Pro Pundit Teams December 8

King v Dennis: Who is Watford’s best budget FPL forward?

A lot of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are in the hunt for a budget forward at the moment, especially after Ivan Toney (£6.7m) tested positive for COVID-19 and now looks likely to miss the games against Watford and Manchester United.

Claudio Ranieri was appointed as Watford manager on October 4 (prior to Gameweek 8) and since his appointment, Watford are impressively fourth on the expected goals (xG) table behind Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea. Given that they have two strikers currently priced under £6.0m, they emerge as the prime candidates for managers looking to shop in this price bracket.

This is also aided by the fact that they have very good fixtures: the Hornets sit on top of the Season Ticker from now until Gameweek 23.

The prime two candidates emerging from this Watford team as options are Emmanuel Dennis (£5.6m) and Josh King (£5.7m). The debate in terms of which Hornets striker to get is quite the talking point in the FPL community at the moment. With this article, I am to take a closer look at both options and will be drawing on data and graphics from the Premium Members Area to do so.

Since Ranieri took over the club, Dennis is outperforming King for actual FPL returns. Dennis has four goals and four assists under Ranieri in 510 minutes of game-time, while King has five goals and zero assists in 630 minutes.

King occupies the central striker spot and does a lot of work off the ball, which is something Ranieri admires. Since Gameweek 9, he has played every minute possible under his new manager. Dennis primarily occupies the right-wing spot and has an inside forward role similar to the one that a certain Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) plays for Liverpool. While we’re making a comparison to Liverpool, it is worth noting that King is no ‘false nine’. While he does a lot of work off the ball, in possession he very much occupies the central spaces around the six-yard box.

Above: Touch heatmaps of Joshua King (left) and Emmanuel Dennis (right)

Let us look compare their underlying goalscoring stats.

Above: Goal threat stats of Joshua King (left) and Emmanuel Dennis (right)

The underlying numbers tell us a clear story. King clearly has the better goal-scoring stats as he bests Dennis for xG, goal attempts, shots in the box and big chances. The one area where Dennis does better than King is shot accuracy and goal conversion.

To put things into perspective, Dennis has an expected goal involvement (xGI) delta of +5.68 since Gameweek 8, which does indicate a considerable amount of overperformance. The only player in the league with a greater overperformance in this period is Salah (+6.23). King, on the other hand, has a negative delta of -0.36, which indicates that his returns do seem somewhat sustainable. The Norwegian’s underlying numbers relative to other Premier League players are also very encouraging. Since Gameweek 8, this is King’s rank amongst all outfielders for the given statistics:

  • xG: 3rd
  • Shots: 5th
  • Shots in the box: 4th
  • Big chances: 1st
  • xGI: 3rd

It is worth noting that these ranks for King are not amongst all forwards but rather amongst all outfielders, which is even more encouraging. King, in the last five seasons, has averaged between a delta +1 to -1, indicating that he should keep performing at the given rate. I couldn’t locate previous xG over/under-performance data to dictate how sustainable Dennis’s form looks but if anyone is showcasing Salah levels of overperformance, their returns do need to be taken with a pinch of salt. His output is not that of a ‘normal man’ and Ranieri seems to agree.

“I’m not surprised because he [Dennis] is a very good player. He scored twice at the Bernabeu! Anyone who scores two at the Bernabeu is not a normal man. He has speed, intelligence, he is generous, and I like how he plays. He has to improve because he is young, but I have a very good relationship with him, and all of my players.” – Ranieri on Dennis

It is worth noting that he costs under £6.0m and even if he might revert to the mean a little, he still can offer good value at his price. My problem with assessing Dennis is that there is no basis to judge how good a player he is. So to take matters further, I decided to watch the highlights for the last five Watford games back to back and these are a few of my observations:

  • Dennis and King both are a part of the counter-attack. King is very much central when countering and continues to find space in the centre of the box while on the counter. This is the same with Dennis, as well, who likes to beat his man on the wing during a counter and take a shot.
  • In possession, King’s role is to stick in and around the centre of the box and he does a good job of occupying one or two defenders, which sometimes leaves open space for Dennis. Watford do like to cross the ball from the wings a fair bit and King has come close to heading the ball in on a few occasions.
  • My conclusion is that when Watford do have possession and it isn’t a counter-attack, King looks more threatening in attack. On the break, Dennis seems to have more space due to King making darting runs and occupying the centre-backs.

The xG shot map comparison below also looks very encouraging for King and makes me think his returns look more sustainable.

Above: xG shotmaps of Joshua King (left) and Emmanuel Dennis (right)

When it comes to creativity, both are pretty much on a par, creating 1.4 chances per game, but Dennis has supplied 0.6 big chances per match under Ranieri compared to King’s 0.1. Another fact to note here is that with Ismaila Sarr (£5.8m) injured, King took and converted Watford’s last spot-kick against Leicester City and I expect him to still be on penalty-taking duties going forward, which is another feather in his cap.

One caveat about King is that approximately 60% of his xG since Gameweek 8 was accumulated against Everton (2.1) and Manchester United (1.0), however.

It is now time to talk about the AFCON. As things stand, the Nigeria squad has not been officially announced, although Dennis is reportedly on a provisional 40-man list. Dennis recently told national media that if selected, he would honour the call-up. If he is selected and goes to play, he will definitely miss Gameweek 22 (Newcastle (a)) and 23 (Norwich (h) which are very good-looking games on paper for Watford. He would very likely miss even more Gameweeks depending on when he is expected to join the Nigeria squad and his national team’s progress in the tournament.

CONCLUSION

Given the underlying numbers, the penalty factors and the potential for Dennis to miss out on upcoming Gameweeks, I currently prefer King as the option between the two and he looks a very good enabler given Watford’s great run of fixtures.

  1. Mozumbus
      7 hours, 36 mins ago

      Who will score more this GW:
      A. Dias Son Watkins (433)
      B. Gallagher Bowen Ronaldo (343)

      1. dshv
        • 4 Years
        7 hours, 28 mins ago

        B

      2. The White Pele
        • 4 Years
        7 hours, 28 mins ago

        B by distance.

      3. RoryzonderR
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 24 mins ago

        Open Controls
    • hueycho
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 36 mins ago

      KING by country mile! He s got pen, only 0.3m more

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 22 mins ago

        Both now the same price at 5.7m

        1. hueycho
          • 2 Years
          7 hours, 17 mins ago

          Ahhh i was still living in last week!

          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 17 mins ago

            Compare the scores, and eye test. Dennis

    • The White Pele
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 36 mins ago

      Start :
      A) White
      B) Mbeumo

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 23 mins ago

        B

    • dshv
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 36 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      Taa James Cancelo
      Salah Foden Jota ESR Gallagher
      Antonio Ronaldo

      Foster - reguilon - livra - davis

      Anything worth a hit??

      1. Mozumbus
          7 hours, 26 mins ago

          No

        • Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          7 hours, 23 mins ago

          no

      2. rozzo
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 34 mins ago

        I always look at points per match when selecting players. Obviously taking into account a decent sample size.

        Of course past points aren't an indicator of future points but it has always served me quite well.

        Dennis has a PPM of 5.4 whilst King has a PPM of 4.2.

        In fact, Dennis has a better PPM than Ronaldo, Kane, Mane, Sterling, Lukaku etc. Only Calvert Lewin has him beat from a sample size of three games from all of the strikers.

        So for this fact alone, he is essential for me. I have King as well as bench cover. Why, if you're going to captain Salah every week would you have a premium striker, who so far, has been getting less points per match, than a striker who is half his price?

        Again, past points are not an indicator for future points but will he finish the season with a higher PPM than the likes of Ronaldo and Lukaku?

        I reckon he can.

        1. Dammit_182
            7 hours, 23 mins ago

            If your buying now I think the cost difference is do small just get the penalty taker who is not off to AFCON

          • baggs
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            7 hours, 20 mins ago

            The main question is how much is he over performing and having a ppm over the superstars suggests a lot.

            1. rozzo
              • 8 Years
              7 hours, 5 mins ago

              I know, but Ronaldo for example is not even doing that bad. How well do people expect him to do at 36 playing for a team in a bit of a mess? He is doing decent enough.

              Kane and Lukaku can sure improve their figures but at the moment the points have been with Dennis, who imo is not suddenly going to blank for the next 5 weeks

              1. JONALDINHO
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                6 hours, 59 mins ago

                It’s a very small sample size to be using ppg. Maybe over a full season or 2 it can be useful but definitely not 5 or 6 games. Dennis is over performing by a lot and is extremely extremely unlikely to continue scoring as he is

                1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  6 hours, 33 mins ago

                  I second that. There is no way Dennis can sustain higher ppg over a whole season than Ronaldo or Lukaku (unless they get injured etc.).

