Scout Notes January 16

Harrison and Raphinha impress, Bamford latest: FPL Double Gameweek 22 notes

In an entertaining clash in east London, a Jack Harrison (£5.5m) hat-trick saw a depleted Leeds United side produce a 3-2 win over West Ham United.

Our Scout Notes article reflects on the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the fixture.

HARRISON NETS HAT-TRICK

Jack Harrison had not scored twice in the same game for Leeds in his previous 135 appearances for the club, but netted an impressive hat-trick against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The winger has now produced four goals in his last two starts, having supplied just one assist across his previous 15 Premier League outings this season.

“I’m very happy for him because he puts in a lot of effort. Today, the performance of Raphinha, Harrison and Dan James was good. They complimented each other very well and we had an offensive capacity we didn’t have in the last game.” – Marcelo Bielsa on his front trio’s performance

For Harrison, it’s a timely return to form, with a home tie against Newcastle United up next in Gameweek 23, which could potentially turn into a double, though that is purely speculation at this point.

Even if that doesn’t come to fruition, the longer-term prospects look pretty good regardless, as sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur are the highest ranked team Leeds will face right through up until mid-April.

Harrison’s whopping 20-point haul – which surpassed his previous high of 16 away to Burnley last season – shouldn’t detract from the performance of Raphinha (£6.5m), however, who was unfortunate to leave the London Stadium with just six-points, after hitting the woodwork and also supplying the assist for Mateusz Klich’s (£5.2m) disallowed goal.

The Brazilian has now played a direct hand in 10 of Leeds’ 24 Premier League goals to date, emphasising his talismanic status at the club.

It’s also worth noting that the Brazilian created three big chances for his team-mates against West Ham, whilst also attempting three shots himself.

Above: Raphinha created seven chances against West Ham United on Sunday, a Gameweek-leading total so far

BAMFORD LATEST

The best FPL forwards to consider as Calvert-Lewin and Antonio replacements 7

Meanwhile, Leeds’ injury crisis was highlighted by the fact Scottish 15-year-old Archie Gray (£4.5m) was once again on the bench, whilst during the match, they lost another two players to hamstring injuries inside 20 minutes: Junior Firpo (£4.7m) and Adam Forshaw (£4.5m).

As for Patrick Bamford (7.7m), the forward didn’t travel to the capital, with Marcelo Bielsa providing an update on his fitness shortly after the full-time whistle:

“He has not reinjured himself, but we thought it would be premature he came back. For example, Rodrigo coming on is also linked to not competing in a long time and if he had come on in the first-half it would have been too long for him. That’s why we split his time with Bate. One thing is to be healthy and another is to be on form.

It gets complicated because players come back and then we lose others. We will see how we can solve it. Bamford could be an option (for the next game), but also after a long period of inactivity and slightly less chance Shackleton and Roberts.” – Marcelo Bielsa

BOWEN DELIVERS AGAIN

Jarrod Bowen (£6.7m) found the back of the net once again on Sunday, with today’s goal taking his tally to six for the season.

It could have been more, however, as his late miss – which he really should have headed – denied West Ham a late equaliser.

Above: Jarrod Bowen’s late miss against Leeds United carried an xG value of 0.82

Elsewhere, Aaron Cresswell’s (£5.3m) performance stood out, as he once again bossed the bonus and is averaging six-points per match since his return, whilst Michail Antonio (£7.9m) also bagged an assist, his seventh of the campaign so far.

However, he did look a little leggy towards the end, which David Moyes touched on after the game:

“We noticed that as well. But it is difficult when you have to play. He is one of our key goalscorers. We were chasing the game from 15 minutes in and it was really difficult to change him. He was out on his legs after the game but again what can we do?” – David Moyes on Michail Antonio looking tired

The West Ham boss also offered an update on Tomas Soucek (£5.7m) and Kurt Zouma (£5.4m), both of whom are recovering from Covid:

“He could be in contention but everybody coming back from Covid you are not sure of their ability, how they are feeling or what their symptoms are. So, those things make it very difficult to make a judgment. You also check every day to see if somebody else is going to get it.” – David Moyes on Tomas Soucek

