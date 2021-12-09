130
Pro Pundit Teams December 9

My current Gameweek 16 Wildcard draft and the reasons for playing it now

130 Comments
Share
FPL team reveals: Scoutcast regular Seb is poised to pick a prudent plan

It’s the most Wildcard-y time of the year
With the Josep rouletting and everyone telling you of Mo Salah fear
It’s the most Wildcard-y time of the year!

Well, that might have been Gameweek 8, where many used theirs to good effect. If I am honest with you and myself, I do wonder if that period was the optimal moment; shift to big at the back, sort out forwards, Manchester City midfield, etc.

Of course, it is very easy to look back on that with rosy hindsight and say I would have made the moves that paid off, for example, Reece James (£6.2m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.7m), but given that in my final week before Wildcarding I played five at the back, I think there is a chance it was my own best opportunity having arrived there with free transfers anyway.

However, with that moment gone and a reasonable if not spectacular rank of ~50k, there are as I see it two opportunities to use the Wildcard left.

One of those is in the final week before it is lost, Gameweek 20. This would be to prepare the team for Chelsea’s poor fixtures, subsequent blanks (assuming no double is arranged here) and the Africa Cup of Nations. The other is right now, in Gameweek 16.

Gameweek 16 brings about five fixture shifts that I have kept my eye on since planning Wildcard deployment weeks ago and some further circumstantial benefits that we could not have predicted.

The fixture shifts I am targeting are:

  • Manchester United’s favourable run
  • Manchester City’s favourable run
  • West Ham’s favourable run
  • Leeds United’s unfavourable run – I have Raphinha (£6.7m)
  • Wolves’ unfavourable run – I have Raul Jimenez (£7.6m)

The circumstantial benefits are:

  • The ability to respond to the emerging COVID-19 news at Tottenham, which also affects Brighton and potentially Leicester
  • Manchester United’s change in management
  • Various injury and selection issues, such as Phil Foden (£8.1m)

Naturally, this second group of benefits could apply to any week in which a Wildcard is played, but it is fair to say that more than the average number of spanners have been thrown into the works of this week.

This being the final week of European football and no international football until the New Year, meaning any new problems in future Gameweeks will at least come with a free transfer, sweetens the deal. It is the last opportunity to set up for the coming weeks and respond to new information in a way that others may not. Namely, without spending points on transfers. 

Before we go any further, I should mention that this article and team were submitted on Wednesday 8th December. Any new information we get after this point will not have been considered and may well change my – and your – eventual wildcard. 

Goalkeeper

I have been an owner of Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) since Gameweek 1 and he has served me well. I am a firm believer in picking goalkeepers for the long term, picking them cheap, picking a £4.0m back-up and not making unforced transfers for them. So, my next pick conceivably needs to last until the second Wildcard – which could well be March or April – be under ~£4.5m and be viable against any opposition. 

Vincente Guaita (£4.6m) is that goalkeeper. He comes from a team with the third-best expected goals conceded (xGC) so far this season, behind only Manchester City and Liverpool, and is comfortably within the acceptable price range. You may notice that my previous goalkeeper, Sanchez, is of a similar price and came from the team with the fifth-best xGC so far this season (and third-best last season), so it is a strategy that has served me well.

A screenshot of a computerDescription automatically generated

Andy (@FplMode) pointed out on this week’s Scoutcast that, despite those defensive numbers, Crystal Palace have conceded the twelfth most goals in the league this season (21), a clear disparity with their xGC (15.14).

Given Guaita was one of the worst goalkeepers in the league according to expected goals prevented (xGP) last season it is reasonable to conclude that this may well be down to him. I acknowledge this is not ideal, but I am happy enough to back the underlying numbers given there are limited alternatives. I do not need Guaita to pull a 2020/21 Martinez, just hold his own against the likes of Sanchez, Jose Sa (£5.0m), Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m) and David de Gea (£5.0m), which is something I think he will do. Others will favour one of the £5.0m options, and that is fair enough, my main opposition to them is funds, which as you will see I have spent elsewhere.

My second goalkeeper is the non-playing Patrick Gunnarsson (£3.9m). The reason I have elected against one of the usual £4.0m backups, such as Sanchez’s in Jason Steele (£4.0m), is that Guaita’s backup is Jack Butland (£4.4m), ruling him out based on price. Given the chances of someone like Steele happening to play in the same week that Guaita does not are so low, I would rather save the £0.1m. 

Defenders

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

130 Comments Post a Comment
  1. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    A) ronaldo and bowen
    B) antonio and bilva (good bench)

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Harvey_27
        7 mins ago

        Almost exactly the same thing I'm considering, but I'd need to take a hit with A and swap Hwang for someone like Gelhardt. I don't know which to do either though!

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Trying to fit them all in but it's very difficult! I also have gundo....

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • 11 Years
            just now

            If you have Gundo it's an easy Ronaldo and Bowen.

            Open Controls
    3. Thursday's Press Conference Times
      Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Morning, folks Hope we're all good. The sour quince log of press conference days (I suppose Bielsa's will be interesting at least):

      Ranieri - 12pm
      Bielsa - 1pm
      Hasenhuttl - 1pm

      Open Controls
    4. Mr Ozil
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hello All,
      Which 2 players to get from those?

      A- Bernardo
      B- Bowen (have Antonio)
      C- Rashford
      D- Jota

      Open Controls
      1. Shark
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        B and C

        Open Controls
        1. Shark
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Sorry, B and D 😀

          Open Controls
      2. Fpl Richie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        D is the priority. Then one of A or B.

        Open Controls
      3. griffzinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        A&D. West Ham hit by defensive injuries. Might not expose themselves by attacking, or maybe might attack more. Who knows??

        Open Controls
      4. The Mighty Hippo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        B and D

        Open Controls
      5. Mr Ozil
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        So D is the priority now 😀

        Open Controls
      6. Bucket Man
        • 3 Years
        just now

        D and A as you already have Antonio

        Open Controls
    5. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      A bit conflicted on what to do here, 2 FT and 2.4 itb.

      Sanchez*
      TAA Cancelo James Rudiger
      Salah Jota Gallagher
      Vardy Antonio King

      Foster* ESR* Livramento Gilmour

      A. Vardy, Gallagher and Sanchez > Ronaldo, Bowen and Guita -4
      B. Sanchez>Ramsdale roll a ft
      C. Vardy and Sanchez > Ronaldo and Ramsdale (will be hard to get city mid/bowen)
      D. Gallagher and Sanchez > Bilva/Gundogan and ramsdale

      Open Controls
    6. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’m trying to be a bit different at the moment (thanks to me less than ideal start to the season).

      Thinking of bringing in Mount instead of Bilva. I do already own Gundo (not that that matters).

      Reckon Mason can outscore Bilva? Their stats are pretty even. Or do I just give in and go with the crowd…

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        I like mount for the next 3

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah Mount could easily outscore Bilva

        Open Controls
      3. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        just now

        You have Gundo, be different and get Mount...or Bowen.

        Open Controls
    7. Fpl_Ludwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      G2G?
      Or should i start ESR or Diop and bench anyone in the current starting XI?

      DDG
      TAA - James - Cancelo
      Salah - Rashy - Foden - Bernardo
      Antonio - Wilson - King

      Bench: Steele - ESR - Diop - Duffy

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Is that a WC team? Looks great

        Open Controls
        1. Fpl_Ludwig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Nope, took a -8 with 2 FT´s

          Open Controls
    8. The Frenchie
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Guys, who would you pick?

      A) De Gea
      B) Ramsdale
      +
      C) Mount
      D) Bowen

      Current team

      ?
      Alexander-Arnold / Cancelo / James
      Salah / Jota / Bernardo Silva / ?
      Ronaldo / Antonio / Dennis

      Gunn / Duffy / Williams / Bissouma

      Open Controls
    9. jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Team in bad shape!

      Own Reguillon, Kane and Toney. I can bench toney for next couple gws.

      Assuming spurs miss at least this gw
      A) kane and reg out for -8.

      B)just Kane out for -4, and start Luiz vs Liverpool, probably bringing in CR7

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Kane needs to go, but I will simply bench Reguillon. -8 to get him out and in isn't worth it.

        Open Controls
    10. FPL Kaka
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who is a better one week punt?

      a) Lukaku

      b) Rashford

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Lukaku - Leeds have injuries

        Open Controls
    11. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Anyone thinking Greenwood grabbing the forward spot away from Rashford and play alongside Ronaldo? It could be worth spreading the money in midfield

      Open Controls
    12. The Red Devil
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gallagher to Bowen for a hit?

      Open Controls
    13. Fpl Richie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm looking at bringing in a cheap mid to get Ronaldo (like many), currently have 8 attackers in any case.

      I've narrowed it down to Billy Gilmour (4.4) and Jacob Ramsey (4.5). Can anyone give any insight on how secure they are as starters or share any opinions?

      I'm happy enough with the former (set pieces, has played a bit higher) but am intrigued by the latter if he's first choice.

      Open Controls
    14. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Forgetting price, rank these midfielders in terms of who you thinks scores the most points in December. Listing the highest scoring mid, first
      1) Bernardo
      2) Gundo
      3) Foden
      4) Mount
      5) Bowen

      Open Controls
    15. Arfaish
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Anyone know any news on ESR? Hes only yellow flagged but I saw some people saying he was out a few days ago.

      Open Controls
    16. Strchld
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Which one?

      Son, Toney and Raphinha out

      A) Ronaldo, Bowen and Gray in for -4.
      B) King, Jota and Bowen/Bilva/Greenwood

      A means no Jota.
      B means no Ronaldo.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.