                  1. Aston VII iia hahaha
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 27 mins ago

                    Why? Maybe he's the next Ronaldo. Vardy also looks like he's overperfornimg

        2. BobB
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          7 hours, 33 mins ago

          Foden setback makes Bernado essential.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            7 hours, 24 mins ago

            Essential is a strong word but certainly leaning towards Bernado over Foden if prioritising a City midfielder this weekend

            Open Controls
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              7 hours, 22 mins ago

              Look at their fixtures - a City attacking asset is pretty essential, and only Bernado is certain to get enough mins

              Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            7 hours, 22 mins ago

            What set back?

            Open Controls
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              7 hours, 20 mins ago

              He went off injured early last night.

              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                7 hours, 14 mins ago

                Thanks.

                1. jackx13
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  7 hours, 4 mins ago

                  Pep said it's just a precaution. I'd expect him to be back for the weekend.

                2. Dammit_182
                    7 hours, 2 mins ago

                    ‘Precaution’ was the key word here. 45 mins sub during a dead rubber game. Wait for pressers and the ‘he has trained and is in contention’ drivel from pep to help with your decision….

                    Open Controls
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      6 hours, 55 mins ago

                      Haha. Thanks

                      Open Controls
                7 hours, 20 mins ago

                After this GW, cant see city scoring bagful of goals v Wolves

                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  7 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Me neither, but on their day everything is possible. We have seen 100% conversation rate from Bernardo, so should he get 4 shots instead of 2, everything is possible 😉

                  Open Controls
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                7 hours, 17 mins ago

                It’s Bernardo this week huh?

            3. Mozumbus
                7 hours, 31 mins ago

                Best replacement for Raphina under 6.8 not Bowen/Gallagher?
                Thanks

                1. baggs
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  7 hours, 22 mins ago

                  Mount

                  1. TopBinFc
                      7 hours, 21 mins ago

                      Under 6.8? Decoure

                    • Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      7 hours, 20 mins ago

                      Oh dear

                  2. Tonyawesome69
                    • 2 Years
                    7 hours, 19 mins ago

                    Under 6.8m, I have Saka, ESR, McGinn and Gray on my watchlist. Probably lean towards an Arsenal midfielder short term, Gray/McGinn long term

                  3. JBG
                    • 3 Years
                    7 hours, 19 mins ago

                    Fornals, Mcginn, Ødegaard, ESR(if injury free), Maddison, Barnes or Gray.

                    Not the best picks but that's about it.

                  4. Dammit_182
                      7 hours, 17 mins ago

                      Gray would be my cheap non - Bowen choice right now. Fits the king/Dennis role as a midfielder slot.

                    • jackx13
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      7 hours, 2 mins ago

                      Maddison this week then Gray.

                  5. Qaiss
                    • 5 Years
                    7 hours, 28 mins ago

                    Is it true that AFCON has been brought forward by a week and will start on January 3rd now?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Holmes
                      • 8 Years
                      7 hours, 14 mins ago

                      Thats what I keep seeing here. GW19 is the last game they can play

                    2. Dammit_182
                        7 hours, 1 min ago

                        If this is true that’s massive. Any source?

                    3. baggs
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      7 hours, 26 mins ago

                      Will CR7 be good value for money over the next 5 gw?

                      1. JBG
                        • 3 Years
                        7 hours, 17 mins ago

                        I brought him in for Kane, so hopefully yes.

                        1. baggs
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          7 hours, 16 mins ago

                          He’s very expensive. What does good value look like for you?

                          1. JBG
                            • 3 Years
                            7 hours, 11 mins ago

                            If he has at least 10 attacking returns the next 12 GWs, that's good value for his price. IMO.

                      2. Rupert The Horse
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        7 hours, 13 mins ago

                        No

                      3. Qaiss
                        • 5 Years
                        7 hours, 13 mins ago

                        If you’ll captain him because you believe he will score lots of goals, yeah.

                        If you won’t captain at all, what is the point?

                      4. Holmes
                        • 8 Years
                        7 hours, 11 mins ago

                        Will be tough to justify his price tag unless captaincy is involved but fixtures are there, can score comparatively more points.

