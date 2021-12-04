Watford v Man City team news: Foden, Gundogan and Grealish return

After some underwhelming Fantasy returns in the first four Gameweek 15 fixtures of the day, there is a real chance for owners of Manchester City players to steal a march on those going without any this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s troops are away at Watford, who are now the only club without a clean sheet in 2021/22.

Kick-off at Vicarage Road is at 17:30 GMT.

There aren’t any real shocks with the two teamsheets, despite Pep Guardiola making five changes from the midweek win over Aston Villa.

Jack Grealish makes his first City start in a month, while Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden are all recalled after missing out through injury or suspension on Wednesday.

Guardiola’s pre-match comments about Foden, released from embargo on Friday evening, did plant a seed of doubt about whether the England international would feature from the off but he’s thrown straight back into the action tonight.

Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus make way from the starting XI, with the latter’s demotion to the bench perhaps the closest thing to an eyebrow-raising decision from the unpredictable City boss.

Watford’s team news is much more straightforward, with Claudio Ranieri making just the one change from the side that began the 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Wednesday. It’s an expected one, too, as Danny Rose comes in for the injured Adam Masina at left-back.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose, Louza, Dennis, Cleverley, Sissoko, Pedro, King.

Subs: Elliot, Ngakia, Morris, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan, Kabasele, Hernandez, Kucka.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Walker, Gundogan, Rodri, Grealish, Silva, Sterling, Foden.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Jesus, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez.

