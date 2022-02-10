152
Scouting The Doubles February 10

The best Man Utd players for FPL Double Gameweek 25

152 Comments
Share

Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion will both have a Double Gameweek 25 after their previously postponed Premier League clash was re-scheduled for mid-February.

In the first instalment of our two-part Scouting the Doubles series, which is linked below, we examined the Seagulls’ prospects for Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

FURTHER READING: The Brighton players to consider for FPL Double Gameweek 25

Now, our attention turns to Ralf Rangnick’s troops, as we weigh up the pros and cons of investment in the Red Devils.

All stats in this piece come from our Premium Members Area, where there is currently a free trial.

BUYING MAN UTD PLAYERS FOR DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25: THE PROS

GOOD FIXTURES BEFORE AND AFTER THE DOUBLE GAMEWEEK

You won’t just get a Double Gameweek with United players but also three decent fixtures on the other side, with the Red Devils up against Leeds United (a) and Watford (h).

That suggests moving their assets on doesn’t necessarily have to be a priority, at least until March, when the schedule toughens up.

As for their Double Gameweek 25 fixtures, encouragingly, both matches are at home, with Southampton particularly leaky on their travels in recent weeks, conceding 18 goals across their last seven away games.

POSITIVE RESULTS…

Under Rangnick, United have won five, drawn three and lost one of their nine Premier League matches, and are up to fifth in the table.

There is room for improvement, which we’ll touch on later, but when simply looking at results, it’s been a promising start for the German tactician.

During that time, his side have scored 13 goals and conceded just seven, whilst keeping clean sheets against Crystal Palace (h), Norwich City (a) and West Ham United (h). Notably, the only time they have conceded more than one, was when they let a two-goal lead slip at Aston Villa in Double Gameweek 22.

BUYING MAN UTD PLAYERS FOR DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25: THE CONS

… BUT POOR PERFORMANCES

Whilst there have been signs of improvement in recent matches, especially since reverting to a 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 shape, performances have generally been poor for United under Rangnick, especially when you consider the forgiving fixture list: Crystal Palace, Norwich, Newcastle United, Burnley (twice), Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa, Brentford and West Ham.

That isn’t unexpected, given that it is never easy for any manager to come into a side midway through a season and implement new ideas, but for FPL bosses, it is a worry that they aren’t really creating enough quality chances at the minute.

Added to that, the opposition won’t simply roll over, particularly Brighton, who have conceded more than one goal on just three occasions on the road this term. Furthermore, they have only allowed 12 goals across their 11 Premier League away fixtures in 2021/22, despite facing the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester City.

SouthamptonBrighton
Games played1211
Goals conceded2612
Clean sheets22
xGC19.7012.76

Above: Southampton and Brighton’s away form 2021/22

ROTATION RISK

United’s February schedule (see below) is also worth factoring in, given that they play seven times in all competitions, with just under 80 hours separating their two Double Gameweek 25 fixtures.

  • Friday 4 February: FA Cup fourth round – Middlesbrough (h)
  • Tuesday 8 February: Gameweek 24 – Burnley (a)
  • Saturday 12 February: Double Gameweek 25 – Southampton (h)
  • Tuesday 15 February: Double Gameweek 25 – Brighton and Hove Albion (h)
  • Sunday 20 February: Gameweek 26 – Leeds United (a)
  • Wednesday 23 February: Champions League last 16 – Atletico Madrid (a)
  • Saturday 26 February: Gameweek 27 – Watford (h)

As a result, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if we see a degree of rotation in the full-back and winger positions, for example, and Edinson Cavani (£8.4m) getting another run-out up front as he did against Burnley in midweek.

OTHER GOOD OPTIONS IGNORED?

Transfer activity for the majority of FPL managers will now understandably be focused on Double Gameweek 25 assets, whilst owners of Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) will be loath to move them on.

As a result, for some, the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) may have to wait, despite some particularly appealing single Gameweek fixtures on offer.