                      5. Will Kane
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        7 hours, 5 mins ago

                        I'm really not sure. But I don't want Kane anymore so the question is to I go Ronaldo or downgrade and redistribute the funds? I only have 1FT and see no need for a hit so if I downgrade I won't be able to do anything with that money until next week anyway. My view is to have a 2 week punt on Ronaldo in case he does haul in the next two very appealing fixtures but if he blanks or doesn't look like producing big returns then I can go for plan B at that point.

                    4. fijuhmon
                      • 10 Years
                      7 hours, 25 mins ago

                      Ramsdale (Foster)
                      TAA, Cancelo, Reece, White (Livra)
                      Salah, Son, Jota, Raphinha (Brownhill)
                      Watkins, King (Toney)

                      2FT

                      A) Son & Toney to Bilva & Ronaldo
                      B) Son & Brownhill to Bilva & Gundo

                      Open Controls
                      1. Mozumbus
                          6 hours, 53 mins ago

                          Ronaldo

                      2. Redhawk
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        7 hours, 25 mins ago

                        I really want to get Watkins in for Toney, and the way I'll probably do it is to drop Regulion.

                        Have nothing itb

                        Ramsdale Foster
                        TAA Cancelo James Regulion Livramento
                        Salah Son Bilva Jota Bowen
                        Antonio King Toney

                        Regulion to Manquillo or Williams?
                        Or just ignore Watkins and go Toney to Benteke?

                        1. baggs
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          7 hours, 15 mins ago

                          Save

                        2. jackx13
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          7 hours, 1 min ago

                          Toney to Benteke if Son fit.

                      3. boc610
                        • 9 Years
                        7 hours, 20 mins ago

                        kalvin phillips out long term is a disaster for leeds (and not great for Raph either) one of the only players who can win the ball back, they will have less possession now and could be completely overrun

                        1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
                          • 10 Years
                          7 hours, 19 mins ago

                          Bamford getting injured celebrating his goal after just getting back from injury is frankly ridiculous

                          1. Rupert The Horse
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            6 hours, 59 mins ago

                            Haha. What?

                        2. internal error
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          7 hours, 19 mins ago

                          Yeah, its the worst time for my fpl team to happen as well. Raph, Lamptey, Sanchez, Kane, Toney, and Foden and only 1 ft

                      4. Crazy Train
                        • 10 Years
                        7 hours, 19 mins ago

                        Having resisted the temptation to do Vardy > Ronaldo last night I am very hoping that Brendan starts Daka tonight. If he does then I will likely roll with Vardy for one more week.

                        1. boc610
                          • 9 Years
                          7 hours, 6 mins ago

                          im not sure what the fuss is over vardy's benching, it had to be done, that was the game brendan chose, i cant see it happening again now for a while. Ronny is in the same boat, an ageing player whose minutes need to be managed. he is not going to start every game over christmas, Raginck wont risk injuring him long term

                          1. Crazy Train
                            • 10 Years
                            7 hours, 4 mins ago

                            From a Villa point of view I was very happy he was benched on Sunday (although I don't like to dis Daka who looked v good tbf).

                        2. Rupert The Horse
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          7 hours ago

                          There’s no chance Daka starts tonight.

                      5. Club-De-Belon
                          7 hours, 16 mins ago

                          Would you care to take a look at this WC? https://i.imgur.com/5QojrX5.png (fixture plan)
                          Sold ESR (5.3 > 6.1 good run mate), Son (since GW1), Reguilon (since GW1), Emerson (since pre-BUR game), Gelhardt, Schmeichel (since GW1, damn), Begovic. 0.1 ITB

                          1. Club-De-Belon
                              7 hours, 6 mins ago

                              1. EVE looks like a trap, I know. But fixture run is there... if it does not work, FTs are always a solution.

                              2. MCI - both Gundo and B. Silva to see who actually performs better. Will probably sell the other one for Jota.

                              3. No CHE defenders - I want value in MID + FWD from now on, will get back to them later in season.

                            • Holmes
                              • 8 Years
                              7 hours ago

                              Digne is probably out of favor now. Young might not play if Targett gets fit.

                              Pedro is unlikely to get much gametime, Broja?

                              1. Club-De-Belon
                                  6 hours, 32 mins ago

                                  I will check Digne + Young but I think Joao should be pretty safe?