“Not at all as he is just recovering from Covid” – David Moyes on Kurt Zouma’s chances of playing in Double Gameweek 22

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop (Perkins 87), Cresswell, Lanzini, Rice, Bowen, Fornals (Yarmolenko 69), Vlasic (Masuaku 61), Antonio

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo (Hjelde 23), Forshaw (Bate 22, Rodrigo 65), Koch, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, James

  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Highest scorer brought in Harrison this GW and TCed him.. WTF

    1. stuck in a dream 🙂
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        He's probably one of them hackers....

      • Royal5
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Crazy luck

      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Was inactive since GW6
        Comes back and uses his 2 FTs on Williams and Harrison who he TCed
        Williams got 6 too which is a mega haul for a Norwich player
        Funny stuff!

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          A hunch or a bet?

          Can you gamble in Uganda

      • POTATO
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        At least it's a GW1 team, not one of those one week wonders. Cudos.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Could still be used for gambling purposes

        2. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          * kudos

    2. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      There’s always a good chance 1 person in 8,000,000 gets it right

      1. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Reply fail to the above

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          You've got 7,999,999 more chances!

      2. Ron_Swanson
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        It’s actually 9,000,000!

    3. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      I've got quite healthy TV (£107), and am pretty happy with my team, so their actual cost is not a big consideration. As a potentially long term move, would you go ...

      A) Sterling
      B) KDB

      Many thanks in advance

      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        A

      2. NorCal Villan
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          B. Not even close

        • Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          B

        • mdm
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          A

        • BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          Their non-pen xG per 90 is pretty much identical. But I'd feel more comfortable with KDB.

          Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          B is what I’m doing

          Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          B - looking more and more like the old KDB in recent weeks

        • mrelpea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          B

          1. dabber7
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Many thanks all for your replies, much appreciated.

        • Peteski29
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          B

        • acidicleo
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          B

      3. luke the lokonga enthusiast
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Who do I transfer out first??

        A) mount
        B) bernardo
        C) saka
        D) Antonio?

        and is there anyone I should keep?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          AD
          Keep CB

        2. NorCal Villan
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            B out, C keep

          • mdm
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            A

          • lugs
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            Mount has blanks incoming so him out first

          • BeWater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            A

          • dabber7
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 36 mins ago

            A

          • BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 33 mins ago

            Mount far too unreliable

          • Peteski29
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 16 mins ago

            A

          • acidicleo
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            A

        3. Tinmen
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          Folks, Bernardo to Raphinia or save ft?

          1. DRIZ ✅
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            sAVE

          2. BeWater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            Bernardo's stats with KDB in the team aren't close to Raphinha's. I would probably do it if nothing else pressing.

          3. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 37 mins ago

            That's a good move tbf

          4. dabber7
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            I'd go for it personally

          5. Cammick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            I'm leaning this way or Gallagher
            Depends on dgw updates

        4. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          Foden & Dalot to Bowen & Digne -4??

          Open Controls
          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            Way too early to be asking

            1. BrockLanders
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 40 mins ago

              Oh I know. But 5mins before the Friday deadline?

              1. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 30 mins ago

                Foden still a pretty decent way into the Man City fixture run (SOU, BRE, NOR) given everyone has Cancelo and KDB is expensive. Not sure Villa keep CS's, especially if the DGW is vs. Leeds rather than Burnley. Wait and see.

          2. BeWater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            Don't think I'd sell Foden with sou, BRE, nor coming up.

          3. DRIZ ✅
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 26 mins ago

            Digne has had shocking season

            1. NorCal Villan
                2 hours, 27 mins ago

                Digne seemed to be a different player yesterday, but I just can’t get the bad taste of GWS with negative points and bonehead decisions out of my mouth. As a Villa supporter I really hope he delivers but as fantasy manager nowhere near willing to take risk he presents

                1. Yes Ndidi
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 23 mins ago

                  There is plenty of decent competition at LB as well. I know he's now first choice, but Targett and Young are still options should he slip up.

