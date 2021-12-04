174
Dugout Discussion December 4

Watford v Man City team news: Foden, Gundogan and Grealish return

174 Comments
After some underwhelming Fantasy returns in the first four Gameweek 15 fixtures of the day, there is a real chance for owners of Manchester City players to steal a march on those going without any this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s troops are away at Watford, who are now the only club without a clean sheet in 2021/22.

Kick-off at Vicarage Road is at 17:30 GMT.

There aren’t any real shocks with the two teamsheets, despite Pep Guardiola making five changes from the midweek win over Aston Villa.

Jack Grealish makes his first City start in a month, while Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden are all recalled after missing out through injury or suspension on Wednesday.

Guardiola’s pre-match comments about Foden, released from embargo on Friday evening, did plant a seed of doubt about whether the England international would feature from the off but he’s thrown straight back into the action tonight.

Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus make way from the starting XI, with the latter’s demotion to the bench perhaps the closest thing to an eyebrow-raising decision from the unpredictable City boss.

Watford’s team news is much more straightforward, with Claudio Ranieri making just the one change from the side that began the 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Wednesday. It’s an expected one, too, as Danny Rose comes in for the injured Adam Masina at left-back.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose, Louza, Dennis, Cleverley, Sissoko, Pedro, King.

Subs: Elliot, Ngakia, Morris, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan, Kabasele, Hernandez, Kucka.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Walker, Gundogan, Rodri, Grealish, Silva, Sterling, Foden.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Jesus, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez.

174 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Grealish blazes over the bar from 13 yards out

    
    1. Dammit_182
        just now

        Get ready to ‘copy & paste’ that a few times this evening

        
    2. G B
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Complete control.

      If City wanted they could just keep the ball for the rest of the game and win 1-0.

      
    3. Scholes Out For Summer
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Grealish pass the ball ffs

      
      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Foden Gundo Bernardo all open, chooses to blast it

        
    4. F4L
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Imagine if these chances fell to Jesus 😥

      
      1. Patron
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        I imagine he would have missed them all as usual.

        
      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Would still be 1-0

        
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Possibly 2 tho

          
    5. Patron
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is Silva about to do something?

      
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Assister of the assister

        
        1. Patron
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Ofc he is back to his role after I get him haha. Cheers.

          
      2. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        All about Foden

        
        1. Patron
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Bald fraud with his comments tho… cheers.

          
    6. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Foden essential?

      
      1. ZEZIMA
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Absolutely

        
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Noden

        
      3. Londongeezaa
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Until he’s rested again.

        
      4. TopBinFc
          just now

          He is if hes guaranteed to play but hes not

          
      5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Grealish blocks gundo shot

        
      6. Milkman Bruno
          4 mins ago

          Lol @ Mourinhio

          
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Has he lost the dressing room yet?

            
        • TOBY1
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Would like to see foden swap with Grealish. Foden far more clinical

          
          1. F4L
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Grealish offers little at LW and Pep knows it

            
            1. TOBY1
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              He offers little full stop

              
              1. F4L
                • 6 Years
                just now

                yep, looking like it, trying too hard to justify the £100mil shoehorning him in

                
            2. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I think £100m was a tad OTT

              
        • BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Grealish doesn't own Gundogan in FPL.

          
          1. TOBY1
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Don’t think he has any city players

            
        • Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Err... This is Foden LW with Grealish false 9

          Interesting

          
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Plain wrong. They need to switch so Foden can take those chances (and they will)

            
            1. TOBY1
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Agree

              
            2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Grealish is a liability on the wing and pep knows that

              
              1. Zim0
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                He's a waste in the middle. Should have just spent more on Kane instead of this

                
        • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Dennis on fk

          
        • Esalman
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          How many points to realistically expect from Cancelo and Bernardo by the end of this game?

          
          1. ZEZIMA
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            6, 3

            
            1. Esalman
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Ahaha wrong lol

              
            2. Cilly Bonnolly
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Timing

              
        • have you seen cyan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Anyone got a Cancelo and Dias double up? Would you recommend it?

          
        • EmreCan Hustle
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Grealish has been a curse for owners and non-owners alike.

          
        • TOBY1
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Silva again!

          
        • TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Silva goal for now.

          
          1. Patron
            • 2 Years
            just now

            What does that mean, might be an own goal?

            
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              just now

              VAR etc, all clear.

              
        • Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Bilva again, ffs

          
        • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          I think bernado might be essential

          This season he’s stepped it up. Slowly filling in for what David left behind

          
          1. BobB
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            So long as Pep resists the urge to rest him he is this season's Bruno

            
        • Zalk
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Bilva you beauty!

          
        • gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Bilva!! Get in!

          
        • Lord of Ings
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Is that a gundo assist?

          
          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yes

            
        • Wild Guus Chase
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Bernardo you beauty - brought you in this week in the hope of more returns! And you deliver!!

          
        • Gudjohnsen
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Damn it

          Didn't pull the trigger on Zaha to Bilva.

          Was so obvious.

          
        • Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          YES! I took a hit, selling Antonio, to get Bilva.

          
        • Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          English Lucas Digne haul is on!

          
        • Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Bernardo

          
        • Cookie Kid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Any chance of Gunny assist?

          Regards,

          Desperate owner

          
        • Scholes Out For Summer
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Gundo assist?

          

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.