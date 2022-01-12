How to play CLUB, the free-to-play mobile Fantasy game

Sponsored by CLUB

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to introduce CLUB, a free-to-play mobile Fantasy game that allows football fans to create, build and sell their own digital football club and step into the shoes of a Club Owner (CO).

CLUB combines the thrill of Fantasy Football with the strategy and excitement of management/club-building game and is available on iOS and Android.

How Do I Play?

Like all the Fantasy games we know and love, CLUB users pick real players and score points based on their real-world performances.

CLUB takes it to another level in their next-generation Fantasy Football game, however:

Choose players from Europe’s top five leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga) and follow their fortunes into the UEFA Europa and Champions League too.

The intuitive scoring system reflects what you see on the pitch. For example, an N’Golo Kante masterclass with no goals or assists would still see him score competitively.

masterclass with no goals or assists would still see him score competitively. Squads use real formations and realistic player roles, so you can’t have four left-backs in your defence. These will reflect the real-world positions that a player is capable of playing. So, for instance, Mohamed Salah could be a forward or a midfielder depending on how you choose to play him.

could be a forward or a midfielder depending on how you choose to play him. You’ll have a variety of formations available to you, unlocking more as you progress your coaching quality and training facilities.

Initially you’ll be selecting a team from the Premier League, with a limited budget and tough choices to make. You might start with a star or two but you’ll have to grow your club, spot talent and earn money and work towards a dream team which can eventually include all of the top stars across Europe! If you can get that far, of course…

How do I grow my budget?

There are a number of different ways you can swell the CLUB coffers:

By climbing the league rankings each week and aiming to win promotion (or avoid relegation!) each season. Uniquely, seasons will run on a four-week basis.

By winning cup competitions.

By growing your club infrastructure, signing new sponsors, upgrading your stadium, securing a unique kit, increasing your fanbase and plenty more. All these things add to your club value, and therefore your budget, allowing you to improve your players and club assets.

Live transfer market and player pricing

Sick of the template teams in FPL? CLUB‘s dynamic live transfer market will see player prices fluctuate based on the effective ownership of a player. Coupled with more choice of star players from across Europe’s top five leagues, club teams will therefore be far less “template”. Owners should feel less forced into choices and have more freedom to really demonstrate skill and knowledge.

COs will watch the prices move as the matchday action unfolds. You’ll be tracking the points your team score in the gameweek, but also the price movements as other players react to the action live. Benched your wonderkid and he scored? No points maybe, but other managers will have noticed and he may have increased in value!

Build your Dream Club

Your owner avatar and outfits. Your kits. Your stadium and it’s place in the world. Even your mascot!

Build the club you always dreamed of and run it your way. Are you a win-at-all-costs type? Or do you want to run things more sustainably? There is no one way to reach the top.

Play & Earn

The game will be entirely free to play and moreover, you’ll be able to trade and sell your club or its assets on a marketplace for real cash to other COs, meaning those hours (or months) of hard work aren’t for nothing. More detail on this will follow in due course.

Rewarding Content Creators

CLUB will reward content creators by making them ‘scouts’ within the game. Get verified by CLUB and you’ll be rewarded infinitely for those high-quality COs you bring to the game.

Early Access Beta and Founding Clubs

Early-access Beta is available in April and will be limited to 10,000 COs, with public Beta beginning in the 2022/23 season. To guarantee your spot in this 10k, you can get your hands on a Founding Club, which also brings added benefits including limited edition kits, founding club status in-game, a unique club number between 1-10,000 and the opportunity to upload your own badge.

There will only ever be 10,000 Founding Clubs and they’re available to CLUB’s early-adopting community, so move quickly and snap one up here.

We’ll also be giving away some access passes to members in the Discord via giveaways and to loyal, active community members.

#ad

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT