173
CLUB January 12

How to play CLUB, the free-to-play mobile Fantasy game

173 Comments
Share

Sponsored by CLUB

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to introduce CLUB, a free-to-play mobile Fantasy game that allows football fans to create, build and sell their own digital football club and step into the shoes of a Club Owner (CO).

CLUB combines the thrill of Fantasy Football with the strategy and excitement of management/club-building game and is available on iOS and Android.

PRE-REGISTER FOR CLUB HERE

How Do I Play?

Like all the Fantasy games we know and love, CLUB users pick real players and score points based on their real-world performances.

CLUB takes it to another level in their next-generation Fantasy Football game, however:

  • Choose players from Europe’s top five leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga) and follow their fortunes into the UEFA Europa and Champions League too.
  • The intuitive scoring system reflects what you see on the pitch. For example, an N’Golo Kante masterclass with no goals or assists would still see him score competitively.
  • Squads use real formations and realistic player roles, so you can’t have four left-backs in your defence. These will reflect the real-world positions that a player is capable of playing. So, for instance, Mohamed Salah could be a forward or a midfielder depending on how you choose to play him.
  • You’ll have a variety of formations available to you, unlocking more as you progress your coaching quality and training facilities. 
  • Initially you’ll be selecting a team from the Premier League, with a limited budget and tough choices to make. You might start with a star or two but you’ll have to grow your club, spot talent and earn money and work towards a dream team which can eventually include all of the top stars across Europe! If you can get that far, of course…

How do I grow my budget?

There are a number of different ways you can swell the CLUB coffers:

  • By climbing the league rankings each week and aiming to win promotion (or avoid relegation!) each season. Uniquely, seasons will run on a four-week basis.
  • By winning cup competitions.
  • By growing your club infrastructure, signing new sponsors, upgrading your stadium, securing a unique kit, increasing your fanbase and plenty more. All these things add to your club value, and therefore your budget, allowing you to improve your players and club assets.

Live transfer market and player pricing

Sick of the template teams in FPL? CLUB‘s dynamic live transfer market will see player prices fluctuate based on the effective ownership of a player. Coupled with more choice of star players from across Europe’s top five leagues, club teams will therefore be far less “template”. Owners should feel less forced into choices and have more freedom to really demonstrate skill and knowledge.

COs will watch the prices move as the matchday action unfolds. You’ll be tracking the points your team score in the gameweek, but also the price movements as other players react to the action live. Benched your wonderkid and he scored? No points maybe, but other managers will have noticed and he may have increased in value!

Build your Dream Club

Your owner avatar and outfits. Your kits. Your stadium and it’s place in the world. Even your mascot!

Build the club you always dreamed of and run it your way. Are you a win-at-all-costs type? Or do you want to run things more sustainably? There is no one way to reach the top.

Play & Earn

The game will be entirely free to play and moreover, you’ll be able to trade and sell your club or its assets on a marketplace for real cash to other COs, meaning those hours (or months) of hard work aren’t for nothing. More detail on this will follow in due course. 

Rewarding Content Creators

CLUB will reward content creators by making them ‘scouts’ within the game. Get verified by CLUB and you’ll be rewarded infinitely for those high-quality COs you bring to the game.

Early Access Beta and Founding Clubs

Early-access Beta is available in April and will be limited to 10,000 COs, with public Beta beginning in the 2022/23 season. To guarantee your spot in this 10k, you can get your hands on a Founding Club, which also brings added benefits including limited edition kits, founding club status in-game, a unique club number between 1-10,000 and the opportunity to upload your own badge. 

There will only ever be 10,000 Founding Clubs and they’re available to CLUB’s early-adopting community, so move quickly and snap one up here.

We’ll also be giving away some access passes to members in the Discord via giveaways and to loyal, active community members. 

PRE-REGISTER FOR CLUB HERE

#ad

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

173 Comments Post a Comment
  1. james 101
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    I have 2 FHs still.

    Would you FH this

    De Gea
    Alonso TAA Dier Cancelo
    Jota Bowen Mount Martinelli
    Dennis Watkins

    Bench is non-existent unless I count James.
    (1 FT and 4.3m cash, so I could add Ronaldo and Maddy for a -4.

    To something like this:

    De Gea
    Alonso Emerson TAA
    Maddison Mount Tiels Lucas Moura
    Ronaldo Kane Dennis

    (3.9 Rudiger Bowen 3.9)

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      (I’d make the decision after pressers)

      Open Controls
    2. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Take the hit

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      You have a perfectly good team. Save your FH, you'll be glad you did when the blanks and big DGWs arrive.

      Open Controls
  2. Firmino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Repost

    De Gea
    TAA Cancelo Alonso Dawson Livra
    Salah Son Jota Bernardo Bowen
    Antonio Cucho Locadia

    1FT 2.6ITB

    Keep Salah:
    A) Cucho, Locadia -> Dennis, King -4
    B) Son, Cucho -> Bruno, Dennis -4

    Sell Salah:
    C) Salah, Cucho -> Maddison, Kane -4
    D) Salah, Son, Cucho -> Maddison, Bruno, Kane -8

    Open Controls
    1. Devos
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      Another get rich quick pyramid scheme. Bloody hell

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        "High quality COs", also known as vulnerable cash cows.

