344
Members December 6

Bowen and Antonio: West Ham’s FPL attacking options compared

344 Comments
Share

West Ham United have just come to the end of a run in which they faced seven of the current top 10 Premier League sides in succession.

Now their schedule looks altogether more appealing, with only trips to Arsenal and Manchester United showing up as blobs of red on our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 16-27.

Bowen v Antonio: West Ham's FPL attacking options compared 1

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest is chiefly focusing on Michail Antonio (£7.9m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m), who are both among the top three most bought players in their positions ahead of Gameweek 16.

A lot of FPL managers already own Antonio, of course: his ownership sits at 38.8% overall and 48.6% in the top 10k.

Bowen is a veritable differential at 3.7% and 1.7% respectively but will now inevitably rise in popularity after his double-digit haul against Chelsea, and the West Ham ‘double-up’ will be favoured by many of us going forward.

But how do the two Hammers options stack up against one another, should it be an ‘either/or’ decision?

We’ll explore Antonio and Bowen’s appeal in the Premium Members article below.

FPL POINTS

AntonioBowen
Overall7171
Last four Gameweeks816
Last six Gameweeks1436
Last 12 Gameweeks3165

The pair have, rather neatly, exactly the same points tallies as one another.

Forty of Antonio’s 71 points came in the first three Gameweeks, however, and Bowen has scored over twice as many points (65 v 31) as his teammate since then.

ANTONIO v BOWEN: GOAL THREAT

Over the course of the season, Antonio betters Bowen for most attacking metrics – as seen below.

Above: Antonio v Bowen in Gameweeks 1-15

Discounting Antonio’s early-season purple patch, however, and it’s Bowen who mostly comes out on top over the last 12 Gameweeks. The midfielder has had over twice as many big chances (seven v three) in that period and is ahead on shots in the box (26 v 21), amongst other metrics.

Above: Antonio v Bowen in Gameweeks 4-15

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

344 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who to transfer out for Bilva / Foden:

    1. Gallagher
    2. Raphinha

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. artvandelay316
        7 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • Atletico Junior
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        2

        Open Controls
    3. artvandelay316
        12 mins ago

        Best option here?
        A) Vardy to Dennis, Gallagher to Son
        B) Vardy to Dennis, Gallagher to Foden
        C) Vardy to Watkins, Gallagher to Foden

        D) Vardy to Watkins, Gallagher to Mount

        E) Vardy to Ronaldo, Antonio to Dennis

        I already have Bernardo and King.

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
        1. Snooze ya lose
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Atletico Junior
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          C

          Open Controls
      • Mr Bird
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Ramsdale
        TAA Cancelo James Alonso
        Salah Jota Foden
        Kane Antonio King

        Foster* Gallagher Livra Brownhill

        0.1m short of Kane > Ronaldo straight swap but have two frees.

        Provided everyone is fit my current plan is Foster > 3.9m

        Anyone see any better moves here?

        Open Controls
      • jackruet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Vardy will be leaving after Newcastle.
        Will do allan > son and play 3-5-2

        Question is vardy to whom under 6.4?
        He will be benched most of the week

        Open Controls
        1. Atletico Junior
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          King

          Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        No ESR in squad as unfortunately expected.

        https://twitter.com/Teamnewsandtix/status/1467929092951523332

        Back to hating Maupay.

        Open Controls
        1. internal error
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Great news for those who don't own him. Me

          Open Controls
        2. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          I hate this game man

          Cornet, Alonso, Toney and now ESR.. pfffff

          Open Controls
        3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Damn, livramento here last minute clean sheet wiped out

          Open Controls
        4. Il Capitano
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          White in for me, waiting for the RC + OG

          Open Controls
        5. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Feel bad for owners but everyone near me in my minileagues has him so I'm lucky, and one has anyone getting over 2pts off the bench. Arsenal conceding would be the next big help

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            just now

            *only one

            Open Controls
      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Disgraceful now that that Maupay goal was allowed to stand!

        Open Controls
      • Cok3y5murf
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sold ESR this week...

        ...for Cornet 😎

        Open Controls
      • jackruet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Best striker under 6.4? Most of the time he Will be benched.

        Open Controls
        1. jackruet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          Already have dennis

          Open Controls
        2. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Broja?

          Open Controls
      • CONNERS
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Bit of a gamble I know, but I decided to do transfers early this week due to having exact funds.

        Pretty happy with the look of my team now. If Alonso is fit to play, would you start him over any of these?

        DDG
        TAA - Cancelo - Dias
        Salah - Jota - Son - Bilva - ESR
        Antonio - King

        Steele / Alonso - Livra - Street

        Open Controls
      • Mane Mane Mane
        • 1 Year
        just now

        For the long term who is the better option King or Dennis?

        Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Everyone debating King or Dennis, just get Pukki

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.