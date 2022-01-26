129
News January 26

FPL Daily: Salah remains at AFCON for now ahead of Gameweek 24

129 Comments
Share

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a weekday series that serves non-Premier League matchdays and days when we don’t bring you a team news/press conference round-up.

The big FPL news of Wednesday was the announcement that Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion will both have a Double Gameweek 25, something you can read about here.

WHEN WILL SALAH RETURN?

Egypt were second-favourites to win their Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 tie against Ivory Coast but the Pharaohs progressed to the quarter-finals after a penalty shoot-out victory on Wednesday evening.

The scorer of the decisive spot-kick was one Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), whose stay in Cameroon now extends to another four days at the very least.

Should Egypt defeat Morocco in their quarter-final tie on Sunday, that will ensure a stay in Africa for Salah until Sunday 6 February, as there is a third-place play-off taking place on the same day as the tournament final (assuming Liverpool don’t attempt to wrestle him away from that ultimately meaningless bronze-medal clash).

Liverpool are in Gameweek 24 action four days after AFCON ends so, while Salah could easily be back in the UK in time for the clash with Leicester City, it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp would entertain the idea of including FPL’s leading points-scorer in his starting XI after he previously featured in seven international matches in the space of four weeks.

A post-tournament breather for Salah like the one Pep Guardiola gave Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) is another scenario, although the Algerian doesn’t quite have the same talismanic status as Liverpool’s number 11 and Klopp doesn’t exactly have the same top-class understudies on the right flank as the City boss does.

AFCON LATEST
CountryPremier League Players at AFCONNext Fixture
Burkina FasoBertrand Traore (Aston Villa)v Tunisia (quarter-finals, Jan 29)
GuineaNaby Keita (Liverpool)ELIMINATED IN THE LAST 16
SenegalEdouard Mendy (Chelsea), Cheikhou Kouyate (C Palace), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Ismaila Sarr (Watford)v Mali/Equatorial Guinea (quarter-finals, Jan 30)
MoroccoAdam Masina (Watford), Imran Louza (Watford), Romain Saiss (Wolves)v Egypt (quarter-finals, Jan 30)
GhanaThomas Partey (Arsenal), Jordan Ayew (C Palace), Daniel Amartey (Leicester)ELIMINATED AT THE GROUP STAGE
NigeriaFrank Onyeka (Brentford), Alex Iwobi (Everton), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester), William Troost-Ekong (Watford)ELIMINATED IN THE LAST 16
EgyptMohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Trezeguet (A Villa), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) v Morocco (quarter-finals, Jan 30)
Ivory CoastNicolas Pepe (Arsenal), Maxwel Cornet (Burnley), Wilfried Zaha (C Palace), Eric Bailly (Man Utd)ELIMINATED IN THE LAST 16
AlgeriaRiyad Mahrez (Man City), Said Benrahma (West Ham)ELIMINATED AT THE GROUP STAGE
MaliYves Bissouma (Brighton), Moussa Djenepo (Southampton)v Equatorial Guinea (last 16, Jan 26)

POSTPONEMENT RULE CHANGES

Postponements and Blank Gameweeks caused by player unavailability now look less likely to happen as a result of a rule change announced by the Premier League on Wednesday.

From now on, if a club applies to postpone a match on the grounds of insufficient players due to Covid-19, they must have a minimum of four positive cases.

The rules will be in place before the Double Gameweek 23 match between Burnley and Watford.

Previously, clubs could request a match to be postponed if they did not have 13 available senior players as well as a goalkeeper.

The statement added:

Club applications will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis. The Premier League Board examines a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of COVID-19; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

The detail within all applications is scrutinised by the League’s specialist staff before the Board makes its decision.

For a look at the day’s transfer rumours, visit our sister site, Fantasy Football Community.

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

129 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Mixes things up a bit more. Good stuff.

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Yeah as a Kdb owner,that was a huge relief.

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        He can still be available for GW24 nothing's changed

        Open Controls
        1. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          It definitely has. He’s less likely to start in GW24 than if they had lost today

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            20 mins ago

            Only really if they get through the next 2 games, if they don't get through the QF then he could be back about 10 days before his next PL game, if they get to the semi and get knocked out then he could still be back just short of a week before it

            Open Controls
            1. Annie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              15 mins ago

              You think he’d be excused from playoff?

              Open Controls
              1. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                7 mins ago

                Ah I forgot about that. Even then that's on a Sunday like the final and Liverpool don't play until Thursday. All ifs buts and maybes at this stage anyway I guess but I don't think the turnaround is so tight that it's impossible

                Open Controls
                1. Ruth_NZ
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Quarantine.

                  Open Controls
            2. Ruth_NZ
              • 7 Years
              8 mins ago

              If they lose the SF they play the 3rd place game on the same day as the final.

              Open Controls
    2. RedRo
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        What’s your preference?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Broken ankle.

          Open Controls
          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            😆

            Open Controls
    3. Norco
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Now I'm in a predicament...

      Exact cash to be able to do Gray + CR7 > Salah + Broja

      Though selling CR7 before a double... If the last double is anything to go off do I want to roll the dice with him again or just go Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Whats your preference?

        Open Controls
        1. Norco
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          The pain CR7 has caused us all that own/owned him has been a downward spiral. If he didn't have a double I'd be shipping his damn face out of my team instantly.

          Maybe I dance with the devil again.... But with a direct cash route into Salah and also getting rid of the Everton boy Gray gives me a little smile

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            I think hold mate, you've held on for so long it would be typical for him to score.

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                Then you find yourself, one week after season is over, saying “but Ronaldo is surely due” 😎

                Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          I'd wait for further news

          Seems some risk that Salah doesn't play in GW24 if Egypt win their next round which would make it Salah vs. BUR against CR7 vs. BUR, SOU, BHA over GW24-25...

          Open Controls
          1. Do I Not Like Orange
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            52 mins ago

            I'd only spend a transfer on Salah this GW if I'm captaining him. If he makes it to the final and there's a chance of a cameo, I think I'll hold off a week.

            Open Controls
      2. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        DDG
        TAA Cancelo Dawson
        Jota Foden Bilva Bowen Maddison
        Ronaldo King

        Foster Dennis Livramento Alonso

        1FT, 3.0itb

        Best option for (-4):

        1. Bilva Ronaldo >> Salah Watkins
        2. Jota Bilva >> Salah Ramsey
        3. Bilva Maddison >> Salah Ramsey

        Worth holding onto Ronaldo a bit longer now he has DGW25?

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Whats your preference?

          Open Controls
        2. Norco
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Surely got to hold Jota for now

          Open Controls
        3. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Similar situation , think I would hold Ronaldo now. You want triple Liverpool for possible DGW26, so C)

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            I am holding ronaldo now

            Open Controls
          2. FCSB
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Yep 3 is current preference… only 0.1 to spare though so need to monitor

            What do you have planned?

            Open Controls
            1. Pompel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Current plan is to do Maddison to Salah for a hit and possibly get Maupay or Dalot to raise extra funds for that.

              Open Controls
      3. KieranKA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Sánchez // Foster
        Trent Cancelo Reguilón // Coufal Livramento
        Jota Mount** Bernardo Bowen Raphinha
        Ronaldo Antonio King

        0.8 ITB, 1 FT.

        (A) Ronaldo and Mount → Watkins and Salah (–4)
        (B) Jota, Mount and Bernardo → Salah, Gallagher and Ramsey (–8)
        (C) Mount → Foden
        (D) Wildcard

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Whats your preference?

          Open Controls
          1. KieranKA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            My preference is A but I'm wary to sell Ronaldo ahead of DGW25

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              I think you gotta hold him now mate. Especially with Salah not playing for sure.

              Open Controls
      4. dshv
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Ronaldo owners..

        Keep or Sell (i hate that guy, but still is ronaldo actually want salah more or find. How to bring salah on son’s place?)