        Come on FFS, do some basic reading. You are sending your users to the slaughter with this.

        Open Controls
      2. Zalk
        • 10 Years
        just now

        "Here's a commercial in an article format"

        Open Controls
    3. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Is it worth bringing in Maddison? LEI have no defense. All except Vestergaard flagged.

      Open Controls
      1. Hooky
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No defence means they'll probably need to score more goals than usual

        Open Controls
    4. Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      This game CLUB seem too complex for me. Can't play anything other than FPL.

      Open Controls
      1. Hooky
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Agreed. The only CLUB I'll be getting is the chocolate variety.

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          28 mins ago

          Think carefully, orange or mint? Answering incorrectly will result in a permanent ban

          Open Controls
          1. Vertigo
            • 3 Years
            26 mins ago

            Fruit?

            Open Controls
          2. Hooky
            • 6 Years
            26 mins ago

            I actually like to eat both mint and orange flavours together

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              25 mins ago

              BAN

              Open Controls
              1. Hooky
                • 6 Years
                23 mins ago

                They do fruit and honeycomb flavours as well. The World is your lobster when it comes the biscuit with a lot of chocolate on it.

                Open Controls
                1. bso
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  OMG I miss those! Don't get them in US.
                  Definitely Orange.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Correct answer

                    Open Controls
                    1. Old Man
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      or not

                      Open Controls
          3. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Chocolate and orange are too near to migraine for me. Mint every day.

            Open Controls
      2. Zalk
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        Fpl is the only thing I've ever played and will ever play in regards to premier league.

        Open Controls
        1. Lindelol
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          same here

          Open Controls
    5. JollyGoodYellows
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Do you think it's worth free hitting this team?

      DDG Sanchez
      TAA Cancelo Regulion Dalot Lowton
      Jota Salah Son Bowen Gray
      King Antonio Broja

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Nope...not a good time to FH.

        Open Controls
    6. Scrumper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Long term would you prefer

      A) Odegaard/Martinelli & Dias
      Or
      B) Saka & Laporte/Walker?

      The arsenal mid spot probably sits 1st on the bench most weeks

      Open Controls
      1. CONNERS
        • 3 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    7. Danstoke82
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Will wait until press conferences but instead of FH these moves -4 yay or nay?

      Antonio (own Bowen) + Son > Ronaldo + Maddison -4

      Would give me 6 DGW players with only Bernardo on the bench as still own James and Livramento

      Open Controls
    8. rozzo
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      TAA Cancelo Alonso
      Jota Bilva Bowen Soucek
      Ronaldo Antonio Dennis

      Gunn Keane Tomiyasu Son

      1ft
      0.8 itb

      Any ideas here? Son to Maddison and play ahead of Soucek?

      Everybody seems to be saying Maddison. Any other options?

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Sterling. Thank me later in GW25

        Open Controls
      2. Pegboy
        • 11 Years
        just now

        If Leicester have two games, he does look the best option for you. Otherwise Moura, Mount etc.

        Open Controls
    9. Philip Jones's Diary
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Is there any chance more doubles will be announced for GW22?

      Open Controls
    10. Better Call Raul
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Thoughts on this double transfer for free?

      Salah + Watkins -> Maddison + Kane

      Open Controls
    11. DIMITRIS
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      I have 2FTs. How does this FT draft look like:
      DDG
      Alonso / Regulion / Varane
      Mount / Lookman / Barnes / Maddison
      Ronaldo / Lukaku /Kane

      Open Controls
    12. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Coufal starting?

      Open Controls
    13. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Soucek has Covid and Coufal benched. At least Antonio and Bowen start.

      Open Controls
      1. Hooky
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        You been to the future to get this team news?

        Open Controls
        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Ahh too early Rupe on the sauce

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Glug

            Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          That’s a secret. My Almanac is all sticky though.

          Open Controls
      2. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Nooooo I need Coufal fgs

        Open Controls
      3. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Source??

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Just a mate.

          Open Controls
      4. CroatianHammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Heard Souček was out. Thought Coufal might be back since Ashby recovered and played in the U23 game.

        Open Controls
      5. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Seen a few other reliable posters on Twitter post about Soucek missing tonight as well

        Open Controls
    14. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      People are stockpiling their teams with DGWers, even taking multiple hits.

      I thought GW21 is not even a distant memory. Some people refuse to learn.

      Open Controls
      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cmon Nabs it's onwards and upwards , Yesterdays Gone !

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Tbh I am still salty after getting Keane for a hit in a -8 move lol

          Open Controls
      2. Hooky
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        As a Keane and Gray owner I will not be taking any hits for players this week!

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          just now

          It's your time to shine now 🙂

          Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.