                            • hogree
                              • 4 Years
                              7 hours, 12 mins ago

                              A. Raphinha to Bowen
                              B. Kane to Ronaldo, Raphinha to Gallagher (-4)

                              1. JBG
                                • 3 Years
                                7 hours, 1 min ago

                                I did B, but with Bowen.

                              2. jackx13
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                7 hours ago

                                A unless Kane sick - then B but maybe consider Gray instead of Gallagher. Not too great this week but in a couple he'll be gold.

                                1. Tonyawesome69
                                  • 2 Years
                                  6 hours, 54 mins ago

                                  this

                            • Jässi
                              • 4 Years
                              7 hours, 7 mins ago

                              Toney on orange and ESR on yellow, and already used my FT...

                              A) Toney to Dennis (already got King) -4
                              B) Toney to Dennis and ESR to Bowen -8
                              C) Toney to Pukki -4

                              1. Rupert The Horse
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                6 hours, 57 mins ago

                                That’s deserved.

                              2. Tonyawesome69
                                • 2 Years
                                6 hours, 55 mins ago

                                if you have a strong bench then neither

                            • cmorris22
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              7 hours, 5 mins ago

                              Got a conundrum ! Who should I prioritise for this weeks transfer ?
                              Swap rudiger for James this week of Raphinia for Bilva. Can't do both as don't want to take the hit.

                              1. Rupert The Horse
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                6 hours, 56 mins ago

                                Raph to Bilva

                              2. Tonyawesome69
                                • 2 Years
                                6 hours, 55 mins ago

                                Bernardo

                            • M_Rega96
                                7 hours, 2 mins ago

                                Sanchez
                                TAA Cancelo James
                                Raph ESR* Salah Jota
                                Toney* King Kane
                                Foster* Royal* Williams Allan

                                Guess that’ll need a hit? Thinking of benching Toney, Emerson Royal > Guehi, Raph > Gundo.
                                Leaves me money for Toney>Watkins and Kane>CR7 in the future.
                                Thoughts?

                              • El Presidente
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                7 hours, 2 mins ago

                                Hi guys, is there any news on spurs and their covid conundrum?

                                1. Rupert The Horse
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  7 hours, 1 min ago

                                  No

                                  1. El Presidente
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 2 Years
                                    7 hours ago

                                    Thanks mate

                                    1. Rupert The Horse
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 8 Years
                                      6 hours, 51 mins ago

                                      Who are you looking to potentially sell?

                              • dshv
                                • 4 Years
                                6 hours, 59 mins ago

                                Foden to bernardo (-4) ???

                                1. Tonyawesome69
                                  • 2 Years
                                  6 hours, 47 mins ago

                                  no

                              • akhilrajau
                                • 3 Years
                                6 hours, 54 mins ago

                                Which combination is best in WC team?
                                A. Vardy, King, Benteke, Mount (343)
                                B. Vardy, King, Mount, Bowen(352)
                                C. Lukaku, King, Mount, Gray/Odegaard(352)
                                D. Ronaldo, Dennis, Bowen, Gray/Odegaard(352)

                                1. The Mentaculus
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  6 hours, 22 mins ago

                                  B of those, but you know you dont have to pick a premium forward

                              • n-doggg
                                • 9 Years
                                6 hours, 52 mins ago

                                A. Silva
                                B. Watkins

                                I have Foden

                                1. Bavarian
                                  • 3 Years
                                  6 hours, 39 mins ago

                                  Foden > Silva

                              • Rupert The Horse
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                6 hours, 44 mins ago

                                NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/08/scoutcast-wildcard-drafts-big-at-the-back-and-fpl-xmas-transfer-targets/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_24454435

                              • zinaks
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                6 hours, 43 mins ago

                                on WC
                                Guaita
                                Alonso-Taa-cancelo

                                Salah-Jota-Bilva-Bowen

                                Antonio-King-Ronaldo
                                ----------------------------------
                                Livra-Bissouma-5.1M
                                1-For final Defender? dallot/white/dier/shaw/lamptey
                                2-should i upgrade Livra? got him at 4.0

                              • Original - Wolves Ay We
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                3 hours, 46 mins ago

                                After Brighton, Spurs have Leicester and Everton. Not too may FPL assets in these teams.