            2. acidicleo
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 17 mins ago

              Can you not find another route to bowen?

          4. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            If Leeds do get double in week 23 presumably Raphinha would not be able to play second game assuming selected for Brazil squad for games v Ecuador on 27 Jan and Paraguay on 2 Feb?

            Open Controls
            1. BrockLanders
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 15 mins ago

              More than likely. Harrison could be a good option

            2. Bertonian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 10 mins ago

              Game would be on 5th Feb if it happened so should be ok

          5. Totalfootball
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            Is GW23 a DGW?

            1. BrockLanders
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Looking like it for Villa and possibly Leeds

            2. Milkman Bruno
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Doubtful game week? Yes, they all are now 😉

            3. Goooo Rickie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Possibly, no one will know until we have confirmation.

            4. DRIZ ✅
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              More cancellations

          6. TheDragon
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            Ronaldo - is there really no info on his injury status?

            1. Goooo Rickie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 31 mins ago

              Expected to be available for Brentford.

            2. BeWater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 30 mins ago

              Haven't seen anything. Did see people analysing his Instagram and concluding he was out of the country.

            3. Bertonian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 28 mins ago

              I would say he is more likely to play the hammers on sat now

            4. DRIZ ✅
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 23 mins ago

              Was at Butlins today

          7. AzzaroMax99
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 37 mins ago

            Too early for Coutinho?
            Thinking to get him for Jota

            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 41 mins ago

              Jota injured?

            2. Bertonian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              200k think not!

              If Villa get a DGW perhaps but would imagine his minutes are managed

            3. DRIZ ✅
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              Watkins and Ramsey

              1. Yes Ndidi
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                All 3...

          8. Tinmen
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            What’s the chances of a dgw this weekend folks?

            Im seeing a lot mentioning Leeds and Villa

            1. DRIZ ✅
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              50/50

              1. Tinmen
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 26 mins ago

                Will it be Leeds vs Villa ?

          9. Jet5605
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 23 mins ago

            Roberto Martinez favourite for the Everton job. Not exactly known for watertight defences.

            1. DRIZ ✅
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              I would like to see Rooney get it

              1. acidicleo
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                Same here..And Derby are in another financial mess..
                Also would like to see Ole getting another crack at EPL..

            2. acidicleo
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              Did he manage them Before?

              1. Jet5605
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                Yeah he did

                Open Controls
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 14 mins ago

                  Yes that's right..
                  I thought I was confusing him with Marco Silva..
                  They had a few managers since Moyes then..

            3. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              Again?

          10. Atletico Junior
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 18 mins ago

            Looks like and early return for Mahrez from AFCON this year...

            1. JONALDINHO
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 15 mins ago

              Algeria were supposed to be favourites…

            2. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              Nice that he lost 35% of his owners but hasn't dropped in price

            3. acidicleo
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 11 mins ago

              Were they all supposed to return for GW24 anyway? Or was it 25?

          11. NorCal Villan
              3 hours, 15 mins ago

              Just saw this re: Benitez and it gave me a solid chortle:

              Merseyside police investigated a banner that warned “We know where you live” but was left outside the wrong house near the Spaniard’s family home in Wirral

              Narraror: they didn’t know where he lived

              1. Pukki Party
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                What if it wasn't for Rafa?

                1. NorCal Villan
                    2 hours, 2 mins ago

                    Lookie hear, we’ve got us a “we know where you live”-banner truther 😎

                2. HMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 19 mins ago

                  The fans never wanted him because of Liverpool links. Truth is the club stinks in terms of management and I don’t think it’s Rafa’s fault entirely. The Digne fallout maybe but the players aren’t that good

                  1. RUN DCL
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Tbh the fans didn’t want him mainly because they didn’t rate him, thought him a football dinosaur with a boring style of football and even though the players are poor they were made even worse under his management

                    1. NorCal Villan
                        1 hour, 13 mins ago

                        Rule #1: don’t tell someone “I know where you live” if you actually do not know

                        1. NorCal Villan
                            1 hour, 11 mins ago

                            Everton’s front office/upper management puts the fun in dysfunctional

                  2. DAZZ
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 11 mins ago

                    Currently 200K is top 50K possible? seems to be getting further and further away, its about 60+ away

                    1. Sun Jihai
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      3 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Easily with the amount of doubles coming up

                    2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      3 hours, 8 mins ago

                      Catching 60 points? No, May as well delete your team.

                      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        2 hours, 48 mins ago

                        Of course it can. People have done that in a single GW.

                        1. RUN DCL
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          2 hours, 37 mins ago

                          No you tell me. I’ve just deleted my team.

                          1. KAPTAIN KANE
                            • 5 Years
                            2 hours, 35 mins ago

                            Welcome to the club

                            1. RUN DCL
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              2 hours, 17 mins ago

                              I’m joking

                          2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            2 hours, 15 mins ago

                            See, now Dazz is 1 place closer 😀

                    3. acidicleo
                      • 5 Years
                      3 hours, 7 mins ago

                      Easy peasy..
                      For eg. I think one could gain 150k this week by getting Bruno (cap) instead of CR7.

                    4. KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 5 Years
                      3 hours, 4 mins ago

                      Depends if your luck changes, honest truth!

                    5. Better off with a pin and a…
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 47 mins ago

                      Yes. Definitely do-able. Got all your chips left?

                  3. Gudjohnsen
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 7 mins ago

                    Son to

                    A. Raphinha
                    B. Bruno
                    C. Coutinho
                    D. Maddison

                    1. DRIZ ✅
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 10 mins ago

                      B

                    2. acidicleo
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 10 mins ago

                      A or C depending in dgw info.

                      1. Cammick
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        2 hours, 2 mins ago

                        This and if you own watkins already

                    3. HMC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 57 mins ago

                      I went A this week in preparation for NEW next week

                  4. rozzo
                    • 8 Years
                    3 hours, 6 mins ago

                    How's this wildcard team?

                    Ramsdale Sa
                    TAA Cancelo Laporte Tierney Ait Nouiri
                    Salah KDB Son Bowen Saka
                    Dennis Broja Idah

                    Tempted to play it this week and bench Salah and Son. Thoughts?

                    1. james 101
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 55 mins ago

                      Not too shabby

                      I considered WCding gw24, but my teams not too bad still

                    2. acidicleo
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 55 mins ago

                      Not a great idea to have salah and son on bench with that forward line.
                      I would rather get them later when they are available for Fpl.

                    3. HMC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 52 mins ago

                      Not sure there’s enough upside for Tierney to hold through multiple blanks. Just get him back when they have doubles. Depth will be tested with no Saka at that point anyway plus no return date for Son I wouldn’t be holding him

                    4. Yes Ndidi
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 46 mins ago

                      Looks OK. I'm thinking the same with Salah - he might have one more drop in him, which would be nice. Not sure about double MC defence, and how nailed Laporte is. Personally I'd use Son to make Idah a bit better, but like I say, it looks OK on the whole.

                  5. james 101
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 3 mins ago

                    What’s the percentage of active teams that have used their second wildcard?

                    Pretty low still I guess?

                    1. how now brown cow
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 44 mins ago

                      5%

                      https://www.livefpl.net/chips

                      1. james 101
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 41 mins ago

                        Cheers BC

                      2. Baps hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 27 mins ago

                        Ragabolly and me, anyone else serious big name here? 😉

                  6. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 2 mins ago

                    DDG
                    TAA Cancelo Keane
                    Bruno Jota Foden Bowen Gray
                    Ronaldo Antonio

                    (Gunn Broja Dier Livra)
                    1 FT & 0.6m

                    Keane ➡️ Digne for free?

                    Will get Watkins/Coutinho for a hit if Villa get a DGW.

                    1. HMC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 54 mins ago

                      Wouldn’t you lose Dier first if he’s out for a month
                      Not sure Coutinho starts both in any case

                      1. Kun Tozser
                        • 6 Years
                        2 hours, 51 mins ago

                        Counting on both from the bench imo

                  7. HMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    3 hours, 1 min ago

                    Depending on doubles announced, can I get away with rolling transfer to have 2FT in 24 for Salah?

