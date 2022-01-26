129
Fixtures January 26

Double Gameweek 25 for Man Utd and Brighton confirmed

129 Comments
Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion will both have a Double Gameweek 25 after the two clubs’ previously postponed fixture was rescheduled for Tuesday 15 February.

United will face Southampton and the Seagulls at home in their double, while Albion travel to relegation-threatened Watford before heading to Old Trafford.

The Premier League announced the new date on Wednesday afternoon when also revealing the television picks for March but no other ‘doubles’ were disclosed in the press release.

Future Double Gameweek announcements could theoretically still follow before we get to the Gameweek 24 deadline.

Some further rearrangements could be rubber-stamped after the completion of the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday 6 February, for instance. The fifth round of this competition takes place in the midweek after Gameweek 27, so any Premier League team already eliminated from the cup by this point could have one of their outstanding league fixtures accommodated then (eg Aston Villa v Burnley):

Above graphic courtesy of Legomane

TOP 10K OWNERSHIP OF MAN UTD AND BRIGHTON PLAYERS

Using LiveFPL’s top 10,000 ownership figures as a gauge of active Fantasy managers, there are just under two assets from Manchester United (1.423) and Brighton (0.54) combined in the average FPL squad.

The most-owned players from the two sides, as of Gameweek 23, are as follows:

INITIAL REACTION TO DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25

We’re back to the same old question about whether players with two matches in a Double Gameweek, despite misgivings over form and ease of fixtures, are worth trusting over more proven assets who have just the one game.

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) are part of the latter crowd; do we overlook their appealing matches against Burnley and Norwich City respectively for two bites at the cherry with the underperforming Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) and the hot-and-cold Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m)?

Salah in particular averages almost doubles the number of points per match than the premium United pair, so if those means are reproduced in Double Gameweek 25, there will be little between any of them.

PlayerPoints Per Match
Salah8.8
Ronaldo4.8
Fernandes4.7

Fernandes, of course, racked up 23 points in his last Double Gameweek, and there-in lies the temptation when opportunities like this present themselves to us.

One thing you can say about United and Brighton, who blank in Gameweek 24, is that they have decent fixtures either side of the Double Gameweek or after it:

So while the value for money offered by Ronaldo and Fernandes will be debated ad nauseam, the likes of David de Gea (£5.2m), Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) and Leandro Trossard (£6.1m) are fairly low-risk inclusions given that they are unlikely to disrupt the balance of an FPL squad and have decent fixtures around their Double Gameweek.

  1. TN
      53 mins ago

      Current team
      2.4 itb all chips intact except one FH

      DDG
      Trent Cancelo Reguilon
      Bowen Jota KDB Maddison
      Watkins DCL Dennis

      bench: Sanchez RAN Gilmour Livra

      I'm not in a good position!
      28 point this gw (I captained Dennis)

      Ideally I want Salah as soon as he is back, but I want Bruno for the dgw.

      Think I need to downgrade forwards to free up cash (I want to keep KDB for now because of the fixtures and then either Salah/Bruno).

      Also very tempted to big defensively (bring in Robertson Digne and Tierney for reguilon RAN and Livra?)

      I'm now considering a WC or FH

      Thoughts greatly appreciated guys 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Good team, no need to panic, I have 18 points this gw and am chilled 🙂

        Open Controls
    • Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      It's hard to drop KDB, Bruno, or Ronaldo to fit in Salah in gw24 & 25. Still can do this move, but not too justified.

      Open Controls
      1. Meechoo115
          just now

          I would get salah for Kdb in 25

          Open Controls
      2. RUN DCL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        48 mins ago

        Frank Lampard to be the next Everton manager. Good or bad appointment?

        Open Controls
        1. TN
            44 mins ago

            Bad from lampards perspective! Why would you want to manage Everton.....

            Open Controls
            1. RUN DCL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              43 mins ago

              I suppose it’s a job in the Prem and the longer you’re away the harder it gets.

              Open Controls
          • Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            35 mins ago

            Ole actually had a higher win rate (50% vs. 49%) and PPG (1.78 vs. 1.67) than Lampard in the PL, though I guess spent a lot more money in the process.

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
                33 mins ago

                He took their jerbs!!!

                Open Controls
              • RUN DCL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                30 mins ago

                He would be an extremely unpopular appointment. The only people who ever rated him were Utd fans

                Open Controls
            2. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              17 mins ago

              Poison chalice.

              Open Controls
          • The Red Devil
            • 6 Years
            43 mins ago

            Well, my wc draft has 1 United & double Brighton
            I'm currently on double United & no Brighton
            Would you keep Bruno/Ronaldo on wc as placeholder for salah for gw26?

            Open Controls
          • Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            36 mins ago

            Ivory Coast - Egypt goes into extra time..

            Open Controls
            1. Lord of Ings
              • 6 Years
              25 mins ago

              30 minutes until salah perma cappers in tears

              Open Controls
              1. james 101
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Not sure I want him to return next gw

                Open Controls
            2. circusmonkey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              8 mins ago

              Been terrible.

              Open Controls
              1. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Cornet on

                Open Controls
          • Hint
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            31 mins ago

            Struggling to fit Bruno in on WC. I got stung without him in the last double, but that feels like an anomaly...

            Reckon Greenwood can cover him? Appreciate he probably won't get 180 mins...

            Open Controls
            1. Lord of Ings
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              If you’re getting a united asset get Bruno/Ron
              Greenwood might not even start the next game

              Open Controls
            2. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Nah, don't cut corners

              Open Controls
          • TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            20 mins ago

            Does this mean no other doubles in 25? Or do they not necessarily announce them at the same time?

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              12 mins ago

              The latter.

              Open Controls
              1. TheTinman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Thanks

                Open Controls
            2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              Probably a 20% chance of another double being announced for gw25, and 60% chance of a double being added to gw26

              Open Controls
              1. TheTinman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                7 mins ago

                And GW24?

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Brains
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  There won't be any doubles in 24.

                  Open Controls
                2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  3 mins ago

                  Zero chance I believe.
                  If they are waiting it's because they want to see how FA cup 4th round games pan out. But they are obliged to announce by now so fans can make arrangements.

                  Open Controls
                  1. TheTinman
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Muchos gracias!

                    Open Controls
            3. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Doubt anymore will be added tbh.

              Open Controls
          • bench boost for every gamew…
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            I think its weird that they dont put in games in the weeks they know is open, must b3 do much better also for the fans and spectators so they van buy tickets? Hm..

            Open Controls
            1. Wild Rover
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              Is there a translator in the house?

              Open Controls
              1. TheTinman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                I think he needs to fill his b3.3 engine with diesel

                Open Controls
                1. el polako
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  More like he just drank some diesel...

                  Open Controls
          • RUN DCL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 mins ago

            Not many people in the stadium for such a big game. Did they over price the tickets or something?

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Was wondering the same. Has a capacity of 50k

              Open Controls
          • Ian & Zen
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            If Lingard moves to Newcastle, and Man Utd have a clause that they get £12M if Newcastle stay up, that’s a lot of money to persuade Man Utd to let Newcastle beat them!!
            Just saying ??

            Open Controls
            1. RUN DCL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              They’ve already played each other twice.

              Open Controls
          • My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Egypt vs Ivory Coast probably going to penalties?

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Looks like it

              Open Controls
            2. Kun Tozser
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Has Salah scored this tournament? Not been following

              Open Controls
          • Kun Tozser
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            JWP will outscore Bruno GW25

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              just now

              TC time.

              Open Controls
          • AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Ahh,

            More dgw distraction.

            Bring it on.

            Or play through it instead?

            Open Controls
            1. Kun Tozser
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Both have decent fixtures after, some great fixtures amount the single plays too mind

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.