscow.

An early proponent of ‘gegenpressing’ and nicknamed ‘The Professor’ for his studious approach, Rangnick has been cited as an influence by the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

He has also generally favoured a 4-4-2/4-2-2-2 in his coaching career, although has dabbled with a wing-back system on occasion.

“Our idea is clear: it’s very, very similar to my almost-coaching friend Jurgen Klopp. Our football is very heavy metal, rock and roll and it’s not slow balls. It’s not square passes, back passes. Just having the ball ourselves doesn’t make sense.” – Ralf Rangnick, speaking to The Coaches’ Voice in September

Interest in United’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets will have been piqued by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal and now Rangnick’s appointment, with a juicy-looking run of fixtures starting in Gameweek 15/16 (depending on your view of Crystal Palace’s backline):

Man Utd finally appoint Rangnick as interim boss

It’ll be a steep learning curve for many United players – the adaptability of Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m), fresh from a benching in Gameweek 13, being one concern – if their new boss is to implement his ideas about pressing, although Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) would seem a good fit based on his previous experience of playing in a high-tempo Borussia Dortmund side.

We’ll have a more detailed Scout Report to come on Rangnick after the Gameweek 14 deadline has passed on Tuesday.

481 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Salahlulijah
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    Looking to get a city mid, who’s the better option - Gundo or Bilva? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      whichever you get the other one will get a haul next game

      I would go gundo personally

      Open Controls
    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Foden when he is back... and Grealish is too.

      Open Controls
    3. Jay Arell
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Pondering the same, Gundo better stats but Bilva seems more nailed. I'm drawn to Bilva

      Open Controls
    4. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Probably Gundo - on pens isn't he?

      Open Controls
    5. Salahlulijah
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Cheers all, gundo’s run this time last year is tempting me but also worried about Grealish and KDB coming back and what that will do to his mins and positioning!

      Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Would you (c) James or Alonso over Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      No sadly

      Open Controls
    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Everton is Salah's easiest game in a long, long time

      Open Controls
  3. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Any news on Dennis (flagged)?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Ranieri to assess injured duo following the defeat to Leicester. “With Dennis and Masina, I’m not sure at the moment. Tomorrow we’ll check everybody because Dennis came out and Masina didn't finish well.”

      https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1465308104900366339?s=20

      Probably from the post-match interview. Should be clearer in tomorrow's presser

      Open Controls
  4. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) King (CHE)
    B) Mbeumo (tot)
    C) Livramento (LEI)

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      C or A

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Livra I guess

      Open Controls
    6. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
    7. Stewarts11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      C or A, probs livra tbh

      Open Controls
    8. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
  5. Joker91
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    TAA Cancelo James Livra
    Mbeumo Jota Salah
    Benteke Antonio Kane

    Foster Laporte Brownhill Norman

    1) Livra to Alonso
    2) Mbeumo to Gundogan (exact amount)

    Gundogan XGI 3.15 over last 6 appearances (sub 360 mins), pretty impressive stats.

    But I did really want to get Alonso, and now I'm torn...

    Open Controls
  6. The Mandalorian
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Anyone know if we'll get pressers before the deadline? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Yeah. All should be done today and tomorrow, predeadline

      There might be some embargoed quotes coming after the deadline, is all

      Open Controls
  7. Galactic_Koopa
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Hi everyone! Is it risky to go against Salah and captain Kane this week?

      Sanchez, (Steer)
      Semedo, Cancelo, Alonso, (Marcal), (Sanchez)
      Gallagher, Raphina, Salah, Jota, (Smith Rowe)
      Jimenez, Kane, Toney

      Bank is empty, free transfer used. My plan is to get TAA in over the next 3 weeks or so, probably by downgrading Kane after his good fixtures or a mid fielder (probably Raph by gw 16). Any advice on this is appreciated. Thanks 🙂

      Open Controls
    • VaVaVoom14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Alonso or Dias?

      Open Controls
      1. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Why would you want Dias?

        Open Controls
    • Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Sanchez
      TAA James Cancelo Semedo
      Salah Jota Gallagher
      Kane Antonio Toney

      (Gunn Livra Brownhill Sissoko)
      1 FT & 2.4m

      Doing Semedo ➡️ Alonso for free

      Will be left with 1.7m itb then to upgrade one of 4.5m mids in GW15/16

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Riders of Yohan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yep, do it

        Open Controls
      2. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        First thought is yes to this weeks transfer, but you might want to save for 15 so you have 2 for 16, assuming Kane gets shifted on. It will give you more options for your midfield upgrade (could go premium for example).

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          Yes that option is definitely under consideration too. If I get a mid in GW15 I don't have many options with my budget of 6.2m (ESR/Cornet). Although if I do save in GW15 and I can do some redistribution of funds in GW16 by selling Kane.

          Open Controls
    • Stewarts11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      dennis or king?

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        D if fit

        Open Controls
      2. Riders of Yohan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        King

        Open Controls
      3. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        king before the dong

        Open Controls
    • Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      A) Gundo Bilva (Gallagher)
      B) Foden Bowen/Gallagher (rotating)

      Open Controls
    • Riders of Yohan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      2FT, 0.4ITB

      Sanchez
      TAA, Cancelo, James, Alonso
      Salah, Son, Gallagher, ESR
      Kane, Hwang

      Steele. Toney, Livra, Brownhill

      A) Sanchez -> Ramsdale
      B) Son -> Jota (mad before next two fixtures?!)
      C) something else

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        In your situation i would sell one of the spurs attackers to accommodate Jota

        Open Controls
        1. Riders of Yohan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          Yeah might need to be done. Just feel when I eventually take one out that’s when they’ll go off

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 19 mins ago

            Take Son out, I own him so wont go off that's for sure

            Open Controls
    • Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Chilwell > Alonso seems to be the obvious move here. Anything else worth considering? Need Jota and James but can’t see a way to get them without a hit.

      Sanchez
      Taa cancelo rudiger
      Salah bilva raph Gallagher esr
      Kane Antonio

      Foster chilwell omo Scarlett

      1ft. 0.1m itb

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        yes it is worth considering one of the 4.3-4.4s going 3 at the back and shifting funds forward.

        having said that the Chelsea LWB position has yielded 95 points so far this season (2nd highest scorer behind Salah) so I personally just went with Alonso.

        Open Controls
    • BEEZUS
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Hi all. I have 2 FT and am unsure on what to do:

      A) Toney and Raphinha to King and Jota

      B) Foden to Jota, and roll 1 FT

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Prefer A

        Open Controls
    • Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Vardy to Kane with the FT? Feel like Kane has the better 2 fixtures to come

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        No way ho say

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Absolutely not

        Open Controls
    • dshv
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      0.9itb 2ft…

      Ramsdale foster
      James taa cancelo duffy livra
      Salah raphinha foden gallagher esr
      Antonio kane hwang

      1. Foden -> Jota
      2. Duffy -> johnson
      3. Raphinha -> Jota
      4. Hwang Duffy -> Alonso Dennis
      5. Raphinha Duffy -> Jota Johnson
      6. Keep

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        3

        Open Controls
    • Bonus magnet
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      q1. is it too early for Bruno

      q2. Maddison or Gallagher

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Yes. Gallagher

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        1 yes
        2 maddi

        Open Controls
      3. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        1. New coach. Assess over the next 2 GWs

        2. Gallagher. Madders could be a flash in the pan, or might keep this up. Gallagher has been having a much better season, and has a longer run of lovely fixtures. Plus, you'll need those funds soon. Every 0.1m counts from GW15

        Open Controls
      4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yes
        Gallagher

        Open Controls
    • Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Will Ronaldo be benched again on Thursday?

      Open Controls
      1. Bonus magnet
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        never

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          never AGAIN lol?

          Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        New coach

        Ronaldo's fully rested and fit

        No idea. Data starts counting from Thursday

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 21 mins ago

          Apparently new manager was calling the shots v Chelsea and he was fully fit yesterday....

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 19 mins ago

            Carrick said he wasn't

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 17 mins ago

              theguardian.com/football/2021/nov/28/michael-carrick-says-ralf-rangnick-had-no-input-in-dropping-ronaldo

              Open Controls
              1. Super Saints
                • 5 Years
                4 hours, 10 mins ago

                Of course Ragnick would have told him to say that lol

                Open Controls
      3. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Ragnick called Ron old in 2017 and he ain't getting any young. so you never know.

        Open Controls
      4. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        I believe Ragnick picked the team on Sunday. Its in his interests to use Carrick to test the waters in this way.

        Open Controls
    • Echoes
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      pick one:

      A: Lamborghini
      B: Tesla

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        C: Specialized

        Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Good to save FT?

      Guaita
      Trent Cancelo Alonso James
      Salah(C) Son(VC) Jota ESR
      Jesus Antonio

      (4.0 Livra Allan Street)
      1FT, 1.0ITB

      Plan is to get a stronger bench.

      Open Controls
    • Kryptonite666
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      I got Guaita in a couple of weeks ago for Sanchez to be different. Hasn’t quite worked out. What are Guaita owners doing ?

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        I will just keep Sanchez Steele all season.
        I would just keep Guaita now you have him.

        Open Controls
      2. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Have him but not overly happy about it.

        Open Controls
      3. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Sanchez is the solid but boring pick.

        I have a feeling the way Ramsdale is playing he is going to replicate Martinez's numbers from last season.

        Open Controls
    • TKC07
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Who would you pick as 4.7m defender to rotate with Livra?
      A) Dier
      B) White/Tomi
      C) Lamptey
      D) Any other options?

      Open Controls
      1. Kryptonite666
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Lamptey or White depending who you have in goal.

        Open Controls
        1. TKC07
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          Guaita

          Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        White or Henry maybe

        Open Controls
      3. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    • Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Imagine having to pick 5 from 9 every week.
      KdB Bilva Gundo Torres Mahrez Jesus Foden Sterling Grealish.

      Some injuries at the moment helping to clarify the situation

      Open Controls
    • VaVaVoom14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Start livramento or smith rowe?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        ESR

        Open Controls
    • s11m
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Son, Antonio or Vardy, Jota from next gameweek on?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        On form its Jota and Vardy.

        Open Controls
    • AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Given the choice, would you rather have

      Jesus (avl, wat, WOL),
      Antonio (BHA, CHE, bur), or
      Vardy (sou, avl, NEW)

      For the next 3 games?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Vardy

        Open Controls
      2. Aston VII iia hahaha
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Is Vardy going to play all of those with Iheanacho and Daka barely getting game time?

        I wouldn't be surprised if Vardy misses the next match

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          You may well be right..

          Open Controls
    • FPL Kaka
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      I already own Rudiger and James. Which transfers in should I make?

      A) Alonso and King (451 this week)

      B) Lowton and Wood (352)

      Open Controls

