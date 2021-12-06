Bowen and Antonio: West Ham’s FPL attacking options compared

West Ham United have just come to the end of a run in which they faced seven of the current top 10 Premier League sides in succession.

Now their schedule looks altogether more appealing, with only trips to Arsenal and Manchester United showing up as blobs of red on our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 16-27.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest is chiefly focusing on Michail Antonio (£7.9m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m), who are both among the top three most bought players in their positions ahead of Gameweek 16.

A lot of FPL managers already own Antonio, of course: his ownership sits at 38.8% overall and 48.6% in the top 10k.

Bowen is a veritable differential at 3.7% and 1.7% respectively but will now inevitably rise in popularity after his double-digit haul against Chelsea, and the West Ham ‘double-up’ will be favoured by many of us going forward.

But how do the two Hammers options stack up against one another, should it be an ‘either/or’ decision?

We’ll explore Antonio and Bowen’s appeal in the Premium Members article below.

FPL POINTS

Antonio Bowen Overall 71 71 Last four Gameweeks 8 16 Last six Gameweeks 14 36 Last 12 Gameweeks 31 65

The pair have, rather neatly, exactly the same points tallies as one another.

Forty of Antonio’s 71 points came in the first three Gameweeks, however, and Bowen has scored over twice as many points (65 v 31) as his teammate since then.

ANTONIO v BOWEN: GOAL THREAT

Over the course of the season, Antonio betters Bowen for most attacking metrics – as seen below.

Above: Antonio v Bowen in Gameweeks 1-15

Discounting Antonio’s early-season purple patch, however, and it’s Bowen who mostly comes out on top over the last 12 Gameweeks. The midfielder has had over twice as many big chances (seven v three) in that period and is ahead on shots in the box (26 v 21), amongst other metrics.

Above: Antonio v Bowen in Gameweeks 4-15