                    DDG
                    Trent Cancelo White
                    Jota Foden Bowen Raphinha Mount
                    Watkins Dennis
                    Steer Antonio Keane Livra

                    1. Kun Tozser
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 52 mins ago

                      Where is the Salah money coming from?

                      Open Controls
                      1. No Professionals
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 51 mins ago

                        Must have it in bank based on that team

                      2. HMC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        2 hours, 51 mins ago

                        Got 6.8m itb
                        I sold him for Son then Mount this week, so Mount to Salah locked in since CHE blank assuming Salah is back

                    2. acidicleo
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 50 mins ago

                      I think you can roll.

                    3. Cammick
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 49 mins ago

                      Roll that ft my man

                  8. Atletico Junior
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 40 mins ago

                    DCL or Watkins for next 5 GWs?

                    1. snow pea in repose
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 13 mins ago

                      I'm planning on keeping both (for now)...

                  9. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 38 mins ago

                    I tried to look at Crellin's spreadsheets, but now I have absolutely zero idea when is first possible dgw for Spurs. Can anyone help?

                    1. james 101
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 23 mins ago

                      Too many moving parts mate.

                      Patience is a turtle, as they say.

                      1. Baps hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 15 mins ago

                        Yes, I know...

                  10. Yes Ndidi
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 35 mins ago

                    I think I turned left when everyone else turned right, went Everton and Spurs because it looked the right thing to do, and have now ended up with a team that makes my eyes hurt.

                    DDG - Bachmann
                    TAA - Cancelo - Reguilon - Davies - Keane
                    Jota - Moura - Bowen - Ramsay - Maddison
                    CR7 - Dennis - DCL

                    I'd probably look to ditch over half these in an ideal world, so am seriously considering 2nd WC.
                    Am I being too pessimistic, or is this a good opportunity to reset and go again, as it were? Still have all other chips available.
                    Any thoughts or input gratefully received.
                    Many thanks

                    1. Atletico Junior
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 25 mins ago

                      You can put a nice team for this GW... I would only get rid of Reguilon/Davies for Digne/Laporte... Apart from that, you can get a nice score next week.

                      1. james 101
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 22 mins ago

                        Good shout.

                        Dingy looked very sharp and la port is tdmpting too

                    2. Baps hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 18 mins ago

                      Everton have still decent fixtures and I expect them to bounce with DCL and Richa fit. You need to get Salah back so bringing him on WC is also worth considering. The question with Spurs assets is their next dgw. When can it be?

                      1. Yes Ndidi
                        • 2 Years
                        2 hours, 6 mins ago

                        I've got enough ITB for Mo, but I think he's got one more price drop in him yet.

                  11. james 101
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 34 mins ago

                    Which problem would you address first?

                    A. Dier
                    B. James

                    The rest of my team is healthy (currently!).

                    Is there an argument for leaving either of these two in my squad until they heal?

                    (I’m not sure what the estimated return dates are. They seem vague…)

                    1. Atletico Junior
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 25 mins ago

                      James

                      1. james 101
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 23 mins ago

                        Yes mate?

                    2. Yes Ndidi
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 21 mins ago

                      If you can carry James, Chelsea will have a decent run after their blanks, and he is an exciting option, but with it being so vague, I don't know what to suggest.
                      Dier I'd move I think. There's plenty of other options who should score well before he returns. If he's back and they have a double, deal with that when it happens

                      1. james 101
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 18 mins ago

                        Cheers. Dier is the less attractive player anyway, so zero hesitation in losing him

                    3. Finding Timo
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 10 mins ago

                      James

                  12. Podorsky
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    2 hours, 17 mins ago

                    Which Wolves defender regardless of price. Nailedoness and attacking?

                    1. Podorsky
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      2 hours, 5 mins ago

                      Semedo?

                  13. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    Dias was rested now, people jumping on Laporte, but I would expect him to be rested next. Would/will be classic.

