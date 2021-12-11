189
Dugout Discussion December 11

3pm kick-off team news: Jota, Smith Rowe and Lukaku subs, Aubameyang absent

Three more Gameweek 16 matches get underway at the traditional kick-off time, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all well fancied in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) circles and enjoying home fixtures this afternoon.

Leeds United, Aston Villa and Southampton are the respective visitors to Stamford Bridge, Anfield and the Emirates.

There’s only one change for Liverpool from their last league outing and there are no surprises to see Diogo Jota drop out of the starting XI after missing training all week. Jota is at least fit enough for a place on the bench, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain taking his place in the front three.

There is no Roberto Firmino in the hosts’ squad, despite his return to training in midweek, and Divock Origi is also absent.

Steven Gerrard’s one change sees Matt Targett replace Emi Buendia, with Ashley Young moving into a more advanced midfield role.

Thomas Tuchel makes two changes from the 3-2 defeat by West Ham, with Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta in for Hakim Ziyech and Andreas Christensen.

Romelu Lukaku is only among the substitutes.

Marcelo Bielsa also makes two alterations from Gameweek 15 but both of his are enforced: Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are out with hamstring injuries, so in come Jack Harrison and Jamie Shackleton.

Having only just made his comeback from injury last weekend, Patrick Bamford is absent with a fresh muscle problem.

Arsenal are unchanged from Monday night but Emile Smith-Rowe is fit enough for bench duty after missing the trip to Everton with a tight groin.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang isn’t in the Gunners’ squad because of a “disciplinary breach”.

New signing Willy Caballero starts in goal for the Saints, with Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster both missing.

Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Adam Armstrong and Ibrahima Diallo are also recalled, with Mohammed Salisu, Oriol Romeu and Che Adams missing through suspension or injury. Lyanco is benched.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Partey, Xhaka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Lacazette.

Subs: Okonkwo, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Pépé, Tavares, Lokonga, Nketiah.

Southampton XI: Caballero, Livramento, Stephens, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Tella, Broja, Armstrong.

Subs: Lewis, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Valery.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Werner, Havertz, Mount.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Lukaku, Pulisic, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Sarr.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo, Raphinha, Dallas, Forshaw, Roberts, Harrison, James.

Subs: Klaesson, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Drameh, Summerville, McKinstry, Klich, McCarron, Jenkins.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Williams.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Watkins, Young, Nakamba, J Ramsey.

Subs: Steer, Sanson, Buendia, Tuanzebe, Trezeguet, Ings, El Ghazi, Hause, Chukwuemeka.

  1. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Standard Alonso hahaha

    
  2. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Should have sold Son and Reguilon for Bowen and White -8 so I could bench Livra and Sissoko

    
  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Raphinha killing me again

    
  4. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    I really dislike football.

    Bossing arsenal but somehow losing to first chance

    
  5. Limbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Odegard. 2 in 2

    
  6. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Raphinha G
    D. James A

    
    1. Adetro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Selling Raphina for Jota really working out well.

      
  7. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    RaphGoal

    
  8. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Livra -1pt

    
  9. El Matador
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Tierney starts getting points but when I had him he was always benched

    
  10. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Honestly can’t catch a break with double chelsea defence

    
  11. Limbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Chelsea CS gone

    
    1. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Raph again. Beast.

      
  12. HonestBlatter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    DAMN Raphinha of course...

    
  13. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    People still think Alonso should start hahaha

    
  14. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    FFS Alonso.

    Close to selling this waster.

    
  15. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    FFS

    
  16. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Chelsea double defence officially dead.

    
  17. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Raphinha sellers punished.

    
  18. mojoindojo
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Raph to Bowen not looking good

    
  19. EL tridente
    • 4 Years
    just now

    The injuries to Chilwell and Kante have really made Chelsea much worse

    
  20. Kaneyonero
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Lolonso

    