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          I'm leaning towards holding at this point - make or break time for me anyway. Take a hit somewhere to get Salah.

          Open Controls
      5. mdm
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Maddison to:

        A. Salah
        B. Bruno
        C. KDB

        Open Controls
        1. Ron_Swanson
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          kdb

          Open Controls
        2. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          A if back GW24

          Open Controls
        3. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        4. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        5. Not again Shirley
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Think I may go to KDB for Brentford match then swap out KDB for Bruno for his double and then Salah.

          Open Controls
          1. Cammick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            I'm thinking this

            Open Controls
            1. im1974
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I third that sentiment

              Open Controls
        6. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          D- keep

          Open Controls
      6. PartyTime
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Newcastle wanna buy Müller. Lol 😆

          Well, he might be old but no player in Europe’s top 5 league has had more assists than him since 2018… not even Kevin De Yoin.

          Newcastle should forget about it. He ain’t leaving

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              I remember him talking about how much he’d like to play with Chris Wood in previous interviews

              Open Controls
              1. NorCal Villan
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  He was talking about Chris Wood of Traffic fame

                  Open Controls
              2. Do I Not Like Orange
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                Staveley & her husband just going through the Panini sticker album bidding for anyone at this point.

                Open Controls
            • Bucket Man
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Best combo on WC? Have played BB

              Sanchez, X
              TAA, Cancelo, Digne, Dalot, X
              Salah, Jota, Bowen, Rapha, X
              Watkins, Edouard, Broja

              A) Foster, White, Fernandes
              B) Ramsdale, Laporte, Foden

              Salah could be KDB in A or Fernandes in B if he isn’t back.

              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. KieranKA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
                1. Bucket Man
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 42 mins ago

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
              2. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 38 mins ago

                A as Bruno DGW25

                Open Controls
                1. Bucket Man
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 36 mins ago

                  Thanks. Means I’m relying on Foster this next GW though. Hopefully he is first choice

                  Open Controls
                  1. Finding Timo
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 32 mins ago

                    Guess if he plays v Burnley must be

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bucket Man
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 31 mins ago

                      Yes and he has worked with Hodgson before. Mind you unlikely he will get many points anyway haha

                      Open Controls
              3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                B for me but whether with Salah or Bruno is down to your chip strategy (particularly approach to 27)

                Open Controls
                1. Bucket Man
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Thanks. Would prefer Salah with one game over Bruno if he is back for GW24. Think I could get by Liverpool’s blank fixture anyway with the cover in my squad.

                  Open Controls
              4. Shineonme
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
                1. Bucket Man
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
              5. Not again Shirley
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                I would get DDG instead of Sanchez

                Open Controls
            • Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Evening all

              Is it possible to roll a transfer through with bench boost and triple captain?

              So if I have 1 ft for 25 and I don’t make a move but I bb/tc instead with I’ll have 2 ft for 26?

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                yes

                Open Controls
              2. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Yes bud

                Open Controls
            • Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              Looks a decent defensive double for United even though there defence is awful

              Quite tempted by a de gea and dalot double

              They also have Watford at home in 27 when Liverpool will blank

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                Ddg & Bruno for me

                Open Controls
                1. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Got all 3 in my wc atm, with a view to moving on Bruno to son at some point potentially when he doubles

                  Open Controls
                  1. Finding Timo
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 20 mins ago

                    Sensible

                    Open Controls
              2. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                They did concede 4 at Watford last time...

                Open Controls
            • HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              Even if Salah doesn’t play gw24, which is 50/50…do you think he plays all of: bur Inter Nor plus potential Leeds postponement in such quick succession?

              Open Controls
              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                He’s played pretty much every league game so far hasn’t he? Has he actually been rested at all this season? Don’t see why that would change

                Open Controls
                1. HMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  Early season a bit different as they setup their league position and less games. Not to say you’re wrong at all, just genuinely asking whether he would continue to play every match.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Steve The Spud
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    Yeah you could be right, they could focus on cl as they won’t catch city now but should be safe in top 4

                    I still think he’ll start all the games

                    Open Controls
              2. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                I think he starts mate

                Open Controls
              3. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                Starts but comes off around 65-70

                Open Controls
              4. My heart goes Salalalalah
                • 5 Years
                22 mins ago

                Bus team captain

                Open Controls
            • ZEZIMA
              • 5 Years
              2 hours ago

              Hearing that Martial is off to Seville. Alonso out was my planned transfer this week but maybe Martial should be my priority transfer

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                Yes get rid of martial

                Open Controls
              2. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                I am not sure his exit from the league changes the degree of priority for getting rid....

                Open Controls
              3. Pariße
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 45 mins ago

                When did you even think it was smart to ge thim?

                Open Controls
              4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                Keep Martial, huge differential 🙂

                Open Controls
              5. jason_ni
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                Not sure if this is sarcasm?

                Open Controls
              6. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                You must be bantering us.

                Open Controls
              7. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                • 12 Years
                56 mins ago

                Why do you still have Marital in your team? Are you a family friend or relation???

                Open Controls
              8. im1974
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                How do you have him?

                Open Controls
            • CroatianHammer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Quick check, not bothering much with the team tonight... do we know for sure whether other games might yet be added, or are we waiting on FA Cup results to provide opportunity for random games?

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                Doubt anything is getting added

                Open Controls
            • Pariße
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Arsenal in a hectic search for a striker, while none of their past managers could realize Pepe has always been a type of player to do better as a striker. He played one at Lille and judging by his bodytype, he should surely play there and not on the wing. It’s beyond me how Arteta never tried out that option.

              Open Controls
              1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                • 12 Years
                2 mins ago

                Henry 2.0

                Open Controls
            • The White Pele
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Let's gooo Egypt!!

              Open Controls
              1. OptimusBlack
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Habiby Mabroook

                Open Controls
            • Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              DDG (Foster)
              TAA, Cancelo, White, (Cucurcella, Keane)
              Jota, Bowen, Silva, Gray (Trossard)
              Antonio, Ronaldo, Dennis

              Was thinking of a WC - mainly from two awful weeks - but given Brighton & Utd I'm probably going to be stupidly seduced by a crap double yet again.

              Silva to De Bruyne and roll a FT?

              Only issue is it probably needs a Ronaldo downgrade in a DGW to bring in Salah. Again - double gameweek possibly clouding my judgement.

              Open Controls
            • jason_ni
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Captained ddg in the last dbl gw, and came so close to a mega haul with late goals in both.

              Am tempted to do it again though, Southampton and Brighton, madness?

              Also think I'll have to get Bruno into team now instead of rushing to get mo.

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                United have slowly been getting better tbh. West Ham were pretty restricted the whole game.

                Open Controls
              2. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                DDG captain good idea although think I will go Bruno if get him

                Open Controls
              3. Dthinger
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                42 mins ago

                Varane's fitness would be the deciding factor for me. They seem do be way more solid when he plays.

                Open Controls
              4. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                22 mins ago

                He'll get save points but I don't see clean sheets in either game, Southampton have blanked only in 2 of their last 16 games and Brighton have been solid against the top teams this season and will play that MU midfield off the park I'd imagine

                Open Controls
            • FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              The content on FFS during the winter break has been exemplary.

              Feeling fully briefed about everything going on.

              Open Controls
              1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                • 5 Years
                19 mins ago

                K

                Open Controls
              2. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                16 mins ago

                Good lad

                Open Controls
            • royals forever
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              In your opinion who apart from De Gea who is the best Man Utd to have for GW24 and DGW25

              Any ideas would be welcomed

              Open Controls
              1. royals forever
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                DFer*

                Open Controls
              2. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                Bruno

                Open Controls
              3. RUN DCL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                I’m not sold on any tbh. If you got some keep but unless Ronaldo gets injured I doubt I’ll buy one.

                Open Controls
              4. JoTAA
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                Bruno

                Open Controls
                1. NorCal Villan
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    None

                    Open Controls
              5. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Rashford

                Open Controls
              6. RUN DCL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                Doesn’t matter how long Egypt are in Afcon, Salah plays gw 24 surely? He’s got minimum 3 days rest so why the uncertainty?

                Open Controls
                1. Do I Not Like Orange
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  He won't have had any sort of break over the winter, while the rest of the squad will be rested.

                  Open Controls
                  1. NorCal Villan
                      1 min ago

                      Not like Leicester is the mightiest of foe. They should win without him were he to be rested

                      Open Controls
                2. BarryFabregas
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Thoughts on this wildcard team.

                  DDG - Foster
                  Trent - Cancelo - Robbo - Laporte - Digne
                  Salah - KDB - Bowen - Greenwood - Cornet*
                  Watkins - Broja - Edouard

                  0.4 ITB

                  Cornet could be replaced with Gallagher / Buendia

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Brains
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    59 mins ago

                    Cornet - great shout

                    Open Controls
                3. King Kohli
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Would you BB this for dgw 25?

                  Sanchez(wat,mun)
                  Reguilon(Wol)
                  King(Bha)
                  Dennis(Bha)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Steve The Spud
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    37 mins ago

                    No

                    Open Controls
                  2. JoTAA
                    • 2 Years
                    29 mins ago

                    No

                    Open Controls
                  3. NorCal Villan
                      16 mins ago

                      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=g9A6ctjHAxE

                      Open Controls
                  4. dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    With 6.6 m in bank ( earmarked for Gray to Salah) which move would you make?

                    A Dennis to Ronaldo
                    B Gray to Bruno
                    C Gray to Salah and Dennis to Broja-4
                    D Anything I am missing?

                    Not keen to lose KDB with City fixtures. With A or B Salah in week 26 for probably-4 unless carry week before

                    DDG
                    TAA Dalot Cancelo Digne
                    KDB Jota Raphinha Gray Bowen
                    Antonio

                    Sanchez Dawson Dennis King

                    Open Controls
                  5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                    • 12 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    Anyone looking at getting Elanga in for the double gw25 ? Seems a firm favorite with the fans and Rangnick already. 4.8m - would allow a midfield of

                    KDB Salah Fernandes Bowen Elanga - if I wildcarded to a 4-5-1 for example.

                    Open Controls
                    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                      • 5 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      Wildcard in hand? Do it

                      Open Controls
                    2. FPL Brains
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Hmm I didn't of that. Elanga instead of Ramsey.

                      Open Controls
                      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                        • 5 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Of what?

                        Open Controls
                    3. NateDog
                      • 1 Year
                      21 mins ago

                      Interesting punt, I'd be tempted to go for it without Bruno, double MU feels like too much

                      Open Controls
                    4. Finding Timo
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Mmmm… could be great call

                      Open Controls
                  6. EL tridente
                    • 4 Years
                    27 mins ago

                    Bruno to Salah now? Or keep him for DGW25

                    Open Controls
                    1. BrockLanders
                      • 6 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Surely keep until further info

                      Open Controls
                    2. Finding Timo
                      • 1 Year
                      2 mins ago

                      Keep Bruno

                      Open Controls
                  7. My heart goes Salalalalah
                    • 5 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    CR7 might play 60min in the dgw. Opinions?

                    Open Controls
                    1. BrockLanders
                      • 6 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      I wouldn't buy him, but would hold if I had him..

                      Open Controls
                    2. Finding Timo
                      • 1 Year
                      3 mins ago

                      I am keeping

                      Open Controls
                      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                        • 5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Bad luck... in advance 😉

                        Open Controls
                  8. My heart goes Salalalalah
                    • 5 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    I cam afford CR7 and D. Luiz to Maupay and Bruno. WC28 on the cards. Thoughts?

                    Open Controls
                  9. manu4life99
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Roll FT?

                    Ramsdale
                    Tierney TAA Cancelo Reguilion
                    KDB Jota Bowen Raph
                    Dennis Ronaldo

                    sanchez lamptey esr king

                    Open Controls
                    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Of wc28 yes

                      Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.