The Man Utd players to consider for FPL Double Gameweek 25 1

MAIN FPL TARGETS

DAVID DE GEA

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

152 Comments Post a Comment
  1. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    11 days, 20 hours ago

    I think De Gea seems a decent pick for the DGW.

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 days, 18 hours ago

      You should set up a Patreon for this type of analysis.

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      11 days, 17 hours ago

      Yeh agree

      Open Controls
  2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    11 days, 20 hours ago

    Let's pick players for the DGW 25! Oh wait, we are still 6 days away from GW 23 to end.

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 2 Years
      11 days, 20 hours ago

      Its like the bit between Christmas and New Year where no-one knows what day it actually is.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 days, 20 hours ago

        Its a Saturday

        Open Controls
        1. 'the world iz mine…
            11 days, 19 hours ago

            c'mon

            Open Controls
      2. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 12 Years
        11 days, 19 hours ago

        10 days till deadline!!

        Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 days, 19 hours ago

      Has anything happened in the transfer window thats remotely exciting yet?

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 2 Years
        11 days, 19 hours ago

        I'd suggest Coutinho has triggered some excitement on here

        Open Controls
      2. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 12 Years
        11 days, 19 hours ago

        Vlahovic to Juve

        Open Controls
      3. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 days, 18 hours ago

        Sonic the hedgehog to Barcelona.

        Open Controls
      4. NorCal Villan
          11 days, 18 hours ago

          There was something about a dude self-fisting to a Hitler video
          😎

          Open Controls
        • Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          11 days, 16 hours ago

          West Ham bid £50m for Raphinha.

          West Han bid £50m for Phillips.

          West Ham off their t*ts.

          Open Controls
        • Rocket Raccoon
          • 11 Years
          11 days, 7 hours ago

          Liverpool signing Diaz and making Levy cry

          Open Controls
      5. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 10 Years
        11 days, 19 hours ago

        Bruno Bruno

        Open Controls
      6. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        11 days, 19 hours ago

        This fanbase is unmatchable when it comes to detective work aka stalking.

        https://www.reddit.com/r/Gunners/comments/sfjgca/apperantly_alexander_isak_has_been_spotted_in/
        https://www.reddit.com/r/Gunners/comments/sfjjn4/isak_spotted_in_london/
        https://www.reddit.com/r/Gunners/comments/sfmsa7/isak_car_plate_newly_registered/

        Agent Odegaard obviously did his part as well. I totally expect it to be announced on deadline day because of pure hype and clicks.

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 days, 19 hours ago

          This fanbase also said a Burnley Pie Order was crucial info

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 days, 19 hours ago

            But I'll take it

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
                11 days, 18 hours ago

                Burnley Pie Order would be (A) a great band name, or (B) name of a song on a concept album about FFS

                Open Controls
        2. BrockLanders
          • 7 Years
          11 days, 19 hours ago

          Just popped in to reassure that FPL will be back soon. A matter of days now really. I know we've all been sitting staring out windows and catching the odd fantasy vlog to get our fix. The pain is nearly over. 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            11 days, 18 hours ago

            It does seem never ending. I've even had to speak to the wife and kids.

            Open Controls
            1. Better off with a pin and a…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              11 days, 17 hours ago

              Yours?

              Open Controls
          2. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            11 days, 18 hours ago

            I am been planning teams for Ragabolly’s virtual game over next week.

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/24664029

            Open Controls
        3. Wild Guus Chase
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 days, 18 hours ago

          Awful news about the Fulham fan who suffered a heart attack earlier today. They passed away. Thoughts and prayers with their family x

          Open Controls
          1. Ron_Swanson
            • 11 Years
            11 days, 16 hours ago

            Awful news. It’s really mental the
            amount of fans that have been taken ill in the stands over the last few months.

            Open Controls
            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              11 days, 15 hours ago

              yes terrible

              Open Controls
          2. Oscar Slater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            11 days, 16 hours ago

            You live, you die.

            It's no more more awful than the thousands of other people who shuffled off their mortal coil on planet Earth today.

            Open Controls
            1. TAArt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              11 days, 15 hours ago

              What a ridiculous thing to say, you’ve clearly never experienced loss

              Open Controls
            2. ebb2sparky
              • 11 Years
              11 days, 5 hours ago

              Do you think being a **** is learned behaviour or genetic?

              Open Controls
          3. BC1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            11 days, 14 hours ago

            Absolutely awful, way too much of

            Open Controls
            1. BC1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              11 days, 14 hours ago

              Way too much of this happening off and on sports fields for this to be a coincidence. May God be with their families.

              Open Controls
              1. FourLokoLeipzig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                11 days, 14 hours ago

                What?!

                Open Controls
              2. Rocket Raccoon
                • 11 Years
                11 days, 7 hours ago

                Grav suggests lunatic. If not about stopping a virus, then why else plunge the economy into ruin and make yourself and everyone else suffer? Loon.

                Open Controls
                1. Do I Not Like Orange
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  11 days, 6 hours ago

                  It's minging that you can't even come onto a fantasy football forum these days without getting harangued with the same anti-vax BS infecting every other corner of the internet.

                  Open Controls
        4. RUN DCL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 days, 18 hours ago

          Bruno going up in price and I’ve the exact money. First time this season I’ll have to take the risk I suppose.

          Open Controls
          1. Hiiler
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            11 days, 11 hours ago

            I took a risk and made my transfers early this time. Reason being firstly that those who I took out currently have blank GW. And second reason is that my last minute transfers have looked great on papers , but in reality have gotten me less points then not doing them in last GW's. 🙂

            Open Controls
        5. Mufc202020
          • 2 Years
          11 days, 18 hours ago

          Anyone think that Greenwood is a good pick for the DGW?

          Open Controls
          1. Well you know, Triffic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            11 days, 18 hours ago

            Not nailed with Rashford and Elanga in form

            Open Controls
          2. abaalan
            • 5 Years
            11 days, 18 hours ago

            I'm kind of tempted. Think he will get 120 mins at least

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
                11 days, 17 hours ago

                Nope

                Open Controls
            2. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              11 days, 17 hours ago

              Too risky for me but could get minutes in both games

              Open Controls
            3. Esalman
              • 12 Years
              11 days, 8 hours ago

              His United career is probably over.

              Open Controls
            4. how now brown cow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              11 days, 8 hours ago

              Search his name in Twitter.

              Open Controls
            5. Dammit_182
                11 days, 7 hours ago

                I’m tempted. Hold him till 27 then switch him out for a Chelsea mid.

                Open Controls
              • Rocket Raccoon
                • 11 Years
                11 days, 7 hours ago

                His career could be over due to evidence of vile behaviour. So don’t pick him.

                Open Controls
              • SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
                • 5 Years
                11 days, 6 hours ago

                His career will be over and rightly so, disgusting.

                Open Controls
            6. Well you know, Triffic
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              11 days, 18 hours ago

              Anyone doing Bruno to KDB (c) for one week? Not keen on Bowen captsin against a Hodgson team

              Open Controls
              1. Pompel
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                11 days, 17 hours ago

                Thinking Maddison to KDB(c) for a hit, if not Salah.

                Open Controls
            7. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              11 days, 18 hours ago

              Is Gray worth holding for Newcastle game and then switch to Bruno for double in week 25 or just make switch for him pre week 24 deadline
              for Burnley game?

              A Hold Gray for 24
              B Switch to Bruno for 24

              Open Controls
              1. Well you know, Triffic
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                11 days, 18 hours ago

                Might aswell hold.

                Open Controls
              2. Pompel
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                11 days, 17 hours ago

                Just hold

                Open Controls
              3. Society
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                11 days, 9 hours ago

                B

                Open Controls
            8. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              11 days, 17 hours ago

              If I knew salah would 100% play in GW24 tempted to get him then transfer out to Bruno GW25 then back to salah GW26?!

              Open Controls
              1. Gandalf
                • 11 Years
                11 days, 17 hours ago

                Will lead to multiple hits that strategy

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                  • 1 Year
                  11 days, 16 hours ago

                  I could do without hits but guess risk end up taking hits for other players

                  Open Controls
              2. TubThumper
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                11 days, 9 hours ago

                So much Salah fomo!

                Open Controls
            9. Slitherene
              • 3 Years
              11 days, 17 hours ago

              Get in Bruno or Salah for the run in?

              Have Ronaldo & TAA, ofcourse!

              Open Controls
              1. Fabreghastly
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                11 days, 16 hours ago

                I have KdB who can become Bruno for 25 and Salah for 26-38. I don't know if this is a good plan but after 25 MU have a string of SGWs and MC will at some point wrap up the title and focus on Europe

                Open Controls
                1. dunas_dog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  11 days, 16 hours ago

                  KDB has Norwich in 25, Bruno has double and Salah has Burnley. Very hard to get rid of KDB in 25.

                  Open Controls
            10. circusmonkey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              11 days, 16 hours ago

              https://market.sportenft.com/

              Those Luke Shaw NFTs are going to fly off the shelves.

              What even is this nonsense? People act in a herd mentality, they don't think for themselves.

              Open Controls
              1. Original - Wolves Ay We
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                11 days, 16 hours ago

                First it was COM and now it's NFT

                Open Controls
              2. Rocket Raccoon
                • 11 Years
                11 days, 7 hours ago

                Yes, people are stupid. Social media use proves it.

                Open Controls
            11. Ragabolly
              • 12 Years
              11 days, 14 hours ago

              Risers: None

              Fallers: Dallas (4.9) Matthews (3.9)

              Open Controls
              1. Lord.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                11 days, 14 hours ago

                Stanley’s age finally catching upon him.

                Open Controls
              2. Mozumbus
                  11 days, 12 hours ago

                  Cheers Ragabolly

                  Open Controls
              3. Disturbed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                11 days, 10 hours ago

                Better option for the next two gws?

                A. Salah
                B. Bruno

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 12 Years
                  11 days, 10 hours ago

                  Need more Salah info.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Disturbed
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    11 days, 10 hours ago

                    And assuming he’s back and ready for gw24?

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 12 Years
                      11 days, 10 hours ago

                      Need more Ronaldo info.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Disturbed
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        11 days, 9 hours ago

                        And assuming he’s fit and ready for the dgw?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Mutter's Munters
                            11 days, 9 hours ago

                            Need more Bruno info.

                            Open Controls
                  2. Dammit_182
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      Bruno. He plays 3 times.

                      Open Controls
                  3. The Train Driver
                    • 6 Years
                    11 days, 10 hours ago

                    Isaaks car spotted in London...

                    https://mobile.twitter.com/arsenalanoop/status/1487478024467537924?s=21

                    Open Controls
                    1. how now brown cow
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      11 days, 8 hours ago

                      We know he's in london with januzaj right?

                      Open Controls
                    2. lilmessipran
                      • 9 Years
                      11 days, 8 hours ago

                      You only driving trains or cars as well?

                      Open Controls
                  4. The K-Man
                    • 7 Years
                    11 days, 9 hours ago

                    Who is a more likely starter now for Burnley?

                    A) Vydra

                    B) Rodriguez

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Train Driver
                      • 6 Years
                      11 days, 8 hours ago

                      Warghorst

                      Open Controls
                  5. Weak Become Heros
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    11 days, 8 hours ago

                    I dont think Mason Greenwood will be an option for the doubles…

                    Open Controls
                    1. CroatianHammer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      11 days, 8 hours ago

                      Just saw the posts, all legit (as in they were posted by her), so yeah, that's his season over. Not a hope he's considered after that.

                      Open Controls
                    2. how now brown cow
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      11 days, 8 hours ago

                      That is some ugly stuff.

                      Open Controls
                    3. Bubz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      11 days, 8 hours ago

                      Career over hopefully

                      Open Controls
                      1. Weak Become Heros
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        11 days, 7 hours ago

                        Hope so, evidence looks pretty compelling.

                        Open Controls
                    4. Optimus.
                      • 10 Years
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      Just read up, what a POS

                      Open Controls
                    5. lilmessipran
                      • 9 Years
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      Just read the news..such a shame .. incredibly talented footballer shame he has failed as a human being ( if the stuff is true)

                      Open Controls
                    6. Ginkapo FPL
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      For clarity for anyone who hasnt seen. His girlfriend has posted shocking images of domestic abuse.

                      I hope they throw the book at him

                      Open Controls
                      1. DavvaMC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        11 days, 7 hours ago

                        What is the news? Has Greenwood done something?

                        Open Controls
                    7. Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      Disgusting human being.

                      Open Controls
                    8. THFC4LIFE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      Absolute scumbag

                      Open Controls
                  6. The K-Man
                    • 7 Years
                    11 days, 8 hours ago

                    I am seriously considering going without Ronaldo in 25 doubles , just been so disappointing. At best FH to get him in

                    Open Controls
                    1. how now brown cow
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      11 days, 8 hours ago

                      I have him and thinking of ditching for salah this week with 2 ft.

                      Open Controls
                    2. CAVEAT KING
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      See below. Same dilemma.

                      Open Controls
                    3. Ooh Ah Cantona
                      • 1 Year
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      I wouldn't buy in CR7 in for this double. Mainly because it feels 5050 he plays both. At the price I'd rather have KDB despite him only playing once.

                      Open Controls
                  7. internal error
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    11 days, 7 hours ago

                    Mason Greenwood is scum.
                    He is also bad for Ronaldo IMO in terms of fpl. Mason out of the team should allow Ronaldo to get more chances

                    Open Controls
                  8. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    11 days, 7 hours ago

                    Posting with a but more info, although seen a few just have posted above.

                    If you still have Greenwood, time to bin him forever.

                    I'm not going to link because it is all over Twitter & Reddit etc - but his ex GF has posted photos and audio on her Instagram of supposed abuse inflicted by Greenwood.

                    Tigger warning because it is NSFW & the audio is horrible to hear.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Thomas Magnum
                      • 6 Years
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      It’s genuinely sickening that we still live in a world where these rich and privileged athletes believe they can do whatever they want to whoever they want and just expect to get away with it. Hopefully no leniency is shown by the courts

                      Open Controls
                      1. Qaiss
                        • 6 Years
                        11 days, 7 hours ago

                        The last two years have shown that many of them think they’re above everyone else and able to do whatever they like.

                        Open Controls
                    2. CAVEAT KING
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      If true it is bad! Are the allegations concrete though?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        11 days, 7 hours ago

                        Well that's why I've said 'supposed'. The audio is clearly his voice though.

                        Open Controls
                        1. CAVEAT KING
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          11 days, 7 hours ago

                          I am not trying to protect him bud. It is scary either way.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Hazz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            11 days, 6 hours ago

                            Never implied you were.

                            Open Controls
                      2. Biggsy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        11 days, 6 hours ago

                        I mean, Occam's razor springs to mind.....

                        I can't really see a reality where it isn't true.

                        Open Controls
                  9. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    11 days, 7 hours ago

                    Quick question for Ragabolly, or anyone playing the livefpl game - for challenge 4 (

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      Argh, not sure what happened there...
                      Question is, for challenge 4 (under 10% EO), are injured players removed from the list? Can't find Chilwell, Bamford. Guess that'd make it too easy to go for all the injured guys?

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        11 days, 7 hours ago

                        Found them now, sorry just ignore the above 😎

                        Open Controls
                    2. The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      Just so as not to be a complete waste of space, here's my draft for #4:
                      Alisson
                      Gabriel Laporte Robertson Digne
                      Sterling Ødegaard Mané Martinelli(VC)
                      Vardy(C) DCL
                      (Raya, Ward-Prowse, Cash, Bamford)

                      Open Controls
                      1. CAVEAT KING
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        11 days, 5 hours ago

                        I admire your staying power so you deserve a response (smile)
                        a bit heavy on Arsenal IMO

                        Open Controls
                      2. St Pauli Walnuts
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        10 days, 18 hours ago

                        This is quite long for a one man thread. Good effort fella.

                        Open Controls
                  10. Steve The Spud
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    11 days, 7 hours ago

                    Is there actually any point in getting dalot for the double? The games are 2 days apart, it’s probably likely that him and AWB get 1 each?

                    Open Controls
                    1. CAVEAT KING
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      Yep. Why I am not going there myself, moving Alonso

                      Open Controls
                    2. CONNERS
                      • 3 Years
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      DDG is the only player I'd want from United's defence.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Steve The Spud
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        11 days, 7 hours ago

                        On the flip side he’s still a pretty good option at 4.5 considering they have Watford at home in 27 when Liverpool blank

                        Open Controls
                  11. CAVEAT KING
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    11 days, 7 hours ago

                    Not often do transfers create a brain freeze for me but:
                    A) Guaita (Nor) DDG (Bur) Play which one?
                    B) ALONSO TAA Cancelo Cucurella Livra. With 8 mil ITB I should move Alonso for a minimum back 3. For who though? Digne or Laporte? I can hang onto Livra and Cucu.
                    C) Jota Foden Raphina Bowen Bruno. Getting in Salah. Can he wait until GW25. what do you recommend?
                    D) Dennis Pedro Broja. I could go back to Ronaldo with enough funds for Salah in GW25. Would you move a Watford asset in GW24.

                    I am hanging on for a GW28 WC

                    Open Controls
                    1. THFC4LIFE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      This hurt my eyes, try leaving a gap between questions next time.

                      A. DDG
                      B. Digne
                      C. I’m going without Salah until 26 I think
                      D. Depends on your plans for 25 but double Watford attack is not ideal

                      Open Controls
                      1. CAVEAT KING
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        11 days, 7 hours ago

                        Sorry for your pain mate.

                        Open Controls
                      2. CAVEAT KING
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        11 days, 7 hours ago

                        Oh and thanks for the reply.

                        Open Controls
                        1. THFC4LIFE
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          11 days, 7 hours ago

                          Haha. No worries

                          Open Controls
                  12. THFC4LIFE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    11 days, 7 hours ago

                    How many double gameweek players do you plan to have for 25, and who?

                    For my own team I think I will have De gea and Bruno(c)

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      Sánchez, Broja, may add Bruno

                      Open Controls
                      1. THFC4LIFE
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        11 days, 7 hours ago

                        Broja has 1 game pal

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Mentaculus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          11 days, 6 hours ago

                          Thought Southampton v Newcastle was expected to be added - has that changed?

                          Open Controls
                    2. CAVEAT KING
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      I have Cucu, DDG and Bruno. Enough for me I think. Ron is a temptation but it will cost a delay in Salah

                      Open Controls
                    3. Scots Gooner
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      11 days, 7 hours ago

                      DDG, Sanchez, Cucurella and Maupey.

                      Will probably bench boost

                      Open Controls
                    4. Mr. O'Connell
                      • 9 Years
                      11 days, 6 hours ago

                      De Gea, CR7 and Trossard. Should be about 12 points between them I reckon.

                      Open Controls
                    5. Rocket Raccoon
                      • 11 Years
                      11 days, 6 hours ago

                      DDG and maybe Saka out for a mid.

                      Open Controls
                    6. Biggsy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      11 days, 6 hours ago

                      DDG, Ronaldo, Cucurcella and Trossard. Lucky me.

                      Genuinely thinking of a hit to shift CR7 to Bruno for an easier route to Salah in 26

                      Open Controls
                    7. CONNERS
                      • 3 Years
                      11 days, 6 hours ago

                      Just DDG and Bruno for me.

                      Getting Ron requires too much surgery and Brighton players just don't appeal.

                      Open Controls
                  13. how now brown cow
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    11 days, 6 hours ago

                    Wonder what price weghorst will be?

                    Proven goalscorer and a ton of games, even if it is Burnley?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Josh.E
                        11 days, 6 hours ago

                        "proven goal scorer"? in england or...?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Biggsy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          11 days, 6 hours ago

                          The Bundesliga. Easy transfer to PL. Just ask Sancho

                          Open Controls
                      • CONNERS
                        • 3 Years
                        11 days, 6 hours ago

                        ...or Werner.

                        Open Controls
                    2. CONNERS
                      • 3 Years
                      11 days, 6 hours ago

                      When are people planning to use their WC?

                      GW28 WC is now more or less locked in for me. Probably alternating between 4-5-1 and 4-4-2 with GK and defence as below:

                      Sa
                      Trent - Cancelo - Rudiger - James

                      Open Controls
                      1. Biggsy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        11 days, 6 hours ago

                        I'd want to see Chelsea back to their previous form before jumping on a defensive double up. Save a transfer in 27 to bring in Mount and a Def for 28 should be enough. Other than United I don't think any other fixture swings that make a 28 WC stand out are there?

                        Open Controls
                      2. CONNERS
                        • 3 Years
                        11 days, 6 hours ago

                        With those fixtures, I think a Chelsea defence double-up is worth the risk given the opposition. As you say, Mount could be a good pick too.

                        Some I'm also considering...

                        Leicester mid (4 games in hand incl Burnely, Norwich and Everton)
                        Arsenal mid (4 games in hand, albeit against strong teams)
                        Cornet (4 games in hand)
                        Son (3 games in hand)
                        Pope as BB keeper

                        Open Controls
                        1. CAVEAT KING
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          11 days, 6 hours ago

                          Pope a BB keeper? Plan to use once costing 5.5? can't agree with that one bud.

                          Open Controls
                        2. CAVEAT KING
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          11 days, 6 hours ago

                          Fill in the blocks for GW28:
                          TAA Cancelo Salah "essential with
                          Maddison, Ramsdale, Cornet, Son, Rjames, Ait Nouri, Broja,
                          10 players in all. Not a lot to think about after that.

                          Open Controls
                        3. Biggsy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          11 days, 6 hours ago

                          Good shout on Leicester. Maybe Daka if he can nail the striker role.

                          Cornet is tough - totally get why you'd want him, but it's still Burnley and expensive to fit in - at his price would you go for him over Mount, Madison, Bowen, Jota even with the extra games.

                          Open Controls
                          1. CAVEAT KING
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            11 days, 5 hours ago

                            Promising Cornet differential that can rotate with Broja maybe?

                            Open Controls
                      3. CONNERS
                        • 3 Years
                        11 days, 6 hours ago

                        Wolves fixtures from GW28 means I would probably also have Ait-Nouri or Coady as my 5th def on WC.

                        Open Controls
                    3. Steve The Spud
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      11 days, 6 hours ago

                      Safe to assume that if Egypt are knocked out of afcon today that salah will be ready for 24? Think that leaves about 12 days between the game

                      Open Controls
                      1. CAVEAT KING
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        11 days, 6 hours ago

                        Decision time if he doesn't

                        Open Controls
                      2. Biggsy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        11 days, 6 hours ago

                        I'd say that's a safe start. Can be given a week off and still have enough time back in training.

                        Open Controls
                      3. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
                        • 10 Years
                        11 days, 5 hours ago

                        Something badly wrong if not

                        Open Controls
                    4. Damien Sartip-Zadeh
                        3 days, 21 hours ago

                        De Gea seems is a good pick for the DGW

                        Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.