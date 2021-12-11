3pm kick-off team news: Jota, Smith Rowe and Lukaku subs, Aubameyang absent

Three more Gameweek 16 matches get underway at the traditional kick-off time, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all well fancied in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) circles and enjoying home fixtures this afternoon.

Leeds United, Aston Villa and Southampton are the respective visitors to Stamford Bridge, Anfield and the Emirates.

There’s only one change for Liverpool from their last league outing and there are no surprises to see Diogo Jota drop out of the starting XI after missing training all week. Jota is at least fit enough for a place on the bench, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain taking his place in the front three.

There is no Roberto Firmino in the hosts’ squad, despite his return to training in midweek, and Divock Origi is also absent.

Steven Gerrard’s one change sees Matt Targett replace Emi Buendia, with Ashley Young moving into a more advanced midfield role.

Thomas Tuchel makes two changes from the 3-2 defeat by West Ham, with Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta in for Hakim Ziyech and Andreas Christensen.

Romelu Lukaku is only among the substitutes.

Marcelo Bielsa also makes two alterations from Gameweek 15 but both of his are enforced: Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are out with hamstring injuries, so in come Jack Harrison and Jamie Shackleton.

Having only just made his comeback from injury last weekend, Patrick Bamford is absent with a fresh muscle problem.

Arsenal are unchanged from Monday night but Emile Smith-Rowe is fit enough for bench duty after missing the trip to Everton with a tight groin.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang isn’t in the Gunners’ squad because of a “disciplinary breach”.

New signing Willy Caballero starts in goal for the Saints, with Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster both missing.

Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Adam Armstrong and Ibrahima Diallo are also recalled, with Mohammed Salisu, Oriol Romeu and Che Adams missing through suspension or injury. Lyanco is benched.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Partey, Xhaka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Lacazette.

Subs: Okonkwo, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Pépé, Tavares, Lokonga, Nketiah.

Southampton XI: Caballero, Livramento, Stephens, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Tella, Broja, Armstrong.

Subs: Lewis, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Valery.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Werner, Havertz, Mount.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Lukaku, Pulisic, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Sarr.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo, Raphinha, Dallas, Forshaw, Roberts, Harrison, James.

Subs: Klaesson, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Drameh, Summerville, McKinstry, Klich, McCarron, Jenkins.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Williams.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Watkins, Young, Nakamba, J Ramsey.

Subs: Steer, Sanson, Buendia, Tuanzebe, Trezeguet, Ings, El Ghazi, Hause, Chukwuemeka